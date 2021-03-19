Knight girls soccer opens season with two victories
The Knight girls soccer team opened the long-awaited Golden League season this week with two wins.
The Hawks (2-0) started out with a 5-0 victory over Palmdale at home on Tuesday and finished the week with a 6-0 win over Lancaster on Thursday.
In Tuesday’s game, Alondra Munguia, Brenda Murillo, Victoria Martinez, Kemberley Flamenco and Jen Mendoza all scored for Knight, while Martinez, Flamenco, Mendoza, Liliana Garcia and Jennifer Vera added assists.
Goalkeepers Bela Gonzalez and Veronica Lopez split time in the goal in both games and recorded one save apiece in both outings.
In Thursday’s game, Victoria Martinez picked up two goals and an assist, while Munguia and Pamela Cisneros added one goal apiece.
Vera and Mendoza each picked up a goal and an assist and Garcia and Vivian Martinez contributed with one assist apiece.
Knight girls soccer coach Juan Paolo praised his defense in the first two games, saying the two teams took a combined five shots on his team. Paolo is in his first year coaching the girls, but coached the Knight boys back in the early-to-mid 2010s.
Chargers find replacement for Henry, reaching deal with Cook
COSTA MESA — The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry as they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Jared Cook on Thursday.
Cook, who spent the past two seasons with New Orleans, will be going into his 13th season, but he has played some of his best football the past three years. He had 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
In 2018, Cook made it to the Pro Bowl for the first time when he set career highs for catches (68) and yards (896) along with six touchdowns for the Raiders. He also went to the Pro Bowl with the Saints in 2019 after having a career-high nine TDs.
Over the past three years, his 22 touchdown receptions rank second in the league among tight ends. His deal with incentives could earn him $6 million.
New offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi knows Cook from his time in New Orleans.
The Chargers were in the market for a tight end after Henry signed with the New England Patriots. Henry, who spent five years with the Bolts, was one of Justin Hebert’s favorite options last season with 60 receptions and four touchdowns.
Matt Jones ties course record with 61 in Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Jones’ opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable.
He was remarkably unimpressed.
Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. He matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012, and was one shot better than the final-round 62 that Tiger Woods posted that year.
“That’s an incredible round of golf,” said Lee Westwood, who opened with an even-par 70. “Could be the round of the year, 61 around here, when it’s flat calm, impressive. But when there’s a 15-, 20-mile-an-hour wind blowing, greens are fast, a lot of crosswinds, that’s an incredible round of golf.”
All told, there have been roughly 6,000 tournament rounds at the Honda since it moved to PGA National in 2007. None was better than the one Thursday from Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world.
He seemed most unfazed afterward.
“I play golf for a living,” Jones said. “I mean, I should be able to shoot a good golf score occasionally. It doesn’t happen as much as I want. But yes, I’m very happy with it. I was very calm, I was very relaxed out there. I’m normally a bit more amped-up and hyped-up and I had a different goal this week, to be a little more calm than normally and walk slower.”
NBA tells teams rules will be relaxed for vaccinated persons
The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again.
Only one team — the New Orleans Pelicans — has publicly acknowledged a team-wide vaccination effort so far, doing so this past weekend after state rules in Louisiana were amended and made it possible for the team to start the process for players, coaches and staff. No one in the NBA will be considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the final vaccine dose.
Once that happens, rules for some of those individuals will change, the NBA said in a memo sent early Thursday to teams and obtained by The Associated Press. Daily point-of-care testing will not be required for players or head coaches prior to entering team facilities, nor will testing still be required on days off.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the All-Star Game earlier this month that changes would be in store for those who choose to get the vaccine.
NCAA basketball players use biggest stage to deliver message
INDIANAPOLIS — A social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports by some prominent basketball players came with calls for rules changes and requests for meetings with the NCAA president and lawmakers.
The players who got #NotNCAAProperty trending on social made no threats of protests at tournament games, which start Thursday night and will have millions of viewers all weekend.
Following a year of activism in sports that included NBA players shutting down the playoffs after a police shooting, it seems fitting that college athletes would use March Madness to get a message across.
NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt, who communicates frequently with coaches, said Thursday he was not aware of any plans for players protests that could interfere with tournament games being played.
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Bryant’s Instagram posts include images of portions of her lawsuit, which was amended to include the names of deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales. The suit alleges that Cruz shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s body with a bartender and the others passed around ”gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches.”
None of the deputies were directly involved in the investigation of the crash or had any legitimate purpose in taking or passing around the grisly photos, the suit contends.
“We will refrain from trying this case in the media and will wait for the appropriate venue,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted. “Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”
Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas.
Doughty, Kopitar lead LA Kings’ 4-1 rout of slumping Blues
LOS ANGELES — Drew Doughty, Carl Grundström and Trevor Moore scored in a dominant first period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.
Moore had a goal and an assist for his first multipoint game of the season, while captain Anze Kopitar scored an empty-net goal from the opposite goal line and added an assist. Cal Petersen made 19 saves to end his five-start losing streak for the Kings, who looked sharp in just their third win in 10 games.
Los Angeles and St. Louis were scheduled for two consecutive games at Staples Center this week, but Monday’s game was postponed after a blizzard stranded the Kings in Denver, where they had just lost back-to-back games to the Avalanche.
Mike Hoffman scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 20 shots for the well-rested Blues, who have lost five straight. Despite having the previous three days off, St. Louis got off to a timid start in the first period and eventually failed to earn a point for only the second time in nine games.
Doncic, Mavs answer, earn split with Clippers in 105-89 win
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 42 points and the Dallas Mavericks earned a split of a two-game set against their first-round playoff opponent from last season, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-89 on Wednesday night.
Josh Richardson scored 14 points and was a defensive spark as the Mavericks answered a 109-99 loss two nights earlier and won the season series, 2-1. The other Dallas victory was by 51 points in LA three games into the season in December. The Clippers beat the Mavs in six games last summer in the NBA’s playoff bubble.
Paul George had 28 points for the Clippers, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the third quarter that cut a 12-point deficit in half going to the fourth.
Doncic, who scored 29 points in the first half, took over again in the fourth quarter, assisting on a 3 for Jalen Brunson’s first points of the game and hitting a fadeaway jumper and a 3 to get the lead back to 12 at 87-75.
Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points while Marcus Morris Sr. had 11 in his second consecutive start but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range while the Clippers shot 28% (9 of 32) from long range.
Yankees, Mets allowed to start seasons with 20% capacity
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees and Mets will be allowed to start the season with a maximum 20% capacity.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a news conference Thursday that the Yankees could have up to 10,850 fans for their April 1 opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and the Mets could have up to 8,384 for their April 8 home opener against Miami at Citi Field.
Attendees will have to provide proof of immunization against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. That requirement will be re-evaluated in mid-May.
Patriots’ Chung retires after 11 seasons, 3 Super Bowl rings
BOSTON — Saying “it’s time to start a new life,” New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced Thursday he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons and three Super Bowl rings.
In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old thanked coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft for drafting him out of Oregon in 2009.
“I’m in tears writing this, but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats,” Chung wrote. “Bill, for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.”
Chung had two stints in New England. His first ended in 2012 when he signed a three-year deal with the Eagles. But he stayed in Philadelphia for only one season before re-signing with the Patriots in 2014. He won a ring his first season back in Foxborough and two more in 2016 and 2018. He opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19, citing concerns for his pregnant girlfriend, a son with asthma and an elderly father.
HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played next February in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.
The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.
NFL Network will broadcast the game. The league is a major partner in the game, as are Tulane and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” BCF Hall of Fame inductee Doug Williams said. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”
The game is part of a weeklong celebration of Black culture and history. About 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited.
Iowa State hires Otzelberger away from UNLV to replace Prohm
T.J. Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday.
This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames, his first as head coach. He was an assistant under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was fired Tuesday after a 2-22 season in which the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12.
Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP
SAN FRANCISCO — NBA star Stephen Curry is drawing acclaim from civil rights leaders for his work campaigning for social justice, his support of women’s causes and his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the pandemic.
The NAACP has given him its Jackie Robinson Sports Award. And, for the first time, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization is recognizing more than one person by honoring the WNBA Players Association.
“I would borrow a Maya Angelou quote to describe Steph and his leadership: ‘I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,’” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in an email.
“Steph has certainly made people in the Bay Area and all over the world feel joy. His commitment to social activism and support of women are another part of the fabric that makes up the person that he is. I’m honored to know him for what he does both on and off the court,” Myers added. “And a much deserved congratulations to the women of the WNBA who continue to fearlessly pursue what is right.”
The 33-year-old Curry, Golden State’s two-time MVP, held a YouTube question-and-answer forum with Fauci last March near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucks announce they’re sending Torrey Craig to Suns
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks traded reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for cash.
The Bucks announced this move amid reports that the Bucks also were acquiring forward P.J. Tucker and guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson in a trade that also involved draft picks. ESPN first reported both moves.
Mets’ Carrasco strains hamstring, likely to miss opener
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing batting practice Thursday and seems certain to miss the start of the season.
Carrasco, a right-hander, who turns 34 on Sunday, has has not appeared any any exhibition games this year.
He is in remission from leukemia and had the coronavirus vaccine, causing him to start spring training workouts behind other players. He then stopped throwing for a stretch because of elbow soreness.
Carrasco was traded by Cleveland with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Jan. 7 for young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, and two minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Green.
New York opens April 1 at Washington. Carrasco had been projected to be part of rotation with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson.
Wimbledon expecting reduced attendance for 2021 tournament
LONDON — Wimbledon organizers are working on the basis of having a reduced number of spectators for this year’s tournament because of coronavirus restrictions.
The All England Club said Thursday it was remaining “flexible” as it reacts to changing circumstances amid the pandemic as the British government follows a roadmap out of lockdown.
“We want to ensure that we can leave decisions on public capacity as late as we can in order to welcome the maximum number of guests,” said the All England Club, which scrapped the tournament last year for the first time since World War II.
There will be a mandatory requirement for all players, their support teams and tennis officials to be in an official tournament hotel rather than in private houses, the club said.
Last musher brings dogs over Alaska’s Iditarod finish line
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The final musher has crossed the finish line in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, nearly three days after the winner reached the finish line near the small Alaska community of Willow.
Victoria Hardwick finished the race at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, claiming the race’s Red Lantern Award.
The lantern is an Alaska tradition, awarded annually to the competition’s last place finisher. Race officials say the award honors the final musher’s perseverance in not giving up.
Hardwick, of Bethel, Alaska finished the race in 36th, completing the 850-mile (1,368-kilometer) race in 10 days, 9 hours, 22 minutes and 6 seconds.
It’s her second Red Lantern Award. She got her first in the 2019 race, when she placed 39th.
This year’s race started March 7 with 47 mushers. Nine quit the race and one was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.
More World Cup races canceled, good for Vlhova, Pinturault
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — More ski races were canceled Thursday because of bad weather, leaving Petra Vlhova as the favorite to win her first overall World Cup title ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami.
The super-G races for women and men at the World Cup Finals were called off one day after the last downhills of the season also could not start on the Silvano Beltrametti slope.
With no reserve days on the program, Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault closed in on winning the overall titles ahead of their preferred slalom and giant slalom races this weekend.
The women’s super-G was first delayed by 90 minutes to let fog clear and for race staff to remove fresh snow, then canceled soon after 11 a.m.
Thursday’s cancellations hurt Gut-Behrami’s chances of catching Vlhova in the overall standings. The Swiss skier won four straight World Cup super-Gs to secure the discipline title this season.
Inter Milan match postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
MILAN — Inter Milan’s match against Sassuolo on Saturday has been postponed because of a rising number of coronavirus cases and the team’s players have been banned from traveling for international duty, the Italian club said Thursday.
Inter defender Stefan de Vrij and midfielder Matías Vecino were the latest players to test positive for COVID-19. Goalkeeper Samir Handanović and defender Danilo D’Ambrosio tested positive earlier in the week.
Inter said the local health authority in Milan decided to suspend any team activities for four days, including postponing the match against Sassuolo. The club also said all players have been “prohibited from fulfilling any call-ups to their respective national teams.”
Inter said the entire team would be tested again on Monday.
Russians to compete as neutral athletes again in track
MONACO — Russian athletes in track and field will be allowed to compete internationally again under a neutral flag as their national federation edges closer to having its longstanding doping suspension lifted.
The World Athletics council voted to revive the “authorized neutral athlete” scheme, which can grant individual exemptions from the suspension after vetting the athlete’s drug-testing record. As before, there will be a cap of 10 for the Olympics.
“We will start that process. It’s arduous work. The doping review panel work long hours to do this, they’ve done it successfully in the past and the process is under way,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.
That paves the way for athletes like three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene and former hurdles world champion Sergei Shubenkov to return to the Diamond League circuit ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Thursday’s decision comes after World Athletics approved RusAF’s road map for anti-doping reforms. It includes more drug testing for athletes and encourages whistleblowers to share what they know about drug use.
Frenchman Herbert leads by 1 at European Tour’s Kenya Open
NAIROBI, Kenya — Benjamin Herbert shrugged off a bogey on his first hole to card a 7-under 64 for the first-round lead at the European Tour’s Kenya Open on Thursday.
The Frenchman followed his slip at No. 1 with four birdies in his next six holes at Karen Country Club in Nairobi to go one shot clear of six players tied for second.
Herbert picked up six birdies in all and an eagle three on No. 12 to set the early pace. He clinched the lead and broke clear of an eight-man tie for the lead with a birdie on the last.
Adrian Meronk, Sam Horsfield, Raphael Jacquelin, Bernd Ritthammer, Kalle Samooja, Calum Hill and Connor Syme all shot 65s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.