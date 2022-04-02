Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder AJ Pollock.
Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.
Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game’s best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season.
The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.
Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder’s best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.
Lea Maurer becomes 1st woman to lead USC swim programs
LOS ANGELES — Two-time Olympic medalist Lea Maurer was named head coach of Southern California’s men’s and women’s swimming teams Friday, making her the first woman to lead both programs.
Maurer had served as interim head coach after Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave by the university last fall amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes. He resigned in March.
Athletic director Mike Bohn said Maurer “demonstrated her tremendous leadership and relationship-building abilities over the past few months leading our teams.”
Maurer becomes the first woman to coach a USC swimming team since Pokey Richardson led the USC women from 1977-79.
During her interim stint, Maurer guided the USC women to a 16th-place finish and the men to 26th place at the NCAA championships.
Maurer came to USC in July 2020 as associate head coach of the swimming program. She was women’s head swimming coach at her alma mater Stanford from 2006-12. She was an assistant coach at Northwestern in 1994-95. She spent 10 years coaching the boys and girls teams at Lake Forest High in Illinois, where future Olympic champion Matt Grevers was among her swimmers.
Competing under her maiden name of Loveless, she won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay and a bronze in the 100 backstroke at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Her husband, former Stanford swimmer Erik Maurer, previously coached with her.
Kentucky appeals court denies Baffert’s motion for stay
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Friday rejected trainer Bob Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension.
As a result of the order signed by Acting Chief Judge Allison Jones, the Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is scheduled to begin on Monday.
“The Court emphasizes that it makes no determination of the merits of Baffert’s contentions of error,” Jones wrote. “The underlying motions for interlocutory relief along with any additional, dispositive motions shall be assigned to a three-Judge panel of this Court following expiration of the response time provided in the Civil Rules.”
Signage outside Baffert’s barn at Santa Anita was removed as part of a California Horse Racing Board rule that mandates any trainer who is suspended for 60 days or more be banned from all CHRB-licensed facilities.
Baffert had already transferred four promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers so they can run in major prep races and potentially earn points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby on May 7. One of those, Doppelganger, is entered in Saturday’s $1.25 million Arkansas Derby.
Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. Baffert is fighting that ban in federal court.
The suspension will be honored in all 38 racing states.
Palmer holds 2-shot lead after 2 rounds of Valero Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after Friday’s second round.
Palmer, at 10 under, surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine.
Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the day’s low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back.
Palmer’s last Tour win came in 2019. He took the lead with a 5-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th. At 15 he converted another birdie putt inside 10 feet.
Shibuno leads Chevron Championship halfway through 2nd round
RANCHO MIRAGE — Hinako Shibuno’s first impression of Mission Hills Country Club was far from confidence-inspiring — and, in hindsight, mistaken.
She shot a 6-under 66 in the second round for a 9-under 135 total. A year and a half after tying for 51st in her debut, she took a one-stroke lead into the weekend on the mountain-framed course hosting the major championship for the last time.
The tournament that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at Mission Hills.
Shibuno opened with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 first and had another on the par-4 10th.
Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (69), Annie Park (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (70) were a stroke back. Sei Young Kim (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (67) followed at 7 under.
MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time
NEW YORK — In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season.
“Major league umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process,” Major League Baseball announced Friday. “We’re pleased to launch this enhancement to the ballpark and broadcast experiences. Training has been held in Arizona and Florida this spring.”
MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season.
Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.
Of 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year, 655 calls were overturned (50.2%), 221 were confirmed (16.9%) and 429 were allowed to stand (32.9%) when there was insufficient evidence to overturn or confirm. There were 159 additional crew chief reviews initiated by an umpire.
NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975 to explain penalty decisions. The NFL had an initial replay system from 1986-91, abandoned it, then reinstalled it for the 1999 season. The NHL added a replay system in 1991 and the NBA in 2002.
Osaka-Swiatek in Miami women’s final; Ruud, Alcaraz advance
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Naomi Osaka is playing her first final in more than a year on Saturday, which certainly sounds like a comeback story.
She doesn’t see it that way.
The unseeded Osaka will meet second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open women’s final. It’s a matchup pitting the world’s former No. 1-ranked player against the woman who will replace the now-retired Ash Barty atop the women’s rankings on Monday.
“A lot of people have been telling me, ‘You’re back’ and stuff like that,” Osaka told reporters after qualifying for the final. “But to be honest, I don’t feel like I left, if that makes sense. I have always been this player. I just didn’t play the matches.”
The men’s final is Sunday. No. 6 seed Casper Ruud earned the first spot in the title match by defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals.
Ruud will face No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s title match. Alcaraz defeated No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz — the defending Miami champion — 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) on Friday night in the last semifinal.
Alcaraz, who is a month away from turning 19, is the second-youngest Miami Open finalist ever. Rafael Nadal was about a month younger than Alcaraz is now when he made the Miami final; the tournament was called the NASDAQ-100 Open then and was played at Key Biscayne. Nadal lost a five-setter in the final that year to Roger Federer.
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said.
A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated.
According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the backseat. A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.
Rich Nichols, a Texas-based attorney who represents Solo, released a statement Friday but didn’t respond to specific questions on the charges and said his client wouldn’t respond, either.
“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Nichols said.
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP men’s college player of year
NEW ORLEANS — Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe spent an entire season relentlessly chasing and pulling down seemingly every rebound that came his way — and plenty that didn’t, too.
“I want to be the greatest rebounder I can be,” Tshiebwe said.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior put up better rebounding numbers than anybody in Division I in decades. And it’s a big reason why he is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.
Tshiebwe was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes.
Tshiebwe, a West Virginia transfer and native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is only the second player in the history of the storied history of the Wildcats program to win the AP’s top honor. The other was one-and-done star Anthony Davis, who led Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title a decade ago before becoming the No. 1 NBA draft pick.
“It is amazing to be join somebody like Anthony Davis,” Tshiebwe said. “And that gives me confidence and gives me more help for my future, too, for what I’m trying to do and what I’m trying to accomplish. I’m just putting God first because God knows what I need, and he has great plans for me.”
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd wins AP men’s coach of the year
Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse.
He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence.
Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.
Lloyd joins Indiana State’s Bill Hodges in 1979 and Drake’s Keno Davis in 2008 in earning AP coach of the year in their first season as a head coach.
“I always tell people, it’s an easy answer: I love coaching and teaching,” Lloyd said. “Everything basketball-wise, I’ve done, basically I’ve been a part of doing before, so I had a real comfort level and a conviction in what I wanted to do.”
Curry won’t return from foot injury by end of regular season
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot.
The reigning scoring champion, who was injured March 16 at home against Boston and has missed seven games since, is scheduled to be reevaluated after another week, with an update scheduled for April 11. He is making good progress, the Warriors said Friday.
He has been doing rehabilitation exercises with the medical staff in the weight room and training room over the past two weeks. Curry hasn’t done any on-court work yet but is slated to begin next week on an individual basis. It’s still unclear when he will practice with the full group.
Coach Steve Kerr has full confidence in Curry being able come back quickly to contribute once he’s healthy to do so.
“Steph has been injured many times either before or during the playoffs in the past and he’s always returned really well, so I’m not too worried about him. All it takes is one made shot and he’s back in rhythm,” Kerr said Friday. “We’ll see how it all goes over the next couple weeks, just following the advice of the training staff and we’ll go from there.”
Playing Boston, Curry was injured with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter while scrambling for a loose ball. Marcus Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on the two-time MVP’s leg. Curry grimaced in pain and got up but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later. Kerr called it a “dangerous play” after the 110-88 loss.
Sabres raise banner honoring longtime broadcaster Jeanneret
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rick Jeanneret, the broadcaster responsible for calling the Buffalo Sabres’ most iconic moments by the team’s biggest stars over the past 51 years, is now joining them in the rafters.
With the first sold-out crowd of the season chanting “RJ! RJ! RJ!” a banner honoring Jeanneret was raised in the KeyBank Center on Friday night, and hangs immediately next to former start goalie Dominik Hasek. It’s the 10th banner to be raised by the Sabres, with Jeanneret becoming the third non-player, joining team founders, brothers Seymour and Northrup Knox.
“I stood down here 10 years ago upon my induction into the Sabres hall of fame, and I remember saying that night, this is the only job I ever wanted. This is the only place I wanted to be,” Jeanneret said during a 15-minute ceremony held before the Sabres hosted the Nashville Predators. “I meant every word on that particular night. And boy, do I mean it now.”
The 79-year-old, who is retiring after this season, closed his speech by turning his attention to the packed house and his audience at home by referencing Neil Diamond’s song “Beautiful Noise.”
“I’ll tell you how much I appreciate your beautiful noise,” he said, referring to the roar of the crowds. “I only have three words: I love you.”
Jeanneret has been a part of the Sabres broadcast on either radio or TV since 1971-72, the franchise’s second season. He achieved the NHL’s highest broadcasting honor in 2012, upon earning the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.
Police: Car hits athletes running along road, 1 killed
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An athlete from a Tennessee university was killed Thursday when he and two other members of his team were struck by a car while running along a road in Virginia, state police said.
Members of the Milligan University men’s cross-country and track and field teams were running on a road in Williamsburg about 6 p.m. when three of them were hit, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Five people were taken to Williamsburg Sentara Hospital, where sophomore Eli Cramer, 20, died and two others were seriously injured, police said.
Four team members and a coach were running together Thursday when the crash happened, Milligan spokeswoman Chandrea Shell said. The university said in a statement that seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also were injured. Baldy was treated and released.
Cramer, a business administration major from Murfreesboro, was the third finisher on the 2021 national championship cross-country team, a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC for cross-country, the university said. In track and field, Cramer was a four-time national qualifier.
A name of their own: Hanks to toss 1st pitch for Guardians
CLEVELAND — Tom Hanks will help launch a new era of Cleveland baseball.
The Oscar-winning actor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians’ home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15. It will be Cleveland’s first home game since dropping Indians, the team’s name since 1915.
Hanks, who famously said “There is no crying in baseball” while portraying the manager of an all-female team in “A League of Their Own,” has backed Cleveland’s major league team since the late 1970s, when he was an intern in the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival before going to Hollywood.
“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks said. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”
When the team made its name change in July, Hanks was the narrator for a video to announce the switch to Guardians.
Hanks won consecutive Academy Awards for best actor for roles in “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump.”
White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27.
Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension, was announced last season. He tweeted Thursday that the penalty would be a two-game suspension and $10,000 fine.
MLB said Friday that the sides had reached a settlement. Anderson will miss games at Detroit on April 8-9.
Dugouts cleared after Chicago slugger José Abreu and Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second. The dustup occurred after Abreu was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season.
Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, hit .309 last season with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
