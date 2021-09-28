Washington State football player stable after shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State wide receiver was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot during the weekend, coach Nick Rolovich said, although he did not have other details about the player’s status.
Rolovich said he was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday with news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray, a junior from Detroit, had been wounded near the campus in Pullman, Washington, while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later in the day. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.
“These are not the phone calls you want to get,” Rolovich said. “It was a long night.”
The coach said he told his team about the shooting prior to the game. “It’s a hard thing to hear on the morning of a game,” Rolovich said. “We talked about playing inspired football for B.G.”
Police in Pullman were responding to a noise complaint early Saturday when they heard gunshots one street over and just blocks from the Washington State campus, according to court documents.
Officers found 23-year-old Liban Barre of Kent, Washington, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Standing over him was George M. Harris III, who told officers a pistol lying on the ground next to Barre was his, according to police reports.
As officers rendered aid to Barre, bystanders told them another person had been shot and was down the street, according to court documents. Officers then located Gray, documents said.
Both men were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was later flown to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.
Harris, who is also suspected of wounding Gray, told police he had been “jumped” and responded by pulling out a gun.
Harris, 23, remains jailed on suspicion of second degree assault. He made an initial court appearance in Whitman County on Monday and bond was set at $10,000.
The shooting occurred a day before a tragedy involving Washington State’s opponent.
Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday at a house party in Salt Lake City, a few hours after the game.
Rolovich said he immediately texted Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to offer condolences.
“I texted Witt telling him that we were thinking about him, praying for him,” Rolovich said. “You don’t wish this on anybody.”
Chiefs’ Reid released from hospital, will see team soon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.
Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, the Chiefs spent the day breaking down film and going through their normal Monday meetings with coordinators Steve Spagnuolo, Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub in charge.
“He’s doing well,” Crews said. “You guys know him almost as well as me and he’s chomping at the bit.”
Reid coached the duration of the game Sunday, which was played in unseasonably warm temperatures that topped 90 degrees. He also addressed the team in the locker room afterward, then was examined by the Chiefs medical staff before the decision was made to send him to The University of Kansas Hospital for testing and observation.
The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.
“I’m just looking forward to him getting back in the building,” Bieniemy said.
The Chiefs did not provide any details about Reid’s illness, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his coach “seemed fine on the sideline” and that he “came in and talked to us and seemed fine” after the game.
Asked what Reid said afterward, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire replied: “Pretty much it’s not going to be over the top as far as him getting on us. We know what we did wrong. We know what we need to get corrected.”
“He came and told us — it’s not necessarily going to be all right, but it’s things that we can get fixed that can make it all right. That’s what we need to go in and handle tomorrow. That’s what it is,” Edwards-Helaire added. “Watch the film tonight, see what we can get corrected, come in tomorrow and handle our business.”
Dominican boxer out of London hospital, in ‘good condition’
MANCHESTER, England — The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said on Monday.
Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London.
Event promoter Eddie Hearn alleviated some initial concern by saying an hour after the incident that the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive.”
Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, has told The Associated Press that Castillo has been released from the hospital.
“He is (in) good condition!!!” Pastrana said in a text message on Monday. “He was released 3 hours after the KO. They completed a (scan) and everything was OK.”
Pastrana said Castillo was still in London.
The knockout happened in the second round of the fight and referee Bob Williams called off the fight as soon as he saw Castillo on the canvas. Smith jumped on the ropes in celebration but quickly stopped in concern for his opponent.
“I apologized to his camp for celebrating,” Smith said on Saturday. “I hadn’t realized the extent and that he was unresponsive. I hate when fighters celebrate when their opponent is in a bad way so I apologized.
“If it was one of my brothers lying there and an opponent celebrated, I wouldn’t have liked it. It’s sport at the end of the day — there’s more to life than boxing.”
While Kawhi, Klay wait, Zion wants to be back opening night
Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson know it will be a while before they can get back onto the court.
Zion Williamson wants to do it on opening night.
The New Orleans forward had offseason surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot but said he has been working with the trainer every day in hopes of not missing any time.
“I expect to be back for the first game,” Williamson said.
Pelicans executive David Griffin said that timeline is possible, though there isn’t one yet for some other NBA superstars.
Leonard had surgery to repair a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee on July 13. Until he returns, he plans to “try to make myself as relevant as possible” while being confined to the sideline.
Thompson has missed the last two seasons, first with a torn ACL and then a torn right Achilles tendon. The latter happened last November and the Golden State guard said it would be at least a year from then before he’s able to return.
He knows he’s finally getting close.
“The worst is far, far behind me,” Thompson said.
Panthers won’t place McCaffrey on injured reserve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have decided not to place running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve while he recovers from a strained hamstring.
Had McCaffrey been placed on IR he would have missed at least three games under NFL rules.
“We feel like there is hope that he will be back before then — or at least after three games and going into the fourth game,” coach Matt Rhule said Monday. On Friday, Rhule indicated McCaffrey would miss “a few weeks” of action.
The 2019 All-Pro was injured in Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans this past Thursday night when he pulled up while running a sweep play in the first quarter. He did not return.
McCaffrey missed 13 games last season with injuries.
Rhule wouldn’t identify a starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but expects rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran Royce Freeman to see “a lot” of work with McCaffrey out.
Hubbard, who has been working as McCaffrey’s primary backup this season, had 52 yards on 17 carries, and Freeman had 17 yards on five rushes against the Texans.
Rhule said the Panthers (3-0) could also elevate running back Rodney Smith, who saw action in the Carolina backfield last season, from the practice squad.
The coach said he was pleased with Hubbard’s performance against the Texans.
“In the second half he had a couple of nice runs and caught a ball and powered guys forward,” Rhule said. “Once he got into a rhythm, some of the things we have been working on with him — like not slipping and not falling — all of a sudden, with a couple of carries and couple of touches he got his legs underneath him and you saw some of the explosiveness that he has.”
Kim Clijsters loses to Hsieh Su-wei in return to WTA Tour
CHICAGO — Kim Clijsters lost Monday in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.
Clijsters, a mother of three who wakes up at 5 a.m. at her family’s home in New Jersey to train, received a wild card for the Chicago tournament. But she was eliminated by Hsieh, an Australian Open quarterfinalist who closed out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.
“Some good things, some bad things, and inconsistency,” the 38-year-old Clijsters said. “But I think for me the most important thing is that, what I talked with my coach and my trainer about, my fitness coach, was physically being able to get through these matches without big concerns. That was the main goal.
“I came close today, but still have a good feeling about, you know I’ve made progression and I think that’s the most important thing.”
Sex assault case against Lance Armstrong’s son dropped
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.
Luke Armstrong was charged in April related to an incident in 2018. A woman told police in November 2020 that she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in Austin. Because she was 16 at the time and he was 18, Luke Armstrong was charged with sexual assault of child. He had been free on a personal bond.
According to online Travis County court records, the case was recorded as “DA Rejection/No Charges Filed” on Aug. 24. Travis County District Attorney José Garza’s office on Monday confirmed the charge was dismissed and declined further comment.
“Luke and his family are delighted with the outcome and look forward to clearing his name because of this baseless allegation,” Armstrong attorney Randy Leavitt said.
“We presented strong evidence to the district attorney’s office showing that the relationship between the two young people was completely consensual and consequently did not constitute a criminal offense,” Leavitt said. “Luke passed two independent polygraph exams with the best examiners in the state showing that he did not use any force or threats to gain consent.”
Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez out for year with ACL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg.
He was injured on the opening series of the Giants’ 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and had to be helped off the field. Coach Joe Judge confirmed the injury happened without contact as the inside linebacker chased running back Cordarrelle Patterson on an short pass.
Martinez is the second Giants captain lost to an injury this season. Offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his left leg on Sept. 16 against Washington.
Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent last season and led the team with with 151 tackles, third best in the league.
With Martinez out, second-year pro Tae Crowder took the play calls from the bench in the game. Reggie Ragland took Martinez’s spot and played a season-high 40 snaps.
Judge had no update on the status of receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who left the game in the first half with hamstring injuries.
C.J. Board and Collin Johnson got a lot of playing time with Shepard and Slayton out. Judge said John Ross, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, might come off injured reserve this week. Linebacker Elerson Smith, a fourth-round draft pick, also might be activated.
The Giants (0-3) head to New Orleans this weekend to face the Saints (2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.