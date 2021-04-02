Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run
North Carolina announced Thursday that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.
The decision comes two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. In all, Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
North Carolina scheduled a campus news conference for Thursday afternoon on the Smith Center court bearing his name.
The Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams’ only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.
“It’s been a difficult year, but everybody’s had the problems with COVID that we’ve had,” an emotional Williams said after the game. “It’s been a hard year to push and pull, push and pull every other day to try to get something done. But how can you be any luckier than Roy Williams is coaching basketball?”
Williams spent 10 seasons at his alma mater as an assistant coach to late mentor Dean Smith before leaving to take over the Jayhawks program in 1988. He spent 15 seasons there, taking Kansas to four Final Fours and two national title games.
Williams time as an assistant included the Tar Heels’ run to the 1982 NCAA championship for Smith’s first title, a game that memorably featured a freshman named Michael Jordan making the go-ahead jumper late to beat Georgetown.
Iowa’s Luka Garza named AP men’s college player of the year
INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza knew what everyone expected before returning for a final run as Iowa’s unquestioned star.
Pressure? Garza felt it, all right, enough to know his mental health required the same attention as his game.
“I needed meditation to lean on, to be able to mainly just go out there and be myself and not worry about anything else,” Garza said.
That best explains why the 6-foot-11, 265-pound senior is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year after finishing second last season. He was the runaway choice for the award announced Thursday, receiving 50 of 63 votes from AP Top 25 voters.
Ayo Dosunmu, who led Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 NCAA seed, was second with six votes, followed by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with three. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler each earned two votes.
Garza ranked second nationally by averaging 24.1 points with 8.7 rebounds. He improved shooting percentages across the board – including going from 36% on 3-pointers last year to 44% – and his assist-to-turnover ratio after working on passing ahead of double- and triple-teams he knew would come all season long.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year
Michigan’s decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows.
The former member of the Fab Five certainly had the coaching chops after spending six years as an assistant with the NBA’s Miami Heat. The question was whether he would be able to recruit. He had never done it before and the list of former NBA players who flamed out as college coaches is a long one.
Turns out, Howard can recruit and coach.
Howard was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Thursday, receiving 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.
“Coach Howard does an elite job,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said before his team beat Michigan in the Elite Eight. “He doesn’t do a good job. He does an elite job. When your team is as organized as they are on both ends and plays as physical and tough as they do, that is a reflection of their coach.”
The 48-year-old Howard returned to coach his alma mater after John Beilein left for the NBA in 2019. He led the Wolverines to 19 wins before the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and took another, bigger step this season.
The Wolverines reached as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and finished No. 4 after a 19-3 regular season. Michigan lost starting guard Isaiah Livers to a foot injury during the Big Ten Tournament and lost to Ohio State in the semifinals, but still had a good enough resume to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Villegas has first-round lead at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday.
Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.
Phil Mickelson dropped to 15 shots back when he had a 10 on the 18th hole — he took two penalty shots and another three strokes trying to get away from a greenside stream — and ended with a 79.
Wie West, Feng back on leaderboard at ANA Inspiration
RANCHO MIRAGE — Michelle Wie West was back on a major championship leaderboard Thursday at the ANA Inspiration. So was Shanshan Feng in her first tournament in 16 months.
Playing for the second straight week after a 21-month break, Wie West shot a 2-under 70, leaving her four strokes behind leader Patty Tavatanakit after the morning wave.
“Came into the day like, ‘OK, no stress today, easy golf,’” Wie West said. “And the first couple holes were not easy golf. I’m just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard. That’s really special to me. Been a long time since I’ve seen that.”
Feng birdied three of her last five holes for a bogey-free 67 in the morning The Chinese star hadn’t played a competitive round since November 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent visa delay.
NFL considering changing onside kick and overtime rules
NEW YORK — The NFL is considering a rule change that would allow teams to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play for an onside kickoff attempt.
The proposal submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles is among 11 that will be voted on at the spring league meetings. This one would allow teams to keep the ball by converting a fourth-and-15 from their 25-yard line.
Another proposal from the Baltimore Ravens changes the overtime format and eliminates overtime in the preseason. It allows the winner of the overtime coin toss to choose where to spot the ball for the first play or start on offense or defense from the designated spot.
According to the proposal, “regardless of which privilege is chosen by the winner of the toss, privilege (a) is to be exercised before privilege (b), so that the selection of whether to play offense or defense is made after the starting field position is chosen.”
Other potential changes include adding a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line and to ensure the enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive try attempts.
High school football, cheer return to California
ORANGE — Anna Smith arrived at Fred Kelly Stadium in Southern California on a recent Friday evening with a cardboard cutout of her brother the size of a semitruck tire. Moments later, more spectators gathered on the school stadium’s bleachers, some wearing face masks with their favorite players’ jersey numbers embroidered on them.
For El Modena High School, Friday night football is back — albeit now in the spring instead of the normal time in the fall.
The team recently played its second football game of the season as more California counties ease coronavirus restrictions and life in the nation’s most populous state inches back to normalcy.
Across the U.S., fits and starts have bedeviled youth sports for the past year since the pandemic first closed schools and altered how parents, coaches and officials approach the extra-curricular activities so fundamental to students’ lives. Rules surrounding youth sports have varied from state to state — and sport — keeping athletes and coaches often at the edge of their seats for months.
In California, players on football teams that have returned to play must follow restrictions that public health experts say are needed to keep youth athletes safe as overall coronavirus rates in the state fall.
During that second game day, on March 19, coaches and parents at El Modena said they were relieved, and players were overjoyed to be back on the field. Michael Casares, a school guard, screamed every time the team gained yards. Coaches got loud too — though sometimes to remind kids to spread out along the sidelines.
AP source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341 million, 10-year deal
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million, 10-year deal, keeping the All-Star shortstop in Queens for the long haul after acquiring him from Cleveland in the offseason, according to a person familiar with the agreement.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
Lindor was eligible for free agency after this season and said this spring he wouldn’t negotiate with the Mets on a long-term deal after opening day. Less than 24 hours before New York starts its season Thursday night in Washington, an agreement was reached.
The 27-year-old Lindor has two Gold Gloves and made four All-Star teams in six seasons with the Indians, hitting .285 with an average of 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 stolen bases per 162 games.
He was the prized pickup in new owner Steve Cohen’s first offseason, acquired from Cleveland along with right-hander Carlos Carrasco for infielders Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and two minor leaguers. New York added Lindor knowing he could walk after the 2021 season, but the team said it would try to negotiate a long-term pact.
Lindor’s deal will be the largest ever for a shortstop, passing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego signed in February. Only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth more.
MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.
The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.
Five months later, measure of normalcy at Masters in April
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The record score at Augusta National wasn’t all that set Dustin Johnson apart from other Masters champions.
No one else ever won the Masters and then didn’t play in another tournament the rest of the year. No other Masters champion was allowed to keep his green jacket for only five months before it was time to try to win it again.
Then again, no one ever played the Masters in November.
Postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Masters is back to being that annual rite of spring — the first major of the year, not the last one — and so much about the 85th edition that begins April 8 feels almost normal.
Gone are the autumn hues of gold, orange and red in the trees, the brown leaves mixed in with the pine straw on the ground. Augusta National is blazing with pink and red and purple azaleas, accented by the white blooms of dogwood.
Inside the ropes — yes, there are ropes — is a course expected to play fast, firm and scary.
Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.
Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.
Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency. The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.
Demko, a second-round pick by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year’s second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, scoring two empty-net goals.
The 6-foot-4 American has a career record of 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage.
No World Cup bobsled, skeleton in North America next season
Bobsledders and skeleton athletes from North America might be logging a lot of miles in the looming Olympic year, without any close-to-home races to help them out.
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation released its tentative World Cup schedule for next season Thursday, with no races in the U.S. or Canada on the slate. That could be a huge disadvantage for American and Canadian sliders, who may have to spend three months or more in Europe and Asia going into the Beijing Olympics next February.
Canadian bobsledder Alysia Rissling tweeted: “This can’t be right... no North American World Cup races and only week for Christmas?!? So basically North Americans will be on the road for 4 months straight (AGAIN)!!!”
It would seem so, though nothing is finalized — and there’s still some uncertainty about when and where the World Cup season will start.
The IBSF plan is for the first World Cup to be the weekend of Nov. 19-21 and many sliders expected that to be on the new Beijing track built for next year’s Olympics, though the World Cup luge circuit will be competing there that weekend. There will have to be, at minimum, a training week in China at some point prior to the Olympics, since most of the world’s sliders have not even seen the track.
Bucks add backcourt depth by signing veteran Jeff Teague
MILWAUKEE — Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after the Orlando Magic waived him last week. The move reunites Teague with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the two having worked together while with the Atlanta Hawks.
The 32-year-old Teague played 34 games for Boston this season but was traded to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics. The Magic, who also acquired two second-round draft picks in the deal, waived Teague shortly after the trade.
The Bucks had been seeking a backup point guard after sending D.J. Augustin to the Houston Rockets as part of the March 19 trade that brought them P.J. Tucker.
Teague was selected to the All-Star Game in 2015 while playing for Budenholzer, who coached the Hawks from 2013-18.
Teague, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 18.1 minutes for Boston this season, and two of his more productive games came against Milwaukee.
AP source: DePaul hires Oregon’s Tony Stubblefield as coach
CHICAGO — DePaul has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
Stubblefield is the first major hire for DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy since he took the job in August after 12 years in Kentucky’s athletic department.
Stubblefield replaces Dave Leitao, who was fired six years into his second tenure last month.
Stubblefield spent the past 11 years on Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon and was promoted to associate head coach prior to this past season. Oregon made seven NCAA Tournaments in that span, with a Final Four appearance in 2017 and a Sweet 16 run this year.
Hurkacz upsets Tsitsipas to earn semifinal berth in Miami
MIAMI — Hubert Hurkacz of Poland earned his first semifinal berth in a top-level ATP event by rallying past No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 Thursday at the Miami Open.
Hurkacz, seeded 26th, has won three in a row when facing a top-five opponent, but he beat Tsitsipas for only the second time in their eight meetings.
The upset further scrambled the draw. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, and No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost in the quarterfinals Wednesday night to No. 7 Robert Bautista Agut.
In the last quarterfinal Thursday night, unseeded American Sebastian Korda was to play No. 4 Andrey Rublev. Bautista Agut will face No. 21 Jannik Sinner in the first semifinal Friday, and a first-time ATP Masters 1000 champion will be crowned Sunday.
Hurkacz was serving at 0-2, 15-40 in the second set when he began his comeback. He steadied his baseline game, while Tsitsipas became increasingly erratic and frustrated as the match progressed.
Japan puts Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency
TOKYO — Japan designated Osaka and two other areas for new virus control steps on Thursday as infections there rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down a partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.
Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike — with many cases linked to new variants of the virus from Britain — and the burden on health care.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at a government task force meeting Thursday, designated the three prefectures for pre-emergency status under a new prevention law beginning next Monday. The measure lasts until May 5 when Japan’s “Golden Week” of spring holidays ends.
Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97
LOS ANGELES — Andre Drummond left his Lakers debut with a bruised right toe, and Jrue Holiday scored 28 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 112-97 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 17 points and eight assists as the Bucks snapped their three-game losing streak with a workmanlike victory over the depleted defending NBA champions, who are still without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Drummond scored four points in 14 minutes before limping off the court early in the third quarter. X-rays were negative on Los Angeles’ new center, but the bruise adds another injury problem to the Lakers’ list ahead of a tough schedule in April.
James missed his sixth straight game for the Lakers with a sprained right ankle, and Davis missed his 20th consecutive game with a right calf injury. Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Dennis Schröder added 17 points for the Lakers’ supporting cast, whose two-game winning streak ended.
Andersson scores in return, Kings top Vegas 4-2
LAS VEGAS — Lias Andersson scored a goal in his first game back after missing more than a month and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Wednesday night.
The Kings snapped their three-game skid and a three-game losing streak in Las Vegas.
Vegas had its six-game home winning streak snapped, and dropped just its third home game in regulation this season.
Andreas Athanasiou, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, while Cal Petersen improved to 4-1-0 against Vegas after stopping 40 shots. Peterson has both of Los Angeles’ wins over Vegas this season.
William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.
Rockies bring back righty Jhoulys Chacín on 1-year deal
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies brought back Jhoulys Chacín, agreeing to a one-year deal with the right-hander on the eve of opening day.
He was added to the active roster before the opener Thursday against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.
Chacín spent the first six years of his major league career in Colorado after being signed by the Rockies on Sept. 27, 2004, as a nondrafted international free agent. He’s 10th in franchise history with 38 wins.
The 33-year-old bounced around after his tenure with the Rockies. He spent time with Arizona, Atlanta, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego, Milwaukee, Boston and had another brief stint with the Braves last season. Over 257 games, including 226 starts, he has a 78-87 record with a 4.04 ERA.
Chacín will make $800,000 while in the majors, $150,000 while in the minors. He will receive $25,000 each for 40, 60, 80, 100, 120, 140, 160 and 180 innings.
Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots
DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges amid a nationwide push for racial justice that gained new momentum last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington changing its name.
The measure that the state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to discuss Thursday would include a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that use an American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022.
Colorado is one of seven states considering legislation that would prohibit the use of Native American mascots, according the National Conference of State Legislatures. In 2019, Maine became the first state to ban the use of such mascots.
Nearly two dozen schools in Colorado still use Native American mascots such as the “Warriors,” “Reds” and “Savages,” according to Democratic state Sen. Jessie Danielson, one of the bill’s sponsors. Two prominent high schools dropped their “Indians” mascot in the last year: Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs and Loveland High School in a city in northern Colorado.
Biden says Rangers making mistake by allowing full capacity
President Joe Biden told ESPN on Wednesday it was a mistake for the Texas Rangers to allow full capacity at their ballpark for their first game.
Speaking on the eve of opening day, Biden also said he supports discussions between Major League Baseball and the players’ union on moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta over concern about legislation adopted in Georgia restricting voting rights.
Fans are set to return to major league stadiums Thursday after they were kept out during the regular season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Capacity will be limited to about 12% in Boston and Washington. Twelve teams are at 20%, Colorado at about 43% and Houston at 50%.
The only team higher is Texas, at 100%. The Rangers’ Globe Life Field can seat 40,300 people.
Carson-Newman football team opts out of season
Carson-Newman has opted out of the rest of the spring football season because of the health and safety of the Division II program.
Coach Mike Clowney announced the decision Thursday.
The Eagles in Jefferson City, Tennessee, had played only one game this season. They won in four overtimes last month over UVA Wise. But COVID issues with their opponent canceled a game March 20, and Carson-Newman’s own injuries and COVID issues canceled a game last weekend.
Clowney says they all worked hard over the past nine months trying to make this unprecedented spring season work. But he says now it’s time to turn their attention to the next season this fall.
Freshmen phenoms say women should be able to turn pro sooner
SAN ANTONIO — Talented freshmen Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark wouldn’t mind having the option to enter the WNBA draft this year.
There is no one-and-done choices for female players because of the league’s longstanding eligibility rules for the draft that haven’t really been a major part of WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.
“I’m a believer in living in the now and right now I don’t have that choice,” said Bueckers, the UConn phenom who was honored Wednesday as the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year. “I’m focused on college right now. In the future, I feel like that option for future college students might be there.”
The WNBA Players’ Union has thought about it.
Sue Bird, who is on the WNBA Players’ Union executive council, said earlier this week that the issue was brought up briefly in CBA negotiations with the league last year, but with so many issues to deal with, it wasn’t revisited and the current CBA runs through 2027.
Rio Open tennis tournament canceled due to COVID-19 spike
RIO DE JANEIRO — This year’s Rio Open tennis tournament was canceled on Thursday because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, organizers said.
The ATP tournament had already been postponed from its original February dates, and organizers said the continued uncertainty around the pandemic meant it would not be rescheduled.
Steelers re-sign defensive lineman Tyson Alualu for 2 years
PITTSBURGH — Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman signed a two-year contract Thursday that runs through the 2022 season.
The 33-year-old reportedly had agreed to a deal that would reunite him with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played for seven seasons after being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Alualu never actually signed the contract and ended up deciding to remain in Pittsburgh instead.
Alualu’s return gives Pittsburgh’s defensive line some stability heading into 2021 while the rest of the defense is in flux following the departures of cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton and starting linebackers Bud Dupree and Vince Williams.
Falcons re-sign DE Steven Means to 1-year contract
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons re-signed defensive end Steven Means to a one-year contract Thursday, bringing back a player who has been a key contributor on and off the field.
The Falcons also announced one-year deals with offensive lineman Josh Andrews and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard.
Means set career highs in tackles (38), sacks (3.0), quarterback hits (six) and forced fumbles (two) while starting 11 of 16 games last season.
During his three years in Atlanta, Means also has been heavily involved in community activities. He was a driving force behind the work of the player-led social justice committee to educate local high school athletes about the importance of voting and encourage them to volunteer as poll workers in last year’s election.
Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA draft
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham used to see superstars when he watched NBA players.
Now, he sees opponents. They soon will see him, too.
Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season for Oklahoma State that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.
“I see them as more human now than I used to,” he said. “I’ve been looking at those guys since I was a sophomore in high school. Those are the guys I’ve got to try to outwork right now.”
The 6-foot-8 point guard is expected to be a high pick — possibly No. 1 overall. His decision was no surprise -- the 19-year-old Cunningham participated in Senior Night activities before the Cowboys faced Oklahoma in Stillwater.
Supporters set to return to Wembley for League Cup final
LONDON — English soccer’s national stadium is ready to welcome crowds back later this month after being empty for more than a year.
While only local workers and residents will be allowed into Wembley for the FA Cup semifinal between Leicester and Southampton, the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham is set to have a limited number of fans of the clubs.
A wider relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will not take effect until May to allow stadiums across the country to open their turnstiles again for the first time in 2021 with a maximum of 10,000 spectators.
But the pilot events at Wembley this month will be used to assess procedures for coronavirus testing on fans that will eventually allow for far bigger crowds to be welcomed back — particularly for the European Championship, with seven games including the semifinals and final in July at the stadium.
Paris-Roubaix classic cycling race postponed until October
PARIS — The Paris-Roubaix cycling race has been postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union said Thursday.
The race had been scheduled for April 11 but can’t go ahead as planned because of a surge in new infections in France. The French government has introduced new nationwide measures that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban.
The UCI said the men’s race will now take place on Oct. 3, a day after the women’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.