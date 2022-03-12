Reports: Kershaw agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw is staying put with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to multiple reports Friday, the 33-year-old free-agent pitcher agreed to a one-year contract to return to the only team he’s ever played for.
The deal is pending a physical.
Kershaw posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “We back!”
The three-time Cy Young Award winner who turns 34 next week is entering his 15th big-league season. The eight-time All-Star has a career mark of 185-84.
Kershaw was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts last season.
He missed the entire postseason — when the Dodgers came up two wins short of making the World Series — because of a left forearm injury that also cost him time during the second half of the season. He received a PRP injection in his arm and was expected to be ready for spring training.
Kershaw and the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, the team didn’t extend an $18.4 million qualifying offer to Kershaw. At the time, the team said it wanted him back but didn’t want to pressure him into making a quick decision.
Earlier Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he hadn’t spoken to Kershaw and didn’t know if he had traveled to Arizona, where the Dodgers will hold physicals beginning Sunday.
“Knowing him, he’s ready to pitch for a ballclub,” Roberts said.
Turns out it will still be for the Dodgers.
Trevor Bauer’s leave extended through March 19 by MLB, union
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended Friday for a week by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The extension begins Sunday, the mandatory reporting date for spring training, and runs through March 19. Bauer will not report to spring training during the extension or before the mandatory reporting date.
He was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.
MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.
Bauer did not pitch after June 29. He had a record of 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers. He was paid his $28 million salary last year.
Los Angeles prosecutors last month decided not to charge Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing the San Diego woman he met through social media.
Murray outlasts Daniel at Indian Wells for 700th career win
INDIAN WELLS — Andy Murray outlasted qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open for his 700th career victory.
“It does mean a lot to me because I know how difficult it’s been, certainly the last few years,” Murray said, referring to numerous injuries and a bout with COVID-19. “When you look at the players that have done it, most of the players that are up there and have won that many matches are certainly the best players of the last sort of 30, 40 years.”
Emma Raducanu followed Murray on the stadium court 1 and beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Murray has been supportive of the 19-year-old Brit who won the U.S. Open last year.
They shared a fist bump when Murray exited the court and Raducanu was waiting to go on.
“It’s always like a weird one when you’re following someone who has just won,” she said. “You’re like, ‘I really want to do the same.’ It kind of gives you the extra fuel. I was really happy for him.”
In other women’s action, No. 3 Iga Swiatek beat Anhelina Kalinina 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. The first set featured seven combined service breaks. From there, Swiatek dropped just one game.
No. 7 Karolina Pliskova served seven aces in losing to Danka Kovinic 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her season debut. Pliskova missed the first two months of the season with her arm in a cast from an offseason training injury.
Petra Martic beat No. 19 Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 7-6 (6). No. 24 Simona Halep and No. 26 Sorana Cirstea also won.
Players Championship gets 4 hours of play and Monday finish
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship delivered only four hours of golf Friday before rain saturated the TPC Sawgrass, assuring the PGA Tour’s premier event will not end until Monday.
So much for Saturday being “moving day.”
Based on the forecast of overnight rain and raging wind, the tour said there was no chance of even making the cut until Sunday.
Play was stopped at 11:15 a.m. The conditions and the forecast were so bad the first round was not scheduled to resume until 11 a.m. Saturday, and that was described as a best-case scenario.
“The golf course has just reached a point of saturation, and unfortunately the weather conditions are not providing us any relief,” said Gary Young, the chief referee of The Players.
Puddles formed on the putting surfaces when play was stopped, and the rain kept coming. Young said the Stadium Course — formerly a swamp before the late architect Pete Dye worked his magic — had received some 3 inches of rain over a period of 36 to 48 hours.
It will be the eighth Monday finish since The Players Championship began in 1974, and the first since 2005. All the Monday finishes have occurred in March. The Players was held in May for 12 years until returning to its earlier date in 2019.
Oh eagles final hole to take share of lead at LPGA Thailand
CHONBURI, Thailand — Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand on Friday.
Oh, who represents Australia but was born in South Korea, had five birdies through 15 holes before play was suspended because of weather at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. After the hour of interruption she nearly holed out from the fairway on the par-5 18th before tapping in for an eagle for a 7-under 65.
Both she and Hataoko (65) lead at 16-under 128 overall.
Portland’s Simons sidelined with left knee injury
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is out for at least a week because of mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.
Simons has missed two games because of the injury, which was confirmed by an MRI, the Blazers announced on Friday. He will be reevaluated in one to two weeks.
Simons has played in 57 games this season with 30 starts, averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Simons took on a greater role for the Blazers with Damian Lillard sidelined since late December by an abdominal injury that required surgery.
The Blazers (25-40) were coming off a 123-85 loss at Utah on Wednesday. Portland has lost six straight and is currently in 11th in the Western Conference standings.
The Blazers host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
MLB, players’ union resume drug testing after lockout ends
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association resumed drug testing Friday after an absence of nearly 3½ months.
Testing with penalties had been in place from 2004 through last Dec. 1. It was halted the following day because of management’s lockout.
Opiates and opioids were added as drugs of abuse to the Joint Drug Program as part of the memorandum of agreement signed Thursday. Mandatory unannounced urine testing will be conducted at random times throughout spring training rather than in conjunction with physicals.
Blood testing for Human Growth Hormone will be conducted by dried blood spots rather than blood draws, subject to agreement by outside experts, although draws are allowed for reasonable cause.
Team physicians are allowed to write short-term prescriptions for pain medication as long as entered in the medical records system.
Follow-up testing following a positive test will run for the 12 months starting the notice of discipline rather than the collection of the sample. The sides also agreed to a joint investigation whether contaminated meat products in the Dominican Republic could cause positive tests for the performance-enhancing substances Boldenone and Nandrolone.
No indictment for Texans QB Watson over sex assault claims
HOUSTON — A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.
Houston police began investigating Watson in April 2021 after a criminal complaint was filed. The FBI also was reviewing the allegations.
Prosecutors presented evidence and testimony to the grand jury for over six hours on Friday related to nine criminal complaints against Watson, Johna Stallings, chief of the adult sex crimes and trafficking division with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. She declined to say what possible charges were presented to the grand jury for consideration.
“We respect the grand jury’s decision,” Stallings said.
Stallings said that decision ended criminal proceedings related to Watson in Harris County, where Houston is located.
AP source: Cubs, Simmons agree to $4 million, 1-year deal
The Chicago Cubs agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
The person, confirming reports by The Athletic and MLB Network, spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.
A native of Curacao who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 when he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops, and his long range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.
The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.
The Cubs also agreed Friday to a contract extension with manager David Ross through 2024 through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025. Chicago won the NL Central two years ago in his first then, then finished with a 71-91 record in 2021 after breaking up their 2016 championship core prior to the July 30 trade deadline.
The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.
AP source: All-Star lefty Rodón to Giants for $44M, 2 yrs
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent left-hander Carlos Rodón has agreed to terms on a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
The deal is pending a physical with the defending NL West champions, the person told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t announced. The agreement came one after the Major League Baseball lockout ended.
The 29-year-old Rodón spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the National League. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.
Rodón also made his first All-Star team in helping the White Sox win the AL Central. But Rodón, who has been hampered by arm and shoulder troubles, pitched just 28 innings in the last two months of the season and was ineffective in his one playoff start against Houston in the Division Series.
He will help fill out a rotation alongside ace Logan Webb and lefty Alex Wood. The Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays earlier this offseason on a $110 million, five-year deal and declined righty Johnny Cueto’s $22 million contract option.
Wood received a $25 million, two-year contract to stay with San Francisco, which won a franchise-record 107 games last season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.
Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to extension
The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal with the new contract Friday that was signed two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse.
Rewarding Crosby with the extension is a far different start to this regime from what happened with the Raiders four years ago when new coach Jon Gruden traded away star edge rusher Khalil Mack after being unable to agree on an extension.
“Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider,” McDaniels said in a statement. “His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we’re thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come.”
Crosby got a deal that pays him just below the top level of the edge rusher market, which is led by T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett.
Iditarod leader declines gourmet meal to keep mushing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — When you’re leading the Iditarod but a five-time champion is breathing down your neck, you just don’t have time for the finer things in life.
Brent Sass, who is seeking his first title in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska, turned down a five-course meal Friday morning for being the first musher to reach the Yukon River.
He arrived in the checkpoint in the community of Ruby, where a gourmet spread awaited him. He politely declined such delicacies as reindeer and beef tenderloin. Instead, he only stayed at the checkpoint for five minutes, and got back on the trail without even grabbing a to-go bag.
Sass arrived in Ruby just before 6 a.m. He was followed about three hours later by Dallas Seavey, the defending champion seeking his sixth title.
Seavey didn’t stick around Ruby long either, getting back on the trail after a seven-minute stay.
Several other mushers followed Seavey into Ruby but appeared to be taking a rest. Sass later was the first to reach the next checkpoint in Galena.
The Iditarod, a nearly thousand-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across untamed Alaska, began for 49 mushers Sunday north of Anchorage. Since then two mushers have scratched, including the latest, Ryne Olson. Olson left the race at the McGrath checkpoint, saying it was in the best interest of the team. Olson had nine dogs in harness when she scratched.
