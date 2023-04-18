Chargers bring back WR Jalen Guyton
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton to a contract Monday.
Guyton spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers, but the team chose to allow him to become a free agent in March instead of tendering a contract.
Guyton has 61 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns in the past three seasons but tore his ACL in September. He was in attendance for the start of voluntary team workouts on Monday.
An undrafted free agent out of North Texas, the 25-year-old Guyton provided Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with a big-play option by making four catches of 50-plus yards during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
49ers sign Conley, Hyder, Jennings to 1-year deals
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year contract.
The 49ers also announced that receiver Jauan Jennings signed his one-year exclusive rights free agent contract tender on Monday.
Conley played for Houston and Tennessee last season and had four catches for 48 yards in nine games. Conley has 217 career catches for 2,853 yards and 15 TDs in eight seasons with Kansas City, Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee.
Hyder returns to the Niners after having 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one sack in 16 games last season. He has 21 sacks in 87 career games with San Francisco, Dallas, Detroit and Seattle.
Jennings had 35 catches for 416 yards and one TD last season.
Hug, Scaroni take Boston Marathon wheelchair titles
BOSTON — A familiar name returned to the top of the podium and another one got there for the first time in the wheelchair division at the 127th Boston Marathon.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds in the first race of the day. It bests his previous course mark of 1:18:04 set in 2017. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:27.45, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:28.35.
In the women’s race, American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title, crossing the line in 1:41.45. Her victory followed runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022. She was followed by Madison de Rozario of Australia in 1:46.55 and Wakako Tsuchida of Japan in 1:47.04.
Hug’s win was the second-largest in the Boston wheelchair race’s history. He received $25,000 for the victory and a $50,000 bonus for setting the new course mark.
The 37-year-old Hug surged to the front of the field on a foggy and drizzly morning, leading the majority of the 26.2-mile course a year after withdrawing before the race for medical reasons. Hug also broke the course record in Saturday’s 5K race as well.
Scaroni built a 20-second lead early before having to stop briefly to adjust a loose right wheel about 10 miles in. She dealt with the issue and returned to the race.
Angel City ties Racing Louisville
LOS ANGLES — After trailing by two goals at halftime, Angel City FC responded with goals from Savannah McCaskill and Katie Johnson to earn a 2-2 draw on Saturday at home against Racing Lousiville.
In front of more than 18,000 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Racing Louisville (0-0-3) took the lead on a penalty kick by Savannah DeMelo in the third minute. Forward Kirsten Davis scored again in the 32nd on a shot from the top of the box.
Johnson sparked the comeback for Angel City (1-1-1) with a goal in the 68th minute, connecting with a McCaskill free kick.
In the 88th minute, rookie Alyssa Thompson set up the tying goal. Thompson, who subbed on after playing 90 minutes with the U.S. national team earlier this week, hit a cross that Louisville couldn’t clear. It fell to McCaskill, who spun and volleyed it into the left corner of the goal.
Jackson wins defensive player of year over Lopez, Mobley
Nobody blocked more shots per game, nor had better defensive numbers at the rim this season, than Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.
And voters noticed.
The Memphis big man was announced Monday night as the NBA’s defensive player of the year, becoming the second player to win the award while wearing a Grizzlies’ uniform. He joins Marc Gasol in that club, after the Spaniard did it a decade ago.
Jackson led the league with 3.0 blocks per game this season, after finishing fifth in the defensive player of the year voting last season. He got 56 first-place votes and 391 voting points to finish ahead of runner-up Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, who got 31 first-place votes and 309 points. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley — in just his second NBA season — was third with eight first-place votes and 101 points.
“Team defense really helps us. It goes a long way,” Jackson said on the TNT broadcast that announced the award.
The shooting percentage that Jackson allowed at the rim — 46.9% — was the best in the league among those with at least 300 shots defended there, and was an obvious plus on Memphis’ path to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
“Hands down, no-brainer, JJ’s definitely defensive player of the year,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said earlier this month.
AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to 5-year, $255M extension
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP voting and lost again to him when Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs beat Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
But no QB is atop Hurts now — Philadelphia’s franchise player is about to become the highest-paid player in average annual value in NFL history.
Hurts and the Eagles are set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was not yet final.
The Eagles announced later Monday on social media that “QB1 is here to stay.”
“Keeping the main thing in Philly,” they tweeted, referencing one of Hurts’ mottos. “We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”
The 24-year-old Hurts was expected to receive $51 million per season — topping Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers — and only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Arizona’s Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more in a single contract.
“Our job in this league is go out there and win football games and make money while doing it, and I’m glad the guys dong it the right way are getting the job security they deserve,” Mahomes said Monday.
Yankee Stadium’s 100th anniversary to be marked Tuesday
NEW YORK — Roy White remembered when he got called up to the major leagues in 1965 and walked out to Yankee Stadium’s 463-foot sign, to the left of the monuments.
“It was like three blocks away. You needed two relays to get it back to the infield,” the former All-Star outfielder said.
The original stadium opened April 18, 1923, with Babe Ruth hitting the first home run in a 4-1 win over Boston before 74,200, at the time called the largest crowd to see a baseball game.
“Ruth’s circuit,” The Associated Press wrote, “added the one touch needed to complete the most picturesque drama in diamond annals.”
The original stadium will be celebrated before Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at the modern version across 161st St. that replaced it in 2009.
Eleven no-hitters were pitched at the original stadium, including three perfect games. At the time of its closing, it hosted 100 of 601 World Series games. The black-and-white images of memorable moments are still seen, the feats of Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra marveled at along with the more modern color video of Reggie Jackson, Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.
Yankee Stadium was built at a cost of $2.5 million, astronomical then but the salary of a backup middle infielder these days. Even after a 1974-75 renovation eliminated obstructed seats but caused the loss of many original elements, a game there remained an aspiration for many players and fans.
Oklahoma’s Storako is top pick in WPF softball draft
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark selected University of Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako No. 1 overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) softball draft on Monday night.
Storako, a transfer from Michigan, has been unstoppable for the Sooners. She has a 13-0 record with a 0.80 ERA and has 85 strikeouts in 70 innings this season.
Washington infielder Baylee Klingler was chosen by the Texas Smoke at No. 2, Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers went to the Smash-It Sports Vipers at No. 3 and UCLA pitcher/utility player Megan Faraimo was selected by the USSSA Pride at No. 4.
The WPF is entering its second season and will have two new teams. The Austin, Texas-based Smoke — owned by former major league pitcher Brandon Phillips and All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill — and the Spark join the Pride and the Vipers.
The season starts in mid-June and ends in mid-August.
AP source: NFL now reviewing Commanders sale agreement
The NFL is now reviewing the sale agreement of the Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because details of the sales process are not being publicized.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson agreed in principle last week to buy the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion. The group submitted a fully financed, non-exclusive bid for the Commanders that is not yet signed.
The league is looking over that agreement before sending it back for final signatures. Further steps include evaluation by the NFL’s finance committee and a vote by owners. Three-quarters (24 of 32 owners) must approve to make it official.
A spokesperson for Harris declined comment when asked about the sale going to the league for evaluation. A spokesperson for the Commanders did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
There’s no definitive timetable for when the sale could go through, though the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May could be when owners vote. That would give Harris, Rales and Johnson several months to evaluate the organization before next season starts.
Finding a new stadium is the biggest long-term task for the future of the storied franchise, which has made the playoffs just six times in 24 seasons and won just two postseason games with Snyder in charge — a long way from the glory days of three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ‘90s. The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires in 2023.
Former Yankees prospect Salinas gets 80-game drug suspension
NEW YORK — Former New York Yankees prospect Raimfer Salinas was suspended for 80 games Monday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performing-enhancing substance Nandrolone.
The 22-year-old outfielder was released by the Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons on Thursday. He was 0 for 4 with an RBI groundout against Lakeland on April 8 in his only game this season after hitting .225 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 64 games for Tampa last year.
Salinas signed with the Yankees in December 2017 for a $1.85 million bonus. He split 2018 with the Dominican Summer League Yankees and the Gulf Coast Yankees, spent 2019 with the GCL team and 2021 with the Florida Complex League Yankees.
Six players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers to St. John’s
STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne has become the third player to leave the program this month after helping the Huskies win the NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-4 senior announced Sunday night on social media that he is transferring to St. John’s, posting a rendering of himself in a Red Storm uniform along with images of the Statue of Liberty, a New York cab, a sign for the school and coach Rick Pitino.
The post on Instagram received a “like” from UConn coach Dan Hurley.
The 3-point shooter and defensive specialist spent just one season at UConn, playing an average of just under 18 minutes a game and averaging 5.2 points. He averaged 7.2 points in UConn’s six NCAA Tournament games.
He spent his first three seasons at Virginia Tech and has one more year of eligibility remaining.
Alleyne joins guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo in leaving UConn this spring before exhausting their college eligibility. Both Sanogo and Hawkins have announced plays to enter the NBA draft.
Alleyne becomes the fourth transfer to join Pitino’s rebuilding effort at St. John’s, along with guards Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis, who followed their coach from Iona and VMI wing Sean Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.