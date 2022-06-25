Clippers take Michigan’s Diabate with 43rd pick in NBA Draft
CULVER CITY — The Los Angeles Clippers drafted forward Moussa Diabate from Michigan with the 43rd pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.
Diabate was the second player from Michigan to be picked in the second round. Caleb Houstan went to Orlando with the 32nd selection.
The 6-foot-11 Diabate helped the Wolverines reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his freshman season. He started 26 of 32 games, averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. He shot 54% from the field, second-best on the team, and was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.
“He’s a guy that has an unbelievable motor, who has shown the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and brings a little more athleticism,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.
Diabate, who is from France, moved to the U.S. at age 14, two years after he started playing basketball. He played at three different prep schools in Florida, spending his last two seasons at IMG Academy. He has a wing span of 7 feet, 3 inches.
Diabate will likely be a two-way player for the immediate future.
He joins a well-stocked Clippers team that has NBA championship aspirations, with Kawhi Leonard expected back after missing all of last season while recovering from ACL surgery.
Leonard is not yet playing five-on-five, according to Frank.
“He continues to do great,” Frank said. “He’s maniacal in his work ethic. I’m glad we can afford the light bill because he’s put in the hours.”
The Clippers didn’t have a first-round pick, having sent it to Oklahoma City as part of the 2019 trade in which Paul George was acquired. They had just one selection for the first time since 2015.
“We didn’t have a sexy first-round pick, but we’ve been very fortunate in the second round to be able to find some really good players,” Frank said.
Chun shoots 69 to lead by 6 at Women’s PGA Championship
BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to increase her lead to six strokes halfway through the Women’s PGA Championship.
Chun led by five after the first round, equaling the biggest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s major championships. The Congressional Country Club course was a bit more forgiving Friday, and she began with three birdies in the first five holes.
Bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8, however, kept her from opening a even bigger lead,
Lydia Ko (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (68) were second. Kupcho took the first major of the season in early April in the California desert and won a playoff Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title.
After wet conditions for the first round brought the course’s length into focus, it was a clear, warm day Friday. Ko’s impressive performance set the tone early on. Like Chun, Ko is trying for her third major title and first since 2016.
Lexi Thompson matched Ko with a 67 of her own, highlighted by an eagle when she holed out a wedge from 102 yards on the par-4 17th.
Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers
CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship.
The Olympic champion shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17.
He has hit 33 of 36 greens in regulation and is the only player in the tournament without a bogey. His closest call came close at the par-3 16th, where he hit his tee shot found the rough behind a greenside bunker.
“It plays really interesting with the wind swirling through there,” Schauffele said. “It was my least committed swing of the week and just really happy to get up and down there and save par.”
Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), defending champion Harris English (65), Cam Davis (66) and Patrick Cantlay (67) were tied for second at 9 under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston followed opening 62s with 70s to drop six strokes back.
Judge, Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoid hearing
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series.
Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on opening day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged on March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees.
Judge can make an additional $500,000 in award bonuses: $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP.
“Excited that that’s that’s behind us and we can leave that portion of the show alone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Telephone talks resumed this week, and the sides reached the deal just before they were to exchange written evidence they intended to present during a Zoom hearing before a three-person panel scheduled to start at noon EDT.
The slugging outfielder is in the midst of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with a major league-leading 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games. On track for his fourth All-Star selection in seven big league seasons, he hit a game-winning single during Thursday night’s 7-6 come-from-behind victory over defending AL champion Houston.
European tour bans LIV golfers from Scottish Open
MUNICH — The European tour banned golfers who competed in the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series from three upcoming tournaments, including the Scottish Open, on Friday and fined them $120,000.
The tour said any players who took part in the inaugural LIV event in England this month would be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. All three of those events are co-sanctioned by the European tour and the PGA, which has suspended players who competed in LIV. They were also fined 100,000 pounds ($123,000).
There could be “further sanctions” if the players continue to compete in LIV without authorization, the European tour said. The next of eight LIV events is in Portland, Oregon, on June 30-July 2.
The fine levied by the European tour is barely more than the minimum prize money in LIV. Placing last of the 48 players paid out $120,000 in the inaugural event at the Centurion course near London — the richest golf tournament in history. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who resigned his PGA Tour membership, raked in $4 million for winning the event and another $750,000 for being on the winning team.
Brittany Force breaks both ends of Norwalk NHRA track record
NORWALK, Ohio — Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park track record Friday night to open qualifying for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.
In the final pair of the second session, Force had a 3.666-second run at 333.08 mph — the quickest and fastest run in the facility’s history. She also was the fastest in the first session.
“After the run in the first session, we had a shot where we could really push it,” Force said. “I wasn’t expecting a (3.66), but it was an incredible, beautiful run. It was a great way to end the night. We’re just way ahead of ourselves and being in the points lead is a great position. We want to stay there all season and we just keep chipping away weekend after weekend.”
Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Erica Enders led in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Capps, the winner last weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, had a 3.901 at 328.38 in a Toyota GR Supra.
Points leader Ender had a 6.537 at 210.11 in a Camaro, and Sampey a 6.801 at 197.74 on a Suzuki.
Royals’ Salvador Perez has left thumb surgery, to IL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez had surgery on his left thumb Friday and was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The operation repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, and he’s expected to need eight weeks to recover, manager Mike Matheny said.
“We will use that (eight-week timeline) as a template right now, but you always have to wait and see how he feels, how the recovery starts to go,” Matheny said.
“Normally, when I hear anything about the thumb, and you hear surgery, I was anticipating we wouldn’t have him the rest of the season, so anything we that are hearing and sooner than that is good news for us.”
The 32-year-old Perez missed nine games with a left thumb sprain earlier this season, then left a victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with the UCL issue.
A seven-time All-Star, Perez is hitting a career-worst .211 with 11 home runs a year after leading the majors with 48 homers and 121 RBIs.
Texas infielder Ivan Melendez wins Golden Spikes Award
OMAHA, Neb. — Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner Friday as the top amateur baseball player in the U.S.
The 22-year-old redshirt junior helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series, where they were eliminated with losses to Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He led Texas with a .387 average and topped the nation with 32 homers and 94 RBIs.
Melendez was voted Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference with a .421 batting average 28 homers and 85 RBIs.
AP source: Clifford to return as head coach of the Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Clifford is heading back to Charlotte.
Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not yet announced the move.
Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but Atkinson later informed the team he was not taking the job citing family reasons.
The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets from 2013-18, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker.
He led the Hornets to two playoff appearances prior to being fired in 2018 when Mitch Kupchak arrived as general manager. Clifford coached the Orlando Magic from 2018-21 and worked last season as a coaching consultant for the Brooklyn Nets. Clifford is 292-345 in eight seasons as an NBA coach.
His best season in Charlotte came in 2015-16 when the Hornets went 48-34 and lost in seven games to the Miami Heat in the first round the playoffs.
Scherzer isn’t coming off the injured list for Mets Sunday
MIAMI — New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer will not be activated from the injured list and start the final game of the club’s series against the Miami Marlins Sunday.
“Nobody ever said he was,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the series opener Friday. “He was projected because of where he was. Talking to Max and talking to everybody he’s making the progress he should be. Not where he needs to be. He’s getting closer.”
The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since May 19 because of an oblique strain. The 37-year-old Scherzer, who signed a three-year $130 million free agent deal with the Mets in the offseason, was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts before going on the injured list.
Scherzer made a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, throwing 65 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, three hits, walked one and struck out six.
Scherzer traveled with the Mets to Miami and worked out at Mark Light Field on the University of Miami campus Thursday.
“He still might pitch Sunday for somebody but it won’t be us,” Showalter said. “We’ll see how feels the next day or two to decide what happens next.”
Left-hander David Peterson will start against the Marlins on Sunday, Showalter said.
Stenhouse signs multi-year contract extension with JTG
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced Friday that he has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for JTG Daugherty Racing.
He made the announcement at Nashville Superspeedway, a de facto home NASCAR track for the native of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Since taking over the No. 47 Chevrolet at the start of the 2020 season, Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 pole in his first race and has 26 top-15 finishes.
His two career Cup wins came before Stenhouse moved to JTG.
“I’m ready to continue our progress together as a team,” Stenhouse said. “We’ve made some strides with this new car at some tracks and we know there’s some work to do on others. I look forward to that process with the good group of people we have in place at JTG Daugherty Racing.”
Stenhouse heads into the race Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway ranked 24th in the Cup standings with five top-10 finishes. He finished a season-best second at Dover in May.
“Ricky has done a solid job on the racetrack and off the track during Kroger Racing in-store activations for our esteemed partners,” said Tad Geschickter, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing with Jodi Geschickter, Gordon Smith and Brad Daugherty.
“We’re continuing to learn the new car and we’re making progress. We’ve led laps, earned stage points and been close to winning this year.”
NYRA announces purse increases for Saratoga summer meet
NEW YORK — The New York Racing Association has increased purses by $1.6 million for the upcoming summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.
The NYRA announced the increases Friday for the meet that runs from July 14-Sept. 5. Thoroughbred horses are currently racing at Belmont Park.
“These purse increases should only add to the already competitive racing on offer at the nation’s greatest race meet,” Frank Gabriel, Jr., NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Racing Operations said in a statement.
The purse increases will range from $3,000 to $20,000 depending on the conditions of the race.
The highlights of the meet are the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on Aug. 27 and the $1 million Whitney on Aug. 6. The meet will feature 77 stakes worth $22.6 million in total purses.
Seminoles hire away Link Jarrett after Notre Dame’s CWS run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Link Jarrett, who led Notre Dame to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years, is Florida State’s new coach.
Florida State announced the hiring Friday, three days after the Irish’s season ended in the CWS. Jarrett, voted national coach of the year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
The move was anticipated. Jarrett is a Tallahassee native, FSU graduate and two-time All-America shortstop for the Seminoles (1993-94), and a former assistant (2003).
“He’s a Seminole through and through and there is no question that he will dedicate himself to the success of our student-athletes and his team,” athletic director Mike Alford said. “I know he is excited to be returning home and we are just as excited to welcome him and his family.”
Florida State fired Mike Martin Jr. on June 10 after the Seminoles failed to advance out of the NCAA regionals for a second straight year. Martin went 77-54 overall in three seasons, and Alford said the program had underachieved.
Jarrett went 86-32 in three seasons at Notre Dame, a .729 winning percentage that was second-best in the country.
The Irish were a No. 2 regional seed this year and had to travel to Statesboro, Georgia, for regionals, where they swept three games before going to Knoxville and winning a three-game super regional against No. 1 national seed Tennessee.
Notre Dame beat Texas in its CWS opener before losses to Oklahoma and Texas A&M ended its season at 41-17.
“I’m humbled to become the next head coach at Florida State,” Jarrett said. “Having the opportunity to come home and lead this storied program is something I take great pride in.”
UAB’s Bill Clark announces retirement, needs back surgery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB coach Bill Clark is retiring because of chronic back problems after leading the program back from a shutdown to two Conference USA titles.
Clark announced his decision on Twitter on Friday after informing the team, saying he needed spinal fusion surgery. He turns 54 on Tuesday.
“I have reached this difficult decision after consultation with a number of world-class medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer,” Clark said in the statement posted on social media. “Having undergone a previous back surgery, extensive physical therapy, shots and chiropractic therapy, I have exhausted all of my options.
“Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me. It’s time to pass the torch and try and get well.”
Clark went 49-26 in six seasons, winning two Conference USA titles and three West Division championships. The university shut down the program in December 2014 after his debut season, citing financial reasons.
Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent was promoted to interim coach, with defensive coordinator David Reeves serving as assistant head coach. The Blazers are moving to the American Athletic Conference starting with the 2023 season.
Ukraine boycotts judo Olympic qualifier as Russians compete
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Ukraine has begun a boycott of international judo events because the Russian team was allowed to compete as Olympic qualification began on Friday.
Judo is one of the few Olympic sports in which Russians can still compete, though they must do so without their flag and are officially representing the International Judo Federation. That goes against the wishes of the International Olympic Committee, which recommends excluding athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Until this week, Russia stayed away from international judo events citing what the IJF termed “logistics and safety” concerns, but it entered 24 athletes in the Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia which started on Friday. That’s the first competition which counts toward qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Ukraine is staying away in protest.
“Everybody who follows world sport a small way understands that Russian athletes are a key part of this country’s aggressive propaganda politics,” Ukrainian Judo Federation president Mykhailo Koshliak wrote in an open letter dated Thursday.
“Speaking of Russia and sport, it is by no means possible to say that ‘sport is out of politics.’ The silence of Russian and Belarusian athletes and coaches supports the war against Ukraine and kills thousands of Ukrainian citizens.”
Koshliak alleged 11 of the Russian team competing in Mongolia were “active representatives of the Russian Armed Forces” and held military ranks. They include Madina Taimazova, who was congratulated by the Russian Defense Ministry in a statement after she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with her rank listed as that of warrant officer.
The IJF has argued it is preventing discrimination by allowing the Russians to continue competing and said on Thursday it would punish any athlete who displays “political vindication or unsportsmanlike attitude.”
“The International Judo Federation is against war, against any kind of violence, as well as hate and discrimination,” IJF general director Vlad Marinescu said in a statement. “Sport is not politics, sport is a bridge between different cultures. Our values are the values of sport, where there is no room for politics.”
