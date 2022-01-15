Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II
Chargers coach Brandon Staley has started the process of making changes to his staff after Los Angeles fell short of making the playoffs for the third straight year.
Staley fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari on Friday. Staley said on Wednesday that he was beginning the process of staff evaluations after exit interviews with players on Monday and Tuesday.
The Chargers (9-8) were in position for a wild-card spot, but dropped three of their final four games, including a 35-32 overtime decision at Las Vegas last Sunday.
Staley and Swinton inherited the league’s worst special teams unit. It didn’t show much progress the first six weeks of the season because of inexperience and depth, but showed progress in most areas following the bye week in October because of the signings of return specialist Andre Roberts and kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Roberts, a second-team selection to The Associated Press All-Pro team, was second in the league with a 27.3-yard kick return average, including a 101-yard touchdown in the Jan. 2 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers finished fourth in the league in kick returns after being last through the first six games.
Hopkins was 18 of 20 on field goals after Tristan Vizcaino was inconsistent. The rookie missed four extra-point attempts the first six weeks.
While the return units saw growth, punt coverage was ranked last.
“Coming in, we knew what it was. I talked about it probably ad nauseum from the beginning of the process that we were going to take our lumps and that we had to learn from things. I think that they’ve really grasped that and really just grown with it,” Swinton said before the season finale against Las Vegas.
Swinton has been an NFL coach for 12 seasons, including 2016 as special teams coordinator in San Francisco. Chaudhari was with Atlanta for three seasons before coming to Los Angeles.
Kellyn Acosta acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado
LOS ANGELES — U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta was acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado on Friday for $1.1 million.
Los Angeles used General Allocation Money to get Acosta. MLS teams can use the fund to sign players or it can be allocated to salaries to get under the salary cap.
“This narrative is sad. CO pushed me out,” Acosta wrote on Twitter. “They had an offer for me on the table from abroad and ongoing interests and opted to trade me.”
Colorado will receive $550,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and the Rapids could receive up to $400,000 based on performance. Colorado also would receive a percentage of any future transfer fees for a move within or outside Major League Soccer.
“Regardless of the matter, I enjoyed my time in CO and was with a great group of players and staff,” Acosta wrote. “We achieved things most wouldn’t believe. Wishing them the best moving forward.”
The 26-year-old from Plano, Texas, has two goals in 45 international appearances, including a team-high 21 appearances in 2021. He started 19 of 21 matches for the Rapids last year.
He made his MLS debut with Dallas in 2013 and joined Colorado for the 2018 season. He has 16 MLS goals in 196 regular-season matches.
Djokovic’s appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.
Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
Judge David O’Callaghan ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday and scheduled a further hearing for Sunday morning.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week. But it was restored Monday by a judge on procedural grounds, because Djokovic was not allowed to have a lawyer with him at the airport.
Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.
Slime Time: Nickelodeon ready for 2nd NFL playoff broadcast
Encores are tougher to pull off after receiving overwhelming acclaim for trying something new.
However, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports feel as if Sunday’s kids-focused broadcast of an NFL playoff game will be better than last year.
“I feel like it has been a year in the making. After the success of the last one, someone told me we would do another one at some point,” said CBS Shawn Robbins, the coordinating producer. “It’s one of those things that has been on your mind for 300-plus days, but now the day is coming up soon. So, it’s pretty exciting.”
After last year’s success, the NFL gave Nickelodeon and CBS one of the top matchups of the weekend with the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (12-5).
Both teams feature plenty of star power. Dallas has quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott while San Francisco has quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive lineman Nick Bosa.
“You couldn’t ask for a better matchup. I mean, for the traditionalists, the history of these two franchises gets you excited,” Nate Burleson said.
Durant fined $15,000 for profanity during interview
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during an interview after the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
The NBA announced the fine on Friday, saying Durant declined to participate in an interview with the league about the incident.
The star forward had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets in the loss. Brooklyn has played five games in the past week because of COVID-19-related schedule adjustments, going 2-3 in those contests.
RSL’s Kei becomes youngest player to sign with MLS club
HERRIMAN, Utah — Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei, the youngest player ever to sign with a Major League Soccer senior team.
Kei, a lanky 6-foot-4 product of the RSL Academy, inked a two-year deal at 14 years and 15 days, the club announced Friday.
“Over the last year Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country. His propensity in front of goal is well beyond his years, and coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goal-scoring force in our league in the years to come,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a statement.
Previously, the youngest player to sign with an MLS club was Freddy Adu, who was 153 days older than Kei when he joined D.C. United in 2004.
Kei, an Ivory Coast native who grew up in Brazil before his family relocated to the United States in 2017, became the youngest-ever professional athlete for a U.S. team when he played for the lower-division Real Monarchs last year at 13 years, 8 months and 9 days old.
Kei was also a part of the RSL Academy’s under-15 team that won that level’s MLS Next Cup Championship last summer. He won the tournament’s Golden Boot with five goals in five games.
Islanders’ Johnston suspended 3 games for check to head
NEW YORK — New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head against New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer.
Johnston was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head early in the first period of the Islanders’ 3-2 home victory Thursday night.
The suspension will cost Johnston $15,000. The 6-foot-5 left wing has two assists in nine games this season.
Colorado’s Cole Bassett leaves US camp, headed to Dutch team
PHOENIX — Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett has left U.S. training camp following a report he has a deal to be loaned to the Dutch club Feyenoord.
Bassett left Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday.
Voetbal International, a Dutch soccer magazine, reported Friday that Feyenoord is acquiring Bassett on a 1 1/2-season loan.
A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his Major League Soccer debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games.
He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
American players from MLS have been training in Phoenix ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers that start Jan. 27.
Messi to miss another PSG game, says COVID recovery slow
PARIS — Lionel Messi will miss another game for Paris Saint-Germain after acknowledging that his recovery from COVID-19 has been slower than expected.
The Argentina forward won’t be available for Saturday’s game against Brest at Parc des Princes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday.
The 34-year-old Messi missed PSG’s 1-1 draw at Lyon last Sunday when the French league returned from its winter break. Messi had become infected while home in Argentina. He later tested negative and returned to Paris.
Messi said in a social media post on Thursday that “it has taken me more time than I had expected to get better” but that he’s “almost recovered” and eager to get back on the field.
“I have been training these days to get back to 100%,” he wrote on Instagram. “There are some very exciting challenges ahead this year and I hope that we can all see one another again very soon.”
Pochettino said Messi remains under the supervision of the team’s medical staff. The club said Friday that Messi “will gradually rejoin the squad next week.”
After this weekend, league-leader PSG hosts Reims on Jan. 23 before the international break.
Neymar remains out because of an ankle injury he picked up in late November and wasn’t included in the Brazil squad announced Thursday for World Cup qualifying.
Argentina and Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup.
2 defensive coaches hired as Ohio State revamps staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day continued to revamp his coaching staff by hiring of two defensive assistants Friday.
Tim Walton, a former Ohio State player who spent the last 13 years coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was added as cornerbacks/secondary coach.
Perry Eliano, who coached cornerbacks for the past two seasons under Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, will be the new safeties/secondary coach for the Buckeyes. The Bearcats’ national-best pass defense helped them advance to the College Football Playoff.
Matt Barnes, last season’s secondary coach who became the primary play-caller after coordinator Kerry Coombs was demoted during the season, was been named the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
Day had previously replaced Coombs with Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and linebackers coach Al Washington also won’t be returning to the Buckeyes.
Coombs, the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, was ousted after the defense struggled last season against better teams, notably in a 35-28 loss to Oregon and a 42-27 setback at Michigan.
Maryland assistant faces prostitution-related charges
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler faces charges of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation, according to online court records.
The school said Wednesday that Shingler was suspended 30 days for “a violation of his employment agreement” — and the athletic department would not comment further.
According to court records, Shingler has a trial date of Feb. 28 in Maryland District Court. The incident date listed for the two charges is Oct. 14, 2021.
The 40-year-old Shingler, a Maryland native, is in his first season on the Terrapins’ staff. He previously spent five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina. He has also been an assistant at Towson and Morgan State, and he was an administrative assistant at Kansas State.
Wizards coach Unseld enters health and safety protocols
Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and assistant Pat Delany is taking over as acting head coach starting with Saturday night’s game against Portland.
The Wizards announced Unseld’s absence Friday.
Unseld is in his first season coaching the Wizards, who are 22-20 and have won three in a row. Delany said he spoke at length with Unseld on Friday morning, and that he’s feeling OK.
Delany said he still expects Unseld to provide feedback, even though he won’t be there physically. Delany has head coaching experience from the G League.
Delany said star guard Bradley Beal is still in health and safety protocols after missing the last two games.
Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate.
While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don’t apply to private schools or youth hockey programs, according to Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, R-Seymour, a certified sports athletic trainer.
“It’s incredibly heartbreaking what happened last week and sadly this tragic accident may have been preventable had the teams been required to wear neck guards,” she said in a statement released Friday.
Benjamin Edward “Teddy” Balkind, 16, a member of the hockey team at the private coeducational St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, died Jan. 6 following a game at the Brunswick School, a college preparatory school in Greenwich for boys.
Mark Davis, the head of the school, said in a letter to the St. Luke’s community Wednesday that Balkind was skating “upright and low” when he was injured.
“During the normal course of play, another player’s leg momentarily went into the air and, through no fault of anyone’s, or any lack of control, his skate cut Teddy,” Davis wrote.
Police had said previously that Balkind had fallen to the ice and the other player was unable to stop and collided with him. Davis said he wanted to share a more accurate description of the accident on behalf of the Balkind family.
“Why is this important to share? Because it’s accurate and because it emphasizes the lack of any fault. These boys were excellent skaters, playing a great and fair game when an unimaginable accident wreaked havoc,” Davis wrote.
It is unclear whether Balkind was wearing a neck guard.
Klarides-Ditria said she has spoken with various legislators and local hockey coaches who support the concept of mandatory neck protection. Details of the bill are still being discussed. The General Assembly is scheduled to convene Feb. 9.
Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus
MUNICH — Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.
The Canada international will be out of action for at least “the coming weeks” after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week, Nagelsmann said. The coach described the inflammation as “mild” and “not so dramatic,” citing the results of an ultrasound examination.
“Despite that, it needs to heal and that will definitely take a certain amount of time,” Nagelsmann said.
Myocarditis is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.
Bayern said last week that Davies had tested positive and he was back in training on Wednesday. Nagelsmann said Davies would now stop training until further notice to give his body time to recover.
Canada Soccer confirmed on Friday that Davies won’t be available for Canada’s next three World Cup qualifying games in late January and early February, including a game against the United States on Jan. 30. Canada leads qualifying in CONCACAF as it tries to reach its first World Cup since 1986.
Bayern leads the Bundesliga and plays Cologne on Saturday.
Rockies-D-Backs schedule exhibitions unlikely due to lockout
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced the dates of two exhibition games in Las Vegas against Arizona, an increasingly unlikely event given spring training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.
The Rockies said Friday the games are scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the home of Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
MLB locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress.
Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled on Feb. 16 unless there is an agreement.
Atlantic League ends trials with 61-foot mounds, robo umps
NEW YORK — The Atlantic League is restoring its pitching mound to 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate and returning strike zone judgement to umpires after experimenting with moving the rubber back a foot and using an automatic ball-strike system.
The independent league announced the changes Thursday as part of its partnership with Major League Baseball. The sides have been paired since 2019, with the Atlantic League agreeing to test rules and equipment that might one day reach the majors.
The automated ball-strike (ABS) system debuted in the Atlantic League for the second half of the 2019 season and has since been tested and tweaked in the affiliated Low A Southeast league. The so-called robo-umps might still one day make it to the majors, although a move to ABS there doesn’t seem imminent.
The 61-foot, 6-inch mound appears dead. Neither the data nor feedback from players or coaches in the Atlantic League last season suggest the extra foot had much effect.
The Atlantic League will continue to use larger, 17-inch bases; anti-shift rules; and an automatic runner at second base to begin extra innings.
The league also said in a statement Thursday that it will announce other rules experiments for 2022 later this spring.
“We are honored to pioneer the future of the game with Major League Baseball,” Atlantic League President Rick White said. “We’re proud that many tests today will find their way to the big leagues in the future. We will continue to closely corroborate on tests with MLB.”
Maple Leafs put 3 on COVID-19 list as outbreak persists
The Toronto Maple Leafs have added three more players to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol as an outbreak on the team that started in December continues to drag on.
The Leafs announced Friday that forwards Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie and defenseman Justin Holl have been added to the list.
Toronto lost 2-1 on Wednesday at Arizona, which is dealing with its own COVID-19 issues.
A total of 20 Maple Leafs players have entered the protocol since the team’s outbreak began last month.
Most of the players have since returned. Wingers Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall, who entered protocol seven days ago, were still out of action as of Friday.
Toronto’s next game is Saturday at St. Louis.
More than 100 games have been postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.
French mechanic dies in vehicle crash at Dakar Rally
PARIS — A 20-year-old Frenchman died Friday at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a local truck, organizers said.
Quentin Lavallée, a mechanic for the PH Sport team, was driving an assistance vehicle when the accident occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time, said race organizers citing local police reports.
A passenger, Maxime Frère of Belgium, was injured and transported to the National Guards Hospital in Jeddah, organizers said in a statement.
Lavallée was the chief mechanic for a Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 that raced in the Dakar Classic section featuring refurbished older vehicles.
