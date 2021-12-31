Nuggets-Warriors off; Rivers, Malone enter NBA protocols
The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons Thursday, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season while two more head coaches entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
Golden State’s game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets — through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus — did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest.
Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without head coach Michael Malone. He went into the protocols on Thursday, as did Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers. The 76ers were using assistant coach Dan Burke in Rivers’ place for their game Thursday against Brooklyn.
Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault as head coaches in the protocols.
Also in the protocols: around 120 players, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league — including assistant coaches, broadcasters, referees, media relations personnel, stat crew members, athletic trainers and more.
“This is mentally exhausting,” said Portland assistant Scott Brooks, who is filling in for Billups during his protocols stint.
For some teams, there was progress Thursday. Toronto, which has been decimated by the virus in recent weeks, had most of its players back for practice.
“I clean things a lot more. I wear my mask a lot more. I stay in my office by myelf all the time,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I go home when practice is over. There’s all kinds of things that I try to do.”
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet was among the Raptors back on the floor, after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time. VanVleet’s tale this time wasn’t particularly different from many — not all, but many — players who have spoken about their virus experience in recent weeks, with the majority saying their symptoms weren’t particularly difficult to get through.
The league believes that is at least in part because of most players, 97% at last count, choosing to have been vaccinated and 65% of players having received a booster shot. Every NBA head coach is also fully vaccinated.
Harbaugh: Michigan DB Hill questionable for Orange Bowl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that defensive back Dax Hill was not yet in Miami and was questionable to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia.
Harbaugh did not provide details of what kept Hill from traveling with the team nor what could keep him out of the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night. Harbaugh added Hill could be joining the team in Florida later Thursday.
“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll know more today.”
Hill is second on the team in tackles with 65 and has two interceptions for the second-ranked Wolverines (12-1).
Colts’ Leonard off virus list, ready to face Raiders
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard couldn’t wait to get back to work Thursday.
He has even bigger plans for Sunday.
Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday’s game at Arizona — and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.
“Actually, I tested negative that morning and then probably around 1 or 2 is when I tested positive,” he said while wearing a mask on a video call with reporters Thursday. “I got on a plane ride back home around 7 and now we’re here. I feel good.”
That’s good news for the Colts, who had six starters including Leonard out because of the virus last weekend and would have been severely short-handed Sunday if the NFL hadn’t reduced the isolation period from 10 days to five.
Under the previous guideline, Leonard would have missed this week’s game, too.
Instead, all six starters who missed the Arizona game because of the virus have been activated over the past two days. It’s still unclear whether quarterback Carson Wentz or right tackle Braden Smith will clear the protocols before Sunday.
But nobody missed the game more than the passionate Leonard, who uses any slight as motivation. And now the masterful takeaway artist has even bigger plans for Sunday — clinching a playoff spot by beating the Raiders.
“That definitely sucked — going home, not being able to go out there and perform with my guys, not being able to see my family, not being able to watch the game fully,” he said. “Thank God, they changed the rule. I’m back, I’m feeling good and I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”
Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists
DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester, all in their first year of eligibility, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.
The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli, in his sixth year as a finalist, and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fourth year.
Other finalists announced Thursday are safety Leroy Butler, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas — all finalists for the third time; defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young, and cornerback Ronde Barber, two-time finalists; and tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis, their first time in the finals.
A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August to the Canton, Ohio, hall. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 10 at NFL Honors, the prime-time TV program during which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.
Three others — Dick Vermeil in the coaching category, Art McNally as a contributor, and Cliff Branch as a senior player — also are candidates for the class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually.
Hester is the rare finalist who made his mark mostly on special teams. He opened the 2007 Super Bowl for Chicago with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred. An All-Pro three times, Hester was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s and one of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Thomas, a five-time All-Pro, also was a regular on special teams, for Miami, and made his mark as one of the surest tacklers in football as an outstanding linebacker from 1996-2008, a golden era for the position.
Boselli has been part of a strong group of offensive linemen considered for the Hall of Fame in recent years. Kevin Mawae, Steve Hutchinson and Alan Faneca preceded the former Jaguars star into the hall. A three-time All-Pro, Boselli made the All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite playing only half the decade.
Slater, David 4th-time nominees for NFL sportsmanship award
NEW YORK — Matthew Slater and Lavonte David are nominees for the fourth time for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The league announced Thursday the eight finalists for the honor that recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
Joining Slater, a wide receiver and special teams standout for New England, and Tampa Bay linebacker David are Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Houston receiver Brandin Cooks, Miami defensive back Jason McCourty, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan, San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen.
A panel of former players that include Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin selected the eight finalists from the 32 team nominees. The panel also is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Leonard Wheeler and Larry Fitzgerald, who won the first Art Rooney award in 2014.
Hurley, sick with COVID, says virus has taken a mental toll
STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Dan Hurley was reveling in the return of basketball this season — the ability to travel to a tournament his team played in the Bahamas, the loud crowds at home and away games — when just before Christmas he began feeling sick.
Like many other programs, the Huskies (10-3) are now in a pause because of COVID-19, with Hurley, other staff members and nine players having tested positive or showing symptoms, so far. Two games have been canceled or postponed.
Since the season began Nov. 9, more than 190 men’s Division I basketball games and more than 160 women’s D-I games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. The majority came after mid-December, with several stretching into the new year.
Like last year, the pandemic is again taking a mental as well as a physical toll, Hurley said Thursday, speaking from home where he is isolated with other family members, who also have the virus.
“Pausing again and that feeling of being isolated and away from your team and the season and your purpose, starts to weigh on you,” he said.
Hurley said its clear that even if UConn has enough players to suit up for their next scheduled game at Seton Hall on Jan. 8, they won’t be at full strength, because of the staggered nature of people testing positive.
Hurley said there has been talk around the Big East about instituting a five-day rather than 10-day quarantine for players who come down with COVID-19, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, because of all the public health and political officials who would have to sign on to that, he’s not clear as to how soon that can happen.
“There’s a sense, I think, of getting through the first six weeks of I don’t know, 13 games, that we were kind of in the clear with this,” Hurley said. “It’s been a real humbling reminder.”
Hurley, who said he’s been feeling better over the last day, has been trying to keep spirts up on his team, telling them that since everyone is getting the virus now, and everyone is vaccinated they’ve got a good chance of being healthy the rest of the season - at least he hopes so.
Steelers’ Roethlisberger says Monday could be last home game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could be his last at Heinz Field.
“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees,” Roethlisberger said on Thursday. “That’s just not what I’ve ever done, or who I am. But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing that this could be it.”
The 39-year-old insisted that he won’t make any final decisions until after the season, and Roethlisberger noted that his team remains in the playoff hunt.
But for now, the veteran quarterback publicly acknowledged for the first time that he could play his final home game on Monday.
“I’ll address the definite answer at some point down the road,” Roethlisberger said. “My focus is on winning this game. If it is indeed my last regular-season game (at Heinz Field), it’s going to be one of the most important games of my career.”
Roethlisberger, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 draft, is the franchise leader in just about every major statistical passing category. He has led Pittsburgh to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships in a franchise-record 18 seasons with the organization.
Browns’ Mayfield downplays death threats after Packers loss
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s focus is solely on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s got no time for the “keyboard warriors.”
The Browns’ polarizing quarterback downplayed death threats he received following his four-interception performance at Green Bay, calling attacks by his critics on social media “empty threats” and “ignorant.’”
“It’s just one of those things that it’s blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside,” Mayfield said Thursday on a Zoom call following practice. “It’s not like it’s anything new for us.”
Mayfield didn’t provide details on the threats, which were first revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week by his wife, Emily. She also lamented “lies” and “blatant disrespect” aimed at her husband.
Mayfield, who has had a stormy, injury-slowed fourth season in Cleveland, threw a career-high four picks in a 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas. He had missed two weeks of practice after testing positive for COVID-19, and only arrived in Wisconsin hours before kickoff.
But that didn’t stop attacks from some laying blame on him for a loss that severely damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes.
Mayfield’s accustomed to pointed and hateful criticism, and he’s never been afraid to lash out at his detractors.
Blackhawks’ Lacquette becomes NHL’s 1st First Nations scout
EDMONTON, Alberta — When Brigette Lacquette first heard from the Chicago Blackhawks, she didn’t think the message was real.
It was, and it arrived at a perfect time.
Lacquette became the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team when she was hired by the Blackhawks this year.
Making history is familiar for Lacquette, who became the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada in a Winter Olympics in 2018. The defender earned a silver medal, but was left off Canada’s Olympic roster for 2022.
“I had to go through some things mentally and emotionally throughout the summer just with everything in life,” Lacquette told The Canadian Press.
“This job has kept me busy and I have something to look forward to and something I want to excel at, get better at every single day and give it my all. It turns out, I really love this job.”
The 29-year-old Ojibwa from Mallard, Manitoba, also played in three world championships over six years on the national women’s team, winning two silver medals and a bronze.
Lacquette saw a seemingly random message on her Facebook page in May from Blackhawks assistant general manager Ryan Stewart, who oversees pro evaluation.
“I had to Google him because, to be honest, I didn’t think it was real,” Lacquette said.
The Blackhawks were looking to replenish their scouting staff after a COVID-19 contraction, Stewart said.
Men’s super-G in Bormio called off because of warm weather
BORMIO, Italy — A men’s World Cup super-G scheduled for the Stelvio course on Thursday was called off because of warm weather.
With the temperature forecast to reach 7 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), organizers were concerned that conditions would not be safe enough.
The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise, Alberta, in November but had been postponed because of weather issues at the Canadian resort. It was not immediately clear if the race would be postponed to a later date again or canceled altogether.
The race would have been the final event of the calendar year.
The men open 2022 with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 5.
Over the previous two days, Dominik Paris won a downhill in Bormio and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a super-G.
Also Thursday, the International Ski Federation announced that women’s giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Maribor, Slovenia, on Jan. 8 and 9, respectively, have been canceled because of “the present situation on the race hill and unfavorable weather forecast.”
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19
MELBOURNE, Australia — French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning Jan. 17.
The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.
“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,” Pavlyuchenkova said on social media Thursday. “But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.
“Now it’s important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I’ll be back on court when it’s safe for everyone.”
Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons.
After making her first Grand Slam final in June — a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros — Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. She led Russia to the Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, in November, and in August teamed with Andrey Rublev to win mixed doubles gold for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.
NFL exec Troy Vincent hopes Rooney Rule becomes unnecessary
NFL executive Troy Vincent hopes hiring minority candidates becomes so common that the Rooney Rule is unnecessary.
“We should be creating a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities,” Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday. “They should be doing the right thing for the right reasons, not because there’s a policy.”
The NFL entered another hiring cycle this week when teams looking for a head coach were allowed to start interviewing candidates on Tuesday. The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, head coach and all coordinator roles. At least one of those interviews must be held in-person for any head coach or general manager opening.
Since the Rooney Rule was implemented in 2003, 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities. This year, only one Black head coach was hired for seven openings, but 13 Black coordinators and three general managers got jobs.
Syracuse hires offensive coordinator, QB coach from Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Dino Babers has added a pair of former Virginia coaches to his staff, hiring Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach.
Both served in those positions for the Cavaliers for six years under coach Bronco Mendenhall, who suddenly resigned four weeks ago.
Anae also spent nine years in two stints as offensive coordinator at BYU, his alma mater. He replaces offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert, who was fired in November after two seasons with the Orange.
“Coach Anae has proven to lead a number of successful offenses in his career, including in the ACC,” Babers said in a statement Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Syracuse and look forward to him getting started with our team.”
Anae and Beck, also a BYU alum, enjoyed considerable success together in their tenure at Virginia with quarterbacks Kurt Benkert, Bryce Perkins and Brennan Armstrong. They are the only quarterbacks in program history to throw for 20 or more touchdowns in multiple seasons — Armstrong in 2020-21, Perkins in 2018-19, and Benkert in 2016-17.
No fans for Canadian national figure skating championships
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada’s figure skating championships will have no fans in attendance as the national federation adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers.
This change aligns with the Ontario government’s decision Thursday to limit attendance at sporting and other event venues. The government capped crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less.
The new capacity limits will go into effect Friday when the NBA’s Toronto Raptors are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Clippers.
Skate Canada will offer refunds for all purchased tickets for the skating event at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena from Jan. 6-13. The competition helps Canada decide who will represent it at the Beijing Olympics in February.
The governing body said the senior event will be held, but the exhibition gala has been canceled.
Media also will not attend in person.
Man City’s João Cancelo assaulted, injured by ‘four cowards’
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City player João Cancelo was left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being attacked by four people during a burglary at his home on Thursday night.
The Portugal defender said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.
“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo wrote. “When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face with this state.”
The photo on Instagram showed a deep cut above his right eyebrow and cuts closer to his eye.
“I don’t know how there are people with such meanness,” he wrote. “The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I after many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”
Premier League champion City gave more details of the incident.
Porto ends 2021 on top in Portugal after beating Benfica 3-1
Porto finished 2021 on top of the Portuguese league on goal difference after beating Benfica 3-1 on Thursday in its fierce rival’s first game since the departure of coach Jorge Jesus.
Two goals — from Fabio Vieira and Pepe — in the space of three minutes in the first half gave Porto a 2-0 lead after 37 minutes.
Roman Yaremchuk pulled a goal back for Benfica in the 47th, but Andre Almeida was sent off for the visitors two minutes later after receiving a second yellow card and Mehdi Taremi restored Porto’s two-goal advantage with a finish through the goalkeeper’s legs in the 69th.
Both Porto and Sporting have 44 points but Porto has a superior goal difference. Benfica is seven points back in third place.
Jesus and Benfica parted company this week midway through the second season of his second spell in charge and his assistant, Nélson Veríssimo, was leading the team against Porto for the first time. He will be in charge until the end of the season.
Barcelona’s COVID-19 outbreak swells, Leicester-Norwich off
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad swelled to 10 on Thursday, potentially jeopardizing the team’s return to league play after Spain’s winter break of nearly two weeks.
Meanwhile, in England, Saturday’s match between Leicester and Norwich in the Premier League was postponed because Norwich did not have the required numbers to play as a result of COVID-19 cases and injuries. It is the 17th match to be called off in the league in the past month.
Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract COVID-19, Barcelona said. They are self-isolating at home and the team said they were “in good health.”
The club already announced this week that Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating.
Barcelona is also depleted by injuries going into Sunday’s match at Mallorca in seventh place.
Real Madrid said Wednesday that four players — Vinicius Jr., Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga — tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s game against Getafe.
