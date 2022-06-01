Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series
DUBLIN, Ohio — Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week’s LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a $25 million in prize money that’s backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
Phil Mickelson was missing from the list that was released Tuesday night. It was his damaging remarks in February that led to Johnson and other top players to say they would stay on the PGA Tour.
The LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Club outside of London. The PGA Tour and European tour denied releases for players, meaning they risk punishment — possibly a loss of tour membership — by competing.
Other players in the 48-man field were not a surprise; Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia had indicated they would be playing, along with Ian Poulter.
American players who are chasing the Saudi riches are Talor Gooch, who won his first PGA Tour event last fall at the RSM Classic, and three-time tour winner Hudson Swafford.
Greg Norman’s group also went after amateurs, adding U.S. Amateur champion James Piot and David Puig, who is competing for Arizona State in the NCAA Championship this week.
Nicklaus says he had zero interest in running Saudi league
DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus says he met with a Saudi Arabian group as a courtesy and had “zero interest” in running a rival golf circuit now being led by Greg Norman.
“I don’t care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour,” Nicklaus said Tuesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Memorial. “I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today. My allegiance is there and it’s going to stay there.”
Nicklaus was unusually brief, with three questions related to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series that is set to start next week outside of London and has an eight-tournament schedule, five of them in the United States.
Norman has not announced the 48-man field that will be competing for $20 million in individual play and $5 million for a team concept. The PGA Tour and European tour has denied releases to their players under threat of losing their membership.
Nicklaus had said in an interview with the Firepit Collective that the Saudi group had offered him “something in excess of $100 million,” adding the job was “probably similar” to what Norman is doing. Norman is CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is organizing the rival league and has pumped $300 million into other Asian Tour events.
In the Firepit Collective story, Nicklaus said he turned the offer down verbally and in writing.
Nicklaus said his design company is building a golf course in Saudi Arabia, and the same group involved with the course came to Florida to meet with him.
“And they proposed this thing to me,” Nicklaus said. “You know, I did it out of courtesy to them because we’re doing a golf course for them. I’ve got zero interest in wanting to do something like that.”
Nicklaus was part of the group that led players to break away from the PGA of America in 1968. The PGA of America oversaw club professionals and tour events, and tour players felt they needed their own division, which eventually became the PGA Tour.
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has hand surgeries
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger.
The 76ers, who were knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat, announced the surgeries on Tuesday.
Neither procedure, which were done on Monday, is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.
The 28-year-old Embiid led the NBA in scoring this past season, averaging a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games. The 7-footer from the Cameroon also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. Miami won the series in six games.
Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason despite playing with the hand injuries. The thumb injury happened in the opening round against Toronto.
Malik Tillman approved for switch to US from Germany by FIFA
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States, FIFA said Tuesday.
Tillman, who turned 20 on Saturday, was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels.
Tillman made his Bundesliga debut with Bayern Munich on Dec. 14 and has played in four league, two Champions League and one German Cup matches this season.
“Really talented between the lines,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said on May 20 after Tillman decided to apply for the change. “Knack for scoring goals, good calm around the penalty box, good technique scoring, both footed, so interesting player.”
Tillman could make his U.S. debut in Wednesday’s exhibition against Morocco in Cincinnati.
Wroblewski takes over as US women’s hockey head coach
John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday after recent success guiding the men’s development program.
Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program.
Wroblewski takes over an aging U.S. team that’s in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August. The Americans struggled in matching the Canadians’ speed and up-tempo style of play in having lost four straight in international play over the past year.
Wroblewski has spent the past two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
From Neenah, Wisconsin, the 41-year-old Wroblewski is best known for his four years at the National Team Development Program.
From 2016-2020, he oversaw teams which produced 29 NHL draft picks, including 11 first-round picks led by Jack Hughes, who was selected No. 1 in by New Jersey in 2019. Under Wroblewski, the NTDP enjoyed a 33-game winning streak in international play and made its first USHL conference final appearance in 2018.
Cavaliers hire former Lakers coach Luke Walton as assistant
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff.
The 42-year-old Walton finished his 11-year NBA playing career with the Cavs in 2012 before getting into coaching. He spent nine years playing for the Lakers, winning NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.
Walton coached the Lakers from 2017-19 before going to Sacramento. He spent two-plus seasons with the Kings, but was fired following a 6-11 start last season. He also served as an assistant with Golden State, winning a title in 2015.
“It’s rare when you can strengthen your staff with someone of similar experiences and a passion for the game of basketball,” Bickerstaff said. “Luke is someone who identifies with our five core values as a coach, but also traits he was recognized for as a player, both in college and the NBA.
“I’m excited for our players to have another valuable resource to work with on the court, as we continue doing things the right way for sustainable success.”
Walton’s championship experience should benefit the improved Cavs, who were one of the league’s biggest surprises last season. Cleveland went 44-38 and made the play-in game a year after going just 22-50.
With All-Star guard Darius Garland, forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have a solid young nucleus to build around. They’ve also made a long-term commitment to Bickerstaff, who signed an extension in December through the 2026-27 season.
“We are very excited to add someone of Luke’s caliber and championship DNA to our coaching staff,” said Koby Altman, the Cavs’ president of basketball operations. “His on-court experiences as a head coach, assistant coach and player in this league fit seamlessly into J.B.’s existing coaching staff.
“Luke is someone who truly embraces player development, a team-first mentality, and a history of creating winning basketball habits.”
Creative Minister preps for Belmont with half-mile work
NEW YORK — Creative Minister breezed a half mile on Tuesday in his next-to-last workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11.
The Kenny McPeek-trained colt was timed in 48.33 seconds for the four furlongs over Belmont Park’s main track.
Creative Minister finished third to Early Voting in the Preakness, the second jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown for 3-year-olds.
“This horse is all class,” McPeek said. “It was a nice little maintenance half-mile and wasn’t anything complicated. We just wanted to let him stretch his legs a little over the track. I think historically it’s a track you’ve got to get used to. I had luck with Sarava training him up there immediately after the Preakness.”
McPeek sent out Sarava for a 70-1 upset win in the 2002 Belmont Stakes.
White Sox put Anderson on IL with strained right groin
TORONTO — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss at least three weeks because of a strained right groin, manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday.
“The good news is that it could be worse,” La Russa said, “which means that whatever the minimum was — you know, three weeks and not six weeks — is realistic, maybe. He heals fast. It’s still three long weeks for us.”
The White Sox put Anderson on the 10-day injured list before facing the Blue Jays in Toronto, and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list. Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30.
The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.
A first-time All-Star in 2021, Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. He has five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games.
“He’s our ignitor,” La Russa said.
Yasmani Grandal was in the leadoff spot as the DH Tuesday.
Anderson is accompanying the White Sox on their trip to Toronto and Tampa Bay so he can undergo treatment. He was riding a stationary bike in the visitor’s clubhouse before batting practice Tuesday.
The struggling White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this year. Right-hander Lance Lynn (right knee) and outfielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring) are also on the injured list.
Robert last played May 22 against the Yankees. He’s batting .285 with six homers and 17 RBI in 33 games.
Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup
TORONTO — Panama has replaced Iran as Canada’s opponent for a World Cup prep exhibition on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Soccer Association announced Iran as the opponent for the friendly on May 12, then canceled last week following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The new opponent was announced Tuesday.
The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020. The plane was shot by an Iranian surface-to-air missile minutes after taking off from Tehran.
Panama failed to reach the World Cup, finishing fifth in North and Central America and the Caribbean, one place below a playoff berth. Panama is ranked 61st, 40 spots below Iran, and beat visiting Canada 1-0 in the final qualifier in March, after the Canadians had clinched their first berth since 1986.
Canada plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.
Clemson fires baseball coach after missing NCAA Tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has fired baseball coach Monte Lee after his team missed its second straight NCAA Tournament.
First-year athletic director Graham Neff announced the move Tuesday. Lee has spent seven seasons with the Tigers. He made the NCAAs in each of his first four seasons to extend the program’s run of 32 straight postseason appearances.
The NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Clemson’s streak ended the next year. The Tigers went 35-23 this past season and 13-16 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Their season finished last week with two losses at the ACC Tournament.
“The expectations for Clemson baseball are very high,” Neff said in a statement. “The team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student athletes or our loyal fanbase.”
Neff said the university is committed returning to where it had been — Clemson reached the College World Series six times from 1995 through 2010 — and would conduct a national search for Lee’s successor.
Lee went 242-136 overall with the Tigers and 102-86 in ACC play. This year’s team featured power-hitter Max Wagner, who had 27 homers to tie the program record and was named the ACC player of the year.
Assistant Bradley LeCroy and director of operations Brad Owens will oversee the program while the search is conducted.
Binnington acknowledges throwing water bottle at Kadri
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington acknowledged Tuesday he threw an empty water bottle at Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri after Game 3 of the second-round series between the Western Conference rivals.
Binnington injured his left knee during a collision with Kadri and teammate Calle Rosen on May 21, left the ice and did not return for the rest of the series, which Colorado won in six games. Addressing reporters in St. Louis after doing end-of-season exit interviews, the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning netminder owned up to his role in the incident.
“I’m walking down the hallway, couldn’t find a recycling bin on my way down the hallway, and right before I walked into the locker room I see him kind of doing an interview there, smiling, laughing, and I’m there in a knee brace limping down the hallway and I just felt like it was a God-given opportunity,” Binnington said. “I could just stay silent and go in the room, or I could say something and just have him look me in the eye and understand what’s going on: (Give him) something to think about.”
Kadri at the time on TNT said, “I’m not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me or not.” Binnington said the empty bottle “landed like two feet from” Kadri.
“It is what it is,” Binnington said. “It’s hockey. It’s a competitive game.”
The NHL looked into the water bottle toss and decided not to punish Binnington, who could have been subject to a fine.
Kadri was the subject of racist threats on social media in the aftermath of injuring Binnington, which caught the attention of the league and St. Louis Police and was condemned by the Avalanche and Blues. He recorded a hat trick the next game.
Steelers WR Johnson joins OTAs amid murky contract status
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson returned to work on Tuesday, joining his teammates for the second week of organized team activities.
Johnson, a Pro Bowler last season, did not participate during last week’s three OTA sessions. The sessions, as coach Mike Tomlin has noted repeatedly, are voluntary. The 25-year-old Johnson is ready to enter the final season of the rookie contract he signed after the Steelers selected him in the third round in 2019.
Pittsburgh as a rule does not negotiate contracts during the regular season, meaning the Steelers have a little more than three months to get an extension done with Johnson if they consider him an important part of the club’s future.
The Steelers did select two wide receivers during last month’s draft, taking George Pickens in the second round and Calvin Austin III in the fourth. Johnson declined interview requests on Tuesday, saying he would talk next week during the team’s mandatory minicamp.
Still, his presence meant he was given a chance to work with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time since the Steelers selected him with the 20th overall pick.
“You can see off the bat how special a player (Johnson) is,” Pickett said. “I am excited to get more time to work with him and see what I can do to help his game out.”
Johnson caught a career-best 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns last season and is now the most-established wide receiver in the room after JuJu Smith-Schuster left for Kansas City in free agency.
Expansion Charlotte fires coach Ramírez after slow start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte fired coach Miguel Angel Ramírez on Tuesday just 14 league games into the season.
Ramírez was hired by owner David Tepper to lead the Major League Soccer expansion club and was dismissed after five wins, eight losses and one draw in league games. The team advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup, winning two matches before losing to the New York Red Bulls last week.
Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Ramírez became the third coach in the 28-team league fired this season, following San Jose’s Matías Almeyda on April 18 and D.C.’s Hernán Losada on April 20.
No explanation was given for the firing.
“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” Tepper said in a news release. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita also were fired. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.
“We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our Club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “We are excited about this opportunity for Christian. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season.”
It’s unclear if Ramirez’s outspoken nature played a role in his firing.
Before the season began, Ramirez said in an interview that Charlotte was “screwed” heading into its inaugural season after failing to acquire some of the talented players he had coveted.
