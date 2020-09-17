Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern
Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference.
The Big Ten changed course Wednesday and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23. The Pac-12 has also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to conduct contact practices.
Earlier this month, the Pac-12 announced a partnership that would give the conference’s schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes. The rapid testing was seen as an avenue for the conference to begin playing football and other sports sooner than expected.
The Pac-12 CEO Group is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the conference’s options.
“We are hopeful that our new daily testing capability can help satisfy public health official approvals in California and Oregon to begin contact practice and competition,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality in our region at this time. We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals.”
The door for playing in California may already be open.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking later Wednesday, said nothing in his state is preventing the conference from moving forward with football and other sports.
“They can resume football,” Newsom said. “There is nothing in guidelines that says Pac-12 cannot move forward. Period, full stop. I just want to make that crystal clear.”
Newsom said he spoke to Scott earlier and that he has been working with the NCAA on testing, along with figuring out how to keep athletes and coaches safe.
A spokesman for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state also is working to find a way for football to return.
LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously.
James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season.
Joining them on the first team: Houston guard James Harden, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who got the nod in just his second season in the NBA — becoming the first player to do that since Duncan in 1998-99.
The 21-year-old Doncic is the sixth player to make All-NBA at that age or younger, joining Kevin Durant, James, Duncan, Rick Barry and Max Zaslofsky.
James is a first-team pick for the 13th time in his career, extending his record there. Bryant and Karl Malone were 11-time first-teamers. Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP and the frontrunner to win the award again this season, was picked unanimously for the second consecutive year.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver center Nikola Jokic, Portland guard Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul and Toronto forward Pascal Siakam were on the second team.
Gonsolin cools off Padres, Rios homers in Dodgers’ 3-1 win
SAN DIEGO — Tony Gonsolin quieted San Diego’s bats for seven innings, Edwin Rios homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1 Tuesday night to snap the Padres’ eight-game winning streak and regain a 2 ½-game lead in the NL West.
The seven-time NL West champion Dodgers, being pushed by a Padres team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning the division in 2006, bounced back from a 7-2 loss in the opener of the series between the NL’s two best teams.
The Padres, cruising toward a berth in the expanded playoffs, lost for just the third time in 15 games.
Kenley Jansen made it interesting in the ninth, loading the bases with one out before striking out Wil Myers and rookie Jake Cronenworth to record his 11th save in 13 chances.
Justin Turner had three singles in his return from the injured list, including an RBI hit in the first off Zach Davies (7-3), who had his career-high streak of five straight victories snapped.
D-backs blow 7-run lead, but Peralta’s HR beats Angels 9-8
ANAHEIM — David Peralta hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead before rallying for a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Longtime Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun had two homers, three hits and a career-high five RBIs in his return to Angel Stadium with the Diamondbacks, who hung on for their third win in 10 games after leading 8-1 in the fifth.
Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, whose playoff hopes are increasingly dim after this loss in the opener of their final homestand. The Halos have lost four of their last seven with a chance to gain ground on flagging Houston for second place in the AL West.
Madison Bumgarner yielded a career-high 13 hits and matched his career worst with eight runs allowed in his first appearance against the Angels. The veteran left-hander blew a seven-run lead and stayed winless with the Diamondbacks, who left him in the game far longer than expected.
Peddy makes buzzer-beating 3, Phoenix advances in playoffs
BRADENTON, Fla. — Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Phoenix Mercury an 85-84 come-from-behind victory over the defending champion Washington Mystics on Tuesday night in the first round of the playoffs.
Fifth-seeded Phoenix moves on to play No. 4 seed Minnesota on Thursday in the second round.
Washington guard Leilani Mitchell went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 5.8 seconds to go for an 84-82 lead. After a timeout, Diana Taurasi inbounded it to Skylar Diggins-Smith, who drove the lane and lofted a pass over the defense across the court to the corner. Peddy pump-faked it to get her defender in the air and calmly beat the buzzer.
AP sources: MLB umpire tests positive for virus, crews shift
NEW YORK — A Major League Baseball umpire tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a late shift in crew assignments in Florida this week, several people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The affected umpire, who wasn’t identified, was not on the field when the result was learned.
MLB medical experts didn’t believe the positive test represented a threat of infection or presented a risk to other personnel, according to those familiar with the matter. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.
The Washington-Tampa Bay game at Tropicana Field began Tuesday night with only three umpires. Fill-in Clint Vondrak came on the field in the fourth inning.
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball season will begin on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
The Division I Council voted Wednesday to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19. Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.
The maximum number of regular-season games has been reduced from 31 to 27. The minimum number of games for consideration for the NCAA Tournament was cut from 25 to 13.
Teams can start preseason practices Oct. 14 but will be allowed to work out 12 hours per week beginning Monday.
FAU still hoping to play Saturday despite virus outbreak
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eleven people in the football program at Florida Atlantic University have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Owls were still hoping to play their season opener Saturday against Georgia Southern, coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday.
Taggart declined to specify how many of the positive tests involved players, coaches or staff. Contact tracing and retesting of the team were being done.
The Owls practiced Wednesday after canceling Tuesday’s workout. FAU’s first two games were canceled months ago because of the pandemic.
AP Source: 49ers placing CB Richard Sherman on IR
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.
A person familiar with the injury said Wednesday that Sherman will be placed on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until after missing the next three weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made an announcement.
Roglic extends overall Tour lead; Lopez wins toughest stage
MERIBEL, France — Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the toughest mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, while race leader Primož Roglic added a few crucial seconds to his advantage over rival Tadej Pogacar.
The much-vaunted 17th stage saw Roglic finishing 15 seconds behind Lopez in second place, while Pogacar trudged over the line 30 seconds behind Lopez in third.
But with another tough day of climbing to come on Thursday, Roglic remained wary of the threat posed by his Slovenian countryman — although back home people may not care which of the two stands atop the podium when the race finishes in Paris on Sunday.
The 170-kilometer (105.4-mile) trek’s final ascent to the Méribel ski station was the high point of this year’s race at 2,304 meters, winding up a Loze pass never before ridden and with tortuous gradients of 24%.
Army surge shortcircuited by coronavirus
Army coach Jeff Monken has the Black Knights purring again, and all of a sudden the momentum built in two lopsided wins to start the season has been halted by the coronavirus.
After beating Louisiana-Monroe 37-7 on Saturday, the Black Knights were alerted that this Saturday’s home game against No. 21 BYU had been postponed. That’s a tough pill to swallow, especially for seniors in their last hurrah.
“With the way things are going right now, some games being canceled, it’s Week 3 and we’ve already had a game canceled.,” Monken said Tuesday. “I anticipate that this won’t be the last time this happens during the season, so if it happens again you start counting on your hand how many opportunities you have.
“We don’t want to lose opportunities. We’ve got a healthy football team right now. I hope we’ll stay healthy through the whole year. That’s hard to do. While we were healthy we were just hoping to play. It’s disappointing not to play. Our guys want to play.”
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.
In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member panel: the 15 modern-era finalists, and the recently nominated Drew Pearson (senior); Bill Nunn (contributor); and Tom Flores (coach).
Enshrinement at the hall in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August, when members of the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will enter the football shrine. The 2020 class could not be enshrined due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be honored next summer.
That class has players Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Alex Karras, Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle; coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.
Returning finalists from last year are receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca; defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs John Lynch and LeRoy Butler.
Rockies starter Jon Gray out for season with sore shoulder
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have shut down starter Jon Gray for the season due to a sore right shoulder.
The 28-year-old last pitched Sept. 1 before going on the injured list with what was described as inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Gray finished the season 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA. He threw 39 innings with 22 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Sabres acquire Eric Staal in sending Johansson to Wild
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres acquired veteran center Eric Staal in a trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June. Adams is very familiar with Staal, as they were teammates in Carolina and members of the Hurricanes team that won 2006 Stanley Cup.
Both players are in the final year of their contracts, with the cost-conscious Sabres saving $1.25 million in space under the salary cap. Buffalo, however, takes on a 35-year-old Staal, who is six years older than Johansson.
Staal most importantly addresses Buffalo’s need at center. He’s a 17-year NHL veteran, who had 19 goals in 66 games, just missing out on his 12th career 20-goal season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus in March. He also had 28 assists.
Blues hire Montgomery as assistant months after Stars firing
Jim Montgomery was hired by the St. Louis Blues as an assistant Wednesday, less than a year since he was fired by the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct.
Montgomery is getting a second chance in the NHL 10 months since Stars general manager Jim Nill said the 51-year-old coach acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League” and didn’t elaborate. The Stars replaced him in December with interim coach Rick Bowness and are now in the Stanley Cup Final.
In a statement released by the Blues, Montgomery said he and his family are very grateful to owner Tom Stillman, general manager Doug Armstrong and coach Craig Berube for this opportunity. His Stars lost in the second round of the 2019 playoffs to Berube’s Blues, who went on to win the Cup.
UConn’s Tyrese Martin granted waiver to play this season
STORRS, Conn. — UConn swingman Tyrese Martin, who transferred from Rhode Island in April, has been granted a waiver that will allow him to play for the Huskies this season.
The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds and started every game last season for URI, where he was recruited by current UConn coach Dan Hurley.
NCAA rules require undergraduate transfers to sit out a season, but the organization has been more lenient in granting waivers during the pandemic.
Martin, 21, is expected to compete for playing time at UConn on the wing as both a guard and small forward.
Djokovic behaves better in 1st match since US Open default
ROME — Novak Djokovic behaved better Wednesday in his first match since being defaulted from the U.S. Open.
The top-ranked Serb was mostly courteous with the chair umpire and had no interaction with the line judges during a 6-3, 6-2 win over local wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso in his opening match at the Italian Open.
Also Wednesday, nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal made a solid return to competition after a seven-month absence by beating U.S. Open semifinalist Pablo Carreño Busta 6-1, 6-1.
Nadal had not played a match since winning a title in Acapulco, Mexico, in February -- having decided not to play the U.S. Open over travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.
Moore and Irons appeared together on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to discuss their social justice efforts — and their relationship. Moore revealed that the two married this year, shortly after Irons was released on July 1.
Moore, a two-time Olympian who won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold in 2019 to focus on ministry work, criminal justice system reform and the specific case of Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges.
The case stemmed from a non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16, but a county judge ruled on March 9 that his defense provided enough evidence to prove his wrongful conviction.
Activists target French soccer head for downplaying racism
PARIS — French anti-racism activists criticized the country’s soccer federation president on Wednesday for not taking the sport’s problems seriously enough.
The SOS Racisme campaign group issued a statement asking Noël Le Graët and other French soccer officials “to stop treating questions of racism with such disdain.”
The debate in French soccer flared after Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar claimed he was racially abused by a Marseille player during a heated league game between the traditional rivals Sunday.
IndyCar headed to Nashville for urban street course event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — IndyCar plans to return to Nashville next year on an urban street course that will be a three-day festival of sound and speed that organizers hope rivals the storied Long Beach Grand Prix.
The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Aug. 6-8 on a temporary circuit. The 2.17-mile course will race across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville and back.
The 11-turn course will cross the Cumberland River, making it a rare racing event that crosses a body of water. It is the first new street course added to the IndyCar schedule since 2013 and returns the series to the city to Nashville for the first time since 2008. IndyCar raced at Nashville Super Speedway from 2001 to 2008.
Coronavirus fears cancel Lake Placid’s luge World Cup stop
Lake Placid will not play host to any major international sliding events this winter, after the International Luge Federation said Wednesday it will not hold a World Cup competition there because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The upstate New York village was supposed to host a luge World Cup in mid-January. It will now be held in Oberhof, Germany, meaning the entire sliding-sports season will be held in Europe and Asia — skipping North America entirely.
The FIL’s decision came one day after Lake Placid lost this winter’s bobsled and skeleton world championships amid the same worries. They were moved to Altenberg, Germany, and Lake Placid will be awarded the championships in 2025 instead.
Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to 2 years in prison
PARIS — Former track federation president Lamine Diack was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for corruption during his nearly 16-year tenure at the IAAF, most notably a scheme that allowed Russian athletes who paid millions in hush money to keep competing when they should have been suspended for doping.
The guilty verdict in a Paris court represented a spectacular fall from grace for the 87-year-old Diack, who was the powerful head of the IAAF from 1999-2015 and mixed with world leaders and was influential in the world of Olympic sports. The court also sentenced Diack to another two years of suspended jail time and fined him 500,000 euros ($590,000).
His lawyers said they will appeal, keeping Diack out of jail for now. Diack did not comment as he walked out of court.
One of Diack’s lawyers, Simon Ndiaye, called the verdict “unjust and inhuman” and said the court made his client a “scapegoat.”
Seedings for Champions League draw confirmed by UEFA
NYON, Switzerland — Three Italian clubs were put in the pot of third-seeded teams on Wednesday for next month’s Champions League draw.
The third- and fourth-seeded pots will be completed when the final six places in the 32-team group stage are decided in qualifying rounds by Sept. 30.
Current rankings ensure the third-seeded teams include Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta, who have rarely qualified for the Champions League in recent seasons. Atalanta was minutes away from reaching the semifinals last season as a fourth-seeded team in its debut appearance in the competition.
The top-seeded pot includes the winners of the Champions League and Europa League — Bayern Munich and Sevilla — and the champions of the six highest-ranked national leagues, excluding Germany because Bayern won the Bundesliga. The other league champions are Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg and Porto.
Red Star, Dinamo Zagreb lose in Champions League qualifiers
GENEVA — Long-time rivals Red Star Belgrade and Dinamo Zagreb both lost in the third round of Champions League qualifying on Wednesday.
Red Star’s loss in a penalty shootout to Omonia, after a 1-1 draw in Cyprus, ended the Serbian champion’s bid to advance through all four qualifying rounds into the group stage for a third straight year.
Omonia won the shootout 4-2 after Australia defender Miloš Degenek and Italian forward Diego Falcinelli failed from the spot for Red Star.
Dinamo, which also played in the group stage last season, was eliminated 2-1 by Ferencváros in Budapest.
Ferencváros winger Myrto Uzuni scored the winning goal in the second half after his own goal had leveled for Dinamo.
Leeds, Southampton eliminated by lower-league teams in cup
LONDON — Premier League teams Leeds and Southampton lost to lower-tier opposition in the second round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.
While a second-string Leeds team lost a penalty shootout 9-8 to third-tier Hull after a 1-1 draw in regulation, Southampton fielded a full-strength lineup but still lost 2-0 at home to second-tier Brentford.
Leeds and Southampton also lost their opening games in the Premier League at the weekend.
Brentford’s reward is a third-round trip to West Bromwich Albion, which beat fourth-tier Harrogate Town 3-0.
Everton eased past fourth-tier Salford 3-0 thanks to goals by Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Moise Kean, while Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham’s goal in a 1-0 win at Ipswich.
Draxler scores late on PSG scrapes 1-0 home win against Metz
Julian Draxler’s header deep into stoppage time gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 home win against Metz and spared the defending champion a fourth straight match without scoring.
After losing the Champions League final 1-0 to Bayern Munich last month, PSG opened its league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Lens followed by a 1-0 loss at home to Marseille on Sunday in which three PSG players were sent off.
PSG finished this game with nine men after center half Abdou Diallo was red carded for a second yellow midway through the second half and left back Juan Bernat limped off injured near the end.
After missing a host of chances, another embarrassing setback looked likely for PSG until Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja failed to properly clear Angel Di Maria’s cross from the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.