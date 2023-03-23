Raiders sign TE Hooper, CB Long Jr.
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders might have found their replacement for Darren Waller, signing tight end Austin Hooper on Wednesday.
Las Vegas also announced it had signed cornerback David Long Jr., who played for the Los Angeles Rams the past four seasons.
Hooper caught 41 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Tennessee Titans.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection when he played for the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent his first four seasons after being drafted in the third round in 2016. Hooper then played two years for the Cleveland Browns.
He has 339 receptions for 3,468 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.
But Hooper has a tough act to follow in Waller, who surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in 2019 and 2020 before injuries limited his production. He was dealt to the New York Giants for a third-round draft pick in next month’s draft, the 100th overall selection.
Long has started 10 games and made 52 appearances, totaling 77 tackles with an interception and seven pass breakups. Last season, he started four games and made a career-high 21 tackles.
NFL tight end Foster Moreau says he has cancer
NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter on Wednesday he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints.
“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau tweeted. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.
The 25-year-old Moreau added he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”
Moreau is a free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Raiders, who took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU when the Las Vegas team was based in Oakland. Last season, he set career highs with 33 catches for 420 yards. Moreau also caught two touchdown passes.
In a tweet posted by the Raiders, the team showed its support for Moreau: “Your Raider family is with you, Foster.”
He started 14 games last season and 25 over the last two years. Moreau has 91 career receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.
Williamson out for at least 2 more weeks amid playoff push
METAIRIE, La. — All-Star forward Zion Williamson will not return for at least two more weeks, jeopardizing whether he will be a part of the New Orleans Pelicans’ playoff push.
The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Williamson, who has not played since straining his right hamstring Jan. 2, “has been cleared to return to on-court activities” and “will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”
The latest re-evaluation will come April 5. New Orleans plays host to Memphis that night and will have two more regular-season games on April 7 and April 9.
“I can’t confirm whether he’ll be back or not,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said after practice Wednesday.
Green said the organization is “taking a slower approach” with Williamson’s rehab after the team’s leading scorer suffered a “re-injury” in February.
New Orleans briefly had the best record in the Western Conference in December and had a 23-14 mark after Williamson was injured during a 120-111 loss at Philadelphia. Since then the Pelicans are 12-23.
Going into Wednesday, New Orleans was tied with the Lakers, a half-game behind Utah and Minnesota, which are tied for the final two play-in spots. The Pelicans have 10 games remaining, starting with a home game against Charlotte on Thursday.
“We feel like we’re getting to a good place for the final 10 games,” Green said.
Apple TV+ announces 2nd season of ‘Friday Night Baseball’
CUPERTINO — Apple TV+ will begin its second season of “Friday Night Baseball” on April 7. The Chicago Cubs will host the Texas Rangers in a day game, followed by the San Diego Padres facing the Atlanta Braves.
Apple will carry twin bills over 25 weeks with no local blackout restrictions. In a change from last year, when there were doubleheaders on the East and West coasts, both games will be going on simultaneously most weeks.
Fans in 60 countries will be able to access the games, which were available in only 12 last season. An Apple TV+ subscription is required, unlike last season.
The biggest broadcast change fans will notice is a two-person booth instead of three. Wayne Randazzo will team with Dontrelle Willis for one of the crews with Alex Faust and Ryan Spilborghs pairing for the other. Heidi Watney and Tricia Whitaker will be field reporters.
Apple heard criticism last year that the three-person booth was not focusing enough on the games.
With plenty of rules changes this season, including the banning of shifts and a pitch clock, former umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott have been hired to be rules analysts during games.
Pregame and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with Siera Santos. Xavier Scruggs, Matt Joyce and Russell Dorsey will be analysts.
Apple and MLB have announced the game schedule through late June. The Milwaukee Brewers have the most appearances with four while the Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates will each be on three times.
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees have two appearances.
Baseball was the first live sport that Apple carried last year. It since has added Major League Soccer.
Restaurants, bars, hotels and other commercial establishments that have DirecTV for Business will be able to carry the Apple TV+ games on their satellite equipment. DirecTV for Business also has the same arrangement with MLS for its Season Pass package as well as Amazon Prime Video for NFL “Thursday Night Football.”
Texas’ Morris plays amid misdemeanor domestic violence case
AUSTIN, Texas — In a season when Texas fired coach Chris Beard after a felony domestic violence arrest, it has allowed a reserve guard to keep playing while he awaits trial on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Second-seed Texas has advanced under interim coach Rodney Terry to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2008, and the Longhorns play No. 3 Xavier on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Arterio Morris, a freshman who was one of the top recruits in the country last year, was initially scheduled to stand trial March 29, three days before Final Four weekend. Denton County prosecutors on Tuesday were granted a delay to an unspecified date.
Beard was fired Jan. 5, about three weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of choking his fiancée in a fight during which she also told police he bit, and hit her. She later recanted the choking allegation and the Travis County district attorney dismissed the case, saying prosecutors were following her wishes not to got to trial and that the charge could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
Morris is charged with Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, which in Texas includes dating relationships. It stems from a June 2022 confrontation in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. The charge carries penalties ranging from probation and fines to up to a year in jail if convicted.
Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, said the charges against Beard and the player are different.
“(Beard) was charged with a felony family assault,” Moore said. “That was far more serious as to what Arterio was alleged to have to committed. We maintain Arterio’s innocence.”
According to police, the ex-girlfriend said Morris grabbed her arm and pulled her off a bed, and later pulled the front of her sports bra, causing an injury to her neck and shoulder area. Police reported seeing a sizable bruise or scratch.
Texas officials declined comment. Beard said before the season that school officials he would not identify determined the freshman could play this season.
Roger Clemens will be an analyst for ESPN on opening day
Roger Clemens will be an analyst for ESPN when the defending World Series champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox on opening day.
Clemens made four appearances on last year’s KayRod Cast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez. He will be stepping in on March 30 for David Cone, who will be doing the New York Yankees opener against the San Francisco Giants on YES Network.
“Roger has been sort of a friend of ours for the last year, so to speak, he’s in. He’s been engaged, knowledgeable and really present,” said ESPN Vice President of Production Phil Orlins. “You know, whatever past may be, he’s still tremendously engaged and he really brought that every time he was with us.”
Clemens was a seven-time Cy Young winner but his career after baseball has been tainted by allegations of performance-enhancing drug use. He is a Houston native and pitched for the Astros for three seasons.
Orlins said that with the rules changes and pitch clock, it is important to have a pitcher in the booth with Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez.
“We don’t feel like we have to have the dynamic of Eduardo with a pitcher, but we certainly think that works. Throw in the added factor of rule changes and it is better to have a batter-pitcher perspective,” Orlins said.
Orlins did not say if this would open the door for future opportunities for Clemens as an ESPN analyst.
Raducanu, Stephens, Murray lose in 1st round at Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former U.S. Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens were knocked out of the Miami Open on Wednesday, hours after No. 1-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek pulled out of the tournament because of a rib injury.
Bianca Andreescu — the 2019 U.S. Open champ — defeated Raducanu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Andreescu improved to 2-0 lifetime against Raducanu, the 2021 winner at Flushing Meadows.
Andreescu moves on to face 10th-ranked Maria Sakkari, who had a first-round bye.
Shelby Rogers beat Stephens 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Stephens has six hard-court titles, including the U.S. Open in 2017 and Miami in 2018.
Rogers will face Australian Open champion and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Rogers in the second round at Melbourne Park. Sabalenka is coming off a loss in the final at Indian Wells, California, last week.
On the men’s side, Dusan Lajovic beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 6-4, 7-5.
Lajovic, a 32-year-old Serbian, will face Maxime Cressy, who had a first-round bye.
Swiatek withdrew because of a rib injury that she is hoping will heal during a break from competition. The 21-year-old from Poland also will sit out her country’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier matches against Kazakhstan on April 13-14.
In other action, 24-year-old American J.J. Wolf defeated Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3. He’ll face No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, who had a first-round bye.
Gael Monfils retired from his match against Ugo Humbert due to a persistent wrist injury.
AP sources: Notre Dame closing deal with PSU’s Shrewsberry
Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry its new men’s basketball coach, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being completed and needed school approval.
Shrewsberry, in his second season at Penn State (23-14), led the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and a tournament victory for the first time since 2001.
The Nittany Lions beat Texas A&M and were eliminated by Texas in the second round.
Notre Dame has been searching for a replacement for Mike Brey, who spent the last 23 season as coach of the Fighting Irish. He announced in January that this would be his last season with Notre Dame
The Irish finished 11-21.
Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and went to school at Division III Hanover College in Indiana.
He was the head coach at Indiana University South Bend, an NAIA school located in the same city as Notre Dame, from 2005-07.
He later worked as an assistant coach at Butler and Purdue, with a stint as an assistant with the Boston Celtics in between.
ESPN first reported Notre Dame was close to a deal with Shrewsberry.
Bacot says he’s returning for 5th season at North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina forward Armando Bacot is returning to play a fifth season for the Tar Heels.
Bacot announced his decision Wednesday, giving North Carolina fans a bit of good news after the Tar Heels failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-11 Bacot is North Carolina’s career leader in rebounds, double-doubles and double-figure rebounding games.
Bacot led North Carolina to a runner-up finish in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and his decision to return was a major reason the Tar Heels were ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.
The Tar Heels didn’t come close to meeting those expectations. They went 20-13 and opted against playing in the NIT. Bacot earned Associated Press All-America third-team honors and averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds.
He averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in 2021-22. He capped that season by becoming the first player ever to have six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament.
Bacot participated in North Carolina’s Senior Night festivities this year. He has a fifth year of eligibility because of the waiver the NCAA granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Browns get speed, land WR Moore from Jets, swap draft picks
CLEVELAND — Elijah Moore wanted out of New York. The Browns wanted speed.
Both got their wish.
Cleveland added another offensive playmaker and target for quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, acquiring Moore in a trade with the Jets, who have overhauled their receiving group this offseason — perhaps in advance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ arrival.
The Browns have agreed to send the No. 42 pick in this year’s draft to the Jets for Moore and the No. 74 selection. The deal’s completion is pending a physical.
The Jets are parting ways with Moore, a second-round pick in 2021, shortly after agreeing to terms with former Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the contract.
New York will have picks No. 42 and 43 — as well as No. 13 overall. Earlier in free agency, the Jets signed former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard and have been working toward a possible deal for Rodgers.
Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop
BONIFAY, Fla. — Suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week, authorities said.
Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell’s car, were arrested last week and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. Holmes County is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.
According to the report, a deputy spotted Mitchell’s black Dodge Challenger traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on a rural highway north of Bonifay last Wednesday night and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The deputy reported that the Challenger accelerated to over 141 mph, and the deputy discontinued pursuit after several miles. Less than 10 minutes later, the deputy spotted the Challenger again while sitting at an intersection in Bonifay. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and resumed pursuit. The Challenger eventually pulled into a residential area and stopped.
During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies recovered 8 ounces of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun, the arrest report said.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday after the first practice of spring that Mitchell was suspended from the team “and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is.”
