Los Angeles Sparks fire coach and GM Derek Fisher
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks have fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher the team announced Tuesday.
Fisher took over the team before the 2019 season and became the GM a year later. He finished his career with a 54-46 record as coach.
Assistant Fred Williams will take over as interim head coach.
“After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/Head Coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways,” managing partner Eric Holoman said. “On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise. We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams.”
The Sparks missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011 and bolstered their roster by adding All-Star Liz Cambage in the offseason. They had a difficult schedule to start the season with nine of their first 12 games on the road and are 5-7.
Fisher won five titles while playing with the Lakers and had served as coach of the Knicks before he took over as the Sparks coach. The Sparks won one playoff game in Fisher’s tenure in Los Angeles.
“I want to thank the LA Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players, and fans for the opportunity they have afforded me over the last four years as a part of this historic franchise,” Fisher said. “Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”
“The Sparks and I have mutually agreed to part ways as I shift my focus back to pursuing other opportunities and private endeavors,” Fisher added. “It has been an amazing ride and I wish the entire LA sparks organization great success moving forward.”
Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league
ST. ALBANS, England — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday.
Johnson said Tuesday he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.
“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I’m excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”
Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 15 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.
“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.
Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.
“I don’t feel I need to,” he said. “I don’t want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”
Tiger Woods says his leg isn’t ready, he won’t play in US Open
Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.
Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.
Woods posted Tuesday on social media, “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”
He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three claret jugs.
This will be the sixth time in the last 12 years Woods does not play the U.S. Open, which he has won three times, most recently at Torrey Pines in 2008 when he had a double stress fracture in his left leg and shredded knee ligaments that required reconstructive surgery when the event was over.
He last played in 2020 at Winged Foot and missed the cut.
Zverev has surgery to repair torn ligaments in ankle
BERLIN — Alexander Zverev has undergone surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle.
The third-ranked Zverev sustained the injury during his French Open semifinal against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.
“To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice,” Zverev said in an Instagram post.
Zverev said he had the surgery in Germany on Tuesday morning after receiving confirmation that “all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.”
The 25-year-old German player didn’t specify a timetable for his return.
Zverev hurt himself while chasing after a shot late in the second set against Nadal last Friday, crumpling to the ground, grabbing his right ankle and wailing in agony.
He was taken off the court in a wheelchair, then returned on crutches to say he was retiring from the match.
Zverev was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
Astros’ Neris, Baker suspended after flap with Mariners
HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Héctor Neris was suspended four games and Houston manager Dusty Baker was banned one game by Major League Baseball after both were ejected from a game Monday night against Seattle in which Neris plunked one hitter and nearly hit another in the head.
Neris and Baker were also fined undisclosed amounts, MLB Senior Vice President for On-field Operations Michael Hill announced Tuesday. Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker were also fined, as was Mariners manager Scott Servais.
Neris is appealing his suspension and remained active for Houston’s game against Seattle on Tuesday night. Baker planned to serve his suspension, with Espada managing Tuesday’s game.
In the ninth inning Monday, Neris hit Ty France with a pitch that nearly went all the way behind the right-handed hitter. Servais began shouting from the bench, then led his team onto the field to confront Houston near home plate. Servais and Baker pushed and shoved, while Servais pointed repeatedly at López, the Astros’ first base coach. Both Servais and López were ejected following the fracas.
Umpires warned both teams after the melee. Neris then threw a pitch behind the head of Eugenio Suarez, leading to automatic ejections for Neris and Baker.
Baker denied that Neris intentionally threw at either player.
“The pitch behind France, in a one-run game you’re not going to put anybody on, nobody is throwing at him,” Baker said late Monday. “We don’t do that anyway. It was a series of bad events and I don’t want to talk about it too much more because I’m already kind of (upset).”
Samuel reports for 49ers minicamp
All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel ended his offseason holdout by reporting for the first day of mandatory minicamp for the San Francisco 49ers.
Samuel had skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason after telling ESPN in April that he wanted to be traded but showed up Tuesday for the start of the three-day minicamp. Skipping the camp could have led to a fine of nearly $100,000.
Samuel wasn’t the only star player who returned to the Niners for the mandatory portion of the offseason, with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star edge rusher Nick Bosa also rejoining the team this week.
Samuel ran on the side during practice, while Bosa and Williams only took part in individual drills.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said he was happy to have Samuel back with the team and said their relationship remains strong.
“I know we go through the business part of this league, but I don’t think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal and I think we’re working on that,” he said. “Anytime you’re away from each other for a while, that’s always harder, but it’s good to get him back in here and start getting him around the guys again.”
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not join the team this week as he was given permission to skip the minicamp as he rehabilitates from shoulder surgery. The Niners are seeking to trade him as they are handing the starting job to Trey Lance.
LPGA’s first major to move to Carlton Woods in Houston
HOUSTON — The Club at Carlton Woods is the new site for the Chevron Championship, the first LPGA Tour major of the year that is moving after 51 years at Mission Hills in the California desert.
Carlton Woods is a Jack Nicklaus signature design and will host the Chevron Championship from April 20-23 next year, two weeks after the Masters.
The LPGA’s first major for years was known as the Dinah Shore and had Kraft Nabisco and ANA as title sponsors. It was in danger of ending without a new sponsor when Chevron stepped in last year and immediately raised the prize money to $5 million, along with other contributions.
Carlton Woods opened in 2001 and is known for winding its way through lakes and park lands with undulating greens guarded by bunkers. It hosted the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur won by Will Zalatoris over Davis Riley. It also has held U.S. Open qualifying.
The club also has a junior membership evenly divided among boys and girls.
Jennifer Kupcho won the final edition at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, taking the last leap into Poppie’s Pond, the most famous tradition among the LPGA’s five majors.
Pride coach, assistant on leave amid retaliation probe
Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene have been placed on administrative leave while the National Women’s Soccer League and its players’ association investigate allegations of retaliation, which violates league policy.
Assistant Seb Hines will serve as interim coach.
The NWSL and NWSLPA recommended the suspensions while they complete the investigation “to explore allegations of workplace misconduct toward NWSL players, as well as systemic issues in the league that impact the prevention, detection, and response to misconduct,” the league and union said in a joint statement.
Retaliation violates an NWSL policy intended to prevent and eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment and bullying.
The league said Tuesday it would have no further comment on the allegations.
“Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride,” the team said in a statement. “The club is committed to fully cooperating with the joint investigative team through the conclusion of this process.
The Pride are 2-3-2 so far this season, the league’s 10th.
Cromwell, 51, was in her first season with the team. A former U.S. player, she spent nine seasons as UCLA’s coach and led the Bruins to the national championship in 2013, her first season. UCLA made three College Cup appearances and won four Pac-12 titles under Cromwell.
Australia beats UAE 2-1, moves into World Cup playoff v Peru
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A late deflected goal from Ajdin Hrustic secured a 2-1 win for Australia in an Asian playoff against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and sets up an intercontinental showdown with Peru for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.
The Australians are a win away from a fifth consecutive World Cup appearance after ending the UAE’s bid for a return to soccer’s marquee tournament for first time since 1990.
Jackson Irvine steered in Martin Boyle’s pinpoint pass from the right to open the scoring for Australia in the 53rd minute but the UAE hit back four minutes later through Caio Canedo to level the playoff.
Hrustic’s powerful left-foot volley from the top of the area deflected off a defender in the 84th minute to clinch the win.
“Pleased with the result tonight, but it’s only halftime,” Irvine said. “Getting ready to turn our focus straight away to the next game. The job’s only half done.”
The Socceroos have a six-day break before the playoff against Peru, which finished fifth in South American qualifying, for a place alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup starting in November.
The Australians took a similar path to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but, unlike last time when Australia beat Syria and then Honduras on a home-and-away basis in the continental and intercontinental playoffs, both playoffs this month are winner-takes-all and both played in Qatar.
Rays’ Hess returns from cancer treatment, pitches in minors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay minor league pitcher David Hess threw one inning for the rookie-level FCL Rays on Tuesday, his first game since undergoing treatment for a cancerous tumor in his chest.
Hess announced last October after experiencing chest tightness and shortness of breath that a cancerous germ cell tumor was found sitting in the center of his chest, pressing against his heart and lungs.
Hess worked the fourth inning against the FCL Orioles at Baltimore’s complex in Sarasota, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.
The 28-year-old has pitched in the majors for Baltimore, Miami and Tampa Bay, going 6-22 in parts of four seasons. He finished last year with Triple-A Durham, where he was 6-2 with a 3.57 ERA.
“Hess’ story is an incredible one,” Rays reliever Luke Bard said before Tuesday night’s home game against St. Louis. “I’m rooting for this guy always.”
Rangers place LHP Brett Martin on COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — The Texas Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list Tuesday before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians.
Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by the team.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward would not say if either Martin or Ecker tested positive or were experiencing any symptoms.
Woodward said the team is taking the necessary steps to avoid an outbreak of the virus.
“You always worry about it,” Woodward said. “It’s still around. It hasn’t gone anywhere. Obviously, we’re better equipped to handle it. We know more about it, and most guys are vaccinated and most guys are taking precautions to battle this thing, but it’s there.
“We’re taking it as seriously as when it first started.”
Martin (0-4, 4.34 ERA) has appeared in 23 games this season. He’s pitched in 155 games over the past four seasons with Texas.
In other moves, the Rangers recalled infielder Andy Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock and appointed right-hander Josh Sborz as the 27th man for the doubleheader.
This will be Sborz’s fourth stint with the Rangers in 2022.
Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg to make season debut Thursday
MIAMI — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
The 33-year-old Strasburg has been sidelined for most of the past two seasons. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer and has not pitched since June 1, 2021.
A successful bullpen session on Monday was the final step toward Strasburg’s return, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday.
“He said he felt good,” Martinez said. “So he’s going to open up for us on Thursday. Another guy that’s basically opening day, so we’re excited for that.”
Martinez added, “I’m not going to put any limitations on him. We’ll see how far we can take him. We’ll keep a close eye on him.”
The 2019 World Series MVP made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut
Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made seven starts since, going 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA in those outings.
For his career, Strasburg is 113-61 with a 3.21 ERA.
California man arrested in theft of Olympic gold medal
ANAHEIM — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team, authorities said Tuesday.
Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said in a statement.
The 31-year-old suspect is charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft and possession of narcotics, officials said.
“Unfortunately, Jordyn’s Olympic Gold Medal has not yet been recovered and she is offering a $1,000 reward for its safe return, no questions asked,” the police statement said.
The suspect, an Anaheim resident, has a “lengthy criminal history,” the statement said.
Poulter was part of the team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.
