Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.
Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.
Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred early Sunday on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, investigators wrote in the court document.
Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy declined to say Tuesday where Miles got the gun. As of Jan. 1, Alabama stopped requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Miles and Davis remained in the Tuscaloosa County jail, and Kennedy said a probable cause hearing could take 30 to 60 days in a capital murder case.
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday.
The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day after being taken off the field by stretcher in a sobering scene that came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated during a prime-time game.
“I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I,” Gage wrote on Twitter. “I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!”
Gage was injured in the fourth quarter Monday night when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.
Hurts ‘full go’ for Eagles for divisional playoffs vs Giants
PHILADELPHIA — As the Eagles weathered a smidgen of adversity with a late-season losing streak, 76ers coach Doc Rivers stepped in to steady unease that Jalen Hurts & Co. were spiraling toward an early postseason exit.
“They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax,” Rivers told reporters. “It’s a guarantee.”
Bold statement, Doc.
Rivers laughed as he made the prediction “with my limited football knowledge,” but he knew enough to understand the team with the best record in the NFL played across the street.
But how far the Eagles go — and no one in the organization would be so foolish as to make such a bold prognostication as guaranteeing a Super Bowl berth — depends predominantly on Hurts.
And Hurts knows all eyes — and maybe a few rough shots on his banged-up shoulder — are on him.
“I’ve got a bounty on me every week I go out there,” Hurts said Tuesday. “I’m going to go out there and just play my game.”
Fans are clamoring to know if Hurts has recovered enough from a sprained right shoulder to play at full strength in an NFC divisional round game Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the New York Giants.
“Full go,” coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday.
Hurts was not even listed on the Eagles’ injury report.
COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.
The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.
All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.
Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.
AP source: Titans hiring Niners’ Ran Carthon as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager.
The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd.
The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the hiring. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority general manager.
The 49ers will host Dallas on Sunday night in the NFC divisional round after earning the No. 2 seed.
Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the past two years. Carthon also interviewed last year for GM jobs with Chicago and the Giants.
He was a pro scout with Atlanta between 2008-11. He played three years in the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Indianapolis between 2004-06. He played running back in college at Florida. His father, Maurice, both played in the NFL and coached with seven teams.
Boyd was the seventh different candidate to interview with the Titans since Jan. 12 to replace Jon Robinson who was fired Dec. 6. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel who also interviewed for the Tennessee GM job, as the Cardinals’ new general manager Monday.
Others interviewed by Titans include vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who took over personnel when Robinson was fired; Glenn Cook, Cleveland’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel; Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel.
Warren ready to embrace new challenge as Bears president
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Kevin Warren is ready to tackle a new challenge as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, and he has a big one going from Big Ten commissioner to leading a founding NFL franchise.
A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon. The team owns the No. 1 pick in the draft coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
And he’s looking forward to working with general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
“It’s because of the challenge, the opportunity,” Warren said Tuesday at his introductory news conference. “I trust Ryan, I trust Coach Matt that we’re going to do things the right way. We’re not going to take shortcuts. We’re going to build an incredible franchise. I came here to win championships.”
He said he’s a “big believer in challenges” and wouldn’t have wanted the job “if it were easy.” He also predicted: “Greatness is ahead of us. All we need to do now is go and grasp it.”
Warren, who replaces the retiring Ted Phillips, is scheduled to start his new job in April, though chairman George McCaskey said that timeframe could be moved up as long as the Big Ten can make “a seamless transition.” He also said Phillips has agreed to stay on past his Feb. 28 retirement date “to make sure there’s a seamless transition here.”
Warren said he’s already begun work in his new job. He was hired as Chicago’s fifth president and the first from outside the organization last week.
UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in ‘22
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut’s athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie.
The deficit, reported in the school’s annual financial statement to the NCAA and released publicly on Tuesday, compares to a $47.2 million deficit reported for the 2021 fiscal year.
It was covered by $46.5 million in direct support from the school and another $6.5 million in student fees, according to the report.
The school said part of the deficit was related to money it was forced to pay after a n arbitrator’s ruling that it improperly fired Ollie in 2018 and to settle other claims related to Ollie’s dismissal.
Discounting those payments, the actual operational institutional support to athletics decreased by $7.3 million to $33.2 million in fiscal 2022. The school also said it saw philanthropic donations rise to $23.6 million, which was the third-highest total in the athletic department’s history, up 12% from the previous year.
“At a time when budgets of ‘Power 5’ conference members have increased substantially and in some cases are nearing $200 million, UConn athletics continues to find ways to remain competitive nationally with far less,” the school said.
Shintaro Fujinami ready to get started in majors with A’s
OAKLAND — In beautifully spoken English, Shintaro Fujinami formally introduced himself then asked that everyone simply call him “Fuji.”
“Like Mt. Fuji,” he explained. And, nope, he’s never been.
In Japan, he is more formal, going by Shintaro, but he figures this will make it easy on everybody as he embarks on his U.S. baseball career after 10 years playing back home.
The lanky right-hander joined the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday after signing a $3.25 million, one-year contract. He smiled as he finally got the final button of his No. 1 jersey to cooperate before posing for photos alongside new manager Mark Kotsay, GM David Forst and agent Scott Boras.
“I didn’t realize we brought Mt. Fuji to the Bay Area. We’re moving mountains, I guess,” Boras said. “Today marks a very special time for him, it really does.”
The A’s showed Fujinami the sights in his first visit to Northern California. He toured San Francisco in recent days and went out for a nice seafood lunch, expressing how loved the weather despite unprecedented rain and even shared that his favorite stop was at the dilapidated Oakland Coliseum, where he will play.
Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper after match
LONDON — A man was charged Tuesday with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team’s Premier League game against Tottenham.
The Metropolitan Police charged Joseph Watts, 35, with assault by beating, Britain’s Press Association reported.
Watts is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on Feb. 17.
Ramsdale appeared to be kicked in the back by a spectator after picking up a water bottle from behind one of the goals after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
The spectator was seen leaping over a railing and mounting an advertising hoarding before attacking Ramsdale.
Ramsdale didn’t seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal’s supporters at the other end of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Football Association has said it strongly condemns the incident.
“This is wholly unacceptable behavior,” the governing body said, “and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”
BBC sorry for pornographic noises heard during cup coverage
LONDON — The BBC has apologized after pornographic noises were played on air during the broadcaster’s live coverage of an FA Cup match, apparently via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio.
The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.
Lineker later posted on Twitter a picture of a cell phone that he said was “taped to the back of the set” inside the stadium.
“As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Lineker said.
The BBC appeared to be less amused, and issued a statement saying: “We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening.”
A self-ascribed YouTube prankster, who calls himself “Jarvo,” tweeted that he was behind the stunt, and posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds.
Jarvo, whose real name is Daniel Jarvis, was banned in October from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India in September 2021 and barging into England batter Jonny Bairstow.
Bills’ Boyd 7th candidate interviewed by Titans for GM job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd on Tuesday for their general manager opening, making him the seventh candidate interviewed since the process started.
The Titans confirmed they completed the interview Tuesday morning.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane hired Boyd in 2017, and Boyd has been part of a front office that transformed Buffalo from perennial losers to a team in the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. The Bills (14-3) won the AFC East this season and will be hosting Cincinnati on Sunday in the divisional round.
Boyd worked for the Arizona Cardinals between 2005 and 2017 as assistant director of pro scouting. He worked with Indianapolis as a scouting assistant between 2003 and 2005.
He is the seventh different candidate to interview with the Titans since Jan. 12 to replace Jon Robinson who was fired Dec. 6. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel who also interviewed for the Tennessee GM job, as the Cardinals’ new general manager Monday.
Others interviewed by Titans include vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who took over personnel when Robinson was fired; San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon; Glenn Cook, Cleveland’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel; Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel.
Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather.
“We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart is with all of the families of the communities that are hurting,” he said.
Biden plans to visit the state Thursday, and he has approved disaster assistance for the state.
The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn’t visit the White House while Donald Trump was president. He made a show of publicly disinviting them after Stephen Curry, the team’s star, said he wasn’t interested in going.
“The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House,” Biden said. He also honored Curry as “one of the great sportsmen of our time.”
He said the Warriors’ “reflect America” with their style of play, showcasing “constant motion, with individual freedom and personality that comes together as one team, a team that plays with joy, with drive to be their best.”
The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in a six-game championship series last year, a victory that came after a difficult stretch for the team.
Red Sox trade Seabold to Rockies for player to be named
BOSTON — Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.
The 26-year-old Seabold was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a $10 million, one-year contract.
Seabold spent most of last season with Triple-A Worcester, going 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 89 strikeouts. He made six career major league appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.
Ice dancers Hawayek and Baker withdraw from nationals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew Tuesday from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships because of a series of injuries over the past 18 months that they said led to challenges with their mental health.
Hawayak and Baker, who were 11th at last year’s Beijing Games, earned silver medals at both of their Grand Prix events this season before finishing fifth at the Grand Prix Final in December.
They had finished third at each of the past four U.S. championships, which begin next week in San Jose, California.
Hawayak and Baker said in a statement that it was in their best interest to prioritize their mental and physical health rather than competing at nationals. But they intend to petition for a spot on the 2023 world championships team.
Their withdrawal, coupled with the retirement of fellow Olympic ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, make Madison Chock and Evan Bates the overwhelming favorites to defend their national championship.
Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday.
Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
Williams replaces Jarrett Culver, who was placed on waivers on Saturday after playing in 10 games, including one start, with Atlanta. The 6-foot-6 Williams was signed by the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 12 and was waived on Oct. 16.
Williams is a native of Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.