MLB drops arbitration cuts
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility.
In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.
In addition, management increased its offer to increase the minimum salary for players with less than one year of major league service from $600,000 to $615,000, but with a provision teams couldn’t pay more than that amount. Players have proposed a $775,000 minimum next year, up from $570,500.
Management also withdrew its proposal that would have delinked pensions from inflation, which under the current plan results in automatic increases.
Details of the roughly one-hour bargaining session were disclosed by a pair of people familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized.
Given the sides didn’t even speak about central economic issues for six weeks before talks resumed Jan. 13, incremental progress over two days was positive as the bickering sides try to end baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first since 1995.
The sides agreed to continue negotiating on non-core issues while the union deliberates its next step on the bigger economic components.
Saints’ Sean Payton steps down as coach
NEW ORLEANS — Before Sean Payton took his first head coaching job in New Orleans in 2006, the Saints had a grand total of one playoff victory since their founding in 1967.
The standard will be considerably higher for the next head coach in the Big Easy.
Payton, whose 16-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, is leaving coaching — for now.
Payton informed the team on Tuesday that he is leaving his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record — and nine playoff appearances — in 15 seasons. The 2009 Saints won the NFL title.
“I don’t like the word retirement,” Payton said Tuesday afternoon at an announcement attended by owner Gayle Benson, top management and assistant coaches. “I still have a vision for doing things in football. And I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don’t think it’s this year, I think maybe in the future. That’s not where my heart is right now.”
Payton is under contract with the Saints for three more seasons, and if he’s hired by another NFL team before then, his new team would have to provide compensation to New Orleans.
Flyers’ Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has broken the NHL record by playing in his 965th consecutive game.
The 35-year-old Yandle passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987.
Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,075 games overall with the Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers.
The three-time All-Star is in his first season with the Flyers and was on the ice for the opening face-off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Yandle was paired with Ivan Provorov to start the game.
Arizona’s Phil Kessel is third on the list at 940 straight games and could also pass Jarvis before the end of the season.
Yandle is on a one-year deal with the Flyers and has yet to score a goal with 13 assists this season. His overall numbers place him near the bottom of NHL defensemen.
Annika Sorenstam contemplating a return to US Women’s Open
After 13 years in retirement, Annika Sorenstam returned to competition last year. She made the cut in the Gainbridge LPGA, playing only because it was her home course of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida. And then she won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
That victory earned her a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open this year, which is being played at Pine Needles Lodge in North Carolina. That’s where she won her second straight Women’s Open in 1996, an eight-shot victory.
Will she play? Sorenstam called it a “big possibility.”
“Obviously, I’m flattered about that and it’s Pine Needles, good memories with Peggy Kirk Bell. She won’t be there this time around, but the place has a fond place in my heart,” Sorenstam said last week. “But it’s hard to go out there and play against these young players, so if I can just go out there and have a good time and not be so competitive ... which is my biggest issue. I am so competitive, even though I don’t play as much.”
She said the objective would be to “go out there and relax and swing and see what happens.”
NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl
LOS ANGELES — The NFL is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl Experience, the league announced Tuesday.
The clinic will be located in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center and appointments are encouraged. Fans who receive any dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Super Bowl Experience. Tickets are redeemable on the day the vaccine is given or for a future date that the interactive football theme park is operational. Fans ages 5 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccination.
“Our partnership with the NFL allows people to come together safely and experience the very best of American football,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “Straightforward public health measures, including vaccinations, testing, masking and hand hygiene make it possible for so many to enjoy the Super Bowl Experience.”
Super Bowl Experience will take place at the convention center on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10–12. If fans are unable to meet pre-entry full vaccination requirements, the NFL has partnered with Medea Testing Solutions to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing with zero out-of-pocket cost to fans.
The NFL is encouraging anyone traveling to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and Super Bowl Week activities to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations, which include a booster dose, if eligible.
4th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols lose Keyen Green to torn ACL
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols will be without center Keyen Green for the rest of the season after she tore an ACL in a win over Georgia.
Coach Kellie Harper announced Tuesday that Green suffered the season-ending injury.
“It is a gut punch to our team,” Harper said. “I hate it for Keyen. She has meant so much to this team, and she will continue to be a great leader for us but it will just be in a different role.”
The 6-foot-1 Green is a forward-center. She came to Tennessee in April 2020 as a graduate transfer from Liberty with one season of eligibility remaining but sat out that season after tearing her right ACL.
Green had played in every game for Tennessee (18-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) coming off the bench. She was averaging seven points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Tennessee visits Auburn on Thursday night.
Oklahoma State athletes Ferrari, Rodriguez injured in crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were in fair condition after their car overturned following a collision on Monday night. Rodriguez was flown by helicopter to a hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone at about 8 p.m. Monday, according to the state patrol. They were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing, the school said in a news release.
Ferrari’s 2019 Dodge Durango collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch, according to the state patrol report. The 20-year-old Ferrari, the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class last year, was airlifted to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with head and leg injuries. The 23-year-old Rodriguez was taken to Stillwater Medical Center with arm, leg and head injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
“I didn’t see the vehicle until late last night,” Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith said Tuesday. “They’re lucky. There was definitely somebody watching over those two and the others that were involved in the wreck. They were definitely lucky to walk away from it with minor injuries.”
Smith said Oklahoma State football offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn told him he helped pull Ferrari out of his vehicle while it was on fire.
“It’s a story we can all be thankful for,” Smith said of Dunn’s presence. “I’m sure glad he was there. I don’t know how many people would go to a car that was on fire and pull them out, but I’m sure glad coach Dunn was there.”
The other driver, 56-year-old Valenda McKee of Ripley, Oklahoma, was not injured, according to the report.
A.J. Ferrari Sr. said in a Facebook post that his son is fortunate.
“It looks like a miracle that he didn’t have anything broken or any long term head issues,” the father wrote. “He has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and some bad bruising with some internal bleeding, so they are keeping him here.”
Former Tour de France winner Bernal still in intensive care
BOGOTA, Colombia — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal remained in intensive care in Colombia on Tuesday after undergoing what his team described as “two successful surgeries.”
The 2019 Tour champion from Colombia, where he is a beloved celebrity, collided with a bus parked on the shoulder of a road outside Bogota on Monday morning while training with his team Ineos Grenadiers.
Bernal was transferred to the University of La Sabana Hospital near the capital. His team said he fractured his right femur, right kneecap, several ribs and a vertebrae and suffered a punctured lung and chest trauma.
“Doctors were able to medically pin his right leg and stabilize the vertebrae fracture in two separate surgeries last night,” Ineos said. “He is now in an intensive care unit where other potential secondary injuries are being managed, as well as his body’s response to the trauma.”
Colombian President Iván Duque went on social media to wish the cyclist a speedy recovery.
Camilo Pardo, a sports doctor in Bogota, said cyclists usually take around eight months to recover from a fractured femur, while a kneecap injury like the one sustained by Bernal could take even longer to heal.
“I doubt he will be able to compete this year, not even in the Vuelta a España in September,” said Pardo, who has been treating cyclists for three decades.
Bernal had trained with several members of his team recently near his hometown of Zipaquira, which is 2,650 meters (8,600 feet) above sea level.
Police said Bernal hit the back of a bus that had pulled over to drop off a passenger and was parked on the emergency lane.
Col. Juan Carlos Castro, deputy director for Colombia’s transport police, said Bernal had split from the rest of his teammates as he trained for a time trial, and was hunched over his bike in an aerodynamic position, which prevented him from seeing the bus that had pulled over ahead of him. He said Bernal was traveling at around 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) when the crash occurred. Bus stops are rare along rural roads in Colombia and it is legal for buses to use emergency lanes to pick up passengers.
2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori to have left hip surgery
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will have arthroscopic surgery on his left hip this week and be sidelined for about six months.
Nishikori posted a message Tuesday on his app saying he tried “several different rehab options” before deciding with his medical team to go ahead with the operation.
The 32-year-old from Japan sat out the Australian Open and has not played on tour since a second-round loss to Dan Evans at Indian Wells in October. Nishikori lost to Novak Djokovic in the third round of the U.S. Open in September.
Nishikori reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2014 before losing to Marin Cilic. The next year, Nishikori reached a career-high ranking of No. 4. He is currently No. 46.
Tuesday’s post said: “I will work as hard as I can and the goal is to be back in about 6 months.”
Musher out of Iditarod after crash killed 1 dog, injured 3
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A rookie New Hampshire musher has decided against running in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race after her team of sled dogs veered onto a busy Alaska highway and collided with a pickup truck, killing one of the dogs and injuring three others.
Jaye Foucher withdrew from both the world’s most famous sled dog race and a shorter Alaska race, the Willow 300, on Monday, Anchorage television station KTUU reported.
Foucher’s team was struck Jan. 19 on the Parks Highway near the community of Willow, about 75 miles (122 kilometers) north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers reported at the time.
Troopers said the team moved onto the busy highway from a trail because of an obstacle. A pickup traveling on the main highway between Anchorage and Fairbanks collided with the dog team.
The pickup driver was among those who helped Foucher and her dog team, troopers said.
One dog died at the scene, three others are still recovering from their injuries and two dogs that ran away after the accident have returned, Foucher said.
Foucher said she will race again with her dogs at some point.
“I don’t think the problem is going to be mushing again, I think the bigger problem is going to be mushing past that spot again,” she said.
Foucher is from Wentworth, New Hampshire but trained in Michigan before moving to Willow last August. Willow is the heart of the mushing community in Alaska and where the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) Iditarod officially starts every March.
One of the dogs hurt the accident, Kona, may need surgery, and Foucher said she may take him back to New England for the procedure. She plans to stay in Willow until the end of spring, just as she had planned before the accident.
Foucher said her dream has always been to run the Iditarod and that people offered her dogs from their kennels so she could still participate in this year’s race.
But she said she wants to run the Iditarod with her own dogs and will wait a year or two for that to happen.
