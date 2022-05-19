Pac-12 scraps divisions moments after NCAA paves way
Moments after the NCAA Division I Council tossed out requirements that dictate how football conferences can determine a champion, the Pac-12 announced Wednesday that it was scrapping its divisional format for the coming season.
The Pac-12 will now match the teams with the highest conference winning percentages in its title game after 11 seasons of matching winners of the North and South divisions.
Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023.
NCAA rules previously required football conferences that want to play a championship game to split into divisions if they cannot play a full round-robin schedule.
“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 football championship game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our football championship game.”
The D-I Council also approved Football Oversight Committee recommendations meant to aid with roster management, lifting the yearly scholarship cap of 25.
While the maximum of 25 so-called initial counters would be scrapped under the proposal for the next two years, the overall scholarship limit of 85 per team in the Bowl Subdivision and 63 in the Championship Subdivision will remain in place. The change, backed by the American Football Coaches’ Association, is aimed at helping teams replenish rosters that have been thinned by transfers.
Chargers sign defensive lineman Morgan Fox
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers continued the offseason rebuild of their defense by signing defensive lineman Morgan Fox on Wednesday.
Fox will be entering his seventh year in the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Rams (2016-20) before going to the Carolina Panthers last year.
Fox’s most productive season was in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Fox had a career-high six sacks and nine quarterback hits.
He has 103 tackles (66 solo), 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four recoveries during his career.
Fox is the third member of the Rams’ 2020 defense to join the Chargers this offseason. He joins defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Troy Reeder. Tight end Gerald Everett also signed with the Bolts.
The Chargers were 23rd in total defense last season and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. They have upgraded their defense by adding cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackle Austin Johnson along with acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack from Chicago.
Chargers break ground on new complex in El Segundo
EL SEGUNDO — If anyone had doubts about the Chargers’ future in Los Angeles, owner Dean Spanos is hoping Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for a new team headquarters answers them.
The Chargers have already started work on the 14-acre site, which is slated for completion in July 2024.
“It’s been five years in the making. We finally have our home for the future. This is our home now,” Spanos said.
The Chargers left San Diego for Los Angeles in 2017. They played in a soccer stadium in Carson for three seasons before becoming co-tenants with the Rams at SoFi Stadium in 2020.
While searching for a location for a permanent facility, the Chargers have had temporary headquarters in Costa Mesa — which is in Orange County — since 2017.
Most of the sites the Chargers considered for their new home were in Los Angeles County.
The headquarters will be less than 3 miles from Los Angeles International Airport and 7 miles from SoFi Stadium. Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. in Beverly Hills announced in March it has arranged $276 million of construction and permanent financing for the facility.
Barnes, Mobley, Cunningham unanimous NBA All-Rookie picks
NEW YORK — Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted Wednesday to the NBA All-Rookie first team.
Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Houston’s Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Barnes, the No. 4 pick by the Toronto Raptors, edged Mobley for the Rookie of the Year in the smallest margin under the current format that began in 2002-03. They both received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting, along with Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick.
The second team was New Orleans’ Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, Denver’s Bones Hyland, Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana’s Chris Duarte.
CFL, players’ union make tentative labor deal, ending strike
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League and its players’ union have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, ending the second strike in CFL history, the league said Wednesday night.
The contract must be ratified by both the CFL board of governors and the CFL Players’ Association, but the expectation is players will report to their teams Thursday and go through a walkthrough.
The new collective bargaining agreement comes four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams did not show up for the start of training camp.
Talks between the league and union broke off Saturday.
The previous deal, originally signed in 2019 and amended for a shortened ‘21 campaign, expired at midnight Saturday, putting the players on the seven squads in a legal strike position.
Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to camp because they weren’t in a legal strike position under Alberta labor laws. Those players would have been eligible to walk off the job Thursday.
The regular season kicks off June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary to face the Stampeders.
The previous CFL strike, in 1974, was also settled before the season began.
Buffalo sports teams offer support at site of mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo resident Jamie Lash was giddy as Buffalo Bills player Josh Thomas draped his arm around her shoulder and smiled for a picture Wednesday. It was a rare moment of lightness in a week spent mourning the violent deaths of 10 people at the Tops supermarket where she used to work.
“It means unity. It means support,” Lash said, adjusting the Bills cap someone else from the team had placed on her head.
“We see the Bills mafia everywhere supporting us,” said Thomas, a defensive back on the team.
He was one of dozens of players and staff from the NFL team, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bandits professional lacrosse team to emerge from four tour buses at the scene of Saturday’s racist attack, where they laid flowers, dished out food and handed out groceries.
The first stop was a group visit to a memorial at the edge of the store’s parking lot, where several players placed flowers in front of cut-outs of doves, each bearing the name of a victim.
“It’s real, going to the actual site and putting flowers down and seeing the people that were affected,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said. “I still can’t truly wrap my mind around it, but it definitely hits differently actually being here.”
Like many in the group, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins wore a shirt that said “Choose Love.”
Francona back managing Guardians following COVID-19 outbreak
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19.
Francona will be back for Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale. They both tested positive with coronavirus last week while the Guardians were in Chicago and returned to Ohio by bus as the team continued its trip to Minnesota.
Hitting analyst Justin Toole is also back with the Guardians, who have dealt with two separate outbreaks in recent weeks.
First baseman Josh Naylor remains the only Guardians player currently sidelined with the virus.
The 63-year-old Francona, in his 10th season with Cleveland, dealt with some symptoms over the weekend but has been feeling well the past few days. He missed most of the last two seasons to handle some serious health issues.
Police: Former Kansas soccer goalie killed; husband charged
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.
Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.
Police said Gibbs’ killing was likely a result of domestic violence but declined to say Wednesday how she was killed.
Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was a native of Naches, Washington, and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university’s athletics department website.
MLB.TV streaming sees record viewing through first 40 days
NEW YORK — Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9% increase over the same period last year.
Three of the most-watched days on the 20-year-old-streaming platform have come this season — April 12, April 8 and April 9. The three most-watched games also occurred during the first two days of this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8, along with Brewers-Cubs and Guardians-Royals on April 7.
In total, nine of the 10 most-watched days and seven of the 10 most-watched games occurred this season.
Major League Baseball also said in a release that companion programming has seen significant increases. The Big Inning channel has seen the greatest improvement, a 653% jump in minutes watched. There is also a 104% increase in viewing for pregame shows and an 84% jump in postgame viewing.
Content on MLB’s YouTube account is up 53% from last season.
Raise makes Ohio State’s Day one of highest-paid coaches
Ohio State is hiking Ryan Day’s annual salary to $9.5 million as part of a two-year contract extension that will put him among the nation’s highest-paid college football coaches.
Day’s raise makes him the latest coach to crack $9 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches along with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and putting his contract in line with recent deals given to Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and LSU’s Brian Kelly.
The extension, which was to get formal approval by university trustees on Wednesday, bumps up the 43-year-old Day’s total salary package about $2 million annually and would keep him in Columbus at least through the 2028 season.
Day was appointed as the successor to Urban Meyer when Meyer retired after the 2018 season. In three seasons, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, including 23-1 in the Big Ten. His teams have won two Big Ten championships and made two appearances in the College Football Playoff.
In the classroom, Day’s program has had four consecutive semesters with a team cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.00, the university said.
F1 not replacing Russian GP, season reduced to 22 races
LONDON — Formula One has decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix, which had earlier been canceled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement Wednesday reduced the current season from a record 23 races to 22, the same total as last year.
The Sochi race, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, had been pulled from the calendar a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“There will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap, meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races,” F1 said in a statement.
Several cities had offered to host the race but freight rules, logistical and travel costs during a season when teams have tight budgets made it too difficult.
Occidental’s Shwayder, SFSU’s Jackson receive CalHOPE award
LOS ANGELES — Julia Shwayder and Breyon Jackson’s battles to overcome adversity throughout their college careers and the examples they set for others are being recognized.
Shwayder, a lacrosse player at Occidental College in Los Angeles, and Jackson, a basketball player at San Francisco State, are the recipients of the first CalHOPE Courage Awards.
The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) and CalHOPE, a crisis support resource for communities impacted by public health emergencies or national disasters, operated by the California Department of Health Care Services. The award recognizes student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury or life circumstances.
The winners were selected by CoSIDA and an Associated Press panel.
Shwayder, a senior defender for Occidental’s lacrosse team, has dealt with numerous challenges. Her father, Scott, died by suicide during the summer of her freshman year in 2019. A teammate, Zoe Nussbaum, died two years later. She did not play last year while battling depression and a mysterious liver ailment forced her to return home.
“It’s hard. Obviously, ups and downs,” Shwayder said. “I think given these circumstances, when you are faced with them it is on you to decide how to deal with those circumstances. As difficult as it was, I’ve had to go through them, grow up and learn.
“In the Torah, we talked about walking through the valley of death, and you just keep walking. You just have to keep going and you don’t get to stop until you’re out of it. And that’s exactly what it felt like it. I had no other option than to just keep going.”
Shwayder missed most of this season due to injury, but started all eight games she played, including the Tigers’ final three contests of the season. She majored in psychology and plans to attend graduate school to become a therapist.
While at Occidental, Shwayder was a member of Active Minds, a mental health club on campus, and organized team walks with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Jackson has found a home at San Francisco State, his fourth school since graduating high school in 2017. He began his college career at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas, before he transferred to Long Beach State. Jackson’s father died from a heart attack while he was a freshman. While at Long Beach, three childhood friends were shot and killed in Cincinnati, where he grew up, which led to more bouts with anxiety and depression.
Jackson left Long Beach after just 10 games during the 2019-20 season. He transferred to West Virginia State University to be closer to home, but didn’t play in any games and ended up living out of his car.
After working with a trainer, Jackson transferred to San Francisco State. He was forced to sit out the first half of the season because he was unable to track down his college transcripts in time for the regular season, but played the final 13 games and averaged 5.9 points with 4.4 rebounds off the bench.
Jackson is an international relations major. He hopes to work in the NBA or with NBA Cares, NBA Africa, or the NBA Foundation after graduating.
Central Michigan’s top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.
Davis will be a senior and have two seasons of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.
Rubio Rubin approved for switch to Guatemala from US
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has been approved by FIFA to switch his national team affiliation to Guatemala from the United States.
Guatemala’s governing body made the announcement Tuesday.
Rubin, a 26-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, was selected the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth male athlete of the year in 2012 and played for American youth national teams.
He made his senior national team debut in 2014 and has made seven international appearances, all in exhibitions and none since 2018.
Rubin has played for Utrecht (2014-17), Denmark’s Silkeborg (2017), Norway’s Stabaek (2017), Tijuana (2018-20), Dorados (2019-20) and the San Diego Loyal (2002) before joining Salt Lake last year. He has no goals in six matches this season.
Dainese claims 1st grand tour stage, López keeps Giro lead
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Alberto Dainese became the first Italian rider to win a stage in this year’s Giro d’Italia by sprinting to victory on Wednesday’s 11th leg, and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the pink jersey.
Dainese, who rides for Team DSM, was a long way behind his rivals at the start of the sprint but powered his way through to beat Fernando Gaviria and Simone Consonni for his first stage win at a grand tour.
“This morning the plan was to go for (teammate) Cees (Bol) in the sprint but in the last kilometers we swapped as he didn’t feel so good,” Dainese said. “I was a bit boxed-in in the middle then I found a gap on the left and I just went to the line with Gaviria on the right. The last 20 meters I came past him and that feels super.”
There was a slight change in the overall standings as favorite Richard Carapaz moved into second after picking up bonus seconds during the entirely flat 203-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Santarcangelo Di Romagna to Reggio Emilia. López has a 12-second lead over Carapaz and João Almeida as the three-week race passed the halfway stage.
