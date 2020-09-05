Rookie Sloman wins Rams’ 3-way kicking competition
LOS ANGELES — Rookie kicker Sam Sloman has won the Los Angeles Rams’ three-way competition to replace Greg Zuerlein.
The Rams released Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis on Friday. Those moves handed the job to Sloman, the Rams’ seventh-round pick.
Sloman joined the Rams after a productive college career at Miami of Ohio, the alma mater of Los Angeles coach Sean McVay. He competed with CFL veteran Hajrullahu and Kentucky product MacGinnis throughout camp.
Sloman will replace Zuerlein, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent after eight seasons with the Rams. Zuerlein was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, and he scored the Rams’ only points in the Super Bowl one season later.
Zuerlein was one of the league’s most consistent kickers over his tenure in St. Louis and Los Angeles, but he made just 24 of his 33 field goal attempts last season in a sharp decline from his previous three years. Once known for his long-distance abilities, Zuerlein made just 10 of his 18 attempts longer than 39 yards.
The Rams waived 17 players Friday ahead of Saturday’s final cutdown deadline. Those players included running back John Kelly, offensive guard Jamil Demby, linebacker Derrick Moncrief and receiver Easop Winston.
Kershaw hits strikeout marks, sends Dodgers past D-Backs 5-1
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw reached two career strikeout milestones and held Arizona hitless into the sixth inning Thursday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Diamondbacks 5-1 for their fifth straight victory.
While racking up eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Kershaw (5-1) became the 39th pitcher in major league history with 2,500 strikeouts when he fanned Nick Ahmed in the second. The left-hander then caught and passed Christy Mathewson (2,502) for 38th place on baseball’s career list by getting Carson Kelly and Tim Locastro in the third.
AJ Pollock had a pinch-hit homer and Mookie Betts added an RBI single in the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers (29-10), who have won 18 of 21. Corey Seager had three hits for Los Angeles, which has also won 10 straight at Dodger Stadium after sweeping Arizona.
Kershaw, who threw his only previous no-hitter in 2014, allowed three baserunners but no hits until Christian Walker hit a grounder to shortstop with two outs in the sixth. Kiké Hernandez made the stop but had a tough throw, and it forced Cody Bellinger to jump off the bag at first, making Walker safe by inches.
Kershaw calmly got a grounder from David Peralta on his 99th and final pitch.
During this coronavirus-shortened season, the 32-year-old Kershaw is on a roll that resembles the most dominant stretches of his 13 years in blue. He has thrown 15 consecutive scoreless innings since Aug. 20, and he has given up just two runs and 10 hits with 29 strikeouts in 26 innings over his last four starts.
Rahm has 65 to catch up to Johnson at Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Five days later, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are still going at it. They dressed about the same Friday in the Tour Championship, matched birdies on five holes and wound up tied for the lead at East Lake.
That required Rahm getting the better of Johnson again.
Rahm, whose 65-foot birdie putt beat Johnson in a playoff at Olympia Fields last week, had a 5-under 65 that allowed him to make up the two-shot deficit at the start of the round that was awarded Johnson as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.
Johnson did his part with a 67, losing a three-shot edge early with back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine, and then missing a birdie putt from just over 4 feet on the final hole that would have given him the lead.
“The only birdie we didn’t share was mine on 16. Besides that, we birdied every single hole together, which is kind of unique, right?” Rahm said.
They were at 13-under par based on their starting positions in the FedEx Cup finale.
It was the second straight year under this format the FedEx Cup leader, who starts at 10 under with a two-shot lead, ended the opening round in a tie for the lead.
South Alabama tops Southern Miss for 1st road win since 2017
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Desmond Trotter threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Tolbert had 169 yards receiving and two scores, and South Alabama beat Southern Mississippi 32-21 on Thursday night for its first road victory since 2017.
South Alabama, which had five combined wins in its last two seasons, snapped a 15-game road losing streak.
Tolbert highlighted the first half with a 73-yard catch-and-run on the third play of the game. He added an acrobatic grab for a 31-yard score on South Alabama’s first possession of the second half for a 10-point lead.
Southern Miss pulled to 29-21 with under six minutes to play, but South Alabama sealed it with a eight-play, 59-yard drive ending in a 34-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo.
Jalen Wayne caught six passes for 101 yards, marking the first time in South Alabama’s history to have two 100-yard receivers in the same game. Trotter also carried it nine times for 41 yards for the Jaguars (1-0).
Jack Abraham was 22-of-32 passing for 314 yards and Tim Jones made six catches for 139 yards for Southern Miss (0-1). Frank Gore Jr. added 32 yards on the ground.
UAB sets Conference USA record with 19th straight home win
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and UAB beat Central Arkansas 45-35 on Thursday night to set a Conference USA record with its 19th straight home victory.
Jermaine Brown Jr. added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for UAB (1-0). Lucious Stanley scored on one of his five carries and Tyler Johnston III threw for 143 yards and two scores. UAB totaled 233 yards on the ground.
Johnston connected with Gerrit Prince on two scoring plays in the first half, the second for a 28-7 lead with 5:31 left. But Central Arkansas took advantage of two late UAB turnovers to pull within 28-21 at the break on Robert Rochell’s 35-yard fumble return.
Indians’ Francona recovering, still unable to rejoin team
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better after undergoing surgeries and a hospital stay, but it may be some time before he’s healthy enough to rejoin the AL Central leaders.
Francona has missed 23 games after having surgery for a gastrointestinal issue at the Cleveland Clinic and then having complications from blood clotting.
Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti visited the 61-year-old Francona at his downtown apartment on Friday.
Washington releases Adrian Peterson, turns to young backs
Washington released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday, a stunning move by first-year coach Ron Rivera in the name of getting younger.
Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the practice facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old star. The move came less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.
“It’s not about what he hasn’t done or anything like that, but it’s about what this group of backs has shown us, especially in the way that the offense has headed,” Rivera said. “Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be with him this summer.”
Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in the fourth stop of a career that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He originally signed in the summer of 2018 after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a knee injury, and kept his starting job in 2019.
NBA coaches hoping for chance to bring family to bubble
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Denver coach Michael Malone spent his 60th day inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World on Friday, and he’d like two things known.
One, he misses his family.
Two, he doesn’t understand why they aren’t with him now.
Malone — offering perhaps the most impassioned plea of any coach who has spoken on the topic — railed against the policy that says coaches are unable to bring family or a guest into the bubble. Some players were reunited in the bubble with family members or guests for the first time this week, and referees had the option of bringing one guest into the bubble.
“I say, `Shame on you, NBA.’ This is crazy,” Malone said. “I miss my family, and I think I speak for me, I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here — 60 days and not having access and not being granted the privilege to have my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature. And that shouldn’t be. Shouldn’t be at all.”
It might not be that way as the playoffs move along. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra — who previously criticized the policy — said the league’s head coaches, led by Dallas’ Rick Carlisle, are lobbying for change and that the NBA “hasn’t totally, absolutely, 100% shut the door” on the notion.
“I understand that these are not easy decisions, and this is not a normal period of time in our history,” Spoelstra said. “This is unprecedented. You can’t compare this to anything else. You’re trying to put together something that has protocols, that has structure, that is working in a world where there is COVID and a global pandemic. ... The more people you add to it, then you’re also increasing the risk of something happening.”
The league worked with Disney officials as well as health authorities to determine how many people could be safely allowed inside the so-called bubble. The restart began with 22 teams; only eight remain, and the population drop allows room for family members and in some cases additional team staff to enter the bubble.
Italian GP: Hamilton fastest ahead of Bottas in 2nd practice
MONZA, Italy — Mercedes again topped the leaderboard as Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in second practice Friday for the Italian Grand Prix.
The championship leader finished .262 ahead of Bottas, who was quickest in first practice. McLaren driver Lando Norris was third, .897 slower than Hamilton.
Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games
TOKYO — A vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics and Paralympics, the CEO of the Tokyo Games said Friday.
Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as Tokyo tries to figure out if it can hold the games.
“It’s not a prerequisite,” Muto said of the vaccine. “The International Olympic Committee and the WHO already discussed this matter. It’s not a condition for the delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games. A vaccine is not a requirement. Of course, if vaccines are developed we’ll really appreciate it. And for Tokyo 2020 this will be great. But if you ask me if that’s a condition — it’s not a condition.”
The task force meetings over the next several months will deal with issue like getting athletes into Japan, COVID-19 testing, measures to keep venues safe, anti-virus measures at the Athletes’ Village, immigration issues and the status of fans.
Pay or else? WADA to consider sanctions if US holds funding
The World Anti-Doping Agency will consider rules changes that would allow it to sanction the United States if it stops paying its annual dues to the drug-fighting organization.
WADA said in a news release Friday that “several representatives” of governments around the world had approached the agency with the idea.
“This matter has been raised by some concerned Governments, not by WADA’s leadership, and as is the case with any proposal raised by a stakeholder, WADA has an obligation to consider it carefully,” president Witold Banka said.
This episode stems from a U.S. government study in June that concluded the U.S. is underrepresented on WADA’s key policy-making committees, and that Congress should consider giving the American government’s drug-fighting office discretion to withhold future funding. Underlying the problems, the study said, was that WADA has not moved urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the long-running Russian doping scandal.
WADA’s executive committee meets Sept. 14-15. The Associated Press asked director general Olivier Niggli to identify the governments that came to WADA with the concerns. He said he could not divulge the governments “and frankly it does not matter. The point is that it is a legitimate concern that needs to be discussed.”
Raiders release safety Damarious Randall
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have released safety Damarious Randall.
The team announced the move Friday, one day before rosters need to be cut to 53 players.
Randall is the second veteran signed in the offseason as a free agent to bolster the secondary who was released by Las Vegas this week. The Raiders also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara.
The move with Randall likely signals that the Raiders will use Erik Harris and Jeff Heath as the main free safeties alongside strong safety Johnathan Abram.
Randall is a former first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015. He has 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed in 65 career games with the Packers and Cleveland.
New York Red Bulls fire coach Chris Armas after poor start
HARRISON, N.J. — New York Red Bulls have fired coach Chris Armas after a little more than two years on the job.
The MLS team also said Friday that assistant coach CJ Brown will not be back.
The Red Bulls have three wins (3-4-2) in nine games in a season paused and restarted because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York dropped a 1-0 decision to DC United on Wednesday.
An interim head coach will be hired soon, Kevin Thelwell, the team’s head of sport, said.
Indiana halt all voluntary workouts
Indiana has halted all voluntary workouts indefinitely for its men’s basketball, field hockey, men’s soccer and wrestling teams after 14 participants tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
The Hoosiers did not identify which teams recorded the positive tests. The football team, like other Big Ten programs, is not playing this fall. Indiana said 63 positives have been reported from more than 1,400 tests of athletes, coaches and staff since June 8.
Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reinstated, ending 4th suspension
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Friday, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.
Gregory won’t be eligible to play until Week 6 when the Cowboys have a Monday night home game against Arizona on Oct. 19. He missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.
The 27-year-old can report to the club Monday for coronavirus testing, followed by conditioning work and meetings, and will be eligible to practice starting Oct. 5. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.
Woodson returns to Knicks as assistant on Thibodeau’s staff
Mike Woodson, the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason, is coming back to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s staff.
Woodson was one of the assistant coaches announced Friday by the Knicks, who hired Thibodeau as their coach in July.
The Knicks had already said that longtime Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne had left John Calipari’s staff to join Thibodeau. They have now added Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach, and Woodson and Andy Greer as assistant coaches.
Woodson originally joined Mike D’Antoni’s staff as an assistant for the 2011-12 season, becoming the interim coach when D’Antoni resigned in March of that season. He guided the Knicks on an 18-6 finishing kick to earn a playoff spot and the full-time job.
Long shot Shedaresthedevil pulls off upset in Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Long shot Shedaresthedevil won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1 1/2-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.
Shedaresthedevil was fresh off a Grade 3 stakes win in Indiana among consecutive victories but covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town’s record of 1:48.64 set in 2003. The bay filly contended from the start from the No. 7 post, staying within reach of the heavily favored Gamine before coming on near the final turn and gaining the lead entering the stretch.
Once ahead, she turned it up more with Florent Geroux aboard, pulling away from Swiss Skydiver and rolling to victory in the $1.25 million marquee event.
There won’t be high school football in Rhode Island in fall
There won’t be any high school football in Rhode Island this fall, but most other scholastic sports will be allowed to go on and there is the possibility that football will be played in the spring, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.
Acknowledging that school sports are “vital,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference that this fall’s middle and high school sports season will be shorter than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Any of us who played sports ... know how important it is in the life of a child,” she said. “It’s about having a chance to have a mentor, who’s an adult, who’s a coach, seeing your friends, learning how to get up when you fall down, learning discipline, how to be a competitor, get some fresh air, be healthy.”
Practice will begin on Sept. 21, a week after the scheduled return of students to the classroom, and competition will begin in early October. The season will wrap up by Thanksgiving.
Liverpool dominates shortlist for player of the year award
LONDON — Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer’s player of the year award on Friday as the Premier League champions look to deliver a winner for the third straight season.
Virgil van Dijk, the center back who won the award last season, was joined on the list by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané. Henderson has already been voted soccer writers’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season.
Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association award. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.
Messi will stay with Barcelona despite wanting to leave
Lionel Messi made it clear that it was time to move on, seek new challenges and be happy somewhere other than Barcelona.
He had won dozens of titles and broken numerous records with the Catalan club but didn’t like the direction it was going, so the time had come to try and succeed somewhere else.
But despite being promised that he could leave, he wasn’t allowed to. So he is staying for another year to avoid a lengthy legal battle with “the club of his life.”
Putting an end to uncertainty about his future, Messi announced Friday that he will continue with Barcelona for the upcoming season despite having wanted to leave.
Messi made the announcement in a video interview published by Goal.com. He said he wanted “to seek a new direction” in his career but didn’t want to fight with the club.
Farah, Hassan beat one-hour world record in Brussels
BRUSSELS — With no fans to cheer them on, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme meeting.
In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan first improved the previous women’s mark of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in 2008 by covering 18.930 kilometers.
In the final race of the meeting, which is part of the Diamond League series, Farah broke Haile Gebrselassie’s 13-year-old record of 21,285 kilometers on his return to the track. Farah, who ran with his training partner Bashir Abdi, established a new world mark of 21.330 kilometers.
Chelsea signs Havertz for $92M to continue spending spree
Chelsea took its spending spree on new players to more than $250 million ahead of the new season by signing highly rated Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.
The 21-year-old Havertz, who is one of the great young hopes of German football, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of 70 million pounds ($92 million) and will form part of Chelsea’s new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.
With England left back Ben Chilwell and Brazil center back Thiago Silva also joining the London club in the offseason, manager Frank Lampard is going into the 2020-21 campaign starting Sept. 12 having changed half his team.
Italy’s winning streak ends at 11 after draw with Bosnia
ROME — Edin Džeko’s goal helped Bosnia-Herzegovina hold Italy to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, ending the Azzurri’s record winning streak at 11.
Džeko, who plays his club football with Roma and is therefore no stranger to Italy, put Bosnia ahead near the hour mark from close range.
“I’ve played against all of these guys many times,” Džeko said. “We know each other well.”
Stefano Sensi equalized 11 minutes later with a shot that was deflected in off a defender.
“I was right yesterday when I said neither Bosnia nor Italy were 100% fit,” Džeko said. “We could see the lack of sharpness, but it was a balanced enough game, I think both sides ultimately had one or two chances.”
Also in League A, the Netherlands beat visiting Poland as Steven Bergwijn tapped in for his first international goal -- giving the Oranje 30 goals in their last 10 competitive home games.
In Florence, both sides hit the post early in the second half.
First, Bosnia’s Armin Hodžić got past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before striking the woodwork from the sharpest of angles.
Catlin takes 2-shot lead into weekend at Andalucía Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — American golfer John Catlin will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Andalucía Masters after being the only player in the field to have carded two under-par rounds at Valderrama.
Catlin started the day in a four-way tie for the lead and added a 1-under 70 on Friday to his opening round of 69 at the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.
At 3 under overall, Catlin leads Connor Syme (72), who shared the 18-hole lead, 2014 Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson (69) and five-time European Tour winner Pablo Larrazábal (70).
Longtime football coach Lou Holtz to get Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.
Trump made the announcement at the White House as Holtz looked on. The president did not announce a date for the ceremony but said it would be soon.
Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame’s head coach. Holtz ended his career at the University of South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999-2004.
Holtz was among those who spoke at last week’s Republican National Convention. In his remarks, Holtz called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a Catholic “in name only.” Biden is a practicing Catholic.
