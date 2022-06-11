Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for his comments about protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Coach Ron Rivera announced the fine in a statement Friday after meeting with Del Rio earlier in the day. He said Del Rio’s statements were hurtful to members of the local community and did not reflect the views of the organization.
Asked Wednesday about a social media post he made earlier in the week, Del Rio downplayed the deadly insurrection and questioned why the protests in the summer of 2020 after Floyd’s death were not receiving the same scrutiny. Del Rio called the Jan. 6, 2021, riot “a dust-up at the Capitol,” which he later apologized for.
“He understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy,” Rivera said in the statement, adding that Del Rio had a constitutional right to voice his opinion. “Words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on Jan. 6 who sought to topple our government.”
Rivera said he feels strongly after their conversation that Del Rio “will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.” He said the money will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.
Notre Dame ties season-high with 4 homers, beats No. 1 Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning, Notre Dame matched its season-high with four home runs, and the Fighting Irish beat No. 1 seed Tennessee 8-6 on Friday night in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional.
This super regional pitted college baseball’s winningest programs since the start of the 2020 season by winning percentage with the Vols first and Notre Dame second.
Notre Dame moved a win away from advancing to the College World Series by scoring every run off a homer against the nation’s best home-run hitting team. The Irish ranked 78th nationally with 68 home runs.
Jared Miller made it 3-0 with a home run in the second in his first at-bat this postseason after playing only defense during the regional.
Jack Zyska put Notre Dame up 5-0 with a two-run homer in the third as Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell matched the three home runs he allowed through 36 innings this season. Notre Dame kept slugging, and Jack Brannigan’s three-run homer gave the Irish an 8-1 lead for the biggest deficit Tennessee has faced this season.
This was the Vols’ first loss in seven games in the super regionals and first in Knoxville after 12 straight NCAA postseason wins.
Centerfielder Drew Gilbert was ejected in the fifth for criticizing a strike with pitching coach Frank Anderson tossed for running on the field with coach Tony Vitello. That means both Gilbert, Tennessee’s clean-up hitter, and Anderson will miss Game 2 on Saturday.
Peyton Manning was in the stands for this game with the berth in Omaha on the line in this series. Not that he helped.
Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega each hit solo home runs for the Vols, who came in leading the nation with 150 home runs. Lipscomb’s two-run double in the seventh pulled the Vols within 8-5. Jordan Beck added a home run in the ninth.
Clark takes Canadian Open lead into weekend
TORONTO— Wyndham Clark closed with an unlikely par save Friday to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rory McIlroy and four other players into the weekend in the RBC Canadian Open.
After bogeying Nos. 15 and 16 in windy conditions at St. George’s, Clark got up-and-down from about 50 feet from a semi-plugged lie on the downslope in a greenside bunker on the par-4 18th. He was 7 under after an even-par 70.
“Really had no chance,” Clark said. “And I would love to say I was trying to do what I did, but I was trying to punt a little bit out to the right and somehow how when I came into the ball it like plopped up to the left and landed in the rough and trickled down to 4 feet. It was definitely the best save I’ve had of the year. It was pretty awesome.”
McIlroy (68) was tied with Matt Fitzpatrick (70), Alex Smalley (67), Keith Mitchell (67) and Jim Knous (67). McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf’s fourth-oldest championship the last two years.
Australia’s Kyriacou leads ShopRite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Australian rookie Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
The 21-year-old Kyriacou, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, teed off at 7:15 a.m. in the first group of the day off No. 1 on the Bay Course, before the tricky wind began to blow off Reeds Bay. At 6,197 yards, the course is among the shortest on tour, but the stiff breeze and small, undulating greens help provide a stiff challenge.
“The greens are quite challenging,” Kyriacou said. “They’re pretty firm and they’re fast, so it’s kind of hard to stick (shots). But it wasn’t as windy as the practice rounds, so that was a positive.”
Sweden’s Frida Kinhult was a stroke back.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 67 with Brooke Henderson, Dottie Ardina and New Jersey player Marina Alex. Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship in early May in California for her second tour title.
Twenty-time LPGA Tour winner Cristie Kerr and former local teaching pro Meaghan Francella were in the group at 68.
Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season.
Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target. The 103 catches were the third most in franchise history, trailing only Darren Waller’s 107 in 2020 and Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s 104 in 1997.
Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 TDs in his three seasons in the NFL.
“Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”
Renfrow is the third key Raiders player to get an extension in the offseason under the new regime led by McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Carr signed a three-year, $120.5 million extension in April and edge rusher Maxx Crosby got a four-year, $94 million deal in March.
Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016
STUTTGART, Germany — Andy Murray claimed his biggest win more than five years on Friday when he defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.
The 35-year-old Murray saved a set point in the first set against the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas and powered on to claim his first win over an opponent ranked in the top five since beating Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals in London in November 2016.
That was also the last year he reached a grass-court singles final as he became Wimbledon champion for the second time.
The former world No. 1 missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. Murray also reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, though was beaten by Denis Kudla.
Tsitsipas was bidding for a repeat after beating Murray in their only previous meeting at the U.S. Open last year.
But the Scot gained confidence after saving the set point on serve at 5-6 and he attacked in the second set before getting the decisive break in the sixth game.
Murray improved his record to 113-23 on grass. He next faces Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The Australian player progressed after Marton Fucsovics had to withdraw during the second set of their quarterfinal. Kyrgios was leading 7-6 (3), 3-0 at the time.
Also, Matteo Berrettini defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a semifinal against home favorite Oscar Otte. The German received a walkover from French player Benjamin Bonzi.
AAC deal lets UCF, Cincinnati, Houston join Big 12 in ‘23
The American Athletic Conference announced an agreement Friday with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF that paves the way for the schools to join the Big 12 in 2023.
The three schools announced in September they had accepted invitations to join the Big 12, which moved quickly to a rebuild its membership after Texas and Oklahoma revealed they planned to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
Along with the addition of BYU in 2023, the Big 12 is set to be a 14-team conference for two years.
The American requires its members give more than two years’ notice before they can leave the conference, plus a $10 million exit fee. The AAC said its remaining members agreed to terminate the memberships of Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, effective July 1, 2023.
Each departing school agreed to pay the AAC $18 million, with more than half paid out by 2024 and the rest due over a period of 12 years, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the conference nor the schools are releasing terms of the agreement.
American Commissioner Mike Aresco thanked the leadership of the departing schools for arriving at a “sensible resolution.”
Rangers pitcher Otto pulled before start, goes on COVID list
CHICAGO — The Texas Rangers have put right-hander Glenn Otto, who had been scheduled to start Friday night against the White Sox, on the COVID-19-related injured list.
The Rangers made the move before the game in Chicago. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list.
Righty Matt Bush will start instead of Otto in what’s become a bullpen game. Right-handers Tyson Miller and Jésus Tinoco were added as replacements from Triple-A Round Rock.
The White Sox will start right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA, as an opener, instead of rookie righty Davis Martin.
Martin, who had been scheduled to make his third start of the season, is expected to enter the game after Lopez.
The 26-year-old Otto is 4-2 with 4.24 ERA in eight starts. The rookie has won his last three starts with a 2.25 ERA in the span.
Bush will make his third start this season. He’s 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA.
Texas also activated infielder/outfielder Brad Miller from the 10-day injured list.
Miller, out since May 29 with right hip impingement is slated to start in left field and bat seventh. He’s batting. .228 with seven homers and 23 RBIs.
The Rangers optioned infielder Andy Ibáñez optioned to Round Rock.
Florida State fires Martin, ending baseball coaching legacy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State fired coach Mike Martin Jr. after the Seminoles failed to advance out of NCAA regionals for a second straight year.
Athletic director Michael Alford said Friday a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.
Martin succeeded his father, Mike Martin Sr., as coach after the 2019 season and went 77-54 overall, 35-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference games and 2-4 in NCAA regional games.
“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” Alford said. “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”
The Seminoles rank second to Texas in all-time NCAA Tournament appearances (59) and hold the longest active streak (44).
Like his father, the 49-year-old Martin played at Florida State. The younger Martin was an All-America catcher in the mid 1990s and played pro ball for a short time before returning as an assistant in 1998. He was the Seminoles’ hitting coach and top recruiter and got the head coaching job over three other finalists upon Mike Sr.’s retirement.
AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets as the organization was undergoing a rebuilding process.
He is the second Golden State assistant to accept a new job during the Warriors’ playoff run this spring. Warriors assistant Mike Brown has taken the job as Sacramento’s new coach, though is remaining with Golden State through the end of the NBA Finals.
Atkinson’s hiring by the Hornets leaves only one current opening in the NBA -- that being Utah, after Quin Snyder made the decision to step down earlier this week.
Atkinson inherits a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and hasn’t won a playoff series in more than two decades.
Orioles CEO sued by brother over control of team
Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit this week of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou — and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes.
Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years.
John Angelos is now the club’s chairman and CEO, with Peter and Lou listed on the team’s website as part of its limited partnership group.
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Lou Angelos is the plaintiff in the lawsuit. John Angelos and their mother Georgia are defendants.
According to the suit, Peter Angelos had surgery after his aortic valve failed in 2017. Around then, he executed a revocable trust and durable power of attorney.
“A principle purpose of these documents was to ensure that Mr. Angelos’ sons worked together in support of their mother, shared decision-making and enjoyed equal rights of inheritance,” the suit said. “Mr. Angelos never intended that one son should wield control over his estate to the exclusion of his other son.”
The suit accuses John Angelos of working to undermine Georgia Angelos’ confidence in Lou, and to exclude him from the Orioles’ business matters.
Braves claim former Yankees 1B Ford off waivers from Seattle
ATLANTA — First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday.
The Braves optioned Ford, 29, to Triple-A Gwinnett.
To clear a spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster, infielder Joseph Dunand was designated for assignment. Dunand had been optioned to Gwinnett after he was claimed off waivers from Miami on June 1.
Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 50 games for the Yankees in 2019. He hit .182 in 33 at-bats with San Francisco and Seattle this season. Overall, he has a .197 career batting average with 17 homers and 46 RBIs.
Tigers’ Mize, 2018 top pick, to undergo Tommy John surgery
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, the top pick in the 2018 June draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday.
Mize, 25, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.
Mize’s ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow is still intact, but Dr. Keith Meister determined the ligament had stretched to the point where it had lost elasticity and functionality.
“I’m very sad for Casey, for the work he put in and for the ultimate diagnosis,” Hinch said.
The date of surgery has not been determined.
Mize got two outs for Triple-A Toledo on May 12, then had his rehab program slowed down. Hinch announced on Tuesday that Mize had been shut down due to continued elbow discomfort while rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida.
Mize has a 7-13 record with a 4.29 ERA in 39 big league appearances, all of them starts.
Sabres acquire Bishop from Stars in salary cap-related move
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury.
The Sabres add the final year of Bishop’s contract, which represents nearly a $5 million cap hit to boost their payroll closer to the NHL’s $60 million minimum. Buffalo, which also acquired a seventh-round pick in next month’s draft, was projected to be nearly $20 million under the cap floor before acquiring Bishop.
The Stars, meantime, acquired future considerations from Buffalo to free Bishop’s salary from their books to provide more flexibility to re-sign and add players this offseason.
There is no anticipation the 35-year-old Bishop will resume playing.
Without saying he’s retiring, Bishop announced his career was over in December following a 2 1/2-year saga in dealing with the injury. The decision came after the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist gave up eight goals in a minor-league rehab stint only to have his knee swell up again.
The injury first developed during a seven-game second-round series loss to St. Louis in the 2019 playoffs, which led to him having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The pain persisted the next year with follow-up surgery revealing the cartilage in his knee had all but worn away.
“I guess one of the hard things is, I get out there and I still feel pretty good in some of the practices and you still feel like you have the skill to play in this league,” said Bishop, who is from Denver and grew up playing youth hockey in St. Louis. “But then when your knee tells you you can’t, it’s tough.”
Bishop hasn’t played an NHL game since allowing four goals on 19 shots in a 6-3 loss to Colorado in the second-round of the 2020 playoffs.
Top-ranked Swiatek pulls out of Berlin with shoulder problem
BERLIN — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week’s grass-court tournament in Berlin because of a shoulder problem, saying Friday she needs to rest up ahead of Wimbledon.
Swiatek is coming off her second French Open title after beating American teenager Coco Gauff in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday. She had been set to open her grass-court season in Berlin but joined No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, No. 3 Paula Badosa and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in pulling out of the event.
Swiatek wrote on Twitter that she was withdrawing because of “a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder.”
She added that “I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.”
The 21-year-old Pole is on a 35-match winning streak and will be looking for her first Wimbledon title at the All England Club, where she has never been past the fourth round.
Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Las Vegas during US tour
LOS ANGELES — Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in an exhibition July 23 in Las Vegas in just the second edition of the El Clásico rivalry on U.S. soil.
The Spanish superpowers will visit Allegiant Stadium, the 2-year-old home of the NFL’s Raiders just off the Las Vegas Strip, as part of a summer tour also featuring Juventus and Mexican powers Chivas and Club América across five U.S. cities.
Barcelona and Juventus will meet at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl Stadium on July 26, while UEFA Champions League winners Real will face Juventus at the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 30.
The three European giants are traveling to the U.S. as part of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour formally launched Friday by sports entertainment conglomerate AEG.
Juventus also will play Chivas in Las Vegas on July 22, while Madrid will face América at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 26.
Summer tours of the lucrative U.S. market for foreign teams are back in full force after a two-year slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the teams in the Soccer Champions Tour also have scheduled additional exhibitions, while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League champs Manchester City are among several other major European clubs playing in the U.S. next month.
Barcelona and Madrid met on U.S. soil for the first time in the summer of 2017, and over 66,000 fans paid hefty ticket prices to pack Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Barca’s 3-2 victory. The archrivals hadn’t met outside Spain in 35 years before that exhibition as part of the International Champions Cup.
Barcelona is also scheduled to face David Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS club on July 19 before wrapping up its summer tour against MLS’ New York Red Bulls on July 30.
Rosberg barred from F1 paddock over vaccine status
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Former world champion Nico Rosberg has not been allowed to enter the Formula One paddock this season because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rosberg has been working as a commentator and pundit on TV after he won the F1 title in 2016 with Mercedes and retired from racing shortly thereafter.
Rules for this season issued by F1’s governing body, the FIA, require anyone entering the paddock, where the teams are based, to be fully vaccinated or hold a medical exemption. The rules apply to team members, journalists and other staff.
“Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate. He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations,” Rosberg spokesperson Lena Siep said in e-mailed comments Friday.
“In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He respects F1’s rules and continues to fulfill his duties as a commentator for (British broadcaster Sky).”
Rosberg has worked remotely on the coverage of F1 races this season, including reporting from the harbor in Monaco during the Grand Prix there last month.
