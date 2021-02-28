Morikawa’s late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance
BRADENTON, Fla. — PGA champion Collin Morikawa made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch Saturday and made it look as though no one could catch him. All it took was two bad holes to turn the Workday Open into a chase.
Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 at the Concession Golf Club, a reasonable score except for what it could have been. When he drove to the front of the green on the 316-yard 12th hole and made an 8-foot birdie, he was at 17-under par and no one else was closer than five shots.
He wound up leading by two shots over Brooks Koepka, who got his mistakes out the way early and shot 70, and Billy Horschel. who had a 69.
Rory McIlroy, who made a double bogey for the second straight day, was hopeful of getting to 10 under to at least give himself a chance. He did one better with a 66, including an eagle on the par-5 13th that gave so many players fits, and wound up just four shots behind.
Morikawa was at 15-under 201.
Nelly Korda leads LPGA as Sorenstam falls to bottom of pack
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda surged into the lead Saturday in the Gainbridge LPGA with a 4-under 68 that left her in position to make it consecutive wins for the Korda family to start the season.
Annika Sorenstam sank to the bottom.
Korda, whose older sister Jessica won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions last month to start the new LPGA Tour season, dropped only one shot on a breezy day at Lake Nona to lead by one over Patty Tavatanakit.
Sorenstam, playing for the first time in more than 12 years after retiring, had no expectations and no excuses. She kept leaving herself in bad spots around the green and finished with a 79. That put her in last place by four shots, 22 shots behind Korda.
The 50-year-old Swede was making a one-time appearance because the tournament was brought to her home course, and she was happy enough to make the cut on the number.
“We put every effort into every single shot,” she said. “Just wasn’t meant to be today. Another day tomorrow. I got two bonus days this week, so that’s a good thing.”
Korda was at 13-under 203, one shot ahead of Tavatanakit, the blossoming Thai star who needed only a half-dozen starts on the Symetra Tour to earn her LPGA card when she left UCLA.
Weir leads by 2 at Cologuard Classic, Mickelson 9 back
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mike Weir went on a back-nine birdie binge to take control of the Cologuard Classic.
Phil Mickelson waded into the mud for the second straight day and will have to dig out of a deep hole if he’s going to make history.
Weir shot a 5-under 67 to build a two-shot lead in the Cologuard Classic on Saturday, leaving Mickelson with a lot of ground to make up to win his third straight PGA Tour Champions start.
“I can’t recall a time where I’ve hit so many shots close to the hole,” Weir said. “I’ve hit really a lot of shots that have been almost tap-in to just outside of tap-in. My wedges have been very good, even mid iron game’s been very good, and I’m driving it good.”
Weir shot 66 in the opening round and had eight birdies in breezy conditions at tricky Tucson National. The Canadian left-hander was at 13 under, with Kevin Sutherland second heading into the final round.
Tim Petrovic became the second player in PGA Tour Champions history to have a hole-in-one in consecutive rounds with an ace on No. 14. He was 8 under after a 67.
S. Illinois ends North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak
Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs, and Southern Illinois beat top-ranked North Dakota State 38-14 on Saturday that ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.
North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships, last lost on Nov. 4, 2017 to then-No. 8 South Dakota State.
“We didn’t show up and play very well,” Bison coach Matt Entz said. “There was not any position group that played well.”
It was the Bison’s worst defeat since a 37-6 loss at Cal Poly during the 2005 season.
Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover. Elliott finished with 91 yards rushing and Williams had 41, and the pair also had touchdown runs in the second quarter.
The Salukis (2-1, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bison, who were 16.5-point favorites.
Osborne has triple-double in No. 10 UCLA women’s rout of USC
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne recorded the ninth triple-double in UCLA history, Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points and the 10th-ranked Bruins made a season-high 16 3-pointers in their 93-51 victory over Southern California on Friday night.
Osborne had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes. The sophomore is the seventh player in program history to have a triple-double and first since Japreece Dean against Yale in November 2019.
Onyenwere scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in her career and second this season. The senior forward made a career-high six 3-pointers and was 11 of 19 from the field.
Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points, including going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, as UCLA (14-4, 12-4 Pac—12) posted its highest margin of victory over its crosstown rival since 1999 and won both regular-season games against the Trojans for the first time in three seasons.
Alissa Pili led USC (10-11, 8-10) with 18 points and Jordyn Jenkins scored 14.
MLS says Burkle backs out owning Sacramento expansion team
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer says Ron Burkle has backed out of plans for an expansion team in Sacramento, California, that was scheduled to start play in 2023.
The league said in a statement Friday night that Burkle’s decision was “based on issues with the project related to COVID-19.”
MLS announced the Sacramento Republic as its 29th team on Oct. 21, 2019, and said then the team would start play in 2022. MLS said July 17 that Sacramento would not start play until the 2023 season because of the pandemic. At the time, the league delayed Charlotte, North Carolina, until 2022 and St. Louis until 2023.
MLS expanded to 26 teams last year with the addition of Miami and Nashville, Tennessee. Austin, Texas joins this season, which is scheduled to start April 17.
Sacramento’s announced ownership group included Burkle, founder of The Yucaipa Cos. and an owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, as lead investor. He was joined by entertainment executive Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle, an investor in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings who had spearheaded the bid for MLS expansion since 2014.
Burkle’s group had planned a $300 million soccer-specific stadium on a 14-acre site downtown and signed a deal with UC Davis Health to be its MLS jersey sponsor.
But the group had run into cost issues with the proposed stadium site and had yet to break ground on the proposed 21,000-seat stadium. There also was growing concern the team would not be able to start until 2024.
Schröder returns, Lakers beat Blazers 102-93 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 28 points, Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers’ lineup, and Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Montrezl Harrell had 17 points, and James added 11 rebounds and seven assists as the defending NBA champions avoided their longest losing streak since March 2019.
The fresh-legged Schröder was outstanding after a four-game absence under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, scoring 13 points in the second half and leading the Lakers’ decisive surge on both ends of the court.
Los Angeles pushed ahead in the third quarter and hung on comfortably for only its second win since losing All-Star selection Anthony Davis to a calf injury 12 days ago.
Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 35 points in the first half for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. Portland committed 16 turnovers while losing to the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time since November 2018.
Leonard has 30 points, Clippers beat Grizzlies for split
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Lou Williams added 17 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-99 on Friday night to split a two-game series.
Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Paul George each had 13 points for the Clippers, 122-94 losers on Thursday night.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant scored 20 points before he was ejected, receiving a pair of technical for arguing a no-call with 2:18 remaining. De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points.
It evident from the start that the Clippers were going to be much more aggressive on both ends of the floor than they were a night earlier.
The Clippers concentrated defensively on guarding the paint better than the previous game when Memphis amassed 72 paint points. Los Angeles was willing to see if the Grizzlies could make enough outside shots.
Wild use early goals to beat Kings 3-1 for 6th straight win
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild blitzed the Los Angeles Kings with three goals in a span of just over three minutes in the first period and held on to win 3-1 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.
Kirill Kaprizov, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild, who ended the Kings’ six-game winning streak. Minnesota’s last loss was to the Kings in Los Angeles on Feb. 16. That was Minnesota’s first game back after a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols.
Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild, holding the Kings scoreless until Jeff Carter’s goal late in the third period in his first action since Feb. 2. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings, who were done in by the Wild’s three goals in a 3:03 span.
Minnesota struck first on Kaprizov’s fifth of the year, a sprawling wrap-around goal at 12:33.
Bjugstad doubled the Wild’s lead less than two minutes later after Quick misplayed a puck off the backboards. The carom rolled out to Bjugstad alone in the slot, and he buried a backhander for his 100th career goal.
No. 9 Iowa loses forward Nunge to season-ending knee injury
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa forward Jack Nunge will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes’ loss at No. 3 Michigan on Thursday.
School officials said the 6-foot-11 sophomore has a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery next week. Nunge was averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
This marks the second time Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury in just over a year. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019.
Sabres G Ullmark to miss a month; Eichel out against Flyers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least the next month with a lower-body injury, leaving Buffalo with one established netminder.
Captain Jack Eichel will also miss his second game but remains day to day with a lower body injury, coach Ralph Krueger said before Buffalo hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Veteran backup Carter Hutton will take over and start both games of Buffalo’s weekend series against the Flyers, with minor league callup Jonas Johansson serving as backup.
High-priced forward Jeff Skinner, however, is set to return after being a healthy scratch the past three games. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will play 3 1/2 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and spent two weeks in the NHL’s coronavirus protocol.
Forward Tobias Rieder will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury.
Former Wimbledon champ Conchita Martínez has coronavirus
MADRID — Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Martínez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.
Martínez is the coach of former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.
The 48-year-old Martínez said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.
Top seeds Bautista Agut and Goffin reach Open Sud final
MONTPELLIER, France — Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-1 and set up an Open Sud de France final against second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium on Saturday.
The Spaniard Bautista Agut is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019.
Goffin, who lost his previous two semifinals in Montpellier, seeks a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall.
Bautista Agut was solid throughout, saving the three break points he faced, breaking the German qualifier’s serve four times, and winning 84% of his first-serve points.
Goffin beat unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a semifinal in which both players dropped serve three times.
French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final
ADELAIDE, Australia — French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive.
The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.
Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.
Swiatek had 22 winners and just six unforced errors in a dominant performance, showing that her success at Roland Garros was no fluke.
Messi scores, assists in Barcelona 2-0 win at Sevilla
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi unlocked Sevilla’s defense with a goal and an assist to finally give Barcelona a much-needed victory over a first-class opponent on Saturday.
Messi’s quick feet and vision, Ousmane Dembele’s speed and finishing touch, and a defensive performance that Ronald Koeman called his team’s best of this Spanish league marked the 2-0 win in Seville.
The victory lifted Barcelona past Real Madrid into second place, two points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has two matches in hand.
Barcelona also halted Sevilla’s climb up the standings by ending its six-round winning streak, keeping Julen Lopetegui’s side in fourth place at eight points off the lead. A win by Sevilla would have moved it ahead of Barcelona and made it a firm title contender.
Equally as important, the victory boosted Barcelona’s hopes of coming back from a 2-0 deficit when it hosts Sevilla next week in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.
Bayern underlines title credentials routing Cologne 5-1
BERLIN — Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagged another two goals as Bayern Munich routed Cologne 5-1 to end its two-game winless streak and consolidate its league lead on Saturday.
Lewandowski took his season tally to 28 as Bayern stayed two points clear of Leipzig, which beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 with an injury-time winner in the late game.
Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka, making his first league start since recovering from the coronavirus, lifted a cross for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to open the scoring in the 18th minute, then brilliantly set up Lewandowski in the 34th.
Goretzka received the ball from Lewandowski, turned and played the ball through Cologne defender Rafael Czichos’ legs, and sent it to the right for Lewandowski to finish.
Defensive errors from David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng allowed Ellyes Skhiri to pull one back after the break as Cologne enjoyed an encouraging phase.
Bayern coach Hansi Glick sent on Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry in the 64th. The former was making his comeback from the coronavirus and he needed less than a minute to set up Lewandowski’s second goal.
Mbappe scores 2 as PSG moves into 2nd place in French league
PARIS — French league top-scorer Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain routed rock-bottom Dijon 4-0 to move up to second place on Saturday.
PSG was two points ahead of Lyon, which could reclaim second spot it it wins on Sunday.
Moise Kean gave visiting PSG the perfect start after five minutes. Mbappe and defender Abdou Diallo combined down the left to find near the penalty spot the Italy striker, who shifted the ball onto his right foot and squeezed it inside the right post.
Mbappe netted a penalty in the 32nd following a handball and has converted all five he has taken this season.
Zubcic wins GS to close gap on discipline leader Pinturault
BANSKO, Bulgaria — Filip Zubcic won the first men’s World Cup race after the skiing world championships Saturday to give new impetus to the battle for the season-long giant slalom title.
The Croatian skier overtook first-run leader Mathieu Faivre, who won the world title last week, to win by 0.40 seconds. Unheralded Stefan Brennsteiner was 0.93 behind in third for the Austrian’s first career podium.
Zubcic closed the gap on discipline leader Alexis Pinturault to just 22 points with three giant slaloms remaining. The next race is Sunday.
Gut-Behrami wins 2nd straight downhill, eyes season title
MOENA, Italy — Lara Gut-Behrami let out a brief scream of joy and held up her right arm after crossing the finish, then nodded her head moments later.
The Swiss skier won her second World Cup downhill in two days at Val di Fassa on Saturday to maintain her chance of winning the discipline title this season.
Gut-Behrami led Corinne Suter, the downhill world champion, by 0.32 seconds for a Swiss 1-2 finish.
Kira Weidle of Germany finished 0.68 behind in third, as the podium included the same three skiers who won the medals at the world championships downhill in another Italian resort, Cortina d’Ampezzo, two weeks ago.
Tour de France champion Pogacar wins UAE Tour
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won the UAE Tour on Saturday, finishing the weeklong race 35 seconds ahead of British rider Adam Yates.
The Slovenian’s success was also a win for the United Arab Emirates, as he competes for UAE Team Emirates. João Almeida of Portugal was third overall, 62 second behind Pogacar.
“Every win, every race has its own story. I want to continue like this,” Pogacar said.
Caleb Ewan of Australia edged out Irishman Sam Bennett in a sprint to win the seventh and final stage — a 147-kilometer (91-mile) route from Yas Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.