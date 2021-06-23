AP source: Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo Games
Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal.
Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.
Holiday and Middleton are planning to play at this point even if the Bucks make the NBA Finals, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet publicly released the roster.
It would be the first Olympics for Holiday and Middleton, and the second for Love — who was on the U.S. team that won gold at the 2012 London Games.
Another gold medalist from 2012 was the player then known as Lauren Cheney, who won her second consecutive Olympic gold as part of the U.S. women’s soccer team. She’s now known as Lauren Holiday, after marrying Jrue in 2013.
And now, it’s her husband who is pursuing the gold medal.
Jrue Holiday was part of the select team that helped the 2012 team prepare for the Olympics, and has been part of other USA Basketball experiences along the way — but never anything as significant as the chance to play in Tokyo.
Middleton was part of the most recent U.S. men’s senior national team, playing for coach Gregg Popovich — who’ll also lead the Olympic team — at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China, where the Americans were a disappointing seventh.
The additions of Middleton, Holiday and Love put the Americans relatively close to having a full roster for the Tokyo Games. Others who have committed so far: Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
Brooklyn’s James Harden also intends to play and has made that commitment to USA Basketball, though there is concern over whether his hamstring injury — which sidelined and slowed him at times during the Nets’ postseason run — will actually allow him to be part of the team.
The Americans start training camp in Las Vegas on July 6.
Creighton put on probation by NCAA amid fallout of FBI probe
The NCAA put the Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation Tuesday after finding a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency, while the athletic director did his own investigation and kept the findings to himself until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal.
The Bluejays also were docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions, among other penalties, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen was found to have violated ethics rules in a case that has ensnared several big-name schools.
“I thank the NCAA staff for their thorough investigation,” Rasmussen said in a prepared statement. “We are anxious to move forward knowing the series of reforms we have made to our policies and procedures within the department of athletics at Creighton ensure ongoing adherence and compliance with the NCAA’s high ethical standards.”
The committee on infractions said the assistant coach, Preston Murphy, had attended a meeting in a Las Vegas hotel in which he was recorded accepting $6,000 in an envelope. The meeting violated NCAA rules because it formalized a business relationship in which the management company could attempt to use Murphy to access to Creighton players.
Murphy’s lawyers said he returned the money after the meeting. While the assistant coach was never charged with a crime, the NCAA still slapped him with a two-year show-cause penalty.
Ticket sales for 2022 World Cup set to begin in January
FIFA is preparing to start selling tickets for the 2022 World Cup in January while still trying to find out more on Qatar’s plan to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for spectators.
World football’s governing body became aware of the vaccination requirement only at the weekend when it was announced to state media by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.
FIFA would not say if it agrees with the plan or discuss the logistics behind checking the vaccination status of thousands of visiting fans.
“Further details will be provided at the appropriate time in advance of the start of the ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is currently scheduled for January 2022,” FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press, providing the first timeline for sales.
Ten of the 13 European teams to have qualified will be known by January. Rather than starting in June as usual, this World Cup will begin on Nov. 21 next year to avoid the fierce summer heat of the Gulf nation.
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics
GENEVA — China’s most famous swimmer got a second chance to avoid a doping ban and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, and lost.
This time, however, Sun Yang’s ban is less likely to end the three-time Olympic champion’s career.
A new panel of judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned the 29-year-old Sun on Tuesday for 4 years, 3 months — about half the eight-year sanction handed down after the first trial in 2019.
The verdict ended Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200-meter freestyle in Tokyo next month. But the ban was backdated to February 2020, meaning Sun could return for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he would be 32.
The judges found Sun “to have acted recklessly” when he refused to let anti-doping officials leave his home with a sample of his blood. The formal charges were for refusing to give a sample and tampering with a doping control.
Reds’ Votto serves 1-game suspension after ump argument
MINNEAPOLIS — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto served a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday, three days after he was ejected for arguing with an umpire.
Votto was already slated to rest in the finale of a two-game series at Minnesota, an afternoon start following a 12-inning contest on Monday night that was MLB’s longest game of the season at 5:16. Shortly before first pitch, the Reds announced Votto was serving his punishment.
Votto and Reds manager David Bell were tossed in the first inning on Saturday at San Diego after a heated spat with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing. Padres catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at a high, outside pitch, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed that Votto went around.
Bell and coaches Delino DeShields and Freddie Benavides had to keep Votto away from Additon, who then ejected the player and the manager. Crew chief Jim Reynolds said after the game that Votto was booted because he “just lost control.”
Votto, in his 15th season with the Reds, has three homers and 13 RBIs in 14 games since returning from a month-plus absence because of a broken thumb.
Blue Jays’ Manoah suspended 5 games for hitting Franco
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president Michael Hill, who concluded the right-hander intentional threw at Maikel Franco last weekend.
Manoah appealed the discipline and the suspension will be delayed until after the appeals process.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended for one game for Manaoh’s actions and served it by missing Tuesday night’s game at the Miami Marlins.
Manoah, making his fifth major league start, gave up consecutive homers to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart in a five-pitch span of the fourth inning at Camden Yards last Saturday, his third and fourth homers allowed in the game. The highly touted 23-year-old then hit Franco on the left shoulder with his next pitch, a 93.8 mph offering.
Franco yelled at Manoah, the pitcher took several steps toward the plate and held out both arms, and the dugouts and bullpens emptied for several minutes of shoving. Manoah was ejected.
Toronto rallied with six runs in the ninth inning to win 10-7.
Canisius women’s basketball coach resigns after 3 seasons
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius women’s basketball coach Scott Hemer cited personal health reasons for his decision to submit his resignation on Tuesday.
Hemer completed his third year on the job. His decision comes after the Golden Griffins’ schedule was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the team canceling the remainder of its season on Feb. 4 after playing just five games — all losses.
Hemer said the experience of what he and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team went through led to him reassessing his priorities.
Yastremska eligible to play tennis after doping ban lifted
LONDON — Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test. She tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.
“Following a hearing, the independent tribunal accepted Ms. Yastremska’s account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation within the meaning of (the rule),” the ITF said in a statement.
Yastremska will not serve any period of ineligibility for the violation. She has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances.
