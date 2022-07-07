Clippers re-sign free agents Batum and Coffey
LOS ANGELES — Nicolas Batum is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, who re-signed the free agent forward on Wednesday.
Joining him is free-agent forward Amir Coffey, who hit career highs last season when he was a regular in the rotation.
Batum averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while starting 54 of 59 games last season. He shot 40% from 3-point range. The 33-year-old native of France is one of eight active NBA players with 10,000 points, 4,500 rebounds and 1,400 3-pointers made.
“Nico is a selfless vet and a winning player whose intelligence, versatility and skill have lifted our team for the past two years,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “We wanted to keep building with him and are honored he wanted the same.”
Batum helped France to a silver medal in last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Coffey started 30 of 69 games last season, averaging career-highs of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The 25-year-old forward has played the last three season with the Clippers.
“Amir joined our organization as an undrafted free agent and has turned himself into a reliable and versatile two-way wing,” Frank said. “He is an important part of our present and future.”
Biden tells Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday reassured the wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, that he is working to win Griner’s freedom as soon as possible, the White House said. Cherelle Griner, who has criticized the way her wife’s case has been handled, said later that she was “grateful” for the outreach but would keep up the public pressure.
Biden’s conversation with Cherelle Griner followed Brittney Griner’s personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player that the White House received on Monday. Griner said in the letter that she feared she would spend forever in detention in Russia and asked Biden to not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”
Griner has been detained in Russia for more than four months and is currently on trial, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
The call was placed as Griner’s family has become more aggressive in pressuring the Biden administration by speaking out about her case, including Brittney Griner’s letter to the president and television interviews by Cherelle Griner, in which she has said she did not think the government was doing enough to bring her wife home.
“The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,” the White House said in a statement. “He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.”
Biden’s call also followed a public plea from more than 1,100 Black female leaders in business, sports, religion, labor, media, civil rights, education, government, entertainment and technology for the administration to “make a deal to get Brittney back home swiftly and safely and to meet with Brittney’s wife Cherelle immediately.”
During the call, Biden offered Griner’s family his support and committed to making sure they receive “all possible assistance” during the administration’s pursuit of Brittney Griner’s release, the White House said.
PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel tournaments in China in October
The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HSBC Champions, part of the World Golf Championships series, was canceled for the third straight year. It was to be played at Sheshan International on Oct. 27-30.
The Buick LPGA Shanghai was to be held Oct. 13-16 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. It also has not been played since 2019.
Both decisions were made with the China Golf Association, which approves golf tournaments.
The announcement Thursday comes as residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing were ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases.
Devils name Kate Madigan as assistant GM, furthering trend
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have named their first female assistant general manager, making Kate Madigan the sixth woman to hold the title in the NHL.
General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the promotion Wednesday, the day before the NHL draft.
“Kate has been an incredibly valuable resource to not only me, but to our entire hockey operations leadership staff, particularly over the past three years, as part of key hockey decisions,” Fitzgerald said. “This promotion is reflective of the duties and responsibilities that Kate has assumed within our organization during that time.
“Her diligence, work ethic, attention to detail, ability to communicate with all staff, strategy and vision are qualities that I look for in our leadership,” he added.
The NHL has seen several women promoted to the assistant general manager’s role in the last month, with Hayley Wickenheiser getting the job in Toronto this week and Meghan Hunter promoted in Chicago last month.
Mead gives England winning start in European Championship
MANCHESTER, England — Beth Mead scored the only goal of the game as host England beat Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament-record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford in the women’s European Championship opener on Wednesday.
Mead skillfully flicked the ball over Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the 16th minute but it needed goal-line technology to prove it had just crossed the line before being cleared.
“What an amazing night, it’s great to start the tournament with a win and I’m glad to get a goal for my team,” Mead told the BBC. “I was pretty sure it went over (the line) but you always doubt yourself.”
The narrow margin of victory reflected a close game in which England dominated possession but couldn’t create enough clear chances to match its more convincing pre-tournament wins over teams like Belgium, Denmark and the defending champion Netherlands.
The 16-team tournament kicked off a year later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It carries hopes that it will further boost the fast-growing audience for women’s soccer in Europe, and UEFA has said more than 500,000 tickets have been sold. The previous record attendance for a European Championship game was 41,301 for the 2013 final between Germany and Norway at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.
AP source: Heat, Caleb Martin agree on 3-year, $20.4M deal
Caleb Martin is coming off the best season of his career, and the Miami Heat are giving him three more years as a reward.
Martin agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday, one that will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Heat had not yet announced the signing of the deal.
Martin is coming off his third NBA season, his first in Miami, and set career bests in a slew of categories. He averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games with the Heat, shooting 51% from the floor.
Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been linked for more than two decades, playing together at UConn and then helping the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team win five gold medals.
Now the basketball greats will appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will be released on Sept. 9.
“Is is really, really cool personally, and I also think it, you know being that we’re women and it’s now the second time they’ve had women on the cover it’s it’s meaningful has special in a different way as well,” Bird said.
It’s the second straight year that the video game will feature a WNBA athlete on one of its covers; Candace Parker was on it last year.
Grambling fires volleyball coach, upholds contentious cuts
Grambling State has fired first-year volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas amid an ongoing investigation into her pulling numerous scholarships from incumbent players, but has not moved to reinstate any players who’ve been cut since Lucas’ hiring last February.
Athletic director Trayvean Scott said the 12 scholarship players who were on the team at the time of Lucas’ firing would retain their current status at least through next season.
“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” Scott said.
The NCAA allows a maximum of 12 scholarships for volleyball. No scholarships went to returning players for the coming academic year, athletics spokesman Brian Howard said.
The roster upheaval that ensued after Lucas’ hiring caused backlash from Grambling students, parents, alumni and others, more than 3,000 of whom have signed a petition protesting the coach’s handling of the program.
Grambling State President Rick Gallot hired an outside firm — Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP of New Orleans — to investigate the matter.
Shoe issue bars triple jump star Rojas from worlds long jump
MONACO — Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas cannot compete in long jump at the world championships in Oregon this month because her qualifying leap was done in unapproved shoes.
Track and field’s governing body World Athletics said Wednesday that a jump by Rojas in Spain in June — which was long enough to qualify for the worlds — “was not a valid result as she was wearing triple jump shoes which are not approved for long jump.”
The soles of long jump shoes are allowed a maximum thickness of 20 millimeters, while the limit for triple jump is 25 millimeters.
Rojas’ long jump in Spain measured 6.93 meters — a distance that would have taken a silver medal at the 2019 worlds. She was then prevented by injury from competing again to get a valid qualifying mark, the governing body said in a statement.
Vips stays in Red Bull young driver program after slur
MILTON KEYNES, England — Jüri Vips remains part of the Red Bull young driver program after he was dropped as the reserve driver for its Formula One team for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream.
The Red Bull F1 team confirmed Wednesday that the Estonian remains part of the junior driver program, which develops young talent.
Vips continued to race in Formula Two with the Hitech team last week after being dropped from the test and reserve driver role for Red Bull in F1.
The 21-year-old Vips stepped in for Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix in May and finished last.
American midfielder Adams joins Leeds, reunites with Marsch
LEEDS, England — American midfielder Tyler Adams is moving to the English Premier League with Leeds in a move which reunites him with coach Jesse Marsch.
Adams joined Leeds on Wednesday on a five-year contract and a reported fee of 20 million pounds ($23.8 million).
He played under Marsch in Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls and then in Germany with Leipzig. Marsch was fired as Leipzig coach last year and went on to join Leeds, who escaped relegation on the last day of the EPL season.
The 23-year-old Adams has made 30 appearances for the United States, including eight games as captain, but wasn’t a regular starter for Leipzig last season with 12 of his 24 league appearances coming off the bench. Adams is perhaps best known in Europe for scoring the winning goal when Leipzig beat Atlético Madrid to reach the Champions League semifinals in the 2019-20 season.
Baseball union promotes Meyer to deputy executive director
NEW YORK — It appears Bruce Meyer will stick around to lead baseball players in the next round of collective bargaining in 2026.
Meyer was promoted to deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday after leading the union’s negotiations during a 99-day lockout that ended in March.
Meyer’s title is unusual for the union. Since Marvin Miller was hired as executive director in 1966, the only previous person to hold the deputy title was Tony Clark. He was promoted to the role from director of player services in July 2013 after union head Michael Weiner was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Clark took over following Weiner’s death that November.
“Under Tony Clark’s leadership the MLBPA has made great strides including on the business and collective bargaining fronts,” Meyer said “Our union is as strong as it has ever been.”
The 61-year-old Meyer is a longtime sports law attorney and litigator. He spent 30 years at Weil, Gotshal & Manges before joining the NHL Players Association in 2016 as senior director of collective bargaining, policy and legal.
Baseball’s union hired him in August 2018 as senior director of collective bargaining and legal. Clark and Rick Shapiro were the most prominant negotiators in 2016, and Shapiro left the union in July 2019.
Meyer led the union through contentious and often acrimonious negotiations to start the 2020 season following the pandemic, then headed strained talks during baseball’s ninth work stoppage, the first since the 1994-95 strike.
