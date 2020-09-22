‘Match made in heaven’: Deion Sanders to coach Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. — Deion Sanders wiped away tears of joy and passion before speaking.
Jackson State’s new football coach then stated “I believe” many times about what he envisions happening on and off the field.
“I have a commitment to excellence in each and every thing I do,” the Hall of Fame cornerback said during his introduction as the Tigers’ 21st head coach, a number also significant because of his jersey number and Monday’s date.
“We’re going to win. We’re going to look good while we win, and we’re going to have a good time while we win.”
Sanders’ introduction followed his announcement Sunday night on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast with Jamie Dukes on Barstool Sports. The player known as “Prime Time” added: “Isn’t this the time? Isn’t this the moment? Isn’t this what’s needed? It’s a match made in heaven.”
Currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas, Sanders is taking his first head coaching job.
“I’ve been offered pro jobs,” Sanders added, “so people know I could be an assistant in any college.”
The Southwestern Athletic Conference school introduced Sanders with the trademark pomp of a historically Black university. Its marching band led a police-escorted motorcade into an arena with a boisterous yet socially distanced audience. “Coach Prime” later opened a blue blazer lined with the JSU logo to much applause.
Acting Jackson State President Thomas Hudson called the hiring “the grace of God” and cited the school’s football history in landing Sanders.
Djokovic wins Rome title: ‘I moved on’ after US Open default
ROME — For four or five days after being defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul searching.
Then he got back on the tennis court — and since then it’s been fairly straightforward, at least in terms of results.
Dropping only one set all week, Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title on Monday after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final, and restored his confidence heading into Roland Garros, which starts in six days.
“I did experience mentally some kind of ups and downs in the first four-five days after that happened. I was in shock,” Djokovic said of the default 15 days ago for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger.
“But I moved on and, really, I never had an issue in my life to move on from something. Regardless how difficult it is I try to take the next day and hope for the best and move on. Having a tournament a week after that happened helped a lot ... just because I really wanted to get on the court and just get whatever traces of that — if there’s any — out, and I think I had a really good week.”
The only real issue for Djokovic this past week was his behavior again.
He received warnings from the chair umpire for smashing a racket in the quarterfinals and for foul language in the semifinals.
Still, Djokovic improved to 31-1 this year — with his only loss against Pablo Carreño Busta in the match where he was defaulted. He also passed childhood idol Pete Sampras for the second-most weeks at No. 1 with 287 — and trails only Roger Federer’s 310 weeks in the top spot.
In the women’s final, top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Rome title when 2019 champion Karolína Plíšková retired midway through their match with a left thigh injury.
Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Plíšková stopped playing after just 31 minutes.
Seahawks stop Newton at 1 on last play, beat Patriots 35-30
SEATTLE — Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play and the Seattle Seahawks held off the New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night.
Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career high with five touchdown passes.
Newton and the Patriots reached the 1 on a pass to N’Keal Harry with 3 seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career. Newton, who had two rushing touchdowns in the game, never got close to the goal line and Seattle’s sideline erupted in celebration.
Newton was excellent in his first road game with the Patriots throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for another 47 yards, but couldn’t get the last three feet to give New England a victory.
Wilson was masterful on the other side, completing 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards. It was his fourth career game with five touchdown passes. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Freddie Swain and Chris Carson all took turns celebrating in the end zone. Carson was the last, running under a 18-yard rainbow toss from Wilson against the blitz with 4:32 left to give the Seahawks a 35-23 lead.
But Newton wasn’t done. His second TD run pulled New England to 35-30 with 2:16 left. It was his eighth career game with at least two rushing TDs, setting an NFL record.
Report of probe into suspect doping by a Tour de France team
PARIS — A Marseille prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France and two members of the Arkea-Samsic team were being held for questioning, the French press reported on Monday.
A day after the end of the three-week Tour in Paris, a probe reportedly begun earlier into suspicions of doping culminated with the opening of an investigation.
Sports newspaper L’Equipe said gendarmes from a special public health unit led a search on Wednesday in Meribel, in the Savoie region, concerning riders of the Arkea-Samsic team.
The French press on Monday quoted a Marseille prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, evoking “the discovery of numerous health products including medicine in personal belongings ... and above all a method that could be qualified as doping.”
Prosecutor Dominique Laurens spoke to the French news agency, Agence France-Presse. The prosecutor’s office refused to provide information in a telephone query.
The preliminary investigation was opened for administering and prescribing banned substances without medical justification or detention of and the method used without medical justification, L’Equipe and other news outlets reported.
Seeding, not record determines who bats last in World Series
NEW YORK — The higher seeded team reaching the World Series will have last at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and if needed Games 6 and 7, not necessarily the team with the best record.
The specification was contained in the July 23 agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to expand the playoffs following a regular season shortened due to the novel coronavirus. A copy of the deal was obtained by The Associated Press.
This year’s change means a No. 1 seed from one league with fewer regular-season wins than a lower seed from the other league would have the “homefield advantage” for the World Series should they both win pennants. In the event both pennant winners have the same seed, regular-season winning percentage would decide which team is “home” for the first two games.
Under an agreement reached last week between MLB and the union, all World Series games will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the new ballpark of the out-of-contention Texas Rangers.
Home-field advantage in the World Series generally rotated between the leagues through 2002. At the behest of then-Commissioner Bud Selig and Fox, home-field advantage went to the All-Star Game winner from 2003-16. Home-field for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 was based on winning percentage from 2017-19.
The League Championship Series and Division Series also will be played at neutral sites this year. The AL Championship Series will be in San Diego and the NL Championship Series in Arlington, while the AL Division Series will be in Los Angeles and San Diego and the NL Division Series in Houston and Arlington.
Under the agreement, the division champions in a league will be ranked as the first, second and third seeds in order of winning percentage, and the second-place teams will be ranked fourth, fifth and sixth seeds in the same manner, followed by the wild-card teams as seventh and eighth seeds in order of winning percentage.
Higher seeds will host all games in a best-of-three round, with No. 1 playing No. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5.
Giants halfback Saquon Barkley has ACL injury to right knee
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A major knee injury has ended Saquon Barkley’s season.
His career still has a long way to go, New York Giants coach Joe Judge predicted Monday a little more than 24 hours after his star halfback tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a seemingly harmless tackle in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Giants (0-2) said earlier in the day an MRI in a New York City hospital confirmed Barkley had torn his ACL, meaning he would not play again in 2020.
Judge said backups Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman would replace the 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year. The rookie coach also issued a warning to the league.
“I won’t fall asleep on 26,” Judge said. “It’s going to be a hell of a story.”
Barkley will have to wait for the swelling in his knee to subside before having surgery, which the team said would be in the near future.
Barkley was hurt near the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The No. 2 overall draft choice in 2018 dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline.
After a short conversation with trainers, he left the field on a cart. The 23-year-old also seemed to be shaken up after he was tackled at the end of an 18-yard run late in the opening quarter, but he quickly re-entered the game.
49ers complain about playing surface at MetLife Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers contacted the NFL on Monday about the conditions of the playing surface at MetLife Stadium after several players went down with injuries in a victory over the New York Jets.
The new artificial surface was used in a game for the second time on Sunday. The 49ers players complained before the game that the turf was “sticky.” Those complaints only grew louder after defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman all had knee injuries, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sprained his ankle.
The Jets lost receiver Breshad Perriman to a sprained left ankle in the game.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch contacted NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent on Monday about the condition of the field. The Niners will play again at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they visit the New York Giants.
“They’re definitely looking into it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So hopefully at some time we get some answers back that can make our players feel a little bit more at ease playing there next week.”
The NFL says the field was inspected two days before the Giants-Steelers game on Sept. 14 and certified to be in compliance with all league policies. Also, home teams must certify that their fields are in compliance with NFL rules 72 hours before each game and the Jets did that before this game.
No one complained about the field after the first game there.
No. 5 Florida will open season without starting O-lineman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 5 Florida will open the season short-handed up front.
Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that center/guard Ethan White had knee surgery and will miss Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. Mullen added “we expect him to be back shortly, though.”
White was expected to start at one of the three interior spots, likely center. Without him, Brett Heggie is slated to snap to quarterback Kyle Trask, with Richard Gouraige and Mississippi State transfer Stewart Reese flanking him.
“What it does is it hurts the depth aspect of things,” Mullen said. “Now … the sixth guy is coming into play. It’s just the trickle-down effect. No. 7 now has to become No. 6, and eight becomes seven. You’re trying to find an eighth guy that you feel really comfortable with.”
White was the team’s most noteworthy injury as Mullen released his roster and his depth chart and all injuries from training camp Monday, five days before the opener.
Player positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Open qualifying
PARIS — One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field Monday.
The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.
Women’s qualifying is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The news comes a day after the federation announced that five other players were withdrawn from qualifying — two who tested positive for COVID-19 and three who were in close contact with a coach who tested positive for the illness.
Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court Grand Slam tournament begin Sunday.
The French Open normally starts in May but was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the recently concluded U.S. Open barred fans from attending, the French Open will allow 5,000 spectators per day. That is less than half of the 11,500 the French tennis federation initially announced it was planning for. The number was reduced last week.
Original 9, Hewitt, Raymond among nominees for tennis Hall
NEWPORT, R.I. — Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the women’s professional tennis tour are the first group nominated together for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
They join Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Brugera, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Lleyton Hewitt, Lisa Raymond and the late Dennis Van der Meer on the ballot announced Monday for the Hall’s Class of 2021.
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of when King, elected to the Hall in 1987 for her accomplishments on the court, and eight other players — Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Judy Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville Reid, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss — signed $1 contracts to participate in the first women-only tennis tournament, taking a stand against the disparity in prize money between men and women at the time.
That group and Van der Meer, who advocated for a universal teaching method in tennis, were nominated in the Contributor Category. Van der Meer died last year.
The nominees in the Player Category are Raymond, an American who won 11 Grand Slam titles in doubles or mixed doubles; Hewitt, an Australian who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 and was ranked No. 1; Ferrero, a Spaniard who won the 2003 French Open and reached No. 1; Bruguera, a Spaniard who won the French Open in 1993 and 1994; and Bjorkman, a Swede who won nine Grand Slam doubles titles and was ranked No. 1 in doubles.
The full ballot now goes to the official voting group — which includes tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Fame members — and fans can vote online in the Player Category from Oct. 1-25.
Inductees will be announced early next year; the induction ceremony is scheduled for July 17.
