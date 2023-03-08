Lamar Jackson gets nonexclusive franchise tag from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month but allowing him to negotiate with other teams.
The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag was Tuesday. The Ravens were always expected to use it if they didn’t reach a long-term deal with Jackson first. The main question was whether they’d use the nonexclusive tag or the exclusive one.
Baltimore could have prevented Jackson from negotiating with anyone else by using the exclusive tag, but that could have cost significantly more. Instead, Jackson would make $32.4 million if he plays this season on the nonexclusive tag.
Before that happens, Jackson and the Ravens can keep negotiating, and other teams can join in the bidding as well. Baltimore would have a chance to match any agreement between Jackson and another team, and if the Ravens chose not to match, they’d receive two first-round draft picks in return.
“There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”
The Dallas Cowboys used the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott in 2020. A year later, they reached a long-term deal with him. Kirk Cousins is another quarterback who played on the franchise tag fairly recently. He did it his final two seasons in Washington before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant’s skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
Morant is the target of a second NBA investigation in weeks with no timetable for his return to the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time All-Star will miss his second game Tuesday night when Memphis visits the Los Angeles Lakers.
His benching after showing an apparent gun while at a strip club hours after a loss to Denver comes amid a sealed lawsuit alleging he punched a teenager during a pick-up game at his home last summer along with drinking and partying.
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says the 23-year-old Morant is a young man that has to “grow and get better.”
Morant is the face of a young team with no player 30 or older, in a city that has been the center of the country’s gun issues.
In November 2021, a rapper who had performed at a Grizzlies’ halftime show was shot dead while buying cookies in Memphis. In 2010, a 34-year-old former Grizzlies’ center was found dead riddled by bullets in a swampy field in southeast of the city.
Morant and the Grizzlies provided a much-needed respite in January while Memphis grieved the death of Tyre Nichols following a brutal attack by five police officers.
Hendrick says Elliott to miss 6 weeks with broken leg
CONCORD, N.C. — With Chase Elliott expected to miss about six weeks with a broken left leg, Hendrick Motorsports will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in for NASCAR’s most popular driver.
Hendrick provided a timetable for Elliott’s recovery Tuesday while saying Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on ovals and Taylor will make his Cup Series debut on the road course at Circuit of the America’s in Texas later this month.
Berry will be behind the wheel Sunday when NASCAR runs at Phoenix Raceway.
Elliott fractured his tibia snowboarding in Colorado last week and was released from the hospital the following day after a three-hour surgery. The 2020 Cup Series champion is currently rehabilitating in Colorado.
Hendrick general manager Jeff Andrews said the team has begun the process for attaining a NASCAR waiver that would allow Elliott to be eligible for this season’s playoffs. Waivers have been granted to other drivers for various circumstances, including injuries.
In the meantime, Berry and Taylor will continue collecting points for the team. Berry finished 29th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
AP source: Giants give Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t yet made the deal public.
With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, the team announced.
Barkley’s tag is nonexclusive, which means he’s able to negotiate a contract with other teams in addition to the Giants. New York would have the right to match any team’s offer and also would receive two first-round draft picks if they decided not to match.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season would earn just over $10 million playing on the tag.
Vikings’ Osborn helped pull man from burning car in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he was in the “right place at the exact right time” to help save a man from a burning car.
Osborn was riding in an Uber on an expressway around 2:30 a.m. Monday in Austin, Texas, when the vehicle came upon a wrecked car. Austin police said Tuesday that the car ran into a pole and caught fire. Police said the driver “had already been removed from the vehicle” by the time officers arrived.
Police declined to confirm the identities of the rescuers, saying only that the investigation is ongoing. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as non-life threatening. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
Osborn on Monday posted on Twitter a photo of himself and three others who rescued the man “from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash.”
“Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time.’ But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time,” Osborn wrote.
Osborn was in Austin visiting friends. He said Monday in an interview on an ESPN podcast that his Uber driver saw the crash into the pillars of the freeway overpass and pulled over. Osborn said while he approached the vehicle with caution out of concern for an explosion, the ride-share driver went right up to it and opened the door.
MLS pushing for temporary substitutes for head injuries
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer will keep on pushing the sport’s international rules-makers to allow a trial of temporary substitutes for players suspected of concussions.
The International Football Association Board, which decides rules, said Saturday that it will continue with trials of permanent substitutions for players suspected of head injuries. MLS and England’s Premier League proposed having injured players be assessed for a longer period and have the potential to rejoin the match.
“We strongly believe in the benefits of conducting the trial and welcome the opportunity to share the data and learnings from such a trial with the global soccer community,” MLS said in a statement Tuesday. “The proposed temporary concussion substitution protocol was developed with MLS’s medical advisers and would allow club medical professionals to conduct a structured off-field evaluation of players suspected of sustaining a concussion.”
The MLS Players Association has criticized the IFAB, which includes four representatives from FIFA and one each from the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
NFL Black Friday game on Prime Video won’t be under paywall
Prime Video will give an early Christmas gift to football fans for the coming season: Amazon announced Tuesday that the Black Friday game on Nov. 24 will be available for all fans to stream for free.
The 2023 season will mark the first time the league has scheduled a game for the day after Thanksgiving. The teams for the 3 p.m. Eastern game will be announced later.
AP: Alabama’s Brandon Miller SEC player, newcomer of year
Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, whose tremendous season on the court has been clouded by controversy off it, is The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year in the Southeastern Conference.
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named coach of the year on Tuesday in voting by 14 reporters who cover the SEC.
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s national player of the year, were unanimous first-team picks. The other first-team selections are Missouri guard/forward Kobe Brown and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith.
Miller was a first-team pick on all but one ballot, received 12 player of the year votes and 11 as top newcomer for the regular-season SEC champions and No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-9 forward is only the fourth freshman in the last 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.6 points along with 8.0 rebounds. He is also tops in 3-pointers made, making 92 and hitting at a 40.4% rate.
Miller’s name surfaced in court testimony in the capital murder case of now-former teammate Darius Miles and another man in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near campus.
A police officer testified that Miles texted Miller asking him to bring Miles’ gun in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. Fellow freshman starter Jaden Bradley was also at the scene. Neither has missed a start or been accused of any crime. The university has described Miller as a cooperating witness, not a suspect.
Edey is AP Big Ten player of year; Painter, Collins honored
Purdue’s Zach Edey is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Boilermakers’ Matt Painter and Northwestern’s Chris Collins split coach of the year honors.
Edey received all but one vote for player of the year in balloting by 14 journalists who cover the conference. Maryland’s Jahmir Young beat out Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino for newcomer of the year.
Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis were unanimous selections to the AP All-Big Ten first team.
The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey led the Boilermakers to their first outright Big Ten regular-season championship since 2017. He goes into the conference tournament averaging 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and is on track to become the first player since Navy’s David Robinson in 1985-86 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season.
Edey’s nine games of 25 points and 10 rebounds are the most for a major-college player since 2006-07, and he’s on pace to become the first Big Ten player in over 50 years to average 22 points and 13 rebounds per game in a season.
Marquette’s Kolek, Smart collect AP’s top honors in Big East
Marquette’s Tyler Kolek is the Associated Press Big East player of the year and Shaka Smart is the unanimous pick for coach of the year after the two led the Golden Eagles’ surprising run to their first regular-season championship in 10 years.
Xavier’s Souley Boum was voted newcomer of the year in balloting by 11 writers and broadcasters who cover the conference.
Kolek and Smart led No. 6 Marquette to a school-record 17 conference wins and its highest national ranking since 1978.
Kolek, a unanimous All-Big East first-team pick along with Providence’s Bryce Hopkins, is among the conference leaders in five categories and is playing some of his best ball of late.
Kolek will enter the Big East Tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden off three straight double-doubles, averaging 20.3 points and 11.3 assists in those games. His 7.9 assists per game for the season leads the Big East and is second nationally.
Smart combined high-scoring offense with aggressive defense to make the Golden Eagles the first team since the Big East formed in 1979-80 to win at least a share of the title after being picked ninth or lower. Marquette beat every league team at least once for the first time since it joined the league in 2005-06.
Appleby is Wake Forest’s 2nd straight ACC AP player of year
Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the second straight season a Demon Deacons player took the honor after Alondes Williams earned it a year ago.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel was named coach of the year and Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski was named newcomer of the year in voting released Tuesday.
Appleby, a 6-foot grad transfer guard from Florida, led the ACC with in scoring at 18.8 points a game and assists at 6.2 per contest. He was second in ACC steals.
Appleby received seven votes for player of the year from the 15 journalists who cover the ACC. Appleby finished ahead of Miami’s Isaiah Wong (four), North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (two), and Filipowski and Clemson’s Hunter Tyson, who each received a vote.
Appleby came to Wake Forest this past offseason and helped the team go 18-13 and win 10 games in ACC play.
Capel’s future at Pitt was clearly in doubt when the season began after four straight losing seasons. But the Panthers turned things around this season, going 21-10 and 14-6 against league opponents. Pitt will be the fifth seed in this week’s ACC Tournament.
Kansas star Jalen Wilson named AP Big 12 player of the year
Big 12 scoring and rebounding leader Jalen Wilson of Kansas is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year.
Kansas State senior forward Keyontae Johnson joined Wilson as the only unanimous first-team picks in the selections revealed Tuesday. Johnson, a transfer from Florida who has turned into a top player after a frightening collapse more than two years ago, was also selected as newcomer of the year in voting by a panel of 17 journalists who cover the league.
First-year Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was voted as coach of the year. After 19 seasons as an assistant for coach Scott Drew at Baylor, including the national championship two years ago, Tang directed the Wildcats to a 23-8 record in the regular season and third place in the Big 12 standings after being picked to finish last in a preseason poll of league coaches.
Wilson, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, goes into this week’s Big 12 tournament leading the league with 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The 6-6 Johnson averages 17.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.
Lawyer: Black Iowa football players at risk under Ferentz
The attorney representing a dozen former Iowa football players who settled their racial discrimination lawsuit with the university’s athletic department for over $4 million — half of which is coming from taxpayer funds — said Tuesday that Black Hawkeyes players will continue to be at risk of harassment “as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge.”
Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a news release his clients have been vindicated and he is pleased with the state Appeal Board approving the $4.175 million settlement.
The board voted 2-1 on Monday in favor of contributing $2 million in taxpayer funds. Board member and State Auditor Rob Sand voted down the proposal, saying the university’s athletic department has the funds to cover the settlement.
“The broadcast deal brings tens of millions of dollars every year going forward,” Sand said. “I don’t know why they can’t cover their own mistakes and pay for their own mistakes instead of having taxpayers do it.”
Coach Ferentz said Monday he was “greatly disappointed” in how the matter was resolved. He said he and others named in the lawsuit believed “the case would have been dismissed with prejudice before trial” if it hadn’t been settled and “there is no admission of any wrongdoing.”
USOPC gets record $10 million donation for mental health
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is receiving a record $10 million donation to support its expanding mental-health programming.
The donation, which is the largest standalone gift in the 10-year history of the committee’s charitable arm, comes from the Rieschel Family Foundation headed by longtime supporters Yucca and Gary Rieschel.
“We strongly believe that our athletes engaging with their local communities will reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and create relevance for the Olympic and Paralympic movements in those communities,” Gary Rieschel said in a statement released Tuesday announcing the gift.
The USOPC said the gift will help bolster resources for the USOPC’s mental-health program, which is on a three-phase expansion scheduled to culminate with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Chelsea beats Dortmund 2-0, advances to Champions League QF
LONDON — Maybe this will be the turning point for under fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter.
He went into Tuesday’s game against Borussia Dortmund with questions hanging over his future. Now he has the Champions League quarterfinals to look forward to.
Kai Havertz’ twice-taken penalty secured a 2-0 win in front co-owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge to ease the pressure on Potter and spark celebrations inside the stadium rarely seen during such a troubled campaign.
Chelsea advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having trailed 1-0 from the round-of-16 first leg in Dortmund last month.
Klinsmann arrives in South Korea, targets Asian Cup title
SEOUL, South Korea — Jurgen Klinsmann has arrived to start his job as head coach of South Korea’s national team and immediately set a target of ending an Asian Cup drought that has stretched for more than 60 years.
The 58 year-old Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup as a player and then coached his native Germany to the semifinals in 2006 before guiding the U.S. men’s team to the second round of the 2014 World Cup, was hired by the Korea Football Association late last month.
South Korea has not been continental champion since 1960 and has already qualified for the 2023 tournament, which has been delayed until next January.
