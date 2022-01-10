Ducks’ pick McTavish traded from Peterborough to Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ontario — Anaheim Ducks first-round pick Mason McTavish switched Ontario Hockey League teams Sunday, moving from the Peterborough Petes to the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Peterborough got forwards Alex Pharand and Jonathan Melee and a series of draft selections in the trade for the star center who could play for Canada in Beijing Olympics.
Selected third overall in July in the NHL draft, McTavish had two goals and an assist in nine games with the Ducks to open the season, and also had a goal and an assist for the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League.
Anaheim returned him to the junior Petes and he represented Canada in the canceled world junior championship. He had six goals and an assist in five games for Peterbourough, and three goals and two assists in two world junior games.
Hamilton is second in the East Division. Peterborough is last.
Australian judge reinstates Djokovic’s visa
MELBOURNE, Australia — After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic got his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia.
An Australian judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled last week because he is unvaccinated.
Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government on Monday to release Djokovic from Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.
Jackson headed to Olympics after Bowe gives up 500 spot
Brittany Bowe didn’t want to go to her third and likely final Olympics without Erin Jackson.
So after Jackson slipped and didn’t qualify in the 500 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee — a stunning result for the world’s top-ranked skater in the event — Bowe knew what she wanted to do.
As the winner of the 500 at the U.S. trials, Bowe and second-place finisher Kimi Goetz claimed the two spots for Beijing. Jackson was third and the only way she would make the team in her specialty was if Bowe or Goetz gave up their spot.
US Speedskating rules didn’t allow for Jackson to have a re-skate — only a mechanical failure or a fall are reason for a do-over.
Before leaving the Pettit National Ice Center on Friday, Bowe walked up to Jackson, hugged her and assured her good friend that if she had anything to do with it, Jackson would be joining her in Beijing.
Bowe received a text message from US Speedskating officials telling her to be at the oval Sunday for the official team selection and Champagne celebration.
“I didn’t want to have this moment without Erin out there. I called her late this morning and said that I wanted to officially give her her spot,” Bowe said. “In my heart, there was never a question.”
Jackson was moved, saying, “I’m just incredibly grateful. Really humbled.”
In November in Poland, Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event. She won four of eight 500 races on the World Cup circuit, along with a second and third.
“She has earned her spot,” Bowe said. “Erin is absolutely on top of her game now.”
Bowe’s gesture capped what Jackson called a “crazy few days.” She didn’t sleep that night after her slip.
“I couldn’t turn my brain off,” Jackson said. “It’s been really stressful, being in limbo for so long and just disappointed because I was really excited to show a good race.”
Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 3 losing seasons
DENVER — Vic Fangio was fired on Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons.
Team president and CEO Joe Ellis, who will step down later this year, said general manager George Paton will have “full authority to select the next head coach.”
“This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach,” Ellis said in a statement. “For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.”
Fangio released his own statement in which he thanked the organization and fans and praised Paton as one of the NFL’s top GMs: “Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.”
Fangio said he appreciated the team’s “fight and character you showed each and every week. No matter the adversity, circumstances or challenges we faced, you never backed down. I am proud to be associated with this group of fighters and competitors.”
Fangio led Denver to a 5-11 mark last season and went 7-9 in 2019 after he replaced Vance Joseph, who was fired after two losing seasons.
Commissioners to report on CFP expansion talks to presidents
INDIANAPOLIS — The administrators who manage the College Football Playoff will report on the progress of expansion talks to a presidential oversight committee on Monday.
The CFP management committee wrapped up about seven hours of meetings over two days on Sunday. Executive Director Bill Hancock said only that the group had made progress, but gave no indication on whether a consensus was reached on a new format.
The board of managers, made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors representing each conference and Notre Dame, ultimately must approve any recommendation made by the league commissioners.
“There’ll be a statement after the presidents meet,” Hancock said.
The 10 conference commissioners that make up the management committee, along with Notre Dame’s athletic director, all support expanding the playoff from four teams. The process bogged down throughout the fall and has now lingered into the winter as they wrangle over how and when.
“They’re narrowing in on some details,” Hancock said.
A proposal for a 12-team playoff has been on the table since June. There was hope initially an agreement could be reached soon enough to have it implemented for the 2024 season, two years before the current CFP contract with ESPN expires.
Unanimous consensus among the management committee members is needed to alter to the current deal.
Hancock has said if the commissioners could not come to a consensus on a new format by these meetings, ahead of the Monday’s national title game at Lucas Oil Stadium between No 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, expansion could not happen until after the current 12-year deal is complete.
Michigan cancels 2nd straight game due to COVID-19 protocols
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.
In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.
On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.
Maple Leaf rules: Canada wins ATP Cup with win over Spain
SYDNEY — Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.
Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.
Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won a deciding doubles against Russia on Saturday in the semifinals to knock out the defending champions. And with the title on the line, they played their best tennis to defeat two-time finalists Spain.
“The emotions are unbelievable,” Auger-Aliassime said on the ATP website. “There’s no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there. We came back from far in this competition, losing our first four matches. But we never stopped believing.”
Auger-Aliassime saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced and had 15 aces.
Shapovalov had lost four of five previous matches against Carreno Busta.
“Couldn’t have wished for a better start. If it wasn’t for Denis the past two days, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Auger-Aliassime said.
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Host Cameroon came from behind with two penalties in the space of eight minutes at the end of the first half to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 Sunday in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations.
Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties, calmly slotting the first to the right side of the goal and the second to the left to complete a comeback that left home fans sighing with relief.
Cameroon had waited out a three-year delay to host this African Cup after being stripped of the 2019 tournament and then seeing its 2021 hosting delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It seemed the wait wouldn’t be worth it when Gustavo Sangaré volleyed Burkina Faso into the lead in the 24th minute at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
He scored after Burkina Faso had a header cleared off the line and hit the crossbar in the same move.
But Burkina Faso lost the lead with two reckless pieces of defending at the end of the first half.
Bertrand Traoré barged into André-Frank Zambo Anguissa to give Cameroon its first penalty, which was only confirmed after referee Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria consulted VAR.
VAR is being used in all games at the African Cup for the first time. It was used from the quarterfinals onwards at the last African Cup.
Soon after, Issoufou Dayo mistimed a sliding tackle to foul Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar scored from the spot again three minutes into first-half injury time.
VAR was in the spotlight again in the second half when there was a long review to disallow a third goal for Cameroon for offside.
The African Cup officially started with a short opening ceremony a few hours earlier at Olembe Stadium. The continent’s soccer showpiece will be played under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and amid a global surge in cases.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening ceremony, as did 88-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya, who has led the Central African country since 1982.
Cape Verde plays Ethiopia in the other Group A game on the opening day.
