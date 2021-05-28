Ohtani scratched from start after arrival delayed by traffic
OAKLAND — A traffic jam kept Shohei Ohtani from making it to the ballpark in time for his regular pregame pitching routine, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics and shifted to designated hitter.
Because of an accident on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for one of the Angels’ several buses and what had been a 45-minute trip became increasingly longer than planned, Ohtani returned to the hotel and wound up on Bay Area Rapid Transit — BART— and he then fell further behind schedule.
“That kept pushing him back,” manager Joe Maddon said. “For us, Shohei’s most comfortable, he’s pretty much regimented to get everything going about 4 o’clock for his start. It exceeded that by maybe an hour so we started calling the audible at that point to not pitch him tonight. And if we’re not going to pitch him we’re going to DH him.”
Catcher Kurt Suzuki, a former Oakland fan favorite, was on the same bus and scratched along with Ohtani and Suzuki will catch the right-hander Friday night.
Djokovic, Nadal, Federer grouped in same half at French Open
Well, here’s a new one for the Big Three of men’s tennis: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ended up in the same half of the French Open field.
Thursday’s draw in Paris marks the first time in their long and distinguished careers that Djokovic, Nadal and Federer all are on one side of the bracket at any Grand Slam tournament, according to the International Tennis Federation.
It means that no more than one of them can reach the final at Roland Garros, where play begins Sunday. The trio tops the leaderboard for major men’s singles tennis titles: Federer and Nadal are tied at 20 trophies, while Djokovic has 18. No one else has more than 14.
Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets in the 2020 final for his record-extending 13th championship on the French Open’s red clay, but if they meet again this time, it would have to be in the semifinals.
Djokovic is seeded No. 1, and Nadal is seeded No. 3 — the seedings adhere strictly to the ATP rankings, so the Spaniard’s unprecedented previous success in Paris is irrelevant.
The only certainties before the draw were that Djokovic would be on one side and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev on the other; Nadal and No. 4 Dominic Thiem were randomly placed and could have shown up in either half.
135K fans: Indy 500 will be largest sports event of pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is set to become the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit in early 2020 with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 expected to attend Sunday’s race.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity will be allowed. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property.
Other large sporting events have included more than 73,000 fans at the bout earlier this month in Arlington, Texas, between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders and 78,000 for a cricket match last month in Melbourne, Australia. But the Indy 500 will dwarf those totals this weekend.
The track also decided to lift the local broadcast blackout and allow Central Indiana fans the chance to watch beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on NBC.
US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship
RIGA, Latvia — Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship.
Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans’ third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.
“The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans’ oldest player. “We’ve tried to get better each game. With 13 forwards and 7 defensemen, you have different guys playing with different people, but we’re a hard-working team and play above the puck. We’ve tried to earn our offense, and it’s paid off for us.”
Miks Indrasis and Renard Krastenbergs had first-period goals for Latvia.
The U.S. will face Norway on Saturday, Germany on Monday and complete group play Tuesday against Italy.
Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants
TOKYO — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus.
Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes into the country, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters from more than 200 countries and territories.
“Since the emergence of COVID-19 there has not been such a dangerous gathering of people coming together in one place from so many different places around the world,” he said, speaking in Tokyo at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan. “It’s very difficult to predict what this could lead to.”
Syndergaard shut down 6 weeks because of elbow inflammation
NEW YORK — Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation.
Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning.
His velocity, normally in the mid-to-high 90s, was clocked in the mid-80s by the end of his stint Tuesday.
“It’s tough but all in all it’s good to hear there’s no structural damage in the UCL,” Rojas said. “Let’s see this work with the six weeks without throwing. We pray that he can pitch for us this year.”
Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July.
In addition, ace Jacob deGrom returned Tuesday after missing a little more than two weeks with a right side injury.
Maple Leafs’ Tavares skates 1 week after scary injury
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision.
Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who will miss his third straight game in Toronto’s playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Tavares was checked to the ice in the first period of last Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Game 1 by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot into the path of an onrushing Corey Perry, who was unable to avoid contact. Perry’s knee hit Tavares’ face.
The 30-year-old was motionless before trying to get up as trainers and doctors from both teams provided medical attention inside an empty, eerily quiet Scotiabank Arena. Tavares was eventually stretchered off the ice.
Tavares stayed overnight at hospital before he was discharged.
Oakland Athletics going to full capacity June 29
The Oakland Athletics will return to full capacity at the Oakland Coliseum starting with a June 29 game against Texas.
Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began the season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.
Others making the move to full capacity in-season are Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).
In addition, the New York Yankees and Mets were allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting last weekend, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.
Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for more than $3.7 million
A Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for a record $3.75 million at auction.
Heritage Auctions of Dallas said Thursday the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky card was in “gem mint” condition and went to an anonymous buyer. The card features the hockey great in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team’s final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL.
The sale topped the online company’s previous high for a hockey card. In December, Heritage sold a Gretzky card from Professional Sports Authenticator for $1.29 million, the first hockey card to exceed $1 million.
The known record for a sports card sale came this year when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball rookie card sold for $5.2 million through PWCC Marketplace.
Full bowl lineup returns after pandemic-shortened 2020-21
After the pandemic cut the college football bowl season almost in half last year, a full lineup of 44 postseason games is scheduled for 2021-22.
The Bowl Season schedule was announced Thursday. The bowls will begin on Dec. 17, with Bahamas Bowl kicking off at noon ET and the Cure Bowl in Orlando later in the day.
Two new bowl games are set to be played this season after canceling their scheduled debuts last year. The LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is slated for Dec. 18 and the Fenway Bowl in Boston is scheduled for Dec. 29. SoFi Stadium will also host Super Bowl 56 next February to conclude the NFL’s season.
The LA Bowl will feature teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences. The Fenway Bowl, at the home of the Boston Red Sox, will match the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference.
The College Football Playoff national championship is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, the first time the title game will be played in the Midwest. The semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas on Friday, Dec. 31.
Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida
HAVANA — The Cuban Baseball Federation confirmed Wednesday night that one of the players on the national team defected a few hours after the squad arrived in Florida to participate in a qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The organization identified the player as César Prieto, 22.
“His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated disdain among his peers and other members of the delegation,” the federation said.
The team arrived in Florida after months of struggling to obtain U.S. visas, for which the players filed applications in three other countries due to U.S. sanctions that prevented the U.S. Consulate in Havana from issuing the documents.
The permits were finally delivered Tuesday under a special effort made by the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Eight nations — Cuba, the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Colombia and Canada — will be battling for one spot in the six-team Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament. The tournament runs from May 31 to June 5 in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, but exhibition matches are scheduled before that.
With three gold and two silver medals, Cuba has dominated Olympic baseball.
Oilers, GM Ken Holland decry racial abuse against Ethan Bear
EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said racist comments directed to First Nation defenseman Ethan Bear are “totally unacceptable” and “disgusting.”
Holland said he was told about the issue by team staff just before his season-ending address to the media Wednesday, two days after Bear made a costly turnover in the Oilers’ season-ending loss to Winnipeg.
Bear’s girlfriend, Lenasia Ned, posted on social media that the defenseman “received numerous racist messages and comments” in the aftermath of the Game 4 loss. Winnipeg tied it at 3 after a turnover by Bear and went on to win in triple overtime.
The 23-year-old Bear is from the Ochapowace Nation in southern Saskatchewan.
“He’s a tremendous role model for all young athletes, especially in the Indigenous community,” Holland said. “He gives time to the community. He’s popular in the locker room. ... I feel sick for him, I feel disappointed for him that he would he would get this kind of abuse. I think we’ve made strides, but there’s a long way to go to create a world where we’re where everybody feels safe and they don’t get this kind of racism and abuse.”
Holland said he planned to reach out to Bear.
“I’m 65 years old. I don’t live in that social media world,” he said. “I want to talk to our PR people . . . and see what we can do as an organization to try to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.”
Bear, with Ned at his side, released a statement in a two-minute video posted to social media later Wednesday.
Sued by partner over sale, Taylor says T-wolves won’t move
MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor expressed confidence Thursday that the NBA franchise will remain in Minnesota after it is sold, responding to a federal lawsuit against him by one of his investors alleging breach of contract.
Taylor, who also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, recently finalized an agreement to sell the basketball clubs to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion. The deal would unfold incrementally, beginning this year with a 20% purchase of Taylor’s stake. Lore and Rodriguez would be on track to become majority owners for the 2023-24 seasons.
Taylor issued a statement through the team acknowledging the litigation from Meyer Orbach, a New Jersey real estate magnate whose ownership stake in the basketball clubs is about 17%.
Korda to face Paul in all-American semifinal in Parma
PARMA, Italy — Sebastian Korda beat eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up an all-American semifinal against Tommy Paul at the Emilia-Romagna Open.
The 63rd-ranked Korda stormed into a 3-0 lead and never looked back as he reached his first clay-court semifinal.
“I played a great match. I know he has been playing really good tennis, he reached the semifinal in Lyon,” the 20-year-old Korda said. “But it’s my first semifinal on clay and I’m super happy.”
Korda next faces the sixth-seeded Paul, who eased past fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-4.
Browns sign restricted free agent Hodge, special teams star
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed restricted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, one of their top special teams players.
The team had placed a tender worth $2.33 million on Hodge, who won the No. 3 receiving job in training camp last summer.
The Browns value his blocking ability and versatility, but he’ll have to fight for playing time this season as the team has plenty of depth at the position in Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Cleveland also drafted speedy rookie Anthony Schwartz in the third round this year.
The 26-year-old Hodge appeared in nine games last season, making 11 catches for 180 yards. He missed the Week 4 game against Dallas after injuring a hamstring during warmups.
Youngsters Coelho, Herrera team to win US Amateur Four-Ball
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championship Wednesday, birdieing the first extra hole to beat Brendan MacDougall and Sam Meek.
The 18-year-old Coelho and 19-year-old Herrera, both from Florida, earned entry into the U.S. Amateur with the victory at Chambers Bay in the sixth edition of the event. Herrera just completed his first season at UCF. Coelho grew up in Portugal before moving to Florida a few years ago and is bound for Arizona State in the fall.
Coelho and Herrera held a 2 up lead through 14 holes before MacDougall and Meek — Canadians who just completed their final seasons at the University of Nevada — rallied.
Bettiol gets 1st Grand Tour stage win, Bernal keeps lead
STRADELLA, Italy — Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol timed his attack perfectly to win the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey at the end of the race’s longest leg.
Bettiol, who rides for EF Education–Nippo, had plenty of time to sit up on his bicycle and repeatedly lift up his hands to encourage the home fans that lined the route to cheer louder as he approached the finish line.
“It means really, really a lot for me, for my team, and for the people that always believe in me,” the 27-year-old Bettiol said. “It’s a gift that I want to go to my former agent, Mauro Battaglini, that passed away last year, and was like a second father for me, so this victory is for him that for sure he looks on me from the sky.”
The 231-kilometer (144-mile) route from Rovereto to Stradella was mainly flat but ended with a series of short climbs through the rolling Pavia winelands.
Bland shares lead in Denmark in bid for back-to-back wins
FARSO, Denmark — Richard Bland is back in the lead on the European Tour, two weeks after becoming the oldest first-time winner in its history.
The 48-year-old Englishman shot 5-under 66 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Made in Himmerland event in Denmark with Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal, Finland’s Lauri Ruuska, Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger and South Korea’s Yi Keun Chang.
In the last event on the tour — the British Masters two weeks ago — Bland finally won at the 478th attempt by beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at The Belfry.
Belarus stripped of European track cycling championships
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Belarus was stripped of hosting next month’s European track cycling championships on Thursday amid an international furor after a passenger jet was diverted to Minsk so a dissident journalist could be arrested.
The European Cycling Union cited the “current international situation” for canceling the event in Minsk scheduled from June 23-27. Organizers are looking for a replacement venue.
European Union leaders called the airplane incident a state-sponsored hijacking. Belarus has been in turmoil since authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory last August in a disputed presidential election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.