Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on IL with inflammation
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint.
The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA) was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Walker Buehler will start instead.
Los Angeles recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to take Kershaw’s roster spot.
The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts since signing a $17 million, one-year deal in March to return to his only professional club.
Kershaw also became the Dodgers’ franchise leader in strikeouts on April 30.
Kershaw has spent time on the injured list in each of the past seven seasons. He was bothered by left arm pain for the entire second half of last season, and he missed the Dodgers’ playoff run.
Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA) is making his fill-in start on normal rest because the Dodgers had an off day since his last start. He is also off to an outstanding start to the season with 32 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP.
Cleavinger is returning for his third stint with the Dodgers after allowing one earned run over 1.2 innings in his previous three appearances for Los Angeles this season. The Dodgers acquired him from Philadelphia in a three-team trade in December 2020.
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month
MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said.
Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Griner appeared for the brief hearing at a court outside Moscow handcuffed, wearing an orange hoodie and holding her face down. She did not express “any complaints about the detention conditions,” Boykov said.
The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
“Today’s news on Brittney Griner was not unexpected, and the WNBA continues to work with the U.S. government to get BG home safely and as soon as possible,” the basketball league said in a statement.
State Dept spokesman Ned Price said diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow spoke with Griner on Friday and reported she “is doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances.”
Russian officials have described Griner’s case as a criminal offense without making any political associations. But Moscow’s war in Ukraine has brought U.S.-Russia relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.
Jeudy’s girlfriend asks for case against him to be dismissed
DENVER — The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.
The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, told Judge Chantel Contiguglia that she did not feel threatened during the incident and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation,” The Denver Post reported.
Jeudy, 23, was arrested Thursday at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.
Even though authorities did not allege Jeudy committed violence, the sheriff’s office said such enhancers are typically added to cases when there is an intimate relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Contiguglia did not immediately decide what should happen with the case but allowed Jeudy to be released from jail and allowed him to travel. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.
After the hearing, Jeudy’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said Jeudy did not do anything that amounted to a crime and the domestic violence label should not have been applied to his case since there was no violence or attempted violence.
“Bad things happen to good people, and that’s what this case is,” Steinberg said.
Colts signs 4 draft picks, add 22 undrafted rookies
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed four players from this year’s draft class Friday and added 22 undrafted rookies to the roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, tight end Drew Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and defensive back Rodney Thomas II, the last four of Indy’s eight selections from draft weekend, all signed Friday. Each receives a three-year contract.
The most notable signing of the undrafted rookies is former Notre Dame and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan. Indy has had an undrafted rookie make its active roster for the season opener a league-high 23 consecutive years.
Ex-Texas forward Mitchell transfers to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Texas forward Tre Mitchell has transferred to Big 12 foe West Virginia.
Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins announced Mitchell’s signing Friday.
The 6-foot-9 Mitchell averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds per game last season and started 17 games for the Longhorns. He made nearly 48% of his field goal attempts and 80% of his free throws.
In February, Mitchell took what Texas called a personal leave of absence and didn’t play again. He entered the transfer portal in April.
Mitchell is a Pittsburgh native who spent his first two seasons at UMass.
“Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the ball to,” Huggins said in a statement. “He is a big-time Power 5 starter who is extremely experienced. Tre can score and rebound the basketball, and we are excited to get him here.”
Mitchell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He joins many other new faces in a busy offseason for the Mountaineers after several players from the 2021-22 roster transferred. The incoming transfers include former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, ex-Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, junior college forwards Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr., and Emmitt Matthews, who played his first three seasons at West Virginia and played last season at Washington.
Huskers confirm suspended assistant coach Chuck Love resigns
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love, who was suspended with pay three months ago, has left the program.
The university’s athletic department on Friday confirmed Love’s resignation.
Nebraska announced Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended but didn’t disclose a reason, calling it a personnel matter.
Love was in his sixth season at Nebraska with head coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota.
“I could not be more proud to have been a part of such an amazing and supportive coaching staff. It has truly been an honor,” he wrote on social media. “That said, I have come to the decision to move on and be with my family and explore other opportunities. I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been. Thank you NEBRASKA!”
Love’s suspension coincided with the departure of sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin.
Neither was on the bench for a Feb. 17 game at Penn State.
Williams has not said why Scoggin is no longer on the team.
Scoggin started all 25 games she played, averaged 8.4 points and was the Big Ten’s third-leading 3-point shooter (42%).
Williams had said Scoggin would be allowed to keep her athletic scholarship. Scoggin was still enrolled as of Friday, according to the university registrar.
Nebraska was 24-9 last season and lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Bills sign 8-player draft class; add 9 undrafted free agents
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed their entire eight-player draft class, including first-round pick cornerback Kaiir Elam, in time for the start of their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday.
The Bills also announced signing nine undrafted free agents, including two receivers: Appalachian State’s Malik Williams and BYU’s Neil Pau’u.
Williams earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his past three seasons, and finished fifth on the school list with 2,382 yards receiving and tied for seventh with 17 touchdowns. Pau’u led BYU with 46 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing the final three games with a season-ending leg injury.
Though Buffalo also drafted Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, the team’s depth at receiver could use replenishing following cutting Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders not re-signing after completing a one-year contract.
Other undrafted free agents signed by Buffalo were Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Tulsa cornerback Travon Fuller, Syracuse defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, UCLA tackle Alex Anderson, Northwest Missouri State tackle Tanner Owen, and Texas guard Derek Kerstetter.
Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing
LONDON — Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”
One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17.
“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.
Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.
Khan’s last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.
Cyclist Hondo banned for blood doping in Aderlass case
BERN, Switzerland — Former professional cyclist Danilo Hondo was banned Friday for blood doping revealed in an Austrian-led investigation and got a reduced sanction for his confession and cooperation.
Hondo was banned by a sports tribunal in Switzerland where the German was registered as a rider and worked coaching young riders when he was implicated in the Operation Aderlass case that revealed a blood doping ring.
The 48-year-old Hondo was banned from working in sports for 2 ½ years — backdated to September 2019 and which has now expired — with a further 5 ½ years suspended because of his “confession and broad cooperation,” the Swiss Olympic committee said.
Hondo competed at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 for the German pursuit team on the track. In a long road career he won two stages at the 2001 Giro d’Italia, where he was runner-up in the points classification.
He previously served a ban after being caught doping in 2005.
Hondo was a coach with the Swiss cycling federation in 2019 when Austrian investigators revealed a doping ring including blood transfusions linked to a doctor in Germany.
He admitted in an interview with German broadcaster ARD to doping from 2011 near the end of his career.
The Swiss tribunal ordered Hondo to pay 12,500 Swiss francs ($12,500) compensation plus legal costs toward his disciplinary investigation.
Top 4 Russian clubs challenge ban from UEFA competitions
BERLIN — The top four clubs in the Russian soccer league said Friday they have filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against being banned from next season’s European competitions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Zenit St. Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow, Sochi and CSKA Moscow would all qualify for men’s European competitions based on their current league positions. They said they have asked for the case to be heard in an expedited procedure. The draw for the first round of qualifying for the Champions League is scheduled for June 14.
“The actions against Russian clubs are based solely on their national affiliation, contradict sporting principles and are inherently discriminatory, insofar as football ceases to be accessible to everyone,” Sochi said in a statement.
“We sincerely express our hope that the CAS ruling will correspond to sporting values as defined by UEFA within the framework of its activities, and to the spirit of competition in soccer.”
The new case joins legal bids by Russian teams and federations in a multitude of different sports.
UEFA banned Russian clubs from its competitions in a package of sanctions announced May 2, which also excluded Russia’s women’s national team from this year’s European Championship and qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The men’s national team was previously excluded from qualifying playoffs for this year’s World Cup by FIFA after their opponents pledged to boycott games.
Excluding the four clubs would create a knock-on effect for teams across Europe in UEFA’s intricate system of draw entries based on national ratings in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Russian Premier League winner Zenit’s place in the next Champions League group stage will go instead to Celtic as the champion of Scotland, according to UEFA’s updated list of allocated entries.
Ex-coach wins appeal over defamation claims against ESPN
DETROIT — A Michigan court has reinstated a lawsuit by a former college gymnastics coach who claims he was defamed on Twitter by an ESPN reporter linking him to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar and a controversial coach.
The 3-0 decision by the state appeals court means the case will go to a jury trial in Isabella County unless both sides settle it.
The court on Thursday found a lack of “minimal due diligence” by investigative reporter Dan Murphy when he referred on Twitter in 2019 to Jerry Reighard, who coached women’s gymnastics at Central Michigan University.
ESPN said Friday it would appeal the ruling. Murphy didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Murphy had tweeted that the Michigan attorney general was investigating elite gymnastics coach John Geddert. He said Geddert was a “close friend” to Nassar and had been accused of physically harming gymnasts.
Murphy quickly followed up with another tweet about Reighard:
“On the same day as the AG’s announcement, Central Michigan said it was putting longtime gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard on leave amid an internal review. No details of the review were shared, but Reighard has a long personal and professional relationship with Geddert.”
CMU had stated that the Reighard matter had nothing to do with sexual misconduct or Nassar, who was convicted of sexual assault. But Murphy declined to retract the tweets, according to a summary of the dispute.
He also admitted that he did not attempt to contact Reighard or CMU before posting the tweets.
