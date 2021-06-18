Clippers’ Leonard listed as out for Game 6 vs. Utah
LOS ANGELES — Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is officially out Friday night for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz, but coach Tyronn Lue did not have any update on if it will be longer.
Leonard sprained his right knee Monday night in a Game 4 win. He traveled with the Clippers to Salt Lake City, Lue said, then returned to Los Angeles for further testing. A sprain, by definition, is a ligament injury, but the Clippers have not said which of the four knee ligaments he injured.
Despite missing Leonard, LA took a 3-2 series lead on Wednesday night with a 119-111 victory behind 37 points from Paul George. The Clippers are 12-9 without their All-Star forward this season, including 1-0 in the playoffs.
Leonard — a two-time NBA Finals MVP — is averaging 30.4 points in the playoffs.
The Clippers will be looking to close out the series and advance to the conference finals for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history with a win. The Jazz need a victory on Friday to send it back to Salt Lake City for Game 7 on Sunday. The winner faces the Phoenix Suns.
LA was up 3-1 in last year’s series against the Denver Nuggets but were eliminated with three straight losses. Lue said the focus remains on winning Friday night and not dwelling on history.
Friday’s game will also be the first time in 15 months the Clippers can play in front of full capacity at Staples Center after California eased some of its COVID-19 safety measures on Tuesday. LA was allowed to only play to half capacity during its first six home playoff games.
Carlisle steps down as Mavs’ coach, one day after GM departs
Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.
“This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving.
Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.
And now the Mavericks need a coach and a GM, in an offseason where they’re also expected to offer 22-year-old Luka Doncic, the team’s best player and now a two-time All-NBA performer, a $201 million extension.
Carlisle went 555-478 in Dallas, taking a team built around Dirk Nowitzki to the title in 2011 — the first, and still only, in Mavs’ history. Dallas made six playoff appearances in the 10 seasons that followed, never getting out of the first round in any of them.
But Dallas owner Mark Cuban insisted after this year’s playoff run ended — the Mavs went 0-3 at home in what became a seven-game first-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — that Carlisle was safe and would be back.
Carlisle, apparently, had other ideas. Carlisle told ESPN that he had “a number of in-person conversations” with Cuban in recent days, then came to the decision that it was time to go.
Rangers acquire RHP Santana from Dodgers for minor leaguer
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Dodgers in a trade Thursday, sending minor league lefty Kevin Bautista to Los Angeles.
Santana had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. He had a 6.00 ERA (10 earned runs in 15 innings) in a career-high 16 relief appearances this season. The right-hander made 32 appearances over the past four seasons with Los Angeles.
South Korean lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang was designated for assignment by Texas to make room on its 40-man roster for Santana.
The Rangers have seven days to trade, release or outright Yang to the minor leagues. Yang went 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA in eight games (four starts) with the Rangers before getting was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock this week.
Bautista has been with the Rangers’ group in Surprise, Arizona, for extended spring training games, but he has not seen action in an official game since 2019. He has a 3-1 record with a 3.70 ERA (23 ER/56.0 IP) over 32 relief appearances combined in the Dominican Summer League (2018-19) and Arizona League (2019).
Jimmy Kimmel to be title sponsor of inaugural LA Bowl
LOS ANGELES — The LA Bowl has found a big name to be its very first title sponsor: ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
The inaugural edition of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be played Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the host announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night. The game will air on ABC.
“This is not a joke,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. “This is a real bowl game named after me, so mark your calendars. ... It’s like an early Christmas gift for all of us.”
SoFi Stadium confirmed it has reached a multiyear deal with Kimmel to put his name above the title of the LA Bowl, the first college football game to be played at the year-old arena. The game’s debut was delayed from 2020 until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will match the Mountain West champion against the Pac-12’s No. 5 bowl selection.
“Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn’t check),” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the news. “On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true.”
The LA Bowl was established to create another big annual event for SoFi Stadium, which was built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke as part of a large multi-use development on the former site of the Hollywood Park racetrack.
The multibillion-dollar arena opened last year, when the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers played a full NFL season without fans in the stands. SoFi Stadium recently announced both teams will play at full fan capacity in the upcoming season, which begins with a preseason game between its two tenants Aug. 14.
After Open playoff loss, Hataoka shares lead in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead Thursday in her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open.
The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match fellow morning starters Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65.
“This course, usually everyone hits low scores, so it’s really important for me to play four good rounds,” Hataoka said.
Two weeks ago in the Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Hataoka lost to Yuka Saso on the third playoff hole. The three-time LPGA Tour winner was bogey-free Thursday, birdieing four holes in a five-hole stretch on the front nine and adding birdies on the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-5 18th.
“Especially my iron game, I was feeling really good.” Hataoka said. “I was hitting the pin a lot of times, so I feel like my iron game helped my game today a lot.”
Hull played the last five holes in 5 under with long eagle putts on the 14th and 18th and a birdie on 16.
“I feel really good with my irons,” the Englishwoman said. “It’s just my driver. As long as I can get it somewhere down near the fairway I’ve got a chance because I’m hitting my irons well.”
Maguire also had a bogey-free round. The Irish player tied for ninth last week in the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced.
Belgium tops Denmark 2-1 at Euro 2020, players honor Eriksen
COPENHAGEN — Substitute Kevin De Bruyne set up one goal and scored the winner himself to give Belgium a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game marked by an emotional tribute to Christian Eriksen in the first half.
De Bruyne came on after halftime for his first appearance since sustaining a facial fracture in the Champions League final and squared the ball for Thorgan Hazard to equalize in the 55th minute. He then scored in the 71st with a low shot from outside the area.
It was Denmark’s first game since Eriksen’s collapse, and the hosts started at a furious pace at a raucous Parken Stadium. Yussuf Poulsen scored with a low shot inside the far post in only the second minute.
Players from both teams then halted play after 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans rose for a minute of thunderous applause in tribute to Eriksen, who wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.
The players joined the applause as well, as did referee Bjorn Kuipers.
Eriksen remains in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s opening game against Finland.
The victory give Belgium a spot in the round of 16. Denmark can still advance with a win over Russia on Monday if the Belgians beat Finland.
Press, Williams score in US women’s 2-0 victory over Nigeria
AUSTIN, Texas — The winning was expected for the U.S. women’s national team. The harder part for coach Vlatko Andonovski may be trimming the roster to the final 18 players for the Olympics.
Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. wrapped its Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the last match before setting the Tokyo lineup.
And after sweeping three shutout victories, Andonovski likes the depth and talent available to choose from on the world’s No. 1 squad, no matter who gets the final call.
“The confidence level going to the Olympics is higher than it was before. I feel good where we are at. In terms of making final decisions, I feel pretty good,” Andonovski said.
Temperatures were in the low 90s at kickoff and while the U.S. dominated possession throughout, it created few chances at goal until Press finally broke through in added time at the end of the first half.
A failed clearance by Nigeria fell to Carli Lloyd to tap the ball past a defender to Press, who was left wide open and hit a left-footed strike to the opposite corner just past the fingertips of diving goal keeper Tochukwu Oluehi.
Career goal No. 61 was another impressive moment from Press, who had one goal and three assists in the Summer Series and has been directly involved in 34 of the last 36 goals for the national team.
Press later assisted on the score by Williams, who came on in the 88th minute and slipped the ball past Oluehi on a breakaway.
US pumps up Paralympic trials; NBC to increase coverage
The U.S. Paralympic team trials will receive unprecedented coverage this year, streaming live this week and culminating with a 90-minute highlight show on NBC.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee unveiled the coverage plans along with its campaign called “Show the World,” which is designed to highlight Paralympic athletes on their journey to Tokyo.
The trials in several sports begin Thursday, with the highlight show set for June 27. The Paralympics are Aug. 24-Sept. 5. NBC plans 1,200 hours of programming from Tokyo, including more than 200 on TV.
“We’ve got a really nice opportunity to showcase and celebrate something at a moment where unification is so deeply craved,” said Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the USOPC. “It’s a window for those of us who haven’t yet been introduced to the Paralympics. It’s an opportunity to expand that, to see the incredible athleticism.”
One of Hirshland’s first moves as CEO was to change the name of the organization to add the world “Paralympic” to the USOC name.
“We’ve been trying to create a more integrated approach,” Hirshland said. “We’re over the moon with the progress we’ve made and we’re glad to see NBC match our commitment.”
In 2012, the network showed 5.5 hours of Paralympic coverage.
Move to the burbs? Bears confirm bid to buy horse track site
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.
Bears President and CEO and Ted Phillips announced Thursday the club wants to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse track in the city of Arlington Heights. It’s about 30 miles northwest of their current lakefront venue.
“It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential,” Phillips said in his statement.
Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in operation, having opened in 1924. The Bears have only played there regularly since 1971 when they moved out of Wrigley Field — the 1914-built home of the baseball Cubs on the city’s north side — for more seating capacity. Arlington Heights was considered for a home by the Bears in the 1970s and again in the ‘80s, but they settled in the popular museum campus area directly south of downtown with its view of Lake Michigan.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last month noted the Bears have a lease with Soldier Field until 2033 and added “the NFL doesn’t let any teams break their leases.”
Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device
COPENHAGEN — Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday.
The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.
The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.
”This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” the federation said in a statement. ”Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”
An ICD can function as a combination between a pacemaker and a defibrillator. It monitors a person’s heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary.
Netherlands defender Daley Blind still plays professionally with an ICD. He had one fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle in 2019.
Denmark played Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday and lost 2-1. The game featured a minute’s applause for Eriksen just after the clock hit 10 minutes in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt.
MLB loosens COVID restrictions, drops masks for vaccinated
NEW YORK — All fully vaccinated players and staff can stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses under the latest change to Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols.
In addition, fully vaccinated players and staff may eat in restaurants without restrictions and attend sporting events as spectators at venues with government approved safety protocols, the commissioner’s office and players’ association said in a memo sent Wednesday night.
Kinexon electronic tracing devices and monitor testing are being eliminated, and compliance officers no longer have to accompany teams on trips.
Social distancing and mask requirements have been eliminated for team busses involving fully vaccinated players and staff, and players and staff can resume arriving at clubhouses more than five hours before game time.
Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated players and staff still must wear masks but it will not be considered a violation to remove or pull down the mask to briefly eat or drink, before entering or leaving a shower or at the direction of the medical or training staff.
Clubhouse social distancing was eliminated for all teams reaching 85% vaccination among tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches and training staff. As of last Friday, 22 of the 30 teams had reached 85% among tier 1 individuals.
Copa America cases of COVID-19 rises to 65
SAO PAULO — CONMEBOL says cases of people with COVID-19 at the Copa America in Brazil have risen to 65.
Nineteen people are on the 10 tournament teams, and 46 are staffers and officials, the South American soccer body said on Thursday. There have been 5,458 tests so far.
The total number of known infections was up from 53 on Wednesday.
Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, more than 493,000.
Also on Thursday, the Bolivian Football Association said two players tested positive, defender Oscar Ribera and forward Jaume Cuéllar.
Bolivian striker Marcelo Martins, who used his Instagram account to criticize CONMEBOL for the COVID-19 cases, backtracked in a statement.
Yankees trade 1st baseman Mike Ford to Rays for $100,000
NEW YORK — First baseman Mike Ford was traded by the New York Yankees to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for $100,000 and a player to be named.
Ford was designated for assignment Saturday when reliever Zack Britton was activated from the injured list.
The money in the trade is payable July 1.
Ford, who turns 29 on July 4, had a strong rookie season with the Yankees in 2019, hitting .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 143 at-bats over 50 games.
But he slumped to a .135 average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 74 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. With first base time available this year because of Luke Voit’s injuries, Ford batted .133 with three homers and five RBIs in 60 at-bats.
A rare left-handed hitter on the current Yankees, Ford had a .199 average with 17 homers and 41 RBIs in parts of three major league seasons.
Ford hit .083 (2 for 24) with one RBI in seven games this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was optioned to Triple-A Durham by the Rays.
Tampa Bay activated right-hander Collin McHugh from the COVID-19 related injured list, transferred right-hander Tyler Glasnow (sprained right elbow) to the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Chris Mazza to Durham.
VeeKay expects to race at Mid-Ohio after breaking collarbone
Rinus VeeKay was on a 75-mile training ride when he lost control of his bicycle, flew over the handlebars and landed so hard that he cracked his helmet and his left shoulder.
He said he twice nearly blacked out on the trail from the pain, and his trainer had to leave him to go to the main road and call an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital in Hobart, Indiana, where X-rays confirmed a broken collarbone.
The rising IndyCar star will miss Sunday’s race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, but told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s determined to be back in the car at Mid-Ohio in two weeks and salvage his promising season.
“Everyone is very, very sure that I can drive in Mid-Ohio,” VeeKay said during a drive to Milwaukee, where he planned to have lunch with the CEO of Direct Supply, the company sponsoring his Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet this weekend at Road America.
Oliver Askew will instead drive for VeeKay at Road America in Askew’s second consecutive race as a substitute driver. Askew filled in for Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday in Detroit when Rosenqvist was injured in a crash a day earlier.
VeeKay will be at Road America all weekend supporting ECR and trying not to be upset to see someone else driving his car. The 20-year-old Dutchman scored his first career IndyCar victory in May on the road course at Indianapolis and is fifth in the standings, 56 points behind leader Pato O’Ward in a changing of the guard season of IndyCar.
Gordon returns to racing roots by promoting Indy’s dirt race
INDIANAPOLIS — Just a few miles from the home where he spent his teenage years, Jeff Gordon strapped himself into a midget car, was pushed onto the 1/4-mile dirt track in the third turn at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and started turning laps.
He felt like a kid again.
“I did this 30 years ago and it’s hard to believe it’s been that long and to get back in there, it felt unreal,” he said Thursday. “Now I want more water on the track, I want to go fast. It’s just such a cool car, it takes me back to the time when I was racing midgets and how much I loved them . To be able to slide these cars around and maneuver them on these little bull rings, that was way overdue.”
Clearly, the 48-year-old, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion remains passionate about racing even if he is sporting a new look. The winner of a record five Brickyard 400s arrived this time in a red, white and blue fire suit and graying temples while driving a No. 4 car, a throwback to his USAC midget championship days.
This was never about rumors Gordon might leave the broadcast booth, the possibility of another comeback or even the desire of IndyCar fans to see Gordon run in the Indianapolis 500.
Instead, Gordon came back to promote this year’s BC39 card, scheduled for Aug. 18-19.
The two-day event is named in honor of Bryan Clauson, a dirt track specialist who died at 27 from injuries sustained in a midget car crash in Kansas in August 2016. It’s sponsored by Driven2Save Lives, an Indiana group that promotes organ donation.
Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray at Queen’s Club
LONDON — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andy Murray with his booming serve in a 6-3, 6-3 victory at The Queen’s Club grass-court tournament on Thursday to move into the quarterfinals.
The Italian had 14 aces in the 85-minute match, saved all three break points he faced, and had just seven unforced errors. He held Murray to just one winner and twice broke serve in the first set. He won the first three games of the second to take command.
“This was really hard. We all know who Andy is, he is a great player and he was always there, even until the last point,” Berrettini said. “I know how tough it is to come back from an injury, so I wish him the best of luck. I am just happy that he is back.”
The 34-year-old Murray, who’s been nursing a groin injury, beat France’s Benoit Paire in straight sets on Tuesday in his first singles match in three months. He missed a chance to face British No. 1 Dan Evans in the quarterfinals.
A five-time champion of this event, Murray was a wild-card entry. He also will play at Wimbledon in less than two weeks as a wild card.
Ons Jabeur edges Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, England — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia rallied past 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Thursday at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.
Jabeur, who defeated 19-year-old American Catherine McNally in straight sets in the first round, had a more difficult time with the Canadian teenager. Fernandez saved three break points in the decisive third set but had two of her six double faults.
In other matches in the round of 16, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic came back to defeat fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2. Martincova had seven aces and saved nine of 13 break points. Ostapenko struggled through nine double faults in the 2-hour, 21-minute match.
Also, Anastasia Potapova of Russia beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3, and Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 7-5.
Humbert upsets Zverev for Halle Open quarterfinal spot
HALLE, Germany — Ugo Humbert upset Alexander Zverev in the second round of the grass-court Halle Open on Thursday to leave Andrey Rublev as the only seeded player to reach the quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Zverev hit 20 aces but it wasn’t enough as Humbert won a close match 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.
Zverev is a two-time runner-up in Halle but has yet to win a title on grass. Humbert is in back-to-back quarterfinals on grass after doing the same in Stuttgart last week.
It’s the first time in Halle’s 28-year history that seven of the eight quarterfinalists are unseeded, the ATP said. Fourth-seeded Rublev is the exception after the Russian beat Jordan Thompson on Wednesday.
U.S. player Sebastian Korda, the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, beat Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal against Humbert. Korda won his first tour title in Parma on clay last month and is in his first tour-level grass tournament.
Nikoloz Basilashvili won against Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-5 after saving two set points at 5-4 down in the second set. He will play South African Lloyd Harris, who beat qualifier Lukas Lacko 6-3, 7-6 (8).
Azarenka, Samsonova, Muguruza win at grass-court German Open
BERLIN — Victoria Azarenka reached the quarterfinals of the German Open by defeating home favorite Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday.
The seventh-seeded Azarenka was down 4-1 in the second set before beating the German for the 10th time in 11 matches.
Azarenka needed 1 hour, 22 minutes to prevail and next faces either the fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or American Jessica Pegula in her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.
Liudmila Samsonova upset Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Russian clash. The 22-year-old next faces Madison Keys of the United States, who upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.
Also Thursday, Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 to ensure her progress. The Spaniard next faces Alizé Cornet in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
Tour de France to hold women’s cycling race in July 2022
PARIS — A women’s version of the Tour de France will be held in 2022 with a start on Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard after the conclusion of the men’s race, organizers announced Thursday.
The “Tour de France Femmes” aims to become a permanent fixture on the women’s world tour cycling calendar after various failed attempts in the past.
The route and length of the race were not immediately disclosed but a video accompanying the launch said riders will “tackle the most challenging route” and “defy the most iconic climbs.”
It is scheduled to start on July 24, 2022.
“This is a huge moment for professional women’s cycling,” Anna van der Breggen, a rider for UCI Women’s WorldTeam SD Worx, said in a statement.
“The Tour de France is the most famous race in cycling,” she continued, “and it’s long been a dream for many of us to compete in a women’s Tour de France. I’m hopeful that the race will help us grow our sport even more by providing us with a media platform to take the excitement of women’s cycling to new audiences.”
Tour de France organizer Christian Prudhomme earlier this year had revealed the likelihood of the race for 2022.
A women’s Tour stage race took place from 1984 to 1989, running parallel with the men’s race before later being shortened. Various other versions have been tried but they usually were underfunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.