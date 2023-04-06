Elway’s consulting role with the Broncos comes to an end
John Elway, who had a hand in all three of the Lombardi Trophies glistening in the Denver Broncos’ trophy case, no longer has any formal ties to the team he defined for more than four decades.
Elway’s contract as an outside consultant to George Paton, his hand-picked successor as general manager, expired last month and wasn’t renewed.
“I’ll still be around as a resource,’’ Elway told KUSA-TV in Denver, the team’s flagship station. “I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection, which is what I wanted. I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with I’d do that.”
Elway told The Associated Press last year after transitioning into a consultant’s role that he and his wife were building a home in Southern California and were looking forward to spending more time with his children and grandchildren.
As Denver’s quarterback from 1983-98, Elway led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, including wins over Green Bay and Atlanta in the final two seasons of his Hall of Fame playing career.
He joined the Broncos front office in 2011 and spent a decade as Denver’s general manager and executive vice president of football operations.
The Broncos won the AFC West his first five seasons in charge, reached the Super Bowl after the 2013 season and won the franchise’s third championship two years later with a 24-10 win over heavily favored Carolina in Super Bowl 50.
Elway’s final five years in charge weren’t as successful as the Broncos churned through several coaches and quarterbacks following Peyton Manning’s retirement a month after beating the Panthers.
Elway hired Paton as GM in 2021 and remained on board as president of football operations. Last year he served as an outside consultant to Paton, still spending plenty of time at team headquarters but removed from the decision-making processes.
The Broncos’ string of losing seasons now stands at six and they’ve missed the playoffs seven straight years, the longest drought for a Super Bowl winner ever.
Forecasts force Mets, Phils and Orioles to postpone openers
A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers Thursday.
All three teams announced Wednesday the openers will be pushed back a day with the Mets playing host to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds and the Orioles facing the New York Yankees on Friday.
All three cities had weather forecasts calling for at least a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service reported on its website.
“After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Reds to Friday,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.
The Mets’ home opener was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday, the team said.
The Orioles rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday. The team said tickets for the postponed game will be valid Friday.
The Reds-Phillies opener on Friday will have a 3:05 p.m start. The Phillies said tickets and parking for opening day will be valid for Friday.
Coyotes file $2.3 billion claim against Phoenix over arena
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes and the firm the franchise hired to develop a new arena project near Sky Harbor International Airport have filed a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract.
The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, that was filed along with Bluebird Development is seeking damages from Phoenix for a legal filing by the city on March 27.
Phoenix asked in its legal filing to rescind Tempe’s recent zoning and land-use changes, along with prohibiting future residential considerations in an area the FAA says is incompatible with residential development.
The city and Sky Harbor said the plan for the Tempe Entertainment District, which would include a new home arena for the Coyotes, could not include previously approved multifamily housing due to noise issues under airport flight paths.
“Phoenix City Hall’s bad behavior seems intended to preserve its downtown sports venue monopoly and has nothing to do with safety or soundness of the airport,” Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Hernandez said in a statement. “While Phoenix bureaucrats have allowed developers to build a basketball arena, a ballpark, and apartments in flight paths, when Tempe attempts to do the same a manufactured crisis arrives.”
The $2.3 billion in damages sought equal the entitlement value of the Tempe Entertainment District.
The Coyotes have been negotiating with the city of Tempe to build on a tract of land just west of downtown in their bid to find a permanent home. The team is currently playing at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, by far the NHL’s smallest arena.
The proposed arena and entertainment district are set to go to a referendum in May.
SailGP to make Los Angeles debut, return to New York
The SailGP global league will make its Los Angeles debut as well as return to New York during Season 4, which will feature 12 regattas on four continents.
The expanded schedule, announced Wednesday, will feature four regattas in the United States starting with the season opener off Chicago’s Navy Pier June 16-17. It will be followed by SailGP’s first visit to Los Angeles on July 22-23, with the sailing in souped-up, 50-foot foiling catamarans to be held in the steady breezes on the Port of Los Angeles’ Outer Harbor. The Outer Harbor is near Long Beach, which hosted sailing for the 1984 Olympics and will do so again for the 2028 Games.
Season 4 will conclude with regattas in New York on June 22-23, 2024, and the Grand Final in San Francisco on July 13-14, 2024.
There’s still one regatta to go in Season 3, set for San Francisco May 6-7. Two-time defending champion Team Australia, skippered by Tom Slingsby, has all but clinched a spot in the $1 million winner-take-all Grand Final, with New Zealand, France and Britain chasing the other two spots.
The nine teams, which include many Olympic medalists and current and former America’s Cup champions, will have a break of just six weeks before Season 4 starts in Chicago.
“You only need to look at our recent broadcast figures to see how much interest there is in SailGP in the United States,” said Jimmy Spithill, a two-time America’s Cup champion who’s in his second season as skipper and CEO of Team USA. “There are so many sports enthusiasts in America, so it’s really cool to see how many of them are becoming fans.
“Season 4 will have four of the greatest cities, with incredible racetracks for spectators, and we know there will be a huge turnout and support for the U.S. team,” said Spithill, an Australian who lives in San Diego with his American wife and their two sons. “Obviously I’m biased, but I believe these will be the best events of the season and heavily attended.”
Top-seed Pegula, past champ Keys advance in Charleston Open
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula and past champion Madison Keys easily won second-round matches at the Charleston Open on Wednesday.
Pegula, the American ranked third in the world, needed less than 65 minutes to beat Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-0.
Keys, an American who took this title in 2019, worked a couple of minutes more (69) to oust countrywoman Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-2 in the season’s opening clay-court tournament.
Pegula said the tournament at the Credit One Tennis Center feels familiar to her since she used to train at the facility when she grew up on Hilton Head Island, about two hours south of Charleston.
“It was a fun kind of period of my life, like maturing and growing into my career, and, yeah, figuring things out,” she said. “So it was a great time, and I loved everyone here.”
Pegula used a strong service game and steady groundstrokes to win the first four games of the match. She finished winning more than 71% of her first serves and did not have a double fault.
“I guess that’s how you want to play first match on clay and with a quick turnaround coming off the hard court,” Pegula said. “So just glad I got a good win.”
Keys put on a dominant show as well, winning all six break points Baptiste had against her.
In other matches, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Madison Brengle of the United States, 6-2, 6-1; seventh-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia defeated countrywoman Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-3; 12th-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 7-6 (6); and 15th-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania defeated American Sofia Kenin, 6-1, 6-4.
Fifth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia fell to countrywoman Diana Shnaider, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
Brewers’ Ashby to undergo arthroscopic surgery on shoulder
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder and could miss the entire season.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced after Milwaukee’s 7-6 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that Ashby would have surgery Friday in Washington.
“This puts him out for significant time,” Counsell said. “You won’t see him until late in the season at best.”
Counsell said he could have a more specific timeline for Ashby after the operation.
Counsell said during spring training that Ashby would miss a couple of months with inflammation in his shoulder. The situation apparently got to the point where surgery was the best option.
Ashby, who turns 25 on May 24, went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings last season. The Brewers signed him last July to a $20.5 million, five-year contract that would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised.
Ashby is the nephew of 14-year big league veteran pitcher Andy Ashby.
Bryce Harper takes on-field BP for 1st time since surgery
NEW YORK — Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.
Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium.
“He feels great. It’s not hitting we’re concerned about, it’s sliding,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday. “We got to get clearance from the doctor on that one first ‘cause if he slides headfirst he could rupture, and we’re back to square one.”
Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23. A right-handed thrower and left-handed batter, he was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. Harper appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has hm on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.
“He feels like his right arm is stronger than his left right now because he’s done so much rehab on it,” Thomson said.
Podence of Wolves charged for allegedly spitting at opponent
LONDON — Wolverhampton forward Daniel Podence was charged by the English Football Association on Wednesday for allegedly spitting at Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson during a Premier League game.
The alleged incident took place in the 90th minute of the 1-1 draw on Saturday. It was not seen by the on-field match officials or picked up by the video assistant referee, so Podence played on until full time.
He had come on as a substitute and scored Wolves’ equalizer.
Johnson said in a post-match interview that he thought “some sort of spit came towards my face.”
Podence has until April 12 to respond to the charge.
Poland scraps fencing event because of Russian participation
WARSAW, Poland — A fencing World Cup event in Poland has been canceled because the sport’s governing body decided last month to let Russians and Belarusians compete.
The Polish Fencing Association said Wednesday it will not host the Olympic qualifying event for women’s foil from April 21-23 in Poznan.
Last month, the International Fencing Federation voted to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to resume competing after an exclusion of more than a year.
After the decision to allows Russians back, more than 300 fencers signed a letter of protest and the organizers of another World Cup event in Germany withdrew as hosts. French organizers canceled yet another event last week.
Russia, with the help of ally Belarus, invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since the war started.
Poland will also host this year’s European Games, a multi-sport event similar to the Olympics, with no Russian and Belarusian athletes.
The announcement to cancel the fencing event in Poland came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska were on an official visit to Warsaw.
