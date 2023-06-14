AUX games postponed
The Athletes Unlimited AUX Series games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to weather.
The games will be played today.
Team Zerkle meets Team Mulipola at 2 p.m., while Rachel Garcia’s squad, Team Garcia plays Team Mulipola at 4:30 p.m. Both games can be viewed on ESPNU.
Angels’ Brandon Drury appealing 1-game ban from MLB for contact with umpire
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus.
Drury appealed the discipline imposed by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill and will not have to serve the suspension until the appeal is decided. It will be heard by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Drury was cited for making contact while arguing balls and strikes at Texas on Monday night. He was ejected in the 10th inning after screaming in De Jesus’ face following a called third strike.
The 30-year-old Drury is batting .252 with 10 home runs and a .771 OPS this season.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control
LOS ANGELES — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation, the tour announced Tuesday night.
The tour did not disclose the nature of the situation or how serious it was, only that two of his executives would lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour during the most intense time of its 54-year history.
The announcement comes a week after Monahan stunned the golf world by announcing the PGA Tour had ended its battle with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund and its LIV Golf League by agreeing to a business partnership.
Monahan, 53, spent nearly two months working on the deal with two PGA Tour board members, investment banker Jimmy Dunne and New York attorney Ed Herlihy, without any players’ knowledge. Almost all of them said they were shocked. Some said they felt betrayed.
The tour said its chief operating officer, Ron Price, and its president, Tyler Dennis, would be in charge while Monahan recovers.
Monahan was expected to meet with players and the media next week at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32.
The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was discovered dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”
Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States — 69.9 per 100,000 live births for 2021, almost three times the rate for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in early May to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” She was later identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie.
The toxicology results were negative and the autopsy report listed bipolar disorder in her medical history.
Bowie grew up in Mississippi after being taken in by her grandmother as an infant. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track as a teenager, where she blossomed into an elite sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.
A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4x100 team to gold.
Bill to help finance a Las Vegas ballpark for Oakland A’s passes Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly
CARSON CITY, Nev. — A stadium financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle Tuesday after being approved by the Nevada Senate, but not before lawmakers amended the measure to strengthen its benefits for the community.
The 13-8 Senate vote marks another step as the bill moves through the Democratic-controlled Legislature while reviving the national debate over public funding for private sports clubs. The bill, which has the support of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, must now be considered by the state Assembly.
A’s representatives and some Nevada tourism officials have said the measure could add to Las Vegas’ growing sports scene and act as an economic engine. But a growing chorus of economists and some lawmakers have warned that such a project would bring minimal benefits when compared to the hefty public price tag.
Senate approval came after days of closed-door negotiations and a contentious hearing about the bill, which calls for contributing $380 million in public funding for the proposed $1.5 billion stadium.
Many lawmakers have criticized a lack of community benefits and the special session rush to consider the financing bill. But legislators several struck a more positive tone Tuesday, saying the amendments addressed much of their skepticism.
“I assure every Nevadan, even those of you who have concerns about this bill — I assure you that if you see where the bill started and where it is now, that there’s not a single Nevadan that won’t say this bill was much better,” said Democratic Sen. Edgar Flores.
Kenya rewards runner Kipyegon with $35,000 and house for breaking 2 world records
NAIROBI, Kenya — Distance runner Faith Kipyegon was given $35,000 and a house by Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday as a reward for breaking two world records in the space of a week.
Kipyegon, who met with Ruto at the president’s office, said she would now fulfill a promise she had made to buy her father a new car.
The 29-year-old Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 meters, set a new 1,500 world record in Florence, Italy on June 2 when she broke the eight-year-old mark set by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia. Kipyegon became the first woman to go under 3 minutes, 50 seconds with her 3:49.11.
She broke the 5,000 meters record last Friday at the Paris Diamond League meet by clocking 14:05.20, winning that race ahead of former world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia.
“Faith has made Kenya incredibly proud,” Ruto said. “She stands as a shining model of consistency, discipline, hard work, as well as family. Faith is a great Kenyan woman — a mother, a wife and a world champion rolled into one.”
Ruto pledged that the Kenyan government will also give similar rewards to future world-record breakers.
Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario — A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
The team announced Tuesday that Andlauer and his group will purchase 90% of the club from the Melnyk family. The deal is reportedly worth nearly $1 billion, which is “give or take” what Commissioner Gary Bettman expected the team in Canada’s capital to sell for.
“Michael represents everything we could have hoped to find coming into this process — a passionate owner who is committed to Ottawa,” Senators chairman and governor Sheldon Plener said in a statement announcing the sale. “We believe it is a momentous day for the National Capital Region.”
Anna and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of late former owner Eugene Melnyk, will retain 10% interest. Melnyk died of an undisclosed illness in March 2022 at age 62.
Andlauer, 57, is the founder and CEO of a health care group with transportation options for that sector and started a private equity company based in Toronto. He owned the American Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs from 2004-2015, then purchased the Ontario Hockey League’s Belleville Bulls and moved them to Hamilton.
He has been alternate governor for the rival Montreal Canadiens since purchasing a share of the storied franchise in 2009. Andlauer must sell his interest in the Canadiens before his purchase of the Senators is complete, a process that also includes being approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors.
“I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league, and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level,” Andlauer said. “The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community.”
Forbes values the Senators at $800 million, 24th out of the NHL’s 30 teams.
Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle placed in IL with vertigo
BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, a move that came Tuesday after the team anticipated his return following a three-game absence.
Mountcastle hasn’t played since June 8 in Milwaukee. Manager Brandon Hyde described his malady as an “illness” and had said Tuesday afternoon that Mountcastle wouldn’t start but would likely be available off the bench.
“He’s feeling much, much better today,” Hyde said before Baltimore faced Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.
Hours later, shortly before the opening pitch, the Orioles announced that Mountcastle was on the injured list in a move retroactive to Saturday.
To fill out the roster, catcher Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and pitcher Noah Denoyer was designated for assignment.
The 26-year-old Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 11 home runs, but he’s batting .162 in his last 18 games and hasn’t had a multihit game since May 16.
He’s batting .227 with 12 doubles, 39 RBIs and 34 runs scored.
Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones absent for start of mandatory minicamp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, was absent from the start of the Super Bowl champions’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not expected to speak until Thursday, and the Chiefs did not make anyone else available to discuss Jones’ absence. If it is unexcused, Jones could be fined as much as $98,753 under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.
The 28-year-old Jones is coming off perhaps the best season of his career, matching a career high with 15 1/2 sacks before getting two more in the postseason. His disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line also was a big reason why the Chiefs were able to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half as they rallied to win the Lombardi Trophy.
Jones carries a salary cap hit of $28 million this season, the last of an $80 million, four-year deal. The contract he signed in 2020 helped to set the market for defensive tackles, but the $20 million average currently ranks just eighth at his position.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged after the NFL draft that he planned to discuss an extension with Jones’ representatives. Veach also indicated that he wanted to get one done before the Chiefs report to training camp next month.
“We’ll get to work and see what we can do,” he said.
Jones was among six players that were absent for the first of three mandatory practices. It was unclear why right guard Trey Smith, running back Jerick McKinnon and tight end Blake Bell were missing from the practice, but running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive tackle Turk Wharton were likely rehabbing injuries.
