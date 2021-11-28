SDSU women beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 at Gulf Coast Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. — Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and South Dakota State beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The Jackrabbits outscored UCLA 25-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-31 lead into the break. Paiton Burckhard opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and South Dakota State led by at least five points the rest of the way. Haleigh Timmer made SDSU’s last field goal with 3:37 left.
Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State (3-4), which will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday. Myah Selland reached 500 career rebounds. The Jackrabbits made 23 of 28 free throws.
UCLA was given a technical at the end of the third quarter and Meyer sank both free throws for a 50-46 lead.
IImar’I Thomas scored 18 points for UCLA (3-2). Jaelynn Penn and Charisma Osborne each added 15 points.
Thomas became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, joining Denise Curry 3,198 (1978-81) , Jordin Canada 2,153 (2014-18) and Maylana Martin 2,101 (1997-00).
Fulton tops Figueroa, unifies WBO, WBC super bantam titles
LAS VEGAS — Stephen Fulton Jr. unified the WBO and WBC titles Saturday night with a majority decision over Brandon Figueroa in a matchup between undefeated super bantamweight world champions.
The showdown was set up earlier this year with each fighter capturing a world title by defeating an undefeated opponent, as Fulton bested Angelo Leo in January to capture the WBO belt, and Figueroa stopped Luis Nery in May to earn his WBC title. The champions combined to throw over 1,700 punches over 12 rounds according to CompuBox.
In the sixth round, each fighter landed power shots, with Figueroa connecting on 36 to Fulton’s 34. In a frantic 10th round, Figueroa looked to have Fulton hurt after numerous flurries of power punches. However, Fulton was able to recover in the final two rounds to win both the 11th and 12th on two judges’ cards.
That final push helped Fulton hold on with the score of 116-112 from two judges overruling a 114-114 card.
Both fighters believed they had done enough to win and were open to a rematch.
“I was catching him in between every shot he was throwing,” Fulton said. “He was making it sloppy and rough.”
Figueroa said: “I hurt him like five or six times. I put the pressure on for the whole 12 rounds, landed the cleaner shots and hurt him. I thought I only lost four rounds at the most.”
In the co-main event, top super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem remained unbeaten with a majority decision over Mexico’s Eduardo Baez in a 10-round bout.
“I’m coming off a long layoff, so I was a little bit rusty,” Aleem said. “I wanted to stop him, but he kept bringing it. I did what I had to do.”
Washington State removes interim tag, names Dickert coach
Washington State removed the interim tag and named Jake Dickert head coach Saturday night after he led the Cougars to a 3-2 record following the firing of Nick Rolovich.
Momentum had been growing for Dickert to get the job permanently and his candidacy was capped with an emphatic 40-13 rout of rival Washington in the Apple Cup that snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies.
Dickert was promoted from defensive coordinator to be the interim head coach in October after Rolovich was fired for refusing to meet the state’s mandate for employees to have received a COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption. Rolovich and four other assistant coaches were fired.
Dickert agreed to a five-year contract, the school announced.
“We are thrilled to have Jake Dickert step into the head coaching role,” Washington State President Kirk Schulz said. “Coach Dickert was able to bring together a team that has been through so much in the past two seasons and inspire them to not only keep going, but to fight harder. Coach Dickert loves Pullman, understands what it means to be a Coug, and most importantly, puts his players first. He is an asset to this program, and to WSU.”
As the weeks passed and talk of Washington State’s coaching search remained quiet, the chances of Dickert getting the job grew. It reached its peak on Friday when the Cougars posted their largest margin of victory over in the rivalry matchup with Washington.
“When he came in and stepped into that role he was ready for it,” Washington State linebacker Justus Rogers said after the Apple Cup. “He was prepared. He’s always prepared in everything he does. He works really hard and we respect and appreciate that, and we as much as we can back to him because of that.”
Dickert, 38, has never been a head coach in any of his previous stops. He came to Washington State from Wyoming, joining Rolovich’s staff when he was hired before the 2020 season. Dickert worked at Wyoming for three seasons, the first two as a defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
