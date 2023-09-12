CORRECTION
In the High School Roundup on B2 in Saturday’s weekend edition, the final interception in Paraclete’s game was attributed to the wrong player.
The correct player who intercepted the ball is Stacy Gentle.
The story has been corrected online.
Judge rules for Oregon State and Washington, says departing Pac-12 schools can’t hold meeting
A judge granted a request by Oregon State and Washington State for a temporary restraining order on Monday to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting until it can be determined who has the right to make up the disintegrating conference’s board of directors.
At a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court in Washington, Judge Gary Libey ruled that a meeting scheduled for later this week with conference commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from 10 departing members cannot take place.
Oregon State and Washington State want full control over decision making for the conference as the only schools committed to the conference beyond the current school year. The schools filed the breach of bylaws complaint Friday.
Leaders of the Pacific Northwest schools have stated they would like to rebuild the Pac-12, taking control of its assets and intellectual property while preserving its brand. They say they fear the outgoing schools will try to dissolve the conference and divvy up its assets.
Oregon State and Washington State contend that eight schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and California — forfeited their right to be on the board when they announced their intentions to join other conferences next year. USC and UCLA were stripped of voting rights by the Pac-12 in 2022 when they decided to join the Big Ten.
The departing schools dispute what constitutes formal notification of departure from the conference.
Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigns after kiss scandal at World Cup
MADRID — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.
Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney.
Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
He had already been suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct on the Aug. 20 final in Sydney, Australia.
Rubiales will also resign as UEFA vice president.
Norrman rallies to win Irish Open
STRAFFAN, Ireland — Vincent Norrman gave Sweden two straight wins on the European tour when he shot 7-under 65 to capture the Irish Open title on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faltered in the final round by hitting into the water on three holes.
A week after 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg won the European Masters in Switzerland to secure a spot on the Ryder Cup team, the 25-year-old Norrman won at The K Club to earn his second victory in two months. He won the Barbasol Championship in July, co-sanctioned by the European and PGA Tour.
Play was delayed for about 90 minutes because of bad weather soon after the leading groups teed off, with McIlroy at that stage in a four-way share of the lead on 12-under par. But he hit into the water from the fairway on Nos. 7 and 11, and twice found water on the 16th. McIlroy shot 74 and tied for 16th.
Hurly Long of German had a 72 to finish second.
Shane Lowry (68) tied for third with Ryan Fox (70), Grant Forrest (70) and Thriston Lawrence (66) in a confidence-boosting performance ahead of the Ryder Cup.
Minjee Lee wins on LPGA in a playoff
CINCINNATI — Minjee Lee lost a five-shot lead on the back nine Sunday and recovered at just the right time, hitting wedge to 2 feet for birdie to beat Charley Hull on the second playoff hole in the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Lee, a two-time major champion, won for the first time this year after closing with a 1-under 71. It was her second playoff victory on the LPGA Tour, and she never imagined it would get to that point. She led Hull by five through 10 holes. Six holes later, they were tied.
Lee had to make a 7-foot par putt on the last hole to join Hull at 16-under 272. On the second extra hole on the 18th, Lee’s wedge rolled out to 2 feet for birdie and Hull missed her birdie putt from about 15 feet.
Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin closed with a 67 to finish alone in third, and that should be enough for the 20-year-old from China to reach No. 1 in the world when the next ranking is official on Tuesday.
Loyd wins scoring title, but late run lifts Sparks over Storm
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, setting a league record on her way to the scoring title, but the Los Angeles Sparks closed out the regular season with a 12-2 run to pull out a 91-89 victory over the Storm on Sunday.
Loyd sank 9 of 22 shots for the Storm (11-29), who end the season on a four-game losing streak. She hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range and finishes the season with a record 939 points. Former teammate Breanna Stewart, now playing for the New York Liberty, was second with 919 as the league expanded its regular season to 40 games. Loyd led the league with an average of 24.6 points per game. Stewart averaged 23.0. Loyd scored 25 or more points 21 times this season. No other player had more than 15.
Nneka Ogwumike had 22 points to pace the Sparks (17-23), who trailed most of the game before outscoring the Storm 20-11 in the final period.
Ezi Magbegor pitched in with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Seattle. Magbegor grabbed a team-record 318 rebounds this season, one more than Stewart had for the Storm in 2016.
The Sparks were eliminated from playoff contention when the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx on Friday to clinch the eighth seed.
Sharp’s late goal helps Galaxy rally for 2-2 draw with St Louis City
CARSON CITY — Billy Sharp scored in the 82nd minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City on Sunday night.
St. Louis City (15-10-3) jumped in front early when Samuel Adeniran took a pass from Jared Stroud in the 4th minute and scored his seventh goal of the season.
João Klauss found the net for a sixth time this season, using an assist from Aziel Jackson in the 28th minute to push the lead to 2-0 at halftime.
The Galaxy (7-10-9) got on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute on a penalty-kick goal by Riqui Puig. Puig’s sixth goal of the season came after a handball foul on Adeniran. Adeniran was hit with a second yellow card in the 60th minute, forcing St. Louis City to play a man down through 10 minutes of stoppage time.
Sharp used an assist from Uri Rosell to notch his second netter of the campaign.
Jonathan Bond finished with one save for the Galaxy. Roman Bürki stopped six shots for St. Louis City.
Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women’s doubles, beating 2020 champs Siegemund and Zvonareva
NEW YORK — Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title in just their fourth tournament together, beating 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 7-6 (9), 6-3 on Sunday.
It was the first Grand Slam women’s doubles title for both Dabrowski, a Canadian, and Routliffe, who is from New Zealand. The No. 16 seeds in Flushing Meadows first paired up earlier this summer in Montreal.
After the lengthy tiebreaker in which both teams had set points, Dabrowski and Routliffe quickly seized control in the second set by breaking Zvonarena’s serve in the first game, then Siegemund’s in the third for a 3-0 lead.
The No. 12 seeds won the next two games and were within 4-3 after Siegemund held during a lengthy game, but Dabrowski and Routliffe won the next two games to close it out.
Siegemund and Zvonareva were playing in their first tournament together when they won the title at Flushing Meadows, with no fans attending because of COVID-19 restrictions. They have won four championships as a team.
Siegemund, who cried after being booed by fans for playing slowly when she lost to women’s singles champion Coco Gauff in the first round, was thankful to have them in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.
“It was just great to play with people again, not like in 2020,” Siegemund said.
Diede de Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair for her 12th straight Grand Slam title
NEW YORK — Diede de Groot won her 12th straight Grand Slam wheelchair singles title Sunday, beating Yui Kamiji 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open women’s final.
The Dutch star completed her third straight calendar-year Grand Slam, including a Golden Slam in 2021, when she also won the Paralympic gold medal. De Groot has won six straight U.S. Open titles and 20 major singles titles overall — not that she keeps count.
“I’d like to really not worry about it too much, because then you’re going to start to think about, ‘Oh, I want to reach this or I want to reach that,’” she said. “I really just want to focus on my game, and that’s what I did today. So that’s what I’m really proud of. But I think just being this consistent is what I’m really proud of. Being able to do it multiple times in the year.”
De Groot hasn’t lost a Grand Slam singles match since falling in the French Open semifinals in 2020.
Alfie Hewett, the No. 2 seed, beat Gordon Reid 6-4, 6-3 in a matchup of British players to win his fourth U.S. Open men’s title.
US wins Berhalter’s return match as coach, beats Uzbekistan 3-0 on goals by Weah, Pepi and Pulisic
ST. LOUIS — The United States won its first match in Gregg Berhalter’s second term as coach, beating Uzbekistan 3-0 in an exhibition Saturday behind goals by Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic.
Weah put the U.S. ahead in the fourth minute, Pepi doubled the lead in second-half stoppage time and Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Berhalter first was hired after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament, where they lost to the Netherlands 3-1. He was replaced by interim coaches while the U.S. Soccer Federation investigated a domestic violence accusation brought to its attention by the Reyna family, then was rehired.
Weah put the U.S. ahead with his fifth goal in 32 international appearances. Weston McKennie stuck out a leg to acrobatically control a cross from Antonee Robinson, twisted while dribbling to avoid four defenders and dished wide to Weah. A son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, Tim Weah beat goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov inside the far post with an angled right-foot shot from about 15 yards.
Weah has scored against a nation from each continent, also getting goals against Wales, Bolivia, Morocco and Jamaica. Weah joined McKennie at Juventus this season and they became the first club teammates to combine on a U.S. goal since Carlos Bocanegra fed Cint Dempsey against Barbados in 2008.
Canada holds off US to win bronze at Basketball World Cup in OT, 127-118
MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. played the bronze-medal game short-handed, and Canada sent the Americans home from the World Cup empty-handed.
Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada — after surviving a miracle from Mikal Bridges that forced overtime — medaled at a global men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 87 years by topping the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game at the World Cup on Sunday.
RJ Barrett scored 23 for Canada (6-2), which improved to 2-21 all-time against the U.S. in FIBA senior men’s competitions. The lone previous win came at a FIBA Americas event in 2005, a game that wasn’t loaded with big-name NBA players. This one was, Canada having seven on its roster and the U.S. having all 12 of its players hail from the league.
But three of those U.S. players — Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. — missed the game with illness. Anthony Edwards led the Americans (5-3) with 24 points, Austin Reaves scored 23 and Bridges had 19 for the U.S.
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for 1st time, holds off Serbia 83-77 for gold medal
MANILA, Philippines — Have a summer, Germany. Dirk Nowitzki went into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and now his homeland stands atop the men’s international basketball world.
Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night. It was Germany’s first World Cup title; before now, its top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002.
Germany went 8-0 in the tournament, becoming the fifth consecutive champion to go unbeaten.
Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia (6-2), which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments. It was routed by the U.S. 129-92 in the 2014 gold-medal game, and little was expected of the team this summer — merely because its best player, Nikola Jokic of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, decided not to play and instead opted to rest for the coming season.
But Serbia went on a surprise run, fueled by inspiration the team took from the loss of reserve forward Borisa Simanic. He was fouled late in a first-round win against South Sudan, needed surgery that night for internal injuries and then a second surgery was required to remove one of his kidneys.
Simanic will get a medal. But it’ll be silver, after Germany simply proved too tough.
Danilina and Heliovaara win US Open mixed doubles title, defeating Americans Pegula and Krajicek
NEW YORK — Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship Saturday, the first-time partners defeating top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4.
The pair came together just before the tournament and quickly clicked, both picking up their first Grand Slam titles.
“I didn’t know you two weeks ago. Now I know you very well,” Heliovaara, a native of Finland who ranked in the top 10 of men’s doubles earlier this year, told Danilina in the trophy ceremony after the match.
Pegula, ranked No. 3 in singles, hasn’t been past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in singles and lost in the 2022 French Open women’s doubles final with American Coco Gauff. The teen was next on Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final.
Pegula and Gauff will share the No. 1 spot in the new women’s doubles rankings on Monday.
Danilina, who is from Kazakhstan and won an NCAA title at the University of Florida in 2017, was in her second Grand Slam final. She and Beatriz Haddad Maia lost in the Australian Open women’s doubles final in 2022.
With members of the Kazakhstan tennis federation in the stands watching, Danilina and Heliovaara edged ahead when they broke Krajicek’s serve for a 5-4 lead in the second set. Heliovaara served it out, leaping in celebration after the final point.
Pegula and Krajicek were trying to become the first all-American team to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles title since Melanie Oudin and Jack Sock in 2011.
Cavaliers reach agreement to bring back center Tristan Thompson on 1-year contract, agent tells AP
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached agreement on a one-year contract to reunite with center Tristan Thompson, his agent Rich Paul said Monday night.
Thompson won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016. The 32-year-old spent nine seasons with Cleveland, appearing in four straight Finals on teams led by LeBron James. He and James played together late last season with the Los Angles Lakers.
Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, confirmed Thompson’s deal in a text to the AP.
Thompson, who was drafted by the Cavs with the No. 4 overall pick in 2011, will give Cleveland some added depth up front, toughness and a player with plenty of postseason experience. He’s appeared in 94 playoff games.
The 6-foot-9 Thompson has averaged 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 730 career games.
Cleveland went 51-31 in the regular season last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 before being knocked out in five games by the New York Knicks, who were much more physical than the Cavs.
Thompson has also played for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana and Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.