Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners
HOUSTON — Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.
It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit’s Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.
The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in 2011, becomes the 11th player to win it three times. He also won unanimously in 2011.
Verlander led the majors with a 1.75 ERA — the lowest of his 17-year career — after missing almost all of the previous two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He becomes the fourth AL pitcher with two unanimous victories, joining Roger Clemens (1986, 1998), Pedro Martinez (1999, 2000) and Johan Santana (2004, 2006).
Verander led the Astros to the best record in the AL, and while the postseason doesn’t count for the award, he got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.
Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228.2 innings and six compete games. It’s the first Cy Young for the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who becomes the first Marlins player to receive the honor.
Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes, the 15th time the NL has had a unanimous winner. Atlanta’s Max Fried was second with 72 points, including 10 second-place votes, and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías was third 66 points and seven second-place votes.
Behind Verlander, who was the 11th AL pitcher to win unanimously, was Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox with 97 points and 14 second-place votes and Toronto’s Alek Manoah with 87 points and seven second-place votes. The three pitchers were named on every ballot.
Verlander’s 18 wins led the AL, and he had 185 strikeouts to give him 3,198 in his career, which ranks first among active players.
Alcantara’s six complete games were the most in the majors since Chris Sale had six in 2016. The two-time All-Star went 14-9 and threw seven or more innings in 13 straight starts from May 11-July 15, which was the longest such streak since 2014.
Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev
TURIN, Italy — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.
It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015.
“I played very, very well. One of the best matches of the year without a doubt,” Djokovic said. “He is a tough opponent. A great competitor. He possesses a lot of strengths in his game. I managed to find the right attitude and the right game.
“He went down in his energy a little in the second and I wanted to use the momentum and energy from my side in the first few games and it was a flawless second set.”
In a first set dominated by serving on the fast indoor court, the first break point didn’t come until the final game and when Djokovic hit a return down the line to take the opener, Rublev threw his racket down in frustration.
Djokovic broke early in the second set and took a 3-0 lead with no way back for Rublev. The Russian won two points in the final two games as Djokovic broke again and went on to take the match.
Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the players’ opening match.
The second-seeded Tsitsipas will face Rublev on Friday in their final group match with a spot in the semifinals at stake as both players are now at 1-1 in the Red Group after the Greek player beat Daniil Medvedev.
Tsitsipas squandered three match points in the second set but managed to win 6-3, 6-7 (11), 7-6 (1).
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was eliminated on Tuesday after his second loss of the tournament, while Casper Ruud booked his place in the semifinals. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz will play each other on Thursday, with the winner set to secure the other semifinal spot from Green Group.
Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has canceled a home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded.
The school made the announcement Wednesday and said it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.
A former player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.
Mike Hollins, who was wounded, has undergone two surgeries since, his mother said. After the latest surgery, he was removed from a ventilator and was able to receive visits from family and friends in his hospital room, said Joe Gipson, a family spokesman and chief operating officer of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, law firm where Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, works.
“He’s aware, active — all the positive things,” Gipson said.
A fifth student who was not a member of the football team also was wounded in the shooting.
Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew
DOHA, Qatar — Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by security staff who threatened to break camera equipment.
Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged in a statement.
“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” organizers said.
Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an electric cart and tried to block the camera lens.
“You invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” Tantholdt was heard saying in English. “You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?”
The incident five days before the World Cup starts revisited a subject that has been sensitive for tournament organizers who have denied claims there are strict limits on where media can film in Qatar.
Qatari organizers said they later spoke to Tantholdt and also “issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”
Denmark’s soccer federation has also been one of the biggest critics of Qatar among the 32 World Cup teams over the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of low-paid migrant workers. They were needed to build massive construction projects since FIFA picked Qatar as host in 2010.
Danish players will wear game jerseys that have a toned down badge and manufacturers’ logo as a protest in support of labor rights when they play France, Australia and Tunisia in Group D.
A third-choice black jersey option has been included as “the color of mourning,” for construction workers who have died in Qatar.
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session.
Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem but took part in half of the training session at the Juventus training ground in Turin, Italy.
Brazil will travel from Turin to Qatar on Saturday.
Also on Wednesday, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes needed medical attention after a tackle by Fabinho that ripped off one of his boots, but was able to continue. The 25-year-old Guimaraes scored one of the goals of the training session after the incident.
The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.
Mariners make early offseason move landing Teoscar Hernández
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers on Wednesday.
Fresh off the team’s first playoff appearance in more than two decades, the Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the acquisition of Hernández and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding a corner outfielder.
Hernández hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays and joined Mookie Betts as the only outfielders in baseball with at least 35 doubles and 25 homers. Hernández was an All-Star starter in 2021 and finished that season hitting .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs for Toronto.
He’ll immediately slot into the middle of Seattle’s batting order and could end up being a replacement in right field for Mitch Haniger, who is a free agent.
Right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor-league lefty Adam Macko are going back to Toronto. The Blue Jays were looking to clear salary for 2023 and also needed bullpen help with swing-and-miss stuff which Swanson will provide.
Swanson was 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 53.2 innings last season.
Water polo coach convicted of sexual assault of teen players
SANTA ANA — A Southern California water polo coach was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting teenage girls during underwater training sessions while he claimed to be preparing them for competition, prosecutors said.
Jurors convicted Bahram Hojreh — who coached for the International Water Polo Club in Los Alamitos, California, and Kennedy High School in nearby La Palma — of 22 felony counts including sexual battery and lewd acts on a child on nine teenage victims from 2012 to 2017, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Hojreh, 46, was also convicted of a lesser assault charge on a tenth victim, prosecutors said.
During trial, victims testified that the coach abused them underwater during coaching sessions and claimed it was to “toughen them up” for competition. In some instances, their parents were poolside when the assaults occurred at an Olympic-size pool at a military base in Los Alamitos, prosecutors said.
“The wounds these young girls suffered at the hands of this monster may not be visible, but they are very, very real and they are scars that they will carry with them forever,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.
Hojreh is being held without bail pending sentencing. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12.
A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer.
After the allegations, Hojreh was barred from participation in USA Water Polo events.
A group of players who accused him of abuse filed a lawsuit against the club and USA Water Polo, alleging they failed to protect them. Last year, they reached a $14 million settlement.
Messi unscathed as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in WCup warmup
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.
Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at halftime but opted against resting his star player, leaving Messi on for the full 90 minutes.
Inter Milan forward Joaquín Correa scored the visitors’ fifth goal on the hour mark.
Argentina starts its World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. It also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.
Earlier, Andrej Kramarić’s late goal was enough for Croatia to beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Riyadh.
Croatia star Luka Modrić played only the last 25 minutes, enough to set up Kramarić for the winner in the 82nd. Kramarić still had to elude five Saudi defenders before scoring his 20th international goal inside the far post.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić began with an unfamiliar lineup and gradually brought on his established players. Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić, Hoffenheim forward Kramarić, Tottenham midfielder Ivan Perišić and Real Madrid’s Modrić all came on in the second half.
Saudi Arabia’s French coach Hervé Renard also made numerous second-half changes. His team has a tough task in Group C against Argentina, Mexico and Poland.
Croatia is in Group F along with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.
Germany was playing in Oman later, while Poland faced Chile for its last World Cup warmup. Mexico and Sweden were to play in Gerona, Italy after that.
Phillies’ Bryce Harper to have elbow surgery next week
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery next week to repair the tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow that forced the outfielder to spend the bulk of this season as a designated hitter.
Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday there was no timetable on Harper’s recovery until after the surgery, which was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Harper suffered the small tear in April and last played right field at Miami on April 16. The 30-year-old had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow in May and shifted to the designated hitter role.
The elbow injury did little to slow his offense as he led the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. Harper did miss time because he broke his left thumb when he was hit by a pitch in the summer but still hit .286 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs. He was named NLCS MVP and hit six home runs overall in the playoffs.
Harper left Washington and signed a 13-year, $330 million free-agent contract with the Phillies in 2019 and won the NL MVP award in 2021.
Judge dismisses kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge has dismissed NFL kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Lambo sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.
Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo’s attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so.
The Jaguars filed a motion to dismiss in July, arguing that Lambo’s suit did not fall under the Florida Whistleblower Act. The team said Lambo was not a whistleblower or a victim of retaliation, adding that he was released because of “his unsatisfactory performance on the football field.”
The team also argued that while Lambo’s suit alleges wrongdoing on Meyer’s part, it fails to show Meyer’s actions were committed within the scope of his employment or ratified by the team.
Lambo sued the Jaguars in May, claiming Meyer and the team created a hostile work environment. According to the lawsuit, Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer.
Lambo had been seeking a jury trial and back pay owed from his 2021 salary ($3.5 million) with interest as well as “compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees,” among other costs.
New stadium for soccer’s NYCFC to be built next to Mets home
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans Wednesday for a 25,000-seat stadium for Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club on an underdeveloped parcel of land adjoining the New York Mets’ home.
The $780 million stadium, slated to open in 2027 in the neighborhood known as Willets Point, will anchor a 23-acre redevelopment project that will also include 2,500 units of affordable housing, a new public school and a hotel, officials said.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a brand-new neighborhood,” Adams said at a news conference with other elected officials as well as representatives of the MLS and the project’s developers.
The new stadium will be New York City’s first venue dedicated to professional soccer. The 2021 MLS championship-winning NYCFC has played the majority of its home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx since joining the league in 2015.
It will be privately financed by NYCFC’s owners, including United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also owns the Manchester City Football Club, and the Yankees.
“Today is one of the most momentous days in the history of our great league,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who grew up near the site of the planned stadium. Garber said he has dreamed of having “a cathedral” for soccer in Queens for 12 years.
Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug
LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said Wednesday.
Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game.
Ronaldo’s build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.
Portugal’s opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on Nov. 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group.
Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1
Major League Soccer’s 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off next Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass.
The announcement Wednesday came less than two weeks after the MLS Cup and just ahead of the start of the World Cup.
The rights deal, which was first announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.
The app can be accessed on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top cable boxes and game consoles as well as Apple’s web site. The package will be $14.99 per month or $99 a season with Apple TV+ offering it at $12.99 per month and $79 per season.
Season-ticket holders to MLS clubs will receive subscriptions as part of their ticket benefits.
MLS Season Pass will launch less than a month before the 2023 season begins on Feb. 25 with a full slate of games. The marquee game that day will be defending champion Los Angeles FC facing the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl. LAFC beat the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks to win its first MLS Cup title.
All matches on opening weekend and some during the season will be available for free on the Apple TV app.
The league will have a more streamlined schedule beginning next season, with most matches being played on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. local time and some on Wednesdays. MLS is expected to announce its complete schedule in mid-December.
Commissioner Don Garber said during his recent State of the League address that MLS is closing in on linear deals after agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports expired after MLS Cup. Any games on linear channels will also be available on MLS Season Pass.
With the debut of St. Louis CITY SC, the league will have 29 teams next season. All teams will have an Apple TV sleeve patch on their jerseys, which will be underneath the MLS logo.
Besides all regular-season and postseason matches, the package includes all Leagues Cup matches — the competition between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX — as well as select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.
All matches will be called in English and Spanish while those involving Canadian clubs will also be available in French.
MLS and Apple will unveil announcers and broadcast enhancements before the launch day.
