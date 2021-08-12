Angels GM reiterates no plans to shut down Trout for year
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian reiterated Wednesday that there aren’t any plans to shut down star outfielder Mike Trout for the rest of the season.
The three-time AL MVP has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks, but Trout has been out of the lineup for 12 weeks since sustaining the injury.
Wednesday marked the 75th game that Trout missed, which is his longest stint of missed games in his 11-year career. Trout’s progress stalled after he felt some discomfort after a couple days of running the bases a couple weeks ago.
Scans showed that the calf is continuing to heal, albeit slower than anticipated.
“My policy with any player is we go day to day and communicate,” Minasian said before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “From our end, we will not rush him. We want him to feel good about how his calf feels and to play at his level when he does come back.”
The Angels went into Wednesday’s game at 57-57, marking the 22nd time this season that have a .500 record. They are 39-35 without the All-Star slugger.
Trout, who turned 30 Saturday, went on the injured list May 18 after he came up limping while running between second and third base during the first inning against Cleveland.
When he got hurt, Trout was leading the majors with a .466 on-base percentage. He was batting .333 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games.
“You want to you want to go into that those offseason months knowing that, ‘Hey, I played again, I felt good, everything’s fine.’ So that’s always part of it, too,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.
Point guard Dennis Schröder says he’s signing with Celtics
BOSTON — Free agent point guard Dennis Schröder said Tuesday he is signing a one-year deal with the Celtics, ending his up-and-down one-year stint with the Lakers.
“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing with the Boston Celtics!” Schröder posted on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”
ESPN reported the pending deal with Boston is for the $5.9 million mid-level exception. Schröder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers during the season.
Schröder, 27, was dealt by Oklahoma City to Los Angeles last offseason in a deal that netted the Thunder veteran Danny Green and 2020 first-round pick Jaden McDaniels.
But after averaging 19 points and shooting 47% from the field and 39% from 3-point range in his final season with the Thunder, Schröder saw those averages drop to 15.4 points, 44% from the field and 34% from 3 in Los Angeles.
He joins a Boston team that needed a point guard after trading four-time All-Star Kemba Walker and the $74 million he was owed over the remaining two years of his contract to Oklahoma City. The deal gave the Celtics salary cap
Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday.
DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.
A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls’ intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center.
DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.
DeRozan, who turned 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with newcomer Lonzo Ball leading a revamped backcourt following a sign-and-trade from New Orleans.
Detroit’s Baddoo, Hill go on IL after outfield collision
BALTIMORE — The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list Wednesday after their frightening collision in the previous night’s game.
Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness.
The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.
Hinch said Baddoo is dealing with some pain in addition to his concussion diagnosis.
Colts extend deals of GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich have been given contract extensions through 2026.
Both Ballard and Reich have signed the deals, the Colts announced Friday.
“In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, we have as great a general manager/head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that’s because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the ‘Horseshoe.’ Whether we are marching toward the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in the community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank.”
Ballard was hired Jan. 29, 2017 and is entering his 21st NFL season. In his four seasons overseeing football operations, Indianapolis has two double-digit win records (11-5 in 2020 and 10-6 in 2018) and playoff appearances in those years. Ballard was selected the 2018 NFL top executive by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Reich enters his fourth season as head coach. Reich has led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm. He has 29 years of NFL experience both as a player (1985-1998) and coach (2006-present). He rejoined the Colts after spending six seasons on the team’s coaching staff from 2006-2011.
Late sub Kepa helps Chelsea win UEFA Super Cup on penalties
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Thomas Tuchel made the bold call, and Kepa Arrizabalaga made the big saves.
Brought on as a substitute with seconds remaining in extra time, Kepa kept out two spot kicks as Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.
Tuchel, the Chelsea manager, has been informed by his team of statisticians that Kepa has a better record at saving penalties than first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, so the substitution was made in the 119th minute of a match that ended 1-1 after extra time.
Kepa had already saved a penalty from Aissa Mandi when he dived low to his right again and parried out Raul Albiol’s attempt in what proved to be the final kick of the shootout at Windsor Park in Northern Ireland.
As Chelsea’s players sprinted from the halfway line to celebrate with Kepa, one of the first to reach him was Mendy.
“It’s fantastic how Edu accepts it,” Tuchel said. “ We needed to do what’s best for the team. ... There is proof that Kepa is better in this discipline.”
Less than 10 weeks after Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto, Cesar Azpilicueta was again lifting a European trophy to the backdrop of fireworks and tickertape.
Among the players celebrating on the podium behind him was Hakim Ziyech, who had his right arm in a sling after a suspected dislocated shoulder in the 40th minute — 13 minutes after putting Chelsea into the lead by converting a cross from Kai Havertz.
Justin Rose selected to receive Payne Stewart Award
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Rose of England has been selected to receive the Payne Stewart Award, one of the premier awards on the PGA Tour that recognizes character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity.
The award is named after the three-time major champion who died in a private plane accident in 1999, four months after he won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and a month after a U.S. victory in the Ryder Cup.
Rose, a former U.S. Open champion and Olympic gold medalist, and wife Kate have established a foundation geared toward feeding and educating children. Most recently, they created the Rose Ladies Series to provide women playing opportunities when the Ladies European Tour and other circuits shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Payne Stewart Award has become an annual celebration of Payne’s impact on the PGA Tour and its players,” Rose said. “I am forever grateful to be connected to a man who was the consummate professional on and off the golf course and will cherish being a Payne Stewart Award recipient well after my playing days are over.”
He will be presented the award on Aug. 31 at a ceremony in Atlanta the week of the Tour Championship.
Foot injury keeps Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati tournament
CINCINNATI — After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal said Wednesday he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.
The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the U.S. Open. Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered.
Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin.
The 35-year-old Nadal played last week in Washington, winning his match against Jack Sock and losing to Lloyd Harris — both in three sets. Nadal was bothered by the foot there.
That marked his first competition in about two months. After losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11, Nadal sat out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics because of the injury and went about three weeks without practicing.
Seahawks release embattled defensive end Aldon Smith
Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team released the embattled defensive end Wednesday.
Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles.
He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.
Even though Smith missed the Seahawks’ offseason program, coach Pete Carroll said early in training camp that the team was ready to support Smith.
Smith was the 11th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 draft. He set an NFL record with 33 1/2 sacks in his first two seasons before his career spiraled out of control due to multiple drunken-driving charges. He was also arrested in 2018 on a domestic violence charge in San Francisco.
Harbaugh says Ravens’ Bateman to miss ‘a number of weeks’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem.
Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore’s attempt to boost its passing game. Now it’s not clear when the rookie out of Minnesota might return.
“It’ll be a number of weeks. So, I don’t know how many,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “It’s not going to be months, but it will be weeks. We’ll see where we’re at.”
The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.
Medvedev advances in Toronto; Andreescu wins in Montreal
TORONTO — Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain.
Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury.
On the women’s side in Montreal, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, beat qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted just over two hours.
The 21-year-old Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, was playing her first match since a first-round exit at Wimbledon in late June.
“My goal isn’t to be on the court that long,” Andreescu said. “I want to be able to stick to my game plan the whole entire match and I feel I haven’t been doing that in my matches a lot.
“That comes with experience and playing matches and I haven’t been playing many matches.”
Also in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a tough bout with COVID-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set. Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Carol Zhao.
On the men’s side, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat France’s Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-7 (13), 6-1, while Casper Ruud of Norway topped veteran Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. American John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration, sign Pionk to 4-year deal
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million.
The 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year, the team said in a statement Wednesday.
The Jets acquired the Nebraska native in a 2019 trade with the New York Rangers. Since then, he’s scored nine goals and recorded 68 assists to lead all Jets defensemen in scoring.
NWSL’s Spirit investigating ex-coach Burke after Post report
WASHINGTON — The National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit said Wednesday it has suspended former coach Richie Burke and will investigate accusations of his “verbal and emotional abuse” toward players.
The team said it was contacted by The Washington Post about an article posted online Wednesday.
“We take these allegations very seriously and are undertaking an immediate investigation. Burke has been suspended pending the investigation and is prohibited from contacting players and staff and our facilities,” the Spirit’s statement Wednesday said. “We, as a team, will not tolerate any situation for our players and staff that is less than professional. Our athletes, and all of those who support them, deserve the absolute best.”
On Tuesday, the Spirit announced that Burke had resigned as the club’s coach and would be re-assigned to its front office.
Oakmont anchor US Open site, Merion gets men & women Opens
Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second “anchor” course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania.
Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to host the 2030 U.S. Open. That will be the 100-year anniversary of Bobby Jones completing the Grand Slam. The final piece of what was called the “impregnable quadrilateral” in 1930 was the U.S. Amateur at Merion.
The USGA announced the future sites during the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, the course outside Pittsburgh with a reputation as being among the toughest in America. It already has hosted a record nine U.S. Opens, most recently in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won his first major.
The USGA is moving toward a rotation of golf courses that will get a U.S. Open every five or six years, similar to the British Open rotating to links but different in that it allows other courses not in the rotation to be used.
Spanish federation opposes league’s deal worth $3.2 billion
MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation has come out against a proposed multibillion-dollar Spanish league deal with an investment fund, saying Wednesday that it is illegal and could hurt the competition in the long term.
The federation’s stance came a day before the clubs from the first and second divisions in Spain vote on whether to approve the agreement that secured 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to boost the clubs’ finances and help the league grow and move closer to cutting into the Premier League’s global dominance.
Real Madrid and Barcelona had already opposed the deal with investment fund CVC, saying that although it would provide an important cash influx over the next three years, it would ultimately hurt the teams’ broadcast rights in the long term.
Madrid said Tuesday it will sue the president of the Spanish league and CVC. It said it will “take any legal action it considers appropriate to annul and render ineffective any possible resolutions adopted” by the league’s general assembly on Thursday.
Madrid president denies playing role in Messi’s departure
MADRID — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez denied having played a role in Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona.
Pérez on Wednesday released a statement denying any connection with Messi’s departure after being linked to it by a former Barcelona official who resigned because of the club’s failure to keep the star player.
Pérez asked Jaume Llopis to issue a retraction for saying that Pérez was a friend of Barcelona CEO Ferrán Reverter and convinced him not to keep Messi.
Barcelona is struggling financially and couldn’t fit Messi’s new contract into the Spanish league’s financial fair-play regulations. Messi left after 17 seasons and signed with Paris Saint-Germain.
Pérez said “it is completely false” that he has been a longtime friend of Reverter. He said he only met him twice, including last week after “the official communication on Messi had already taken place.”
Llopis resigned Sunday saying he was disappointed with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who would “go down in history as the president who fired Messi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.