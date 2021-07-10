Dodgers ace Kershaw gets clean MRI on sore left elbow
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts.
Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week’s All-Star break to rest.
“It was soreness,” Roberts said. “He’s never had soreness in his elbow, so we wanted to check all the boxes and make sure there’s nothing else to it. Fortunately, there wasn’t.”
Kershaw hasn’t pitched since July 4, when he allowed three runs in four innings against Washington. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 starts this season.
In letter, USADA says it can’t change marijuana rules alone
U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders are pushing to further mitigate “harsh consequences” for marijuana if it’s not intentionally used to enhance performance, though they cannot unilaterally change the rules, they wrote in a letter to members of Congress critical of the agency in the wake of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s ban from the Olympics.
The letter, sent Friday, addressed criticisms leveled by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, in their own letter, sent last week, after Richardson’s suspension was announced.
The 21-year-old sprinter will not compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana after her victory in the 100-meter finals at the Olympic trials last month.
Officially, she received a 30-day ban, but the positive test nullified her first-place finish at the trials, which cost her a spot in the individual race. And earlier this week, USA Track and Field left her completely off the Olympic roster, meaning she can’t run in the 4x100 relay, which takes place after the 30-day ban is over.
Friday’s letter, co-signed by USADA CEO Travis Tygart, referenced a rule in Ultimate Fighting Championship that does not penalize marijuana use if it is not meant to enhance performance. But while USADA oversees UFC’s anti-doping program, that league is not signed onto the international anti-doping code, the way USADA, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and all organizations that oversee Olympic athletes are.
Storm, Sun one win away from WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title game
NEW YORK — The Connecticut Sun wrapped up its spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship with an 84-72 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday.
Seattle holds the top position for the other spot in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix. The Storm was playing Phoenix on Friday.
The Storm could also clinch with a win by Minnesota over Las Vegas, which was played on Friday night.
Sue Bird admitted that early in the season, the Commissioner’s Cup wasn’t talked about too much, but as the team kept winning and got closer to clinching it’s more on the forefront of their minds.
“The conversations have changed,” she said. “What’s exciting about this is it’s the first year. Next year and years to come coaches will be stressing when you have a Commissioner’s Cup game.”
Even if the Sun don’t win on Friday, they can clinch the Eastern Conference berth with a win on Sunday against New York or a loss by Chicago against Washington on Saturday night.
“It’s been a discussion point in our locker room,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Maybe not for the first four or five games but as it became clear that we had a chance to be the representative of the East in the Commissioner’s Cup it became a part of our conversation in pregame; talking about which games were Commissioner’s Cup games, reminding them that it’s a significant bonus.
Miller feels that the Commissioner’s Cup has done what the league had hoped it would do by bringing a more competitive nature to the games as the teams are vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.
Members of the winning team will be able to earn in excess of $30,000 per player, while those on the runner-up team will have an opportunity to earn $10,000 per player. An additional $5,000 will be awarded to the MVP of the title game.
Source: Fury positive for COVID, 3rd Wilder bout postponed
LAS VEGAS — A person with knowledge of the situation says heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Deontay Wilder will be postponed likely until the fall.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the promoters of the lucrative heavyweight trilogy are still finalizing the new date for the most anticipated heavyweight bout of the summer.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) were scheduled to meet July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to complete their series of entertaining fights.
Fury, the English champion considered the pound-for-pound best heavyweight in the world, tested positive along with several members of his camp. He was already in the U.S. to complete his final preparations for the bout, but is likely to return home to regroup.
The combat sports calendar is crowded for much of August and September, meaning Fury-Wilder III is likely to happen in October.
Fury and Wilder fought to a thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December 2018. Although Fury largely outboxed his powerful American challenger, Wilder knocked down Fury twice to split the scorecards.
Fury then trounced Wilder in their rematch in Vegas in February 2020, knocking down Wilder twice and finally forcing Wilder’s corner to stop the bout.
Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere
SILVIS, Ill. — Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic.
List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.
List was at 13-under 129.
Munoz played early and shot a 4-under 67, getting all his birdies on the back nine and then finishing with 10 pars.
Former tournament winner Ryan Moore had a chance to catch List until he ran into trouble off the 18th tee and made bogey, giving him a 66 and leaving him among seven players two shots off the lead. That group included Lucas Glover and Chase Seiffert, each with 63.
Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew, lack of vaccination cited
MONTREAL— CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal.
Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said the MLS team was “satisfied” with Hurtado’s work, but his “situation was problematic.”
“Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory,” Renard said in a statement Thursday.
Hurtado joined Montreal as a free agent Feb. 16. He played seven games with Montreal, including two starts, recording one assist. Hurtado is a nine-year MLS veteran who has made 140 regular-season appearances (60 starts) with 19 goals and 11 assists.
Kraken to play exhibition games in Spokane, Everett, Kent
The Seattle Kraken will take the ice for the first time in Spokane for their exhibition opener, with the NHL expansion franchise touring around the state of Washington while their arena renovation is completed.
The Kraken announced Friday they will play home preseason games against the Canucks in Spokane on Sept. 26, the Oilers in Everett on Oct. 1 and the Flames in Kent on Oct. 2.
CEO Tod Leiweke said Climate Pledge Arena is “on track” to host the Kraken’s first home game of their inaugural season in mid-October.
Calling time: Restrained refs kept Euro 2020 games flowing
LONDON — Playing at the European Championship has been a very welcome feeling for England defender John Stones. Thanks, in part, to the refereeing.
While Premier League games are often punctuated by long pauses for drawn-out video review checks, that hasn’t been the case over the last month with refereeing overseen by UEFA at Euro 2020.
A higher threshold for intervening to potentially overturn on-field decisions cuts out pauses in games.
“They wanted everything to go quite swiftly and move and keep the game flowing,” Stones said Friday. “I’d like to see that maybe definitely coming to the Premier League next season if they can kind of, not speed the game, but keep it flowing a little bit more. That would be a good thing that’s probably come out of this tournament.”
So quick are some of the VAR checks that it might not seem one is even taking place.
In Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium, Dutch referee Björn Kuipers will oversee the match between England and Italy.
Devils re-sign defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to 2-year deal
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract worth $2,250,000 on Friday.
The contract has an average annual value of $1,125,000. The breakdown is as follows: $1,050,000 in the 2021-22 season and $1,200,000 in the 2022-23 season.
The 24-year-old Siegenthaler was acquired from Washington on April 11, 2021, for Arizona’s conditional third-round pick in the 2021 draft that was acquired in the Taylor Hall trade in 2019.
Siegenthaler skated in six games with New Jersey following the trade, missing time while in the COVID-19 protocol. Prior to the trade, he appeared in seven games with the Capitals this season.
In 105 NHL games, over the course of three seasons with New Jersey and Washington, he has two goals and 11 assists for 13 points. He was Washington’s second-round selection, 57th overall, in the 2015 draft.
Rio opens 10% of Maracana Stadium for Copa America final
RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio de Janeiro officials are allowing Copa America organizers to invite thousands of COVID-19-tested fans into the final at Maracana Stadium between Brazil and Argentina on Saturday.
Rio city health secretary Daniel Soranz issued guidelines on Friday permitting crowds of up to 10% in each section of the 78,000-seat stadium. No tickets will be sold for the encounter.
The Maracana hosted about 60,000 fans in the previous Copa America final in 2019, when Brazil beat Peru 3-1.
In January at Maracana, the delayed 2020 Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Santos was attended by about 5,000 spectators, but they were all concentrated with little regard for social distancing guidelines.
Soranz said in the guidelines that the decision followed a request by CONMEBOL, which said all spectators will need negative tests to get in.
American coach Jesse Marsch proud to take over at Leipzig
BERLIN — Americans are taking their coaching expertise to the Bundesliga.
New Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch became the second American in charge of a team in Germany’s top soccer division after Stuttgart’s Pellegrino Matarazzo.
“The best way to represent our football back home, and the pride I have of being an American and a big part of MLS — that being a big part of my story — is just to honor what I think needs to be done and to try to work as hard as I possibly can,” Marsch said in a video conference call with journalists this week.
The Wisconsin native is taking over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left for Bayern Munich after helping Leipzig arguably become Bayern’s biggest challenger. Leipzig finished runner-up to Bayern last season, and third the season before that. It has qualified for the Champions League the last three seasons.
Not bad for a club that was only founded by energy drinks company Red Bull in 2009.
Now Red Bull wants the 47-year-old Marsch to take Leipzig another step further in its development.
European weightlifting champ Ismayilov fails drug test
ANKARA, Turkey — European weightlifting champion Daniyar Ismayilov faces being stripped of his title after failing a drug test, the Turkish weightlifting federation said on Friday.
Ismayilov was the Olympic silver medalist in the 69-kilogram category in 2016 and won the European title at 73 kg in April. He was not on the entry lists for the upcoming games in Tokyo when they were published this week.
Ismayilov is provisionally suspended after he tested positive for a banned substance, the federation said.
The federation did not name the substance involved or give a date for a hearing. Turkey’s Cumhuriyet newspaper reported Ismayilov gave the sample before winning gold at the European championships in Moscow in April.
If he is stripped of that gold medal, Moldovan lifter Marin Robu would be in line to inherit the European title because he placed second.
Ismayilov is the second current European weightlifting champion to have been suspended for a doping offense in the run-up to the Olympics. Dmytro Chumak of Ukraine, who competes at 109 kg, was suspended after he allegedly tried to bribe an official sent to test him in May, the International Testing Agency said last month.
Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL
Face masks were as prevalent as pucks throughout the NHL this past season, but documents show Canadian health officials wanted the league to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink.
Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return.
After receiving a draft of the NHL’s return-to-play protocols, health officials from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Public Health Agency of Canada sent a joint letter to commissioner Gary Bettman on Dec. 23, 2020, urging the league to either add regular testing for the close contacts of players and staff to its protocols or use a “bubble model” similar to what the league created in Toronto and Edmonton to finish out the 2019-20 season.
“Should any iteration of the bubble model not be achievable for the NHL, we would recommend that the start of the season be delayed for a few weeks to allow for disease rates to drop and our health systems to recover,” the letter read.
The health officials — including Alberta’s chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, B.C.‘s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams, Quebec’s national director of public health Horacio Arruda and Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer with the Public Health Agency of Canada — also asked for the NHL’s help in getting Canadians on board with preventing transmission of COVID-19.
Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR still looking for a full ride
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Santino Ferrucci wants to race, in NASCAR and IndyCar or anywhere he can get a seat.
But he agrees with Graham Rahal, who a week ago said Ferrucci must stop crashing in IndyCar to be considered for a long-term addition at Rahal Letterman Lanigan.
“He’s right, I am definitely not in position to be crashing cars,” Ferrucci told The Associated Press. “But in my entire IndyCar career, I’d never had a major crash before this season. I’ve had front wing damage, but nothing like this. But both crashes, I know what I did wrong — I was pushing too hard trying to prove that I deserve to be in that car.”
Ferrucci’s first of two crashes was in a practice session ahead of the Indianapolis 500. The 23-year-old American cracked the fibula in his left leg and although he still wears a brace, he visited the Toyota Performance Center in North Carolina this week to work with a physical therapist.
The injury might have healed faster, Ferrucci said, had he not crashed again during qualifying ahead of the second race in the Detroit doubleheader. The RLL team had under two hours to repair the car in an all-hands-on-deck rush to get Ferrucci to the starting grid.
Former Cavs G Dellavedova signs 3-year deal with Melbourne
CLEVELAND — Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under.
The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia’s National Basketball League.
Dellavedova, affectionately known as “Delly” to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
Dellavedova helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA title, ending a 52-year championship drought for Cleveland’s pro teams.
The 30-year-old signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks, but returned to the Cavs in a trade midway through the 2018-19 season.
