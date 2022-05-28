UCLA rallies to beat Cal 7-5 in 10th in Pac 12 tourney
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ethan Gourson and Kyle Karros had back-to-back RBI singles in the 10th inning and third-seeded UCLA stayed alive in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament with a 9-7 win over sixth-seeded Cal on Friday night.
The Bruins forced extra innings on the scorching night with the game in the upper 90s most of time, with two runs in the eighth and 6 innings of one-hit relief by Daniel Colwell and Luke Jewett.
UCLA (37-21), which lost to Cal (29-27) 4-1 in the tournament opener, now face Oregon State on Saturday.
The Bruins scored three runs in the fourth inning, with Gourson knocking in two, for a 5-3 lead but the Bears came back in the bottom of the inning with four runs, helped by two errors and a bases-loaded walk.
Curialle, who finished with three hits, had an RBI single in the eighth after Jake Palmer's RBI double. Gourson drove in three runs.
Rodney Green Jr. had three hits for Cal and Hance Smith, who homered, and Nathan Manning both had two RBI.
Indiana secures 1st victory for interim coach Carlos Knox
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Danielle Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Fever held off the Los Angeles Sparks 101-96 on Friday night for interim coach Carlos Knox’s first victory.
Indiana (3-7) fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday after her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons. This win snapped a five-game losing skid.
Indiana led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Los Angeles battled back and Brittney Sykes’ jumper at the free-throw line pulled the Sparks within 95-93. It was the closest Los Angeles had been since the first quarter. Robinson made two free throws with a minute left to give Indiana a two-possession lead and she added two more at 20.1.
After the final whistle, the Indiana players surrounded Knox for a celebration embrace.
NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians each scored 17 points for Indiana. Emily Engstler added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-6). Katie Lou Samuelson scored a career-high 19 points and Liz Cambage was held to 13 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
L.A. Chargers sign first-round pick guard Zion Johnson
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers concluded the first week of organized team activities with first-round pick Zion Johnson signing his rookie contract.
The Chargers announced the deal Friday with the guard getting a standard four-year deal with the team holding a fifth-year option.
The 17th overall pick in last month’s NFL draft, Johnson is expected to be the starter at right guard when the Chargers open the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11.
Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that they expect Johnson to develop quickly.
“He fits the style of lineman that we want. He was off to a good start out there. We just expect him to give it his best,” Staley said. “We know that he’s good enough. He will be able to improve because we know what he’s going to put into his game. We really feel like he’s going to be a tremendous asset for our offense.”
Johnson started 49 of his 58 career college games at Boston College (2019-21) and Davidson (2017-18). He was a first-team Associated Press All-America selection in 2021.
The Chargers have signed six of their eight draft picks. Safety JT Woods (third round) and running back Isaiah Spiller (fourth round) remain unsigned.
Dodgers to retire Gil Hodges’ No. 14 in June
LOS ANGELES — Gil Hodges, who helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, will have his No. 14 jersey retired.
The pregame ceremony will take place on June 4, when the New York Mets visit Dodger Stadium. Hodges played his final two seasons with the Mets in 1962 and ‘63. His 96-year-old widow, Joan, still lives in Brooklyn.
He joins Walter Alston, Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Jim Gilliam, Sandy Koufax, Tommy Lasorda, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Don Sutton and Pee Wee Reese among Dodgers players and managers to have their numbers retired in left field.
Hodges will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24. He was voted in by the veterans committee.
During his 16 years with the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Hodges helped the team win World Series titles in 1955 and ‘59. He was an eight-time All-Star. From 1949-55, he drove in over 100 runs per season.
Hodges died in 1972 at age 47, when he was managing the Mets. He guided the team to the 1969 World Series title.
Giants’ Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
CINCINNATI — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.
“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country,” Kapler said before a series opener at Cincinnati. “I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily. It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”
Kapler said he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest be taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws.
Kapler said that on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, “I knew that I was not in my best place mentally and I knew that it was in connection with some of the hypocrisies for the national anthem and how it coincided with the moment of silence and how two things didn’t synch up well for me, but I couldn’t make sense of it in real time and it took me a couple of days to pull all my thoughts together.”
Earlier in the day, he used his personal blog to discuss the deaths of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde.
In a post titled “Home of the Brave, ” Kapler wrote: “We elect our politicians to represent our interests. Immediately following this shooting, we were told we needed locked doors and armed teachers. We were given thoughts and prayers. We were told it could have been worse, and we just need love.
Chastain wins in wild NASCAR Trucks finish at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ross Chastain, who led for just four laps, got an assist from Grant Enfinger on the final lap to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in double overtime on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Trucks Series victory.
Chastain, Christian Eckes and John Hunter Nemechek were running about even up high, in the middle and down low, respectively, before Eckes fell back as Enfinger came up on the outside and gave Chastain — whose truck appeared somewhat unstable down the stretch — a push into the lead, which he held down the stretch to take the checkered flag.
“I hate it so much for Carson,” said Chastain, Hocevar’s teammate with Niece Motorsport. “I didn’t give him the push he needed to win (on the first attempt at overtime)… Man, I’m so proud of Carson Hocevar.
“I’ll say that over and over. That guy’s a future star. He’s such a goofy kid, but I love him. He learns so quick.”
Enfinger finished second, Nemechek third, Eckes came in fourth and Zane Smith, who won Stage 1, was fifth.
Ben Rhodes won Stage 2.
Carson Hocevar won 57 of the 143 laps but wrecked after touching trucks with Ryan Preece while racing for the lead in the first overtime and finished 16th. Preece came in 16th after pitting with a flat tire.
“A dumbass move by myself,” acknowledged the 19-year-old Hocevar.
Chastain was the leader on the last restart but lost the lead to Eckes and then Nemechek before Enfinger’s assist.
“I’m glad to push my buddy Ross to a win,” Enfinger said. “In my book, he owes me one.”
‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ dropped from Wimbledon champion honor board
Chris Evert appreciates that she, Serena Williams and other Wimbledon women’s singles champions will now be listed on the All England Club’s honor boards in a Centre Court hallway simply by their first initial and last name — the way the men’s title winners always have been — instead of preceded by “Miss” or “Mrs.”
Evert won three of her 18 career Grand Slam singles trophies at Wimbledon; until now, the entry for her 1981 championship has shown her name as “Mrs. J.M. Lloyd,” in reference to her husband at that time, John Lloyd. For her earlier titles in 1974 and 1976, before that marriage, she was listed as “Miss C.M. Evert.”
“I am pleased the All England Club has changed the names. It was outdated and women should be treated equally with the men, as we are with equal prize money,” Evert wrote in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday. “I have always used my maiden name in tennis. I began my career, became a champion, and ended my career as Chris Evert! As proud as I was to be married to John at the time, it was my name that deserved to be on the honor board!!!”
The switch to the women’s honor board has been completed, a spokeswoman for the All England Club confirmed to the AP via email on Friday. The intention to alter the way women’s names are displayed was first reported by The Times of London.
Williams’ name, for example, appears seven times on the green boards with gold lettering, once for each of her singles championships at the grass-court Grand Slam tennis tournament, and each entry has read “Miss S. Williams.” That now has been updated to “S. Williams.”
New law puts NHL great Konstantinov’s 24/7 care in jeopardy
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — Vladimir Konstantinov has traded hockey sticks for an Uno deck. Many, in fact. The onetime Soviet and Detroit Red Wings star plays so often that he goes through a pack per week, wearing out cards with the hands that once made him one of the world’s best defensemen.
During a recent visit to the Konstantinovs’ suburban Detroit condominium, he handily defeated his longtime nurse, Pam Demanuel, and smiled. That’s about as good as it gets for him these days.
Since suffering severe brain damage when his drunken limousine driver crashed while Konstantinov was a celebrating the first of the Red Wings’ back-to-back championships in the late 1990s, the former NHL great and Red Army team captain has had to rebuild his life. Now 55, he needs help walking, eating, drinking and brushing his teeth, and a caregiver stays awake while he sleeps in case he needs to walk to the bathroom. Although he seems to comprehend questions, his answers are limited to a few words and aren’t always easy to understand.
Next week, Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock care that has enabled him to remain home. Due to the high costs of such care and changes to a Michigan law, he might be moved to an institution where restraints or medication would be necessary to keep him safe.
Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of ‘22-23 season
BOSTON — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season.
The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips.
Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Carlos Martínez suspended 80 games for positive drug test
NEW YORK — Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martínez was suspended for 80 games Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.
The 30-year-old right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7.
Martínez made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was released on May 17.
Martínez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017, and Martínez made five relief appearances in the 2013 World Series loss to the Red Sox.
He was 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 starts for the Cardinals last season.
Martínez is the 23rd player suspended this year under the minor league drug program. His suspension will start when he signs with a major league organization.
AP source: Browns, Njoku agree on 4-year contract extension
CLEVELAND — David Njoku committed to Cleveland, and the Browns followed suit.
Two years after asking to be traded, Njoku got the long-term commitment he wanted from the Browns, agreeing Friday to a four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Njoku, who figures to have a more prominent role in Cleveland’s offense this season, will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the sides were still finalizing the package,
Financial terms were not immediately known.
A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku has had an eventful stay in Cleveland. In 2020, he wanted out after the Browns signed free agent Austin Hooper and drafted Harrison Bryant. He has since become a dependable player and now a core piece for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.
“Staying home,” Njoku posted on his Twitter account. “Cleveland thank you I’ll give u everything I got in me!!”
Njoku and the Browns couldn’t come to terms on a long-term deal before free agency in March, so the team used its $10.9 million franchise tag to retain the 25-year-old.
Mets reliever López has penalty cut to 1 game, out vs Phils
NEW YORK — Mets reliever Yoan López had his three-game suspension cut to one game and served the penalty Friday night when New York played the Philadelphia Phillies.
López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game and had to immediately sit out.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said the suspension had been reduced. The decision was a settlement between Major League Baseball and the players’ union, making an appeal unnecessary.
López had appealed after MLB ruled that he intentionally threw at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber on May 1, an inning after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch.
Mo Donegal, Nest, We the People prep for Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK — Belmont Stakes contenders Mo Donegal, Next and We the People all worked out Friday in preparation for the third jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown in two weeks.
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher had Mo Donegal and Nest work in company. Nest was ridden by Jose Ortiz and Mo Donegal was piloted by Irad Ortiz, Jr. The colts went five-furlongs in 1:02.99, followed by an extended three-eighths gallop out.
“The main thing I tried to emphasize to Jose and Irad was that I wanted a good, steady, long gallop out breeze. I wasn’t concerned about how quickly they went,” Pletcher said.
The $1.5 million race will be run June 11.
Mo Donegal was fifth in the Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs after awkwardly breaking from the rail. In his previous start, the colt edged Preakness winner Early Voting in the Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct.
Nest finished second to Secret Oath in the Kentucky Oaks on May 6. Pletcher said Nest is bred for stamina, one reason why putting Nest in the Belmont against colts is under strong consideration.
McCarron, Ames weather rain, wind to take Senior PGA lead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Scott McCarron didn’t have time to think about his surgically repaired left ankle on Friday. Mother Nature wouldn’t let him.
“It was crazy,” McCarron said of the weather changes.
He shot a 5-under 66, including eight birdies, in the rain and wind at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores to share the early second-round lead at 8-under 134 with Canada’s Stephen Ames, who also shot 66.
“Weather (when) we teed off … was not too bad,” McCarron said. “(It was) 60 (degrees) and then we got to the third hole, and I think it dropped 10 or 15 degrees.”
Ames, who was born in Trinidad, was not a big fan of the temperatures but still made six birdies in his final 11 holes to offset a double-bogey for the second straight day.
“It’s not my cup of tea,” Ames said. “I’m not a fan of the cold weather even though I lived in Canada. But I never went out and played golf in this.”
McCarron, whose 11 PGA Tour Champions victories includes the 2017 Seniors Players major title, is coming off major reconstruction surgery of his left ankle and has just one Top 25 finish this season in nine events. Ames, meanwhile, is 11th on the money list with $406,237 in earnings thanks to four Top 10 finishes.
Juvenile charged contaminating opposing KS team’s water
McPHERSON, Kan. — A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the contamination of a water cooler used by a small college baseball team in Kansas.
The boy was charged with endangerment and criminal damage to property for allegedly pouring paint into Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler during a doubleheader against Bethany College in Lindsborg on April 24.
A summons will be issued for the juvenile to appear in court, McPherson County Attorney Jennifer Wyatt wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday. Wyatt provided no further details.
Authorities haven’t said if any Kansas Wesleyan players or staff drank the contaminated water or became ill. Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment.
Officials from both schools contacted police to report a foreign substance — later identified as paint used to put lines on the field — in Wesleyan’s water. The home team, Bethany in this case, customarily provides water to the visiting team.
Coach Washington adds 2 transfers to Rutgers basketball
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Just four days after being hired, Rutgers coach Coquese Washington has received two much-needed transfer commitments.
The Scarlet Knights announced Friday that guards Kai Carter from UNC Ashville and Abby Streeter from Hartford will be joining the Big Ten Conference program next season.
Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining following three seasons at UNC Asheville, where she was an All-Big South selection. She averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season.
Streeter will play her final season at Rutgers following two years at Rhode Island and two seasons at Hartford. She shot 42% from 3-point range last season, ranking 20th in NCAA Division I. The New Hampshire resident has made at least one 3-pointer in 32 consecutive games, dating to the end of the 2020-21 season.
Gouveia shoots 66, takes 1-stroke lead at Dutch Open
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday.
Li Haotong of China was alone in second place after shooting a back nine of 29 — containing five birdies and an eagle — for a 63, the lowest round of the day.
Joost Luiten, seeking a third victory in his home tournament, was the overnight leader after a first-round 65 but shot 10 strokes more on Friday to drop off the leaderboard and into a share of 19th place at Bernardus Golf.
Leclerc tops both practice sessions for Monaco Grand Prix
MONACO — Charles Leclerc topped both of Friday’s practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix, where the Ferrari driver could use a victory on his home track to return to the top of the Formula One standings.
Ferrrari had a solid close to the day as Carlos Sainz Jr. was second-fastest behind teammate Leclerc.
Red Bull was right behind the Ferrari drivers as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were third and fourth fastest but lacked the one-lap speed of Ferrari.
Leclerc lost the F1 points lead last week in Spain. F1’s reigning champion Verstappen has won three consecutive races to knock Leclerc from the top of the standings. Leclerc won two of the first three races to build a 46-point lead in the standings, but Verstappen has four wins and now leads Leclerc by six points.
Yard of Picks: Indy boosts gambling ties with sports lounge
INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Kertis browsed a list of Indianapolis 500 favorites -- call it, a yard of picks -- on his phone and the potential bettor found his choice. The Indy resident just needed to brush up on Alex Palou before he tapped the screen.
“I don’t bet IndyCar all the time,” he said Friday. “I don’t follow it like I follow the other sports. Golf. Football. Hockey.”
Kertis had an ideal seat to learn: He soaked in the “Carb Day” scene from a barstool at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s latest legalized enhancement with the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.
This is not a sports book in the traditional sense -- there are no ticket windows or digital video walls flashing the latest odds. It is more of a working fan’s VIP suite with a DJ spinning tunes, racing always on the TVs, cocktails and a small arcade room holds a few virtually drivable NASCAR games.
If it’s a push for fans to gamble, it is the gentlest of nudges. Simply punch up an app, commit to betting $20, download your credit card information and get to it. Fans can do this anywhere, of course, but the thinking is that an on-site book at IMS will only increase the, ahem, odds of fans placing bets on the likes of Helio Castroneves and Jimmie Johnson.
Few states report betting breakdowns by sport, but auto racing is a definite backmarker in all sports when it comes to betting interest.
Bouwman wins Giro stage; Carapaz still leads overall
SANTUARIO DI CASTELMONTE, Italy — Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman won the penultimate mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday and Richard Carapaz kept the pink jersey heading into the final two days.
Bouwman, who rides for Team Jumbo–Visma, edged Mauro Schmid and Alessandro Tonelli in a sprint to the line at the end of the 19th stage an incident on the final corner.
Schmid complained that Bouwman cut him off around the final corner, causing him to force Andrea Vendrame and Attila Valter wide when they were also vying for the stage win.
“In my opinion it was not a fair sprint, pretty clear, because my handlebars were still in front and he nearly crashed in the last corner. He just knows that he’s slower in the sprint so he pushed me away,” Schmid said. “You’ll see when you watch the last 100 metres, I can do nothing.
“It was not fair in my opinion. Second place is first loser, so I’m not happy with that. I had it in the legs today.”
It was a second victory in this Giro for Bouwman after he also won the seventh stage for his second ever professional win.
