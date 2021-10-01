Jones, Harris Jr. could return to Chargers’ lineup this week
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley is optimistic that defensive lineman Justin Jones and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. can return to the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both players have missed the past two games after being injured in the Sept. 12 opener against Washington. Jones has been sidelined because of a calf injury and Harris Jr. has had a shoulder issue. But were listed as limited during Thursday’s practice after not practicing the past two weeks.
“Chris is trending positive. We’re still unpacking the true range of motion and strength. I think he’s trending positive, though,” Staley said. “Justin’s certainly in a different place than he was last week, and so is Chris. We’re going to see how it goes, but I think you would expect to see them both in practice today.”
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who went on injured reserve, is eligible to come off after Monday night’s game, but indications are that is unlikely to happen. Staley said that Bulaga is “trending well” and stated that “I think that the procedure went well”, but did not elaborate on what type of procedure the 13-year lineman had undergone.
Linebacker Joey Bosa (foot/ankle) was a full participant while safety Derwin James Jr. (shoulder), wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) and safety Alohi Gilman (hip) were limited.
Virginia escapes at Miami, hanging on to win 30-28
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami’s struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28 on Thursday night.
Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright. The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter.
Armstrong — who came into the game leading the nation in passing yards per game, averaging 426 per contest — completed 25 of 44 passes for the Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins had rushing touchdowns for Virginia.
Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw a TD pass and ran for another score for Miami (2-3, 0-1). Van Dyke completed 15 of 29 passes for 203 yards in his second start for the Hurricanes.
Theegala finds an easy path to 64 and lead in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and an early one-shot lead over Nick Watney in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Theegala missed three fairways but was really out of position just once at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a birdie putt on every hole but one and finished his round with a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 ninth.
It also was a big start for Watney, coming off one of his worst seasons. Watney holed a couple of long putts, including a 45-footer for eagle on the par-5 second hole, for his lowest start to a PGA Tour event in 15 months.
Defending champion Sergio Garcia, the only player from the Ryder Cup last week in the field, and former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland were among those playing in the afternoon.
Theegala is on the growing list of young Americans with a strong pedigree. He swept the three awards as NCAA college player of the year his senior year at Pepperdine, which was cut short by the pandemic. He made it to the PGA Tour on his first try through the Korn Ferry Tour finals.
Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.
The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.
The company said Thursday that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.
Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.
Stillman headed a group that bought the field, the location of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” and the adjacent Lansing family farm in 2011. The site of about 190 acres includes a working cornfield. She died in 2018.
Major League Baseball built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first big league game there on Aug. 12. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play there next Aug. 11.
Thomas, a five-time All-Star and two-time AL MVP nicknamed the Big Hurt, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
Cat scurries along beam in upper deck before Braves-Phillies
ATLANTA — A small cat scurried through the rafters at Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves tried to clinch their fourth straight NL East title against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.
The gray-and-white cat was discovered darting along a beam in the upper deck more than hour before the first pitch, setting off a frantic attempt by stadium workers to corral the feline before most fans arrived at the ballpark.
A handful of early arrivers watched the effort, which involved at least a half-dozen workers, a couple of ladders, a big net and a thickly padded glove.
“Awww, it’s a kitten,” one fan said.
Clearly frightened, the animal wailed while bolting back and forth on the beam, managing to avoid capture for several minutes.
Finally, a worker was able to poke the cat off the beam, sending it harmlessly into the net. A glove-wearing worker carried it away, presumably to be turned over to animal control — and, hopefully, to a new home.
The Truist Park cat was only the latest to find its way into a sports venue.
Less than three weeks ago, a cat somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium during Miami’s college football game against Appalachian State.
The animal caught one of its paws on the facade of the upper deck, leaving it dangling above the lower level.
It finally fell into an American flag that fans spread out as a makeshift net, allowing it to be captured and carried away to safety.
Of course, longtime Chicago Cubs fans still talk about the black cat that wandered onto the field at Shea Stadium during a crucial 1969 game against the New York Mets.
The feline walked around Ron Santo in the on-deck circle and paraded in front of the Cubs’ dugout before disappearing under the stands. Seemingly cursed, Chicago squandered its lead in the NL East and the “Amazin’ Mets” went on to capture the World Series.
No. 2 seed Ruud beats Murray in straight sets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Andy Murray’s bid to reach quarterfinals in consecutive weeks ended with a mistake-filled 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the San Diego Open on Thursday night.
The match was even at 5-all but turned when Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is now 109th, allowed the first set to slip away entirely and also fell behind early in the second by dropping five consecutive games.
That included a stretch of seven consecutive unforced errors off the racket of Murray, a 34-year-old who is still working his way back into form after two hip operations and a series of other injuries.
Chicago Fire fire head coach Raphael Wicky
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire fired head coach Raphael Wicky on Thursday, a day after the MLS team beat New York City FC 2-0 for its first victory in a month.
Assistant coach Frank Klopas will direct the club on an interim basis while the team searches for a replacement. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.
The Fire are 7-15-6 this season. They were 12-25-14 in two seasons under Wicky.
Chicago will resume play Sunday at Toronto FC.
Lamar Jackson misses 2nd straight practice with back issue
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second straight day Thursday because of a back issue.
Jackson was listed on the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report.
“He’s dealing with a little back flare-up,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said before practice. “I don’t think it’s anything serious, but we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape, but we’ll wait and see.”
Jackson held a typical interview session with reporters shortly before practice Wednesday, and there was no indication anything was wrong, but he was not on the field that day or Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters.
Jackson threw for 287 yards in Sunday’s victory at Detroit. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.
AP source: NBA vaccination rate climbing, now to 95%
MIAMI — The NBA has seen a rise in vaccination rates in recent days when factoring in those players who have received at least one of the necessary shots, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
The leaguewide rate is now around 95% when counting those who are now at least in the vaccination process, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NBA nor the National Basketball Players Association released the figure publicly.
Based on a rough count of nearly 600 players in the league right now for training camps — that figure will be closer to 500 when the regular season begins Oct. 19 and rosters get trimmed — the 95% figure would suggest that, on average, one player per team is unvaccinated.
ESPN first reported the 95% figure. Earlier in the week, AP reported that the leaguewide rate entering the week was 90% and climbing.
The NBA gave teams tentative health and safety protocols for the season Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.
Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, must have lockers as far away from vaccinated players as possible, and must stay masked and at least 6 feet away from all other attendees in any team meeting.
Further, unvaccinated players will be “required to remain at their residence when in their home market,” teams were told in the draft of the rules, a copy of which was obtained by AP. They will also need to stay on team hotel properties when on the road. In both cases, there are limited permissible exceptions — such as going to buy groceries, taking children to school and the like.
Nearly half of the league’s teams have said in recent days that they are already fully vaccinated or on the cusp of hitting that threshold. Other players, such as Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins and Washington’s Bradley Beal, have said they remain unvaccinated.
Phoenix’s Devin Booker — who has missed the start of camp after testing positive for COVID-19 — has not disclosed his vaccination status. Neither has Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, though not appearing in person at Nets media day in New York on Monday would suggest that he is unvaccinated.
Local laws in San Francisco and New York mean that players for the Warriors, Nets and New York Knicks will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to play home games. And if players like Wiggins or Irving are unable to play at home because of their vaccination status, they will not be paid for those games, the NBA said earlier this week.
The first preseason game of the season is Sunday when the Nets visit the Los Angeles Lakers.
Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash
MARSEILLE, France — The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Thursday.
The match finished 0-0 but pockets of rival fans were fighting inside the stadium more than 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Despite an increased security presence and a buffer zone between around 2,500 visiting fans and Marseille supporters, objects were thrown in both directions late in the first half.
Referee Paweł Raczkowski halted the match as some police then intervened to restore order.
Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim went over to his side’s fans to try and calm things down while Marseille captain Dimitri Payet did the same.
The match resumed with about eight minutes left in the first half with the sound of firecrackers still going off.
There were brief clashes between stewards and some Marseille fans early in the second half.
Moments before the final whistle Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne and Marseille defender William Saliba grabbed each other and jostled near the sideline.
Marseille was recently involved in fan violence during a French league game at Angers.
There was also serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille match last month. It was suspended and will be replayed next month.
In another match this month, fans threw ripped-up seats and tried to fight each other at halftime during the northern derby between Lens and Lille.
Turkish ultras often travel in large numbers. There were fights before the Paris Saint-Germain-Galatasaray game two seasons ago and when Lyon hosted Besiktas four years ago.
Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves hospital after weeks
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month.
“I am so happy to be back at home,” Pelé wrote in a post on his official Instagram. “I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.”
The 80-year-old removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
“The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy,” doctors from the hospital said in a statement, without providing further details.
In recent days, Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
