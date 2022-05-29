Beres HR in 10th lifts UCLA to wild 25-22 win over Beavers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Tommy Beres hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give third-seeded UCLA a wild 25-22 victory over second-seeded Oregon State on Saturday in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The win by the Bruins, who scored nine runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, forced a second game between the two teams later in the near 100 degree night.
The winner takes on Stanford in Sunday’s championship game of the first Pac-12 tourney.
Despite losing a 21-12 lead, Oregon State (43-14) bounced back in the 10th inning, regaining the lead on Justin Boyd’s sixth hit, a single-game record for the Beavers.
But UCLA (38-21) couldn’t be slowed down as Michael Curialle singled, Ethan Gourson doubled and Kyle Karros was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ryan Brown balked home the tying run before Beres launched the game-winner over the left-field wall.
UCLA scored nine runs on four hits, three walks, a hit batter and an error in the ninth inning. Curialle, Beres and Kenny Oyama each drove in a pair of runs.
Beres drove in seven runs, Oyama had five hits and five RBIs and Curialle, Gourson and Karros all had four hits. Gourson scored five times. UCLA finished with 25 hits and 12 walks. Three batters were hit by a pitch and the Bruins left 17 runners on base. Until the 10th, UCLA’s only extra base hits were three doubles.
Garret Forrester drove in six runs for the Beavers with a pair of homers among his three hits, Gavin Logan had five hits and five RBIs. Oregon State had 28 hits, nine of them doubles, received six walks and left 14 on base. Boyd scored four runs.
Rodriguez sends LAFC to 3-2 victory over San Jose
LOS ANGELES — Brian Rodriguez scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Los Angeles FC over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
Rodriguez’s game-winner came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal scored in the second half.
LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Christian Arango’s penalty-kick score in the 8th minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to knot the score at 2.
LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 13-7 with a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.
Maxime Crepeau saved just one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose.
Berry outduels Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. — Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry slowly pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds while Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire.
Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third.
Berry led 89 laps. He has won four career Xfinity races in 47 starts, including a victory earlier this year at Dover.
JR Motorsports has won 63 Xfinity Series races and two Trucks races, but this was the first win at CMS. Berry said it was rewarding to get that monkey off the company’s back.
“I have been an employee at Junior Motorsports since 2010 and I’ve seen them struggle a lot at Charlotte,” Berry said. “We all knew this was going to be a great benchmark. I think I can speak for everybody there saying I think this exceeded our expectations.”
Berry and Allgaier raced neck and neck for most of the second half of the race on a sunny afternoon.
“It’s kind of how it has been all year,” Berry said. “We find ourselves racing each other. It seems like more than not it has been me and Justin.”
IndyCar clears Colton Herta to race in Indy 500 after crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta was cleared to drive in the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, a day after flipping end-over-end in a harrowing crash. The Andretti Autosport driver walked out of the infield care center uninjured but required further evaluation before getting the green light to race Sunday.
Andretti Autosport posted Saturday on Twitter that Herta “has been officially cleared by IndyCar medical” to participate in the 500.
His crash Friday with 25 minutes remaining in “Carb Day” destroyed the No. 26 car and forced his team to scramble to get a backup ready. He will start 25th in IndyCar’s premier event.
The 22-year-old Californian was speaking on his team radio as his car was still rolling. When it came to a stop, his father, Bryan, radioed for Herta to stay put and strapped in until emergency crews could free him.
His father is his race strategist and immediately went to the Andretti garage to oversee preparations on the backup car.
Herta scored his first win of the IndyCar season earlier this month with an entertaining drive through the rain on the road course inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last year, Herta qualified second for the Indy 500, started on the front row and led 13 laps before his strategy backfired and he faded to a disappointing 16th-place finish.
Hamlin takes pole for Coca-Cola 600; Larson starts in back
CONCORD, N.C. — If Kyle Larson hopes to repeat as Coca-Cola 600 champion, he’ll have to do so starting from the back of the field — and chase down some Toyotas along the way.
Denny Hamlin will start on the pole Sunday for NASCAR’s longest race while Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, will begin 36th after crashing in practice.
Hamlin turned a lap of 183.68 mph for his first pole of the year and the 34th of his Cup Series career. Hamlin was also on the pole for the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 but has never won at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Toyotas claimed the top four spots in qualifying.
Kurt Busch, who won the last Cup race at Kansas, will start alongside Hamlin on the front row for the sold out Coca-Cola 600 which is expected to draw approximately 100,000 fans. They will be followed on the second row by Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch. William Byron rounds out the top five.
Reds’ Pham suspended for 3 games for slapping Pederson
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.
Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.
While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated.
Pham said Saturday there was some “sketchy” stuff going on with the fantasy league, and Pederson also made “disrespectful” comments about his former team, the San Diego Padres.
“We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code,” Pham said.
Pham also said Pederson was “messing with my money.”
Reds manager David Bell said he talked to Pham about what happened, but declined to share what he said.
Pederson said after Friday night’s game that he was accused of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in a fantasy football league. Pederson said the player he put on IR had been ruled out for that week, which made it a legal move. He said Pham had executed essentially the same maneuver with his own team.
“I sent a screenshot of the rules, how it says that if a player’s ruled out, you’re allowed to put him on the IR and that’s all I was doing,” Pederson. “He literally did the same thing. That was basically all of it.”
Pederson said he had no advance notice that Pham might confront him during the series in Cincinnati.
Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title
PARIS — Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday.
Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title.
While Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double, Liverpool finished a season that promised so much — a week ago, it was in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies — with just the two domestic cups in England.
The English team couldn’t find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who tipped Sadio Mane’s first-half shot onto the post and produced an even better save to turn away Mohamed Salah’s effort in the 81st.
“Today nobody was going to get in my way,” Courtois said. “I was going to win a Champions League no matter what.”
Vinicius sank to his knees and covered his face at fulltime. Many of his teammates sprinted the length of the field to celebrate in front of Madrid’s fans at one end of the stadium.
Marcelo, Madrid’s serial winner of trophies who didn’t even play a minute of the final, was given the honor of lifting the trophy to a backdrop of fireworks and tickertape.
Madrid underlined its status as the king of European soccer, given the Spanish giant owns double the number of European Cups as the No. 2 on the list, AC Milan.
Canada, Finland advance to world hockey final -- again
TAMPERE, Finland — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and two assists and Finland beat the United States 4-3 on Saturday to set up its third straight world hockey championship final against Canada.
Dylan Cozens scored twice in Canada’s 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the other semifinal. Finland beat Canada in the 2019 final in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia.
“We know the building is going to be rocking and the Finns are playing for gold at home,” Cozens said. “But we need to try to have a strong start and not let (Finland) build momentum from their fans.”
Sami Vatanen, Joel Armia and Sakari Manninen also scored for Finland and Jussi Olkinuora made 25 saves. The Finns won their first Olympic title this year in Beijing.
“It’s special,” defenseman Mikko Lehtonen said. “At the moment, it’s always one game. It’s a final. It doesn’t matter who you play, but in front of the home fans, it’s always special for us.”
Nate Schmidt, Sean Farrell and Adam Gaudette scored for the Americans. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots.
“It’s definitely a tough one,” Farrell said. “We battled as hard as we could, but they’re a really good team and they ended up coming out on top. We’ve just got to refocus and be ready to battle for a bronze tomorrow.”
In Canada’s victory, Kent Johnson, Adam Lowry, Matt Barzal and Cole Sillinger also scored and Chris Dreidger made 25 saves.
Thompson-Herah edges Richardson in the Prefontaine 100
EUGENE, Ore. — Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica held off American Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 meters at a rainy Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.
Thompson-Herah won in the 100 and 200 and the 400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics. She defended her Pre title in 10.79 seconds, in front of Richardson in 10.92.
“I came out here with the mindset of a champion and I delivered,” Thompson-Herah said, revealing that she’s been battling a shoulder injury this season.
Richardson became a sensation when she won at the U.S. Olympic trials last year but was denied a spot on the team for Tokyo because she tested positive for marijuana. She returned at the Pre last year and finished last in the 100.
Richardson wore bright pink that was adorned with gold charms. She did not speak to reporters after the race, her first sub-11 second mark since last year’s trials.
Runners at Hayward Field, which will host the world championships in July, were greeted with passing rain showers, temperatures in the upper-50s and breezy conditions.
American Michael Norman won the 400 a meet-record 43.60. He won at the trials last year and finished fifth in the event at the Olympics, but now has his sights set on the worlds.
Deaf sprinter gives Division III Gallaudet first title
GENEVA, Ohio — Gallaudet sprinter Eric Gregory won the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday, becoming the first national champion for the Washington, D.C., school that serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Gregory, a sophomore, won the final in 46.19 seconds, improving on his own school record. Gregory later finished third in the 200.
Thanks to Gregory’s 16 points, Gallaudet finished 17th in the team standings, its best showing at an NCAA national championship.
“I feel really good about my performance at the national championship meet. I came into this year looking to make up for two lost years (due to COVID-19) and get Gallaudet and my name out there,” Gregory said. “Now people know my name and will remember me.”
White Sox designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday.
Keuchel is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago in December 2019.
The 34-year-old Keuchel was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox.
The White Sox also have Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Johnny Cueto in their rotation, and Lance Lynn is coming back from right knee surgery. Vince Velasquez made seven starts for the team before pitching three hitless innings in relief on Tuesday night.
The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte before Saturday night’s game against the crosstown Cubs.
Keuchel is owed $14,456,044 for the remainder of his contract: $12,956,044 in salary for the rest of this season, plus a $1.5 million buyout of his 2023 option.
6-time MotoGP champ Márquez to undergo 4th surgery on arm
MADRID — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has opted to undergo a fourth surgery on his right arm and will be off the track for an unspecified period of time.
Márquez has been the top rider in MotoGP for the past decade after winning world titles in its top category in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Spaniard previously won two more world titles in lower categories.
But he has struggled to return to his best since he broke his right humerus in a crash in the 2020 season opener. Now he will go back under the knife just 18 months since his last surgery.
“Unfortunately, I have to take a break from the 2022 season that will keep me away from competition for a while,” Márquez said on Saturday. “I have reduced the discomfort in my right arm to be able to compete at the grands prix, but I still have significant limitations in my humerus that does not allow me to ride the bike properly and achieve the goals I have always set for myself.”
The operation will be at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. His Repsol Honda team said Márquez will travel to the United States on Tuesday. He will convalesce back in Spain.
Florida’s Shelton, Texas’ Stearns win NCAA tennis titles
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ben Shelton rallied to beat San Diego’s August Holmgren and give Florida back-to-back men’s singles national championships and Peyton Stearns of Texas took the women’s title with a straight-sets win over Stanford’s Connie Ma on Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
Stearns, a sophomore and the No. 2 seed, avenged one of only two season losses when she beat Ma 6-3, 6-2. The unseeded freshman beat Stearns 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-2 in February as the Cardinal beat Texas 5-2. Stearns, who dropped just one set out of 11 at the championships, completed her season 33-2, with her other loss against Virginia’s Emma Navarro as Texas — which won its second consecutive women’s team title last Sunday — beat the Cavaliers 4-2 in the quarterfinals of NCAA team competition.
Stearns won the program’s first singles title and became the first Texas woman to make a finals appearance since 1995.
Second-ranked Shelton defeated No. 6 Holmgren 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
The Gators became the first men’s tennis program since 2004-05 to have different competitors win back-to-back titles. Florida’s Sam Riffice defeated Daniel Rodriques of South Carolina 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win the 2021 title.
Stephen Ames takes 2-shot lead in Senior PGA Championship
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.
Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. A naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad and Tobago, the 58-year-old Ames has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning twice on the PGA Tour.
Weir and Langer each shot 67.
Weir and Ames are trying to become the first Canadian to win a major since the inception of the senior tour in 1980. Langer has a record 11 senior majors, winning the Senior PGA in 2017.
Paul Goydos was fourth at 9 under after a 67.
Red Bull’s Perez beats Ferrari’s Leclerc in 3rd practice
MONACO — Sergio Perez showed Red Bull has the speed to compete with Ferrari by beating Charles Leclerc in the final practice of the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.
The third practice is usually not exciting, but fans swarming around the street circuit were treated to a fine duel in bright sunshine.
Perez jostled with Leclerc for the top spot but finally edged out the Ferrari driver in the closing stages by just .041 seconds. Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., followed in third ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen for Red Bull.
Mercedes again lacked speed as seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton placed seventh and George Russell was ninth.
Leclerc lost the F1 points lead last week in Spain and he’s never finished an F1 race on his hometown streets.
Defending champion Verstappen has won three consecutive races and leads Leclerc by six points.
Wallace, Perez share lead after 3 rounds of Dutch Open
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — England’s Matt Wallace and France’s Victor Perez shared the lead on 10 under par after the third round of the Dutch Open, where two shots separated the top nine on Saturday.
Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf, and they were one stroke ahead of four players — Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68).
Third-round leader Ricardo Gouveia, seeking his first European tour title, dropped into a share of seventh place on 8 under after carding 74 — eight strokes worse than he shot on Friday.
Wallace won three events in a six-month span in 2018, taking him up to four in total, and hasn’t had a title since.
Perez’s only win was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.
Hindley powers to likely Giro victory, Covi wins 20th stage
MARMOLADA, Italy — Jai Hindley stormed into the lead of the Giro d’Italia on the fearsome Marmolada on Saturday with a day left.
A mighty mountainous stage was won by Alessandro Covi for his first grand tour victory following a long solo attack.
Race favorite Richard Carapaz, the 2019 champion and Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo, led the Giro since last Saturday, but by only three seconds. The Ineos Grenadiers cyclist cracked inside the final three kilometers of the penultimate stage on Saturday and Hindley rode away to likely glory.
Hindley, who rides for Bora–Hansgrohe, will take an advantage of 1 minute, 25 seconds into the race-ending individual time trial in Verona.
“I knew this was going to be the crucial stage with the finish, I knew it was just a brutal finish, and if you had the legs you could make a difference here,” Hindley said. “We stayed patient and we really just saved ourselves until today and actually it was perfect.
“When I heard Carapaz was dropping the wheel I just went all out. It was an epic stage.”
Hindley went into the final time trial in 2020 in the same position but the Australian finished runner-up to Tao Geoghegan Hart. However, they were both on the same overall time and, barring an incident or disaster, Hindley should do one better on Sunday.
“We’ll see how it goes. It’s always hard to say how a time trial is going to go on the last day of a three-week race but I’ll die for the jersey tomorrow,” Hindley said.
Mikel Landa remained third, 1:51 behind Hindley.
Monaco’s F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
MONACO — Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1’s marquee events, in jeopardy.
Impossible, one would think.
After all, F1 is as much part of the tiny principality’s image as Grace Kelly and Monaco’s famed casino. The grand prix also forms motorsports’ Triple Crown along with the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
While the promoters of Monaco pay F1 a sanctioning fee, it’s believed to be nominal and around $15 million annually. Other cities pay closer to $60 million per year. F1 is in the final year of its contract with the Monaco Grand Prix, and if financial negotiations don’t improve, the circuit could fall from the 2023 calendar.
