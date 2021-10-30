Chargers’ Ekeler questionable vs. Patriots due to hip injury
COSTA MESA — Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is questionable for Los Angeles’ game against New England on Sunday due to a hip injury.
Ekeler was a full participant on Wednesday but felt soreness in his hip after practice. He was sidelined on Thursday and Friday, but coach Brandon Staley appeared as if he was trying to be cautious.
“He has felt better the last two days, so hopefully he can play,” Staley said. “He had an incredible practice on Wednesday. His speed and workflow was amazing.”
Ekeler is second in the AFC with seven touchdowns and fifth among running backs in scrimmage yards per game (99.7). He rushed for a career-high 117 yards in the Oct. 4 win over Las Vegas and has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in four of the past five games.
If Ekeler is unable to play, Justin Jackson would likely get the start with Larry Rountree and Joshua Kelley as the backups. Neither one though has emerged as a dependable second option.
“Sometimes we’re not getting enough reps to really make a fair judgment on how those guys are doing in games, because Austin’s getting a heavy load,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “But, I think it’s a work-in-progress to really see who that guy is.”
Linebacker Drue Tranquill also is listed as questionable due to a pectoral injury. Staley said it remains possible that defensive lineman Justin Jones could be activated off injured reserve after missing the past five games due to a calf injury.
Los Angeles (4-2) is coming off its bye week and looks to avenge last season’s 45-0 loss to New England. The Patriots (3-4) have won two of their last three.
Mills to start for Texans against Rams with Taylor still out
HOUSTON — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with Tyrod Taylor not yet ready to return from a hamstring injury.
Taylor practiced this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2 and there was hope that he could play against the Rams. But coach David Culley said Friday that Taylor wasn’t ready to return and Mills would make his sixth consecutive start.
Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and Mills took over after halftime.
The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost six games in a row. Houston scored 22 points in a loss to New England on Oct. 10, but has managed just eight points combined in its past two games, and two of those points came on a safety.
Jamaica will allow 5,000 fans for World Cup qualifier vs US
The Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston, reversing its decision of a day earlier to play without fans.
The Jamaica Football Federation announced the new decision Friday.,
The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.
Browns’ Mayfield starting against Steelers, shoulder better
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s back in the saddle — and huddle.
The Browns’ quarterback will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season.
Mayfield, who has a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, practiced for the third straight day on Friday. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced afterward that the 26-year-old will be back in the lineup.
“Medically, he’s ready to go,” Stefanski said. “Our doctors, our trainers, the second opinions felt very comfortable about that and Baker, he feels that he’s ready and he feels like he’s ready to help this team win.”
Mayfield didn’t play last week — ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts — in a win over Denver. The rest improved Mayfield’s range of motion and reduced inflammation, allowing him to strengthen his shoulder.
Mayfield has been fitted with a new stabilizing harness to help prevent his shoulder from popping out. Stefanski said he didn’t see any issues with Mayfield’s throwing mechanics this week.
49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season.
Kinlaw hurt his knee in December in Dallas and missed the final two games of the season. He underwent surgery in the offseason but never completely healed.
He was slowed by the injury in training camp and managed to play four games before being sidelined again. Now he’s out until next season after general manager John Lynch, doctors and Kinlaw decided on another operation.
“I think the good news is they feel they solved the problem,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “Obviously, it hurts, him not going to be with us this year. But just talking to the doctor and not me personally, but John and our doctors talking to him. They feel, he feels that he found the issue and he thinks that’ll be good news for us next year.”
Kinlaw was drafted 14th overall to replace DeForest Buckner. He has 33 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks in 18 career games.
The Niners did get some good news on the injury front with rookie quarterback Trey Lance back from a knee injury that sidelined him last week. Lance has no injury designation and could be used in a situational role behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday in Chicago.
Milan mayor: 2026 ceremony will be held in old San Siro
MILAN — The opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the San Siro stadium, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced Friday.
Together with AC Milan and Inter Milan, Sala is moving ahead with plans to build a new stadium in the city. But he said after a meeting with representatives from both clubs that “no matter the timing of when the new stadium will be built, the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the current stadium, as a tribute to its glorious history.”
Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are the host cities for the 2026 Games.
The closing ceremony for 2026 is scheduled for Verona’s Arena, a large Roman amphitheater.
Sala added that both clubs have agreed to his guidelines for building a new stadium and that he will ask the city council to “rapidly” move ahead with the plans.
Panthers entrust team to Andrew Brunette after Quenneville
Andrew Brunette has a chance to be an NHL head coach now, taking over a Florida Panthers team that is off to the best start in franchise history.
It should be a happy time. It is not.
Brunette debuted as the replacement for Joel Quenneville as Florida’s coach on Friday, running the Panthers through a game-day practice in Detroit. And Brunette made clear that the Panthers’ on-ice matters are dwarfed by the bigger issue of the sexual assaults reported by former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach in 2010 and subsequent cover-up that has engulfed the sport after details came out in recent days.
“It’s a real sad day for hockey, with Kyle Beach and everything he’s gone through,” Brunette said. “You feel for him and what he’s had to deal with. It’s a sad day for our organization, it’s a sad day for our players, it’s a sad day for the game of hockey.”
Quenneville resigned Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to Beach’s allegations of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant’s name on Cup
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship.
In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, dated Thursday, Wirtz writes that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.
“I am humbly requesting that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider ‘x-ing’ out his name on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote. “While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”
The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but it can decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up. In his letter, Wirtz pointed to the case of Basil Pocklington, the father of the former Edmonton owner who had his name engraved on the trophy after the Oilers won the 1984 title, but then was covered at the NHL’s request because Basil Pocklington had nothing to do with the team.
“That decision, among others, reflects the Cup’s storied history of engraving mistakes, misspellings and errors that have ended up enshrined in silver, or been corrected after the fact,” Wirtz writes.
ESPN first reported on the letter. A message was left Friday by the AP seeking comment from the Hall of Fame.
Penguins face suit over ex minors coach accused of assault
PITTSBURGH — A federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife accuses the Pittsburgh Penguins of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident.
Jarrod and Erin Skalde sued the Penguins nearly a year ago in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, alleging former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli molested Erin Skalde during an outing on a road trip in 2018. The team is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Penguins and is run by the NHL club.
They also allege that current Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was GM for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and assistant GM for the Penguins at the time, asked Jarrod Skalde to keep the reason for Donatelli’s termination quiet and that the team punished Skalde for reporting the assault and later terminated his position under the guise of pandemic-related staff cuts.
Bulls F Patrick Williams to undergo left wrist surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist Thursday night in a 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks.
The 20-year-old Williams needs surgery to repair torn ligaments, the team announced Friday.
Williams was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games during his rookie season.
The Bulls are off to a 4-1 start this year, but injuries are starting to become an issue. Coby White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft, remains sidelined following offseason shoulder surgery. Zach LaVine scored 25 points against the Knicks despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb.
Williams also sprained his left ankle during an optional individual workout in September, but he returned in time to play in Chicago’s season-opening victory at Detroit. He averaged 6.6 points in the team’s first five games.
Pendrith soaks in a peaceful Bermuda with 61 for the lead
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Taylor Pendrith of Canada got married two weeks ago and wasn’t sure what to expect out of his game. Once the weather cooperated, it proved to be better than ever Friday in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Pendrith ran off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend.
Pendrith was stuck on the wrong side of the draw for an opening round in rain squalls and 35 mph gusts that allowed only six players from Thursday morning to break par. He more than made up for it in ideal weather in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
“Felt a lot easier out there than yesterday,” Pendrith said. “Yesterday was some of the worst weather I’ve ever played in, just almost like surviving out there. Didn’t really matter how you hit it, you just have to hit shots. Today was a completely different story.”
In the calm and beauty of Port Royal, Pendrith had nine birdies and on eagle to offset his lone bogey on the 13th hole to move past Rodgers into the lead at 11-under 131.
Rodgers, who had to return to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to get back his PGA Tour card , had the good end of the draw and took advantage. He followed a 68 in breezy conditions with a 64, chipping in for eagle toward the end of his round for a 64.
Vincent Whaley (67) was two shots behind, followed by Danny Lee (67) and David Skinns, the 39-year-old rookie from England who had another 67.
Patrick Reed, the highest-ran
No masks for vaccinated HS athletes, state plan says
CHESHIRE, Conn. — Vaccinated high school athletes in Connecticut will not have to wear masks while competing during the upcoming winter season, the state organization that oversees high school said Friday.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to mask up, except during times when the mask is deemed a safety hazard.
Those times would include jumping at an indoor track meet, performing a gymnastics routine during which a mask could potentially block an athlete’s vision if accidentally pushed up, or competing in a wrestling match, when a mask could block vision if pushed up or become a choking hazard if pushed down, CIAC spokesperson John Holt said.
Marshall is latest planning to move to Sun Belt from C-USA
Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA.
A video posted Friday on the Marshall Athletics Twitter account teased the official announcement from the Huntington, West Virginia-based school that has been a member of C-USA since 2005.
Earlier this week the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members.
The Sun Belt is also pursuing FCS powerhouse James Madison.
Last week, six C-USA schools announced they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined.
Conference USA currently has only five members — UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Florida International and Western Kentucky — committed to the league long-term.
Maple Leafs’ Rielly signs 8-year, $60 million extension
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension Friday with an average annual value of $7.5 million.
The 27-year-old Rielly is the longest-serving current Maple Leaf after being drafted fifth overall in 2012. He has been an alternate captain since 2016.
“I’ve got to the point in Toronto where it really feels like home, so it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Rielly said. “I feel very good right now, I felt good in training camp. I didn’t want to be a distraction. I kind of had a feeling it was going to get done at some point. I think the way it got handled from both sides was good.”
Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He has 59 goals and 250 assists in 580 career regular-season games and four goals and 15 assists in 32 playoff games.
Denver Broncos honoring Hall of Famer Manning this weekend
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos haven’t had much success since Peyton Manning retired a month after becoming the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.
But his legacy lives on at Empower Field at Mile High, where Manning will be honored Sunday during pregame and halftime ceremonies for his inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.
“I don’t really know what type of leader I would be without Peyton and having that example of what leadership and what greatness looks like every single day,” said franchise sacks leader Von Miller, one of two Broncos who won Super Bowl 50 with Manning (kicker Brandon McManus is the other).
Miller said he’s been fortunate to play with a wide array of locker room leaders and “Peyton Manning is definitely at the top of that list.”
Bears to play against 49ers without linebacker Khalil Mack
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.
A foot injury has plagued Mack since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it. Coach Matt Nagy said no decision has been made on putting their top pass rusher on injured reserve, which leaves open the possibility he would play Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.
Mack has a team-high six sacks but went without one and had one tackle in last week’s 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He had sacks in five straight games prior to the loss to the Buccaneers.
The only games Mack missed with the Bears came in 2018 when he had an ankle injury and sat out consecutive wins against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He has played in 47 straight games.
NHL not disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM for role in scandal
NEW YORK — The NHL decided Friday not to discipline former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now the GM of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday morning. He concluded based on that conversation and the team’s investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for improper decisions made at the time.
“While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person,” Bettman said in a statement. “Kevin Cheveldayoff was not a member of the Blackhawks senior leadership team in 2010, and I cannot, therefore, assign to him responsibility for the club’s actions, or inactions.”
Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman and former coach Joel Quenneville, now with Florida, each resigned this week. Chevedayoff is the only person who was present in a meeting about Kyle Beach’s allegations against video coach Brad Aldrich to still be working in the NHL by the end of the week.
South Florida football, women’s basketball penalized by NCAA
TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida has been fined $10,000 and placed on three years’ probation for NCAA violations committed by the football and women’s basketball programs.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Friday its approval of a negotiated resolution with the USF that ended an 18-month investigation.
The school and NCAA agreed Level II violations occurred within the Bulls’ football program under former coach Charlie Strong and in the women’s basketball program under longtime coach Jose Fernandez.
USF self-reported the potential violations, the school and NCAA said.
In football and women’s basketball, non-coaching staff members were found to have participated impermissibly during practice and off-field activities.
Halep, Kontaveit reach semis; Raducanu falters in Romania
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semifinals of the Transylvania Open on Friday, but U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour.
The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. Raducanu double-faulted seven times and won less than half the points in her service games as Kostyuk advanced to her third semifinal of the season.
Kostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit also had a smooth path into the semifinals, beating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 for her 13th straight indoor win, following titles in Ostrava and Moscow.
The win kept the second-seeded Estonian in the race for the season-ending WTA finals next month.
Kontaveit will play Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, who edged Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Van de Zandschulp stuns Rublev in St. Petersburg quarters
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on the St. Petersburg Open on Friday.
Van de Zandschulp, ranked 69th, beat the top-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 33 minutes for his 16th win from his past 19 matches at all levels.
The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, will play Marin Cilic in the semifinals. Cilic, who won the tournament in 2011, defeated third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
American Taylor Fritz will play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the other semifinal at the hard-court tournament.
Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, defeated John Millman 6-4, 6-2, and Struff upset second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3.
Sinner extends winning run, joins Zverev in Vienna semis
VIENNA — Jannik Sinner stretched his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 11 matches and 22 sets Friday by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open.
The seventh-seeded Italian will take on American qualifier Frances Tiafoe for a place in Sunday’s final. In the other semifinal, Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who upset seventh-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).
Ruud, who has won a tour-leading five titles this season, led 5-4 in the opening set but the Norwegian lost nine of the next 10 games as Sinner gained control in most rallies.
The win puts Sinner in a favorable position for one of two remaining slots at next month’s ATP finals, leapfrogging Hubert Hurkacz and the injured Rafael Nadal into eighth place.
Tiafoe defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-6 (6), one day after upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The 49th-ranked American squandered a 5-1 lead in the second set but broke Schwartzman when the Argentine served for the set at 6-5. Tiafoe saved a set point in the tiebreaker before converting his second match point.
Zverev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to improve to 23-2 since losing to the Canadian in the fourth round of Wimbledon.
Greg Norman heads Saudi-backed investment for Asian Tour
More than 25 years after Greg Norman tried to start a world tour, he announced Friday he will be the CEO of a new company that will start by adding 10 tournaments on the Asian Tour over the next 10 years that will add $200 million in playing opportunities and prize money.
A majority of the funding for LIV Golf Investments comes from the Public Investment Fund, the investing arm of Saudi Arabia chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Still to be determined is whether this was the first step toward rumblings of a Saudi-backed “super league,” in which top players are offered as much as $50 million to be part of a team concept. Various iterations of the team concept have been trying to gain traction for nearly a decade, picking up momentum in the last two years.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has made it clear to his players that anyone who joins will no longer be part of the PGA Tour.
“This is only the beginning,” Norman said in a release, adding the company has secured a major capital commitment to be used to create “additive new opportunities” around the world.
Hoffenheim ends Hertha Berlin’s short Bundesliga winning run
SINSHEIM, Germany — Hoffenheim brought Hertha Berlin’s short Bundesliga resurgence to an end on Friday with a 2-0 win over the visiting team.
Goals in the first half from Andrej Kramarić and Sebastian Rudy moved Hoffenheim into seventh place ahead of the rest of the 10th round and ended Hertha’s two-game winning streak.
Kramarić has scored more goals against Hertha than any other Bundesliga team and he took his tally against the capital club to nine in 11 games with his second goal of the season in the 19th minute. Ihlas Bebou left the ball for the better-placed Croat to fire in past Alexander Schwolow in the Hertha goal.
Rudy made it 2-0 in the 36th on a rebound after Robert Skov’s initial effort crashed off the back post.
Hertha coach Pál Dárdai made two changes at the break but the home team still looked more likely to score.
One of the substitutes, Myziane Maolida, did put the ball in the net only to see the goal ruled out for offside, and the visitors’ captain Dedryck Boyata was then sent off for a bad challenge on Angelo Stiller’s ankle in the 76th. Boyata was initially shown a yellow card before referee Sven Jablonski changed it to red after consulting video replays of the foul. Stiller was unable to continue.
UEFA plans changes to reduce lopsided women’s qualifiers
MANCHESTER, England — England has scored 32 goals without reply. France has netted 29 times and conceded twice. Denmark has 28 goals scored and only one allowed.
The opening four rounds of Women’s World Cup qualifying in Europe have shown Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s head of women’s football, why a format change is needed to cut down on one-sided results that have accentuated the gulf in financial resources and number of professional players on different teams.
“The qualification systems for the World Cup and Euro, which UEFA organizes and not FIFA, they’re already going to be examined very closely and we will see an improvement in the future,” Kessler said in an interview with The Associated Press.
While the quartet of heavy wins for England, France and Denmark could partly be attributed by them being in six-team groups — which usually contain at least one low-ranked opponent — Spain in a five-team group has scored 23 goals without its defense being breached in its opening three wins.
UEFA is navigating a balancing act — just like in the men’s game — for how to give lower-ranked nations the experience of competing against elite sides while not stilting their progress by being subjected to heavy defeats.
Di Maria leads PSG to 2-1 comeback win over Lille
PARIS — Angel Di Maria set up the equalizer and then netted the winning goal himself as Paris Saint-Germain rallied past defending champion Lille 2-1 on Friday to stretch its lead at the top of the French league to 10 points.
Canada striker Jonathan David gave Lille the lead with a first-time effort in the 31st minute, but Di Maria made the difference in the second half.
The Argentina forward provided a clipped pass for Marquinhos, who volleyed home from six yards in the 74th. Di Maria then played a one-two with Neymar before burying the ball into the bottom corner in the 88th.
Lille dominated the first half, creating three big chances to just one for the short-handed PSG, which was without a handful of players. The visitors threatened in the opening minute by hitting PSG on the fast break. Jonathan Ikone outpaced Presnel Kimpembe to make a low cross for Burak Yilmaz, whose effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Then Yilmaz found Ikone in the 14th, but the Lille winger missed the target from 12 yards as he was put off by Thilo Kehrer.
Lionel Messi had been doubtful because of a small muscle problem but still started the game for PSG. However, Messi struggled in the role of a false nine, volleying wide after a cross from Di Maria in the 30th, and was replaced by Mauro Icardi at halftime.
