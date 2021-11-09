AP source: Dodgers, LHP Heaney agree to $8.5M, 1-year deal
CARLSBAD — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement hadn’t been announced.
The 30-year-old Heaney split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA. The Angels traded him to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap.
Heaney’s peripheral numbers were better than his ERA, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129.2 innings, sparking speculation he could improve in 2022.
Heaney is familiar with Southern California after pitching for the Angels from 2015-21. He was very briefly a Dodger before that; Los Angeles acquired him from Miami on Dec. 11, 2014, along with Kiké Hernández and Austin Barnes, then shipped him that same day to Anaheim for Howie Kendrick.
Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees on Oct. 7 and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.
Odell Beckham Jr officially waived by Browns, can be claimed
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is up for grabs.
The challenging wide receiver, who has battled injuries the past few seasons, was formally waived Monday by the Cleveland Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season.
Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns, who traded for him 2 1/2 years ago but reached a point where they wanted to get out of the stormy relationship as badly as he did.
The 29-year-old Beckham can be claimed on waivers — the Detroit Lions (0-8) get first crack — but any team that takes him would have to pay the $7.25 million he’s owed for the rest of this season. The Browns and Beckham’s agent agreed to restructure his deal last week by eliminating the two non-guaranteed years that were left.
If Beckham clears waivers by Tuesday at 4 p.m., he’ll be a free agent and can sign with any team. In that case, the Browns will have to pay him $4.25 million for this season, saving them $3 million.
There are only a handful teams with enough current salary-cap space to take on Beckham’s contract this season, so it’s likely he won’t be picked up.
Raiders cut 2020 1st rounder Arnette over social media post
The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season because of off-field issues.
General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette on Monday but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. Arnette was also being sued over a hit-and-run accident from 2020.
“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life,” Mayock said. “The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”
Arnette was drafted 19th overall to be a starting cornerback with a pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade despite what Mayock called “significant concerns” about his character. Arnette was rated lower on most draft rankings but the Raiders believed after talking to his coaches at Ohio State that they could develop him on and off the field.
“Obviously in hindsight, we weren’t able to do it,” Mayock said. “I know a lot of people, including myself, we were all concerned about this, but at the time we thought it was an acceptable risk. Obviously, it’s painful on all levels.”
The move to cut Arnette comes less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash. Authorities said Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. He faces multiple felonies and jail time if convicted.
Astros 3B Bregman has wrist surgery, OK for spring training
HOUSTON — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery on his right wrist Monday, less than a week after ending the World Series in a prolonged slump.
The team said the two-time All-Star is expected to resume baseball activities in January and should be OK to begin spring training.
Bregman hit just .095 (2 for 21) in Houston’s six-game loss to Atlanta. He was dropped from third in the batting order to seventh for the last two games.
Bregman batted 6 for 53 (.113) during the last 14 games of the regular season and hit a combined .217 (13 for 60) in the postseason with one home run.
The 27-year-old said his right hand was feeling weak during the World Series.
Bregman missed two months during the season because of a strained quadriceps. He finished at .270 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs.
Embiid out against Knicks due to health and safety protocols
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers missed Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Embiid is the fourth member of the 76ers sidelined for health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.
Embiid missed his second game this season. The four-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Embiid also sat on Nov. 1 against Portland due to rest.
Harris sat for the fifth straight game, Thybulle for the second in a row ,and Joe missed his third consecutive contest.
Texas Tech names Baylor’s Joey McGuire as coach
Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach on Monday.
McGuire will be formally introduced Tuesday and assume head coaching duties immediately following the season. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.
“We are excited for this new chapter in Texas Tech Football under the direction of Coach McGuire,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “Our search committee was impressed from the outset not only with his significant ties throughout the state of Texas but his enthusiasm and desire to serve as the head coach at Texas Tech.”
McGuire is in his fifth season with Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020 after Rhule went to the NFL as coach of the Carolina Panthers.
McGuire is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor who led Cedar Hill to three state championships in 14 seasons.
Texas Tech fired Matt Wells last month in the middle of the former Utah State coach’s third season. The Red Raiders were 5-3 when the move was made.
The Red Raiders (5-4), who are coming off an open date after a 52-21 loss at Oklahoma, have home games remaining against Iowa State and Oklahoma State before finishing the regular season at Baylor.
Frost agrees to salary cut in ‘22; four assistants fired
Nebraska ended weeks of speculation about coach Scott Frost’s future, announcing Monday that he he will return for a fifth season with a restructured contract. A few hours later, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches, effective immediately.
Athletic director Trev Alberts said he has seen enough progress in the once-proud program to merit bringing back Frost, who goes into next year with four straight losing seasons at his alma mater.
The Cornhuskers are 15-27 and have never finished higher than fifth in the Big Ten West under Frost. The Huskers are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten games this season but haven’t lost by more than nine points with one of the toughest schedules in the country.
“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Alberts said in a statement. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
Alberts said Frost has articulated to him a clear plan and vision. Part of that plan became apparent Monday with the firings of offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”
Frost did not announce who would take over those assistant coaching jobs for the final two games of the season.
Wilson cleared to return to football activities for Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared Monday to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.”
“I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury,” Shin said. “I am absolutely amazed at his progress.”
Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles and has been diligent about his rehab while still being present around the team.
Seattle went 1-2 in Wilson’s absence with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback.
Wilson was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks to open a roster spot, but he is eligible to return this week when Seattle travels to Green Bay on Sunday.
Wilson posted a video on social media Monday with the title “It’s Time.”
Speedway Motorsports buys NASCAR Dover track in Delaware
DOVER, Del. — Speedway Motorsports has reached an agreement to acquire Dover Motorsports, ending the NASCAR track in Delaware’s run as one of the last independent operators in the sport.
Dover Motorsports owned both Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Dover ran its first Cup race in 1969 and was the site of two NASCAR weekends each season starting in 1971. One of the dates was shifted to Nashville before the start of the 2021 season.
SMI struck an agreement for $3.61 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.
The deal was announced Monday night.
“While this marks the end of our 52 years as an independent operator in NASCAR, our future advancement is best secured by joining forces with a major player in the sport and we are happy to be able to become part of the Speedway Motorsports family,” Dover CEO Denis McGlynn said.
SMI CEO Marcus Smith said the purchase was “a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing our investment in motorsports.”
SMI already owns Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
Rutgers coach Stringer to miss season over COVID-19 concerns
Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer is going to miss the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Monday.
The 73-year-old coach hasn’t been with the team since April, when the delta variant of the virus was becoming widespread in the United States.
“This COVID situation is for real and we have to be very careful and treat it with great respect,’’ she told reporters in February after Rutgers returned from a six-week pause for the virus.
Team spokesman Matt Choquette said last month when the coach skipped Big Ten media day that Stringer was worried about the lack of testing this season compared with last season, the highly contagious nature of the delta variant and her desire not to transmit the disease to her 40-year-old daughter, who has required special care since contracting spinal meningitis at age 2.
Stringer has 1,055 wins in her 50-year coaching career and is fourth all-time in Division I victories. She was going to start her 27th season at Rutgers. Associate head coach Tim Eatman has been filling in for Stringer since April and will stay in that role.
He also was in charge when Stringer missed the final few games of the 2018-19 season because of exhaustion.
Stringer signed a five-year extension in April. The contract guarantees compensation of $5.5 million, beginning at $1 million in the first year, plus performance incentives and retention bonuses.
The Scarlet Knights finished last season 14-5, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to BYU. The team graduated star Arella Guirantes to the WNBA, and standout freshman Diamond Johnson transferred to N.C. State.
Rutgers opens the season on Tuesday against Saint Peter’s.
Washington suspends Jimmy Lake for 1 game without pay
SEATTLE — Washington on Monday suspended head coach Jimmy Lake for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon.
Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s game against Arizona State.
Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shoved Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline in Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd just before the incident with Lake.
Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement that she does not believe Lake’s actions were intentional, but “we can have no tolerance for a coach interacting with a student in the manner coach Lake did.”
Biden hails NBA’s Bucks for championship and activism
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House on Monday, praising team members not just for their achievements on the court, but also for their efforts to promote coronavirus vaccinations and for speaking out after the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Bucks were the first NBA champions to visit the White House in nearly five years, ending a Donald Trump-era hiatus.
“You took a stand for justice and peace in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and you’ve gotten people engaged,” Biden said. The NBA postponed games in 2020 after the Bucks announced they would not participate in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series as they sought to shed light on what they said were racial injustices facing African-American communities.
The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, seemed genuinely excited to get back to the tradition of NBA champs visiting the White House. Antetokounmpo even posted a video on social media of him practicing his greeting for the president.
Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks end a 50-year drought, bringing home an NBA championship for the first time since Lew Alcindor (the Hall of Famer who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after converting to Islam) and Oscar Robertson led the team.
AP source: Darnold is ‘day to day’ after MRI on shoulder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be listed as day to day following an MRI on his right throwing shoulder Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
There were no other details available on the injury. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released the results of the test.
Darnold originally injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He threw three interceptions in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but coach Matt Rhule said the quarterback complained of soreness in the shoulder on Monday and was sent to have an MRI.
Rhule initially said he would wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who’ll start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback.
“We will wait to see where Sam is health-wise moving forward,” Rhule said.
