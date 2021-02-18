AP Sources: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn’t been announced.
The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
The Padres gave slugger Manny Machado a $300 million, 10-year deal before the 2019 season.
Frigid weather scraps more sports events in Texas, Oklahoma
DALLAS — The wintry weather blast in Texas and Oklahoma has led to another postponement for the Dallas Stars while adding to the list of Top 25 college basketball games now on hold.
The Stars’ game against Tampa Bay scheduled for Thursday was called off along with Southeastern Conference and Big 12 men’s basketball games that had been moved to that day because of issues with frigid temperatures and icy conditions for travel.
It’s the third consecutive postponement for the Stars, who had a pair of games against Nashville called off after officials in Dallas expressed concern over the games being played with residents experiencing lengthy power outages. Dallas and Tampa Bay are still scheduled to play Saturday, and temperatures are expected to be above freezing by then.
The Dallas Mavericks had a game against the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday called off. That will mean four straight nights of weather-related postponements at the home arena of the NHL’s Stars and the NBA’s Mavericks.
No. 8 Alabama’s visit to Texas A&M had been moved back a day to Thursday to account for weather but now has been called off along with the fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s game the same day at home against Missouri.
2020 Australian champ Kenin has appendix removed
Last year’s Australian Open champion, Sofia Kenin, says she had her appendix removed this week.
The 22-year-old American posted on Twitter on Wednesday that she went to see the tournament doctor this week with “acute abdominal pain.”
She wrote that the doctor sent her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with acute appendicitis after a medical scan and had surgery on Monday.
Kenin lost to Kaia Kanepi in straight sets in the second round of her title defense at the Australian Open last week.
Kenin then dropped her opening match at a lower-level WTA event held at the same site in Melbourne against Australian teenager Olivia Gadecki on Saturday.
Jonathan Quick makes 28 saves, Kings blank Wild 4-0
LOS ANGELES — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Tuesday night.
It was Minnesota’s first game since Feb. 2 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Trevor Moore, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, who have earned at least one point in four of five games against the Wild this season.
Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for Minnesota.
The Wild, who had as many as 13 players in the COVID-19 protocol during the two-week span between games, looked a step slow at the start. Nick Bjugstad hooked Kings defenseman Austin Strand in the offensive zone inside the opening two minutes. That led to Anderson-Dolan putting Los Angeles ahead 1-0 on wrist shot from the left circle at 3:36.
The Kings overwhelming controlled play in the first period, with Drew Doughty hitting the post as part of a 9-3 advantage in shots. Even routine plays seemed unfamiliar to the Wild after so much time off, best exemplified by Minnesota rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov losing his footing and ending up sliding on his knees to scuttle a promising rush.
Rangers’ Trouba out 4-6 weeks, Panarin ready to return
The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba for the next four to six weeks because of a broken thumb.
That’s a significant blow to an underachieving team with playoff aspirations that has lost four in a row.
MVP finalist Artemi Panarin is expected to to return Thursday against Philadelphia after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. Panarin, who was injured last week in a game against Boston, leads the team with five goals, 10 assists and 15 points.
Quinn also expects defenseman K’Andre Miller to play after sitting out a loss Tuesday night to New Jersey with an upper-body injury. Jack Johnson was recently cleared to practice and isn’t ready to play yet.
Twins bench coach Mike Bell takes leave for kidney cancer
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave from the team because of kidney cancer.
The 46-year-old Bell had surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 28, shortly after being diagnosed. He’s been recovering at home with his family in Arizona.
“He’s also very, very optimistic and also very encouraged and waiting for his return to the dugout,” manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday. “The situation, it’s obviously serious, but Mike has handled this with great courage.”
Bell was hired prior to the 2020 season to replace Derek Shelton, who departed to become manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bell is the younger brother of current Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and the son of longtime major league player and manager Buddy Bell.
Reliever Curtiss acquired by Marlins from Rays for prospect
MIAMI — Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards.
The Rays also dealt minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández and minor league infielder Nick Sogard to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza, left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and cash.
Boston placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19-related injured list.
Curtiss went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year. He had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason for the American League champions.
Curtiss also has pitched for the Angels and Twins, and he has a 3,83 career ERA. He further strengthens the bullpen for the Marlins, who earlier added left-hander Ross Detwiler and right-handers Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber.
Indians saves leader Cody Allen retires at 32
CLEVELAND — Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired at age 32.
The Indians announced Allen’s retirement Wednesday on Twitter, posting: “From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.”
Allen spent seven seasons with Cleveland, which drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games — both club relief records.
Allen had a 24-31 record with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 games. He also had seven postseason saves.
Allen got more than 30 saves three times, including 32 in 2016 when he helped the Indians win the AL pennant and get to Game 7 of the World Series.
Jake Arrieta back with Cubs, finalizes $6M, 1-year contract
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses under the deal.
To open a roster spot, the Cubs placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list.
The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.
While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn’t experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.
Relentless Man City opens up 10-point lead in Premier League
A 10-point lead. A 12-match winning run. Seventeen straight victories in all competitions.
The numbers are just getting bigger and bigger as Manchester City surges toward another Premier League title.
Everton was the latest team to be brushed aside by Pep Guardiola’s side, with City winning 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday to open up its biggest lead yet in the league this season.
Making the evening all the sweeter for Guardiola was the sight of his star player, Kevin De Bruyne, back on the field in a brief cameo as a substitute after a month out injured.
Everything seems to be falling into place as City closes in on reclaiming the title from Liverpool.
City was being held 1-1 heading into the final half hour, after Everton forward Richarlison canceled out the deflected opener by Phil Foden, when Riyad Mahrez conjured up the moment of the match.
Cutting in from the right, Mahrez took aim from the edge of the area and curled a shot in off the far post to give City the lead again in the 63rd.
Bernardo Silva added a third goal in the 77th with a not-too-dissimilar effort as he also drifted in from the right flank and sent in a shot that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford got a hand on but couldn’t keep out.
City has won every match it has played since squeezing past Southampton 1-0 on Dec. 19, a remarkable run that has come while its biggest title rivals — Liverpool and Manchester United — have started to drop away.
United and Leicester are the nearest challengers, both 10 points back, but are unlikely to claw back a such a big cushion given City’s relentless form.
Everton stayed in seventh place, three points behind Liverpool in sixth.
AP sources: Chicago Cubs agree to deals with Workman, Strop
CHICAGO — The Cubs bolstered their pitching depth Wednesday, agreeing to contracts with veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Pedro Strop.
Workman received a $1 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.
The 35-year-old Strop returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training, according to a second person familiar with the contract who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal includes a March 30 opt-out date.
The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth in the runup to spring training, concerned about covering a full campaign after last season was shortened because of the pandemic. They announced contracts with right-hander Trevor Williams and lefty reliever Andrew Chafin on Feb. 8, and right-hander Jake Arrieta also has a deal in place to return to his former team.
Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.
Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.
The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell’s staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Cavs’ Love takes part in practice, nears return from injury
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love took part in most of the Cavaliers’ practice Wednesday, moving the five-time All-Star closer to playing after missing most of the season with a calf injury.
Love has been out since Dec. 27, when he aggravated a calf strain he initially incurred in the team’s exhibition opener.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Love was able to do “quite a bit of the live stuff” during the workout as the Cavs, who have lost eight straight, got in a previously unscheduled practice after Wednesday’s game against San Antonio was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Spurs.
Report: Hashimoto will be offered job to head Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is about to get a new president — and it looks like it will be a woman.
According to a report in Japan, the job will be offered to 56-year-old Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto.
Hashimoto, who could be named this week, would replace Yoshiro Mori, who was forced to resign last week after he made demeaning comments about women. He said, essentially, that women talk too much.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency, citing a unnamed person “familiar with the matter,” said a selection committee will ask Hashimoto to take the job. The committee, headed by 85-year-old Fujio Mitarai of the camera company Canon, was scheduled to meet again on Thursday.
Hashimoto won a bronze medal in speedskating at the 1992 Albertville Olympics. She also competed in cycling in the Summer Olympics.
Injury-hit Norway take gold in world skiing team event
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Most talk about the Norwegian ski team at the world championships has been about its many injured stars.
On Wednesday, Norway made the headlines for winning gold at the team event.
“It’s going to be a major boost, having a gold medal. That’s fantastic,” head coach Steve Skavik said. “It’s great for the team. In the team event, they can do it together.”
Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevåg and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the all-Scandinavian final against Sweden for a 3-1 victory.
UMaine announces $110M for athletic facility upgrades
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine plans to spend $110 million to modernize athletic facilities over the next decade with a new basketball building, three new outdoor artificial turf fields and two new domed facilities.
Also included are major upgrades to the university’s football stadium and Alfond Arena, where the hockey teams play.
“We are going to build outstanding athletic facilities to support our Black Bear athletes and students and youth from all over the state,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a statement.
As part of the community, the public will be “welcome to engage in our programs, use our facilities and contribute to our success,” she added.
The project is funded primarily by $90 million from the Harold Alfond Foundation. The athletic department will raise the remaining $20 million through private donations.
Former LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan hired as next CEO of USGA
Mike Whan spent 11 years rebuilding the LPGA Tour to be strong enough to survive a pandemic. His next job is to keep the USGA at the forefront of golf in rapidly changing times.
The USGA announced Wednesday it has hired Whan as its next CEO, making him the eighth top executive in its 127-year history.
USGA President Stu Francis said the ruling body of golf in America wanted a leader who was well-versed in golf and loved the game, along with someone with a business perspective that “allowed you to think about where is golf is going, where is the USGA going and how do we position ourselves the best?”
“We kept coming back to the perfect person as Mike Whan,” he said.
Whan announced in January that he was leaving as LPGA commissioner. It was a surprising decision coming off a year in which the LPGA Tour, without guaranteed TV contracts, shut down for nearly five months and managed to play 16 tournaments and four majors. That was followed by a 34-tournament schedule this year with record prize money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.