Finau, Pendrith share lead at 64 at Rocket Mortgage Classic
DETROIT — Tony Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Matt Wallace were two shots back.
Si Woo Kim and Kurt Kitayama, both ranked among the top 70 in the world, were in the pack at 67 at Detroit Golf Club.
The leaderboard was filled with players who took advantage of favorable scoring conditions with morning tee times. In the afternoon, the wind picked up and the scores did as well.
Finau, who rallied from a five-shot deficit with 11 holes left to win the 3M Open by three shots Sunday in Minnesota, opened with a birdie and had five birdies on his front nine.
Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA’s Scottish Open
AYRSHIRE, Scotland — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course.
Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour.
“Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.”
Three players were tied for second with opening 65s. Lydia Ko went bogey-free for the 11th time this season in her fifth appearance at the Scottish Open, which leads into the LPGA Tour’s final major of the season next week — the Women’s British Open at Muirfield.
Celine Boutier and Lilia Vu also shot 65.
Georgia Hall and LPGA Tour rookie Na Rin An were tied for fifth with 66s with seven players in a tie for seventh with 67s, including U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee. Defending Scottish Open champion Ryann O’Toole shot 68.
Ko finished in a tie for second last year behind O’Toole at Dumbarnie Links. Ko also finished tied for third last week at the Evian Championship, another LPGA major.
“I actually really liked the golf course last year,” Ko said of Dumbarnie. “But this was a course that I’ve played well before when it was an LET event, and then I played really, really bad when it was an LPGA event so I wasn’t really sure.
“Mixed emotions coming into this week. I was pretty calm about things. And the weather was a lot nicer than I thought it was going to be.”
Altidore to be loaned to Puebla by Revolution
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore will be loaned to Mexico’s Puebla for the rest of the year by Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution.
“Jozy initiated that loan,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said Thursday.
Altidore, 32, was acquired from Toronto in February and has one goal in four starts and 13 substitute appearances.
He scored 62 goals in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto. Altidore also has played for the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Villarreal (2008, 2010-11), Xerez (2009), Hull (2009-10), Bursaspor (2011), AZ Alkmaar (2011-13) and Sunderland (2013-15).
Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. from 2007-19, last appearing in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year and is married to 2017 U.S. Open tennis women’s singles champion Sloane Stephens.
Newgarden cleared to practice at Indy after Iowa collapse
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared Thursday to practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his collapse after crashing at Iowa.
Newgarden will be re-evaluated Friday after practice to determine if he can compete Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis.
Newgarden was leading and headed to a sweep of the Iowa doubleheader Sunday when the suspension on his Team Penske car broke and he smashed hard into the wall. The driver from Nashville was evaluated in the Iowa medical center and cleared, but was required to undergo a second check Thursday by IndyCar officials at the speedway.
But not long after leaving the care center, Newgarden lost consciousness and collapsed in the motorhome lot. He hit his head on the pavement, opening a wound, and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight.
Team Penske stated all tests on Newgarden had been negative and he was held overnight as a precaution. The 31-year-old returned to Nashville on Monday and visited a specialist this week ahead of traveling to Indianapolis.
Team Penske had Santino Ferrucci on standby in case IndyCar said Newgarden can not race Saturday on the road course.
He arrived late afternoon at the speedway for another round of tests and was cleared Thursday evening to race.
Newgarden, who won Saturday’s race, dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the doubleheader weekend. He was shown as the points leader ahead of the hard collision — IndyCar confirmed his hit into the wall registered more than 80 G’s of force — and he was visibly rattled by the crash that he said “definitely rocked me. I got a little bit shaken from it, but I’m OK.”
The crash dropped Newgarden to a tie with Scott Dixon for third in the standings with five races remaining.
Women’s final will cap 2024 Olympic soccer tournament
The Olympic soccer competition at the 2024 Paris Games will conclude with the women’s final — instead of the men’s — for the first time.
FIFA announced the Olympic soccer competition schedule on Wednesday. The governing body also said there will be no double-headers in France, making each match a standalone event.
The women’s final will take place on Aug. 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The men’s gold-medal match will be played at the same stadium the day before.
The combined tournament will start on July 24 and go to seven cities in France: Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne.
As host, France’s men’s team will play in the tournament opener in Marseille, while the women’s team will play on July 25 in Lyon, site of 2019 Women’s World Cup final.
“That this should take place in France is particularly exciting,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a prepared statement. “A country with a distinguished history of developing and excelling in both men’s and women’s football, which has hosted some of the most iconic FIFA tournaments in history, including the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, and where FIFA has recently re-opened an office to better serve its 211 member associations.”
The U.S. women secured a spot in the Olympics by winning the CONCACAF W Championship, while Brazil and Colombia qualified at the Copa America.
On the men’s side, the U.S. team and the Dominican Republic earned spots at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.
USA Luge doubles slider Jayson Terdiman retires, will coach
Jayson Terdiman is done with sliding. He’s not done with luge.
The two-time Olympian has been hired as a junior national team coach, USA Luge announced Thursday, while also making his retirement from competitive racing official. Terdiman said last December that he was retiring and didn’t change his mind.
“Ever since I was introduced to the sport of luge, it has been my passion,” Terdiman wrote on social media, announcing his retirement to friends and family. “To be lucky enough to follow that passion for the last 22-23 years, has been incredible. There have been some soaring highs and crushing lows, but I wouldn’t trade a single second of this journey. But the time to step away from competition has come.”
He isn’t stepping away entirely. Joining the junior national team’s coaching staff will keep him involved; he actually had some on-ice training sessions with sliders at the team’s indoor facility in Lake Placid, New York on Thursday afternoon, barely an hour or so after making the retirement plan official.
Terdiman and USA Luge finalized the plans for him to coach junior sliders earlier this week.
“We thank Jayson for his more than 20-year successful career with us, as well as his dedication to ensuring his teammates can be the best they can be,” USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy said. “While we will miss Jayson as an athlete, we are grateful he is staying on with USA Luge to help our future Olympians reach the podium as our junior national team coach.”
Daley protests LGBTQ+ intolerance at Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, England — Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley protested intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.
The British diver, who is married to Oscar-winning director Dustin Lance Black, played a key role as one of the last bearers in the Queen’s Baton Relay.
The 28-year-old Daley entered Alexander Stadium surrounded by a group carrying Pride flags as part of a broader campaign regarding the toxic culture toward homosexuality held by more than half of the competing nations in the Games.
The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist did so with a broad smile, mindful the event is celebrating a theme of diversity and inclusion, though he also paid tribute to the six people who walked into the stadium carrying the Pride flags.
“In over half of the Commonwealth countries, homosexuality is still a crime and in 3 of those countries the maximum penalty is the death sentence,” Daley wrote on his Instagram account. “These laws are a legacy of colonialism. This opening ceremony for us is about showing LGBTQ+ visibility to the billion people watching...”
The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport Olympic-style event made up of mostly former British colonies. Seventy-two countries and territories are represented.
Unvaccinated Chafin misses Tigers’ series at Blue Jays
TORONTO — Unvaccinated left-hander Andrew Chafin was put on the restricted list by the Detroit Tigers before the opener of a four-game series in Toronto on Thursday.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.
Chafin signed a $13 million, two-year contract in March. He will lose $142,857 from his $6.5 million salary this season.
Detroit selected the contract of right-hander Bryan Garcia from Triple-A Toledo as a substitute player and added right-hander Derek Law and shortstop Zack Short to its taxi squad.
Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct Thursday, speaking for hours in a deposition conducted virtually rather than a public hearing.
A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition around 8 a.m. EDT Thursday. It was still going more than eight hours later.
The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind nondisclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”
Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing
HOUSTON — A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.
Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.
Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December.
“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” said Lacy Johnson, the prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office handling the case.
Ware, 41, has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.
Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, didn’t immediately reply to a phone message or email seeking comment.
4-time F1 champion Vettel to retire at end of season
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.
This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.
“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”
Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen carted off field with knee injury
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice on Thursday.
Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, shirts and helmets during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts.
“It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn’t look like anything.”
Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined.
Second-year pro Robert Hainsey replaced Jensen for the remainder of the drill. Another backup offensive lineman, Nick Leverett, will also take some snaps in practice while the starter is out.
“Right now, we feel terrible for Jensen. Don’t have any update on that. We won’t for some time,” Licht said. “We have some tests you have to wait a couple of days before you can get them. You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down.”
Jensen, a ninth-year pro beginning his fifth season with Tampa Bay, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
He was the first player the Bucs re-signed after Tom Brady ended a brief retirement in March, with the 31-year-old center agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract rather than relocating in free agency.
Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery
CINCINNATI — Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.
Los Angeles Dr. Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.
The 23-year-old Meyer, one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.
Meyer (0-1) was a combined 9-8 with a 2.77 earned-run average in 35 minor league starts before being called up by the Marlins.
Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday in the first inning after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano, the Reds’ fifth batter. Castano walked off the field under his own power after being looked at by Miami medical personnel. There was no immediate word on his condition.
Belmont Park to construct tunnels allowing infield access
NEW YORK — Belmont Park will hold its fall meet at Aqueduct during construction of vehicle and pedestrian tunnels that will allow access to the track’s 45-acre infield.
The New York Racing Association said the 28-day “Belmont at the Big A” meet begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 30. The two tracks are located 9 miles (14.4 km) apart.
NYRA indicated in its announcement that it will completely reconstruct the main dirt track and its two turf courses, which will also provide “the opportunity to consider the installation of a synthetic track in the future.”
NYRA said it expects training to resume next April and reconstruction will begin following the end of its 2023 spring-summer meet.
As part of the projects, a synthetic surface will be installed on the property’s quarter-mile pony track. It will provide an all-weather training option and give information and data on how a synthetic surface performs in the all-season climate at Belmont. Completion is expected in September.
Cowboys sign WR Turpin, 4 years after assault case at TCU
OXNARD — The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin on Thursday, adding the former TCU player who was kicked off the team in 2018 before pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.
Turpin was MVP of the United States Football League with the New Jersey Generals this spring after that league completed its first regular season since 1985. The 25-year-old led the league in receiving yards and had the only kick return for a touchdown.
Turpin was one of the best kick returners in the nation while at TCU. He returned a punt for a touchdown in each of his four seasons. Turpin averaged 28 yards on 71 kickoff returns with two touchdowns during his career.
While playing for the Generals, Turpin led the USFL with 540 receiving yards in 10 games, with a league-best 316 of those yards coming after the catch.
The speedy Turpin had eight touchdowns receiving as a freshman at TCU in 2015 and finished his career with 13. He averaged 12.1 yards per catch.
Turpin played seven games for the Horned Frogs in 2018 before he was arrested after witnesses told police they saw Turpin drag his girlfriend across a parking lot as she resisted and screamed for them to call 911.
After initially being suspended, Turpin was kicked off the team a few days later when a previous assault charge against him emerged in New Mexico. He was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and ordered to attend an abuse intervention program.
The Cowboys released fullback Nick Ralston to make room on the training camp roster for Turpin.
Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million.
The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday.
Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers’ unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final.
Kakko has skated in 157 career NHL games, putting up 26 goals and 32 assists. His best season was his rookie year in 2019-20, when he had 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games.
