Scott Niedermayer joins Anaheim Ducks’ front office
ANAHEIM — Hall of Fame defenseman Scott Niedermayer has joined the Anaheim Ducks’ front office as a special advisor to the hockey operations department.
New Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek on Tuesday announced the “enhanced role” in the front office for Niedermayer, the captain of Anaheim’s only Stanley Cup-winning team in 2007.
“His winning culture and great hockey mind will help all of our players and staff moving forward,” Verbeek said.
Niedermayer played his final five NHL seasons with the Ducks before his retirement in 2010, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP when Anaheim won the title. He is the Ducks’ career scoring leader among defensemen with 264 points, including a franchise-record 69 in 2006-07.
Niedermayer played 18 NHL seasons between New Jersey and Anaheim, winning four Stanley Cup titles and a Norris Trophy. His No. 27 is retired by both of his teams.
Niedermayer was part of the search committee that identified Verbeek this winter as a top candidate to replace Bob Murray, the Ducks’ GM since 2008. Verbeek got the job last week from Ducks owner Henry Samueli.
The second-place Ducks (23-16-9) return from the All-Star break Friday night at home against Seattle.
Pacers put together new look in 6-player deal with Kings
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in a 6-player deal, a person with direct knowledge of the details confirmed to The Associated Press.
Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers, the person told AP, speaking only on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been officially announced.
The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick plus Sabonis, who is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He leads the Pacers in all three categories.
It’s the second major deal Indiana has made in less than a week. The Pacers also sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio and three draft picks including a lottery-protected first-round selection this summer. Rubio has already been ruled out for the rest of this season and has an expiring contract.
AP sources: Pelicans acquire C.J. McCollum in 7-player trade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade, said two people familiar with the situation.
The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders. The people spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been made official.
The trade marks the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since they drafted McCollum. However, the Blazers struggled in the postseason, reaching the Western Conference finals only once while being eliminated in the first round five times.
The 30-year-old McCollum is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season.
College athlete group files complaint, seeks employee status
An advocacy group filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday, the latest step in a push to give employee status to college athletes and afford them the right to competitive pay, collective bargaining and other benefits and protections.
The National College Players Association filed the unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, UCLA and the University of Southern California as single and joint employers of Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players.
“College athletes meet the definition of employee under labor law,” said Ramogi Huma, the NCPA executive director and a former linebacker for UCLA. “They are highly skilled in their sport, paid scholarships and stipends to perform athletic services, and they perform their work under extensive control of their employer. These athletes deserve every right afforded to them under labor laws — just like other hard-working Americans.”
The NCPA’s move comes about four months after the NLRB’s general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, wrote in a memo to NLRB field offices that in her view college athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees.
The guidance had been expected to lead to a fresh challenge of college sports’ longtime view that athletes are amateurs who are not eligible for benefits afforded employees.
“This is a logical consequence of Ms. Abruzzo putting out her memo,” said Michael LeRoy, professor in the School of Labor and Employment Relations at the University of Illinois. “The general counsel has really provided a blueprint for how to file a successful complaint.”
An NLRB spokeswoman said Abruzzo would not comment on the NCPA’s filing because it is an active case. The NCAA, Pac-12 and UCLA declined comment. USC said it was aware of the charge and reviewing it.
Police: Saints’ Kamara, 3 others attacked man at Vegas club
LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report.
The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.
“At no point during this attack did (the man) hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” said the police report made public Tuesday.
The identities of the three other alleged attackers were blacked out in the police report. No other arrests have been made. Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, called the investigation ongoing.
Police said the attack happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday outside an elevator at Drai’s, and the alleged victim first spoke with police at a hospital about 5:30 p.m. Police attributed the delay to the man receiving medical treatment.
Authorities: No known threats to Super Bowl or LA region
LOS ANGELES — There are no known security threats to the Super Bowl, authorities said Tuesday as they outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe.
Fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter. Meanwhile patrol officers, tactical teams, canine units and paramedics will be been deployed across Los Angeles County.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at least 500 members of his department are devoted to safety for the big game, including agents focused on ferreting out cyber threats and preventing human trafficking.
“We have no information of a specific, credible threat against the Super Bowl,” said Mayorkas. “What this is all about is planning and preparation to prevent any incident from occurring.”
The city police department in Inglewood, where the stadium is located, is the lead local law enforcement agency. It will coordinate with the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
Green Bay Packers hire Bisaccia as special teams coordinator
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are counting on former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to upgrade their beleaguered special teams.
The Packers announced Tuesday that Bisaccia will joining Matt LaFleur’s staff as the team’s third special teams coordinator in as many seasons. The Packers had a punt and a field goal blocked in an NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and had the NFL’s worst special teams during the regular season, according to Football Outsiders efficiency metrics.
The Packers are getting one of the league’s most respected special teams coaches in Bisaccia, who is going back to his roots after helping the Raiders reach the playoffs as interim head coach.
Bisaccia took over after the resignation of Jon Gruden and went 7-6, including the Raiders’ wild-card loss to Cincinnati. The Raiders opted against making Bisaccia their permanent head coach and instead hired New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Even so, Bisaccia earned plenty of compliments from Raiders players for the way he kept the team together amid turmoil that included Gruden’s forced resignation over offensive emails and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III’s arrest in a deadly crash in Las Vegas.
“Rich is a great leader,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “One of the best people I know. One of the most honest dudes I know. I’ll go to bat for him any day of the week.”
Wizards’ Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season.
The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure.
“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said in a statement released by the Wizards. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision.”
Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt Jan. 29 at Memphis. The three-time All-Star was originally diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament.
He was then examined again Tuesday by Dr. Michele Carlson, a hand specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and the Wizards medical team.
The Wizards said further updates on details of the surgery and Beal’s recovery timeline will would be provided when available.
Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn’t end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.
She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose, after seriously injuring four of her dogs, wouldn’t leave and that the ordeal stopped only after she called friends for help and one showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose.
“This has been the most horrific past 24 hours of my life,” she posted after the moose attack Thursday on the Salcha River trail system near Fairbanks.
Watkins wrote that the attack first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner happened while she was on a 52-mile (83.7-kilometer) training run for the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. It starts March 5 in Anchorage.
Her four injured dogs were taken to a veterinarian in the nearby community of North Pole and are recovering, Watkins posted.
Steelers hire Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach
PITTSBURGH — Former Carolina Panthers assistant Frisman Jackson is the new wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team announced the hire Tuesday. Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, whose contract was not renewed following an underwhelming season by a wide receiver group that received solid production from Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson but not much else.
Jackson spent the last two years with Carolina, coming to the Panthers after a two-year stint at Baylor. He followed then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule made the jump from college to the NFL before the 2020 season.
Jackson’s previous coaching stops include one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2017 and various stints at the collegiate level, including Temple and North Carolina State.
Jackson will lead a group that will likely look considerably different in 2022. Veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington are both free agents. Smith-Schuster missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his right shoulder against Denver in September.
Johnson, who caught a career-best 107 receptions in 2021, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could be in line for an extension. Chase Claypool struggled in his second year and provided minimal downfield impact after a breakout rookie season in 2020.
Jackson played four seasons in the NFL, catching 40 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown with Cleveland from 2002-05.
Rockies’ Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through ‘23
DENVER — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.
Black, 64, who pitched in the major leagues from 1981-94, is 998-1,072 as a manager. He managed the San Diego Padres from 2007-15.
Mets bring back Old-Timers’ Day — if there is a season
NEW YORK — The New York Mets are bringing back Old-Timers’ Day this year for the first time since 1994 — if there is a season.
The team said Tuesday it will host an old-timers’ game before the Mets play Colorado on Aug. 27. Former players will be introduced starting at 5 p.m. ahead of the 7:10 p.m. game.
New York eliminated Old-Timers’ Day when the team was co-owned by Fred Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday and did not attempt to restore it under the ownership of the Wilpon and Katz families, which began in 2002.
Steven Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season.
“Bringing back Old Timers’ Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans,” Cohen said in a statement “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past.”
The Mets said Frank Thomas, Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Felix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy are among more than 40 players scheduled to attend.
The 2022 season is being threatened by a lockout, with players and owners far apart in negotiations for a labor contract to replace the deal that expired Dec. 1.
Caitlyn Jenner launches race team in race series for women
LONDON — Caitlyn Jenner is off to the races again, launching a team in a single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers.
Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality who had a failed bid for California governor, started the Jenner Racing team in the W Series for the 2022 season.
The 72-year-old Jenner will oversee the day-to-day running of her team, including the driver lineup and landing sponsors to compete in the series that often runs on Formula One race weekends.
The W Series opens in May in Miami.
“As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career,” she said. “A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport.”
Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, debuted as a professional racing driver at the 24 Hours of Daytona race in 1980 as part of Jim Busby’s team. Jenner went on to compete professionally in the IMSA Camel GT Championship, as a factory driver for Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush, for the next six years, making a total of 57 starts.
“As has always been the case, I’m in it to win it,” she said.
Auburn to rename its basketball arena in honor of donors
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn will rename its basketball arena in honor of a couple who made the largest single gift to the athletics program.
Auburn Arena will become Neville Arena at the end of the regular season for the top-ranked Tigers during a dedication ceremony on March 4. There will be an on-court recognition during the finale against South Carolina the following day.
The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees.
Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn. The university did not disclose the amount of the donation.
Trustees also approved plans for a new practice facility and gave final funding approval for renovations to the women’s locker room.
