Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.
The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport.
Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well.
Behind the press box named for him, the “I’ll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19.
In the lobby, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case.
The Dodgers are wearing a black patch featuring a microphone and the name ‘VIN’ on their jerseys for the rest of the season.
The Scully family is suggesting donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Catholic Athletes for Christ, two charities he supported. Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors Stephen Siller, a Brooklyn firefighter who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Ex-Barcelona prospect Riqui Puig makes move to Galaxy
CARSON — Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has agreed to a 3½-year contract with the LA Galaxy.
Both teams announced the free transfer Thursday for the 22-year-old Puig, a highly touted Spanish prospect who never solidified his place at the famed Catalan club.
Puig came up through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and made his first-team debut in 2018 amid comparisons to Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, but he has just two goals and three assists in 57 appearances for the club, including 15 starts.
Puig appeared in 18 games for Barcelona last season, and manager Xavi Hernandez left Puig home from the club’s recent U.S. tour, signaling that the speedy, undersized central midfielder wasn’t in his plans for the upcoming year.
The Galaxy announced the deal on the final day of the MLS transfer window. Puig will be paid with targeted allocated money, rather than becoming a designated player. Barcelona would get a percentage of a future move by Puig, and the club also has a right to repurchase him.
The Galaxy transferred French midfielder Rayan Raveloson to AJ Auxerre in France’s top league ahead of their move for Puig. Raveloson had eight goals and five assists in 48 games with the Galaxy after arriving in May 2021.
The five-time MLS champion Galaxy are in ninth place in the Western Conference at 9-10-3. They’ve been soundly outperformed by crosstown rival LAFC, which tops the overall league table at 15-4-3 after adding European stars Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini during the summer.
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Following Brittney Griner’s sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.
Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner’s jersey number with the Mercury.
Sun coach Curt Miller wore a “WE ARE BG” t-shirt.
Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time WNBA all-star, was convicted of drug possession and smuggling by Judge Anna Sotnikova.
She was sentenced for nearly a decade in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Griner showed little emotion to the sentence, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset, very stressed.”
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced as “unacceptable” the verdict and sentence, which came amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Griner had told the court she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.
While her short-handed WNBA team played without her on the road, Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Sun.
Phoenix was also without Diana Taurasi, who didn’t play due to a leg injury, for the first time this season.
Courtney Williams scored 11 points and Alyssa Thomas had nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (22-10). The Sun also beat Phoenix 87-63 on Tuesday.
Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points for Phoenix (13-19).
Huh takes big leap off bubble with career-best 61 at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — John Huh wasn’t expecting the lowest round of his PGA Tour career Thursday in the Wyndham Championship, and he had no complaints about the score or the timing.
Huh made seven of his eight birdie attempts from 10 feet or closer and holed a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Sungjae Im in the final tournament of the regular season.
“It’s kind of strange because like earlier I mentioned, I wasn’t really feeling great with my game and (to) shoot my career low, it’s kind of weird,” Huh said. “Sort of mixed feelings, but I’ll take this any day.”
Huh needed a round like this. He is No. 120 in the FedEx Cup — with some wiggle room because of the defectors to Saudi-funded LIV Golf — and only the top 125 advance to the lucrative postseason next week and are assured a full PGA Tour card for next season.
“I know what’s on the line, I know how important this tournament would be,” Huh said. “At the same time you’ve just got to go and play and I think I did that really well today.”
Im had two eagles in his round of 63. At a true No. 15 in the FedEx Cup, he already is set for the postseason and a good week might be able to sew up his spot in the finale at East Lake.
Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu were at 64.
Far more relevant was the group at 65, which includes Austin Smotherman. He is list at No. 135 in the FedEx Cup, but he would count as No. 125 — the cutoff — because 10 players ahead of him have been suspended for signing on with LIV Golf.
Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays
MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.
Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.
Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. When asked about his decision, Merrifield drew the ire of Kansas City fans by saying: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”
Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.
Toronto manager John Schneider said Merrifield will play almost every day in a variety of positions, most likely second base and center.
Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, ending the outfielder’s second stint with the team.
Bradley is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season. Bradley’s release left the Red Sox with 39 players on their 40-man roster.
Bradley was drafted by Boston with the No. 40 pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the team win the World Series in 2018.
Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers before he was traded to Boston in December.
The 32-year-old Bradley is a .228 hitter with 107 homers and 434 RBIs in 1,098 major league games. He was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series and won the AL Gold Glove in center that same year.
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.
Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Finley will practice with the team when preseason camp opens Friday.
“We’re aware of what’s going on,” Harsin said.
Police twice attempted to stop a male who was operating a motorcycle without a helmet in the same area on July 26, 2022, Stewart said. The man, who police identified as Finley, fled police “and committed several other traffic offenses in the process,” Stewart said.
“Officers terminated the pursuit on both occasions as a matter of safety,” he said.
Finley started the Tigers’ final three games after a season-ending injury to Bo Nix. Auburn ended on a five-game losing streak.
The LSU transfer is competing in a crowded competition for the starting job after Nix transferred to Oregon. Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford are also competing in preseason camp. Freshman Holden Geriner enrolled early and went through spring ball.
London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.
The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a release. “The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience.”
MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB’s first regular-season games played in Europe.
Chicago and St. Louis have played international games before. The Cubs opened the 2000 season in Tokyo against the New York Mets, and played a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2003. The Cardinals played a two-game set against Cincinnati in Mexico in 2019.
“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a release.
The 2023 London Series is part of an international slate that was approved in the March labor agreement between MLB and the players’ association. It also calls for London games in 2024 and 2026, the first France games in 2025, annual Mexico City games from 2023-26, an Asian opener in 2024 and a Tokyo opener in 2025.
“These games will be a great opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multiuse venue and an asset to the capital,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “The St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs are two of the best supported clubs in baseball and I know they will receive a fantastic reception next summer here in the sporting capital of the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.