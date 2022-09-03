Lucy Li with a 64 sets early target in Ohio at Dana Open
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li already is assured of an LPGA Tour card for next year. She played Friday as though she’s ready to join the big leagues even sooner.
Li had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine and kept bogeys off her card the rest of the way for a 7-under 64 that gave her the early lead in the Dana Open.
Another 19-year-old, Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin, had a 69 and was two shots behind.
Li is best known for becoming the youngest player in the U.S. Women’s Open when she qualified at age 11 in 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2.
The 19-year-old Californian, who has won twice this year on the Epson Tour to secure one of the developmental circuit’s 10 LPGA cards for 2023, was at 10-under 132.
“It definitely gives me kind of the ability to play free just knowing that I have status next year and kind of focusing on some other goals for me, playing in some more LPGA starts and stuff like that,” Li said.
Her run of birdies started on the par-4 12th and the only holes she didn’t make birdie on the back nine at Highland Meadow were the 13th and the par-5 17th. Equally critical for the California teenager were a number of par saves, especially No. 1 after making the turn.
“I chunked it from being in the middle of the fairway. That was really embarrassing, and I’m glad I was able to save the par there,” Li said.
Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24
STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers intends to play basketball in the 2023-24 season for Connecticut after recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season.
Speaking on campus for the first time since being hurt, Bueckers was adamant in saying she will not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft and will return to play college ball.
“I’m not leaving. That is not in question,” the 21-year-old Bueckers said Thursday during a media availability. “People asked me, ‘What are you thinking about, fifth year, COVID year, redshirt this year?’ I’m not thinking too far ahead about that at all. But I will be playing college basketball again.”
Bueckers had an injury-marred 2021-22 season. She missed most of the season with tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left knee. The Minnesota native returned for the NCAA tournament last spring and helped UConn to the title game, which it lost to No 1 South Carolina. In 17 games last season, Bueckers averaged 14.6 points.
Bueckers is expected to miss the upcoming season after she injured the same knee in a pickup game in early August. The national player of the year as a freshman had surgery four days later.
“I was going full speed and I sort of tried to come to a stop and there was some contact, not a lot of contact, but it just kind of gave out,” Bueckers said. “I knew it was bad. I felt a pop. And then I went to the training room and I was extremely frustrated. I didn’t know how serious it was, but I knew something was wrong.”
Giants 1B Belt to undergo season-ending knee surgery
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants first baseman Brandon Belt will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Saturday in San Francisco.
Dr. Ken Akizuki will perform the procedure.
“It’s obviously disappointing for Brandon and for all of us,” manager Gabe Kapler said Friday. “We’ve been trending in this direction and Brandon has fought it so hard and wanted to be out there for his teammates and for all of us, and we just weren’t able to get over the hump.”
Belt had surgery on the same knee in 2015 and 2018. The 34-year-old has faced multiple stints on the injured list with knee inflammation this season, missing 23 games between May 19 and June 14. He last played on Aug. 20.
“He’s shown that he can get through major injuries in the past so there’s no reason he can’t do it again,” Kapler said. “When he’s right, he’s one of the better first basemen in the game.”
After hitting a career-high 29 home runs last season, Belt was limited to eight this year, batting .213 in 78 games. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Canucks sign J.T. Miller to 7-year, $56 million contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks signed forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract Friday.
The 29-year-old Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points on 32 goals and 67 assists in 80 games. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011, the 6-foot-1 American has 169 goals and 285 assists in 637 regular-season games with New York, Tampa Bay and Vancouver.
Yanks 1B Rizzo gets epidural, out Rays series with back hurt
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss a pivotal three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend after getting an epidural shot for lingering lower back pain.
DJ LeMahieu started Friday night in place of Rizzo, who got the injection a day earlier in California. The Yankees completed a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Rizzo will rehab Saturday and Sunday in New York and possibly resume baseball activities Monday. Manager Aaron Boone hasn’t ruled out the slugger returning Tuesday.
“Really optimistic that this is going do the trick and be what helps him moving forward,” Boone said before the series opener with the Rays. “This is something that should give him a lot of relief the rest of the way this season.”
The 33-year-old Rizzo has hit 30 home runs this season. He’s batting .225 with 71 RBIs.
Tigers’ Austin Meadows reveals mental health struggles
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows revealed on Friday he has been dealing with mental health issues along with physical ailments and will not play again this season.
“This season has been an unfortunate struggle with a series of injuries and illness, from dealing with vertigo early on, then COVID, then bilateral tendinitis in my Achilles, and then having to go through the rehab process each time,” he posted on social media. “What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game I love so much.”
Detroit manager A.J. Hinch has known of Meadows’ mental health issues for several weeks. Meadows addressed the subject with teammates on Friday.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with Austin in the last couple of weeks,” Hinch said. “We’ll offer him all the support we can, and we have been.”
Meadows has appeared in 36 games this season, batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBIs. He was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade at the end of spring training to give the Tigers’ lineup an offensive boost. Meadows had 27 home runs and 106 RBIs last season for the Rays.
Team: Thorns owner disclosed coach was fired for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson was contacted in 2019 about former coach Paul Riley’s interest in becoming coach of the U.S. women’s national team, he disclosed Riley had been fired by the team for cause but Paulson didn’t try to shape a decision, the team said.
The team’s statement came in response to a report by ESPN that detailed a presentation for Thorns employees by a law firm investigating how allegations of sexual coercion and harassment made against Riley were handled. Riley coached the Thorns in 2014-15 before he was dismissed.
Riley went on to coach the North Carolina Courage until last year, when he was fired after the allegations came to light. He has denied them.
The Thorns informed the National Women’s Soccer League and U.S. Soccer about Riley’s alleged misconduct when he was fired but did not make the reason public.
Riley was a candidate for the national team’s head coaching job after Jill Ellis stepped down from the team following the 2019 World Cup. Vlatko Andonovski was ultimately named the team’s coach.
Mexico surprises US in AmeriCup basketball opener, 73-67
RECIFE, Brazil — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup.
Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico.
Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with 14 points. Norris Cole scored 11 and Gary Clark grabbed 12 rebounds for the Americans.
Both teams shot 39%. But the U.S. committed 18 turnovers to Mexico’s 13, and was whistled for 22 fouls to Mexico’s 15.
The loss doesn’t knock the U.S. out of contention, though certainly puts the pressure on the Americans going into their final two games in group stage.
There are 12 teams at AmeriCup, broken into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group are guaranteed berths in the quarterfinals, as well as two of the three third-place teams.
That means the U.S. would still likely reach the quarterfinals with wins in its two remaining group games, and would even have a chance by going 1-1 in those contests.
The U.S. is using a roster composed of players who were most recently on either G League teams or international clubs.
The AmeriCup event is separate from the ongoing qualifying for next year’s Basketball World Cup — which serves as a primary path for teams to earn a spot in the field for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bears President Ted Phillips to retire at end of season
Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the season after nearly 40 years with the franchise.
Phillips, an accountant by trade, joined the Bears as the team’s controller in 1983 and spent four years in that position before moving up the organization’s ladder. He became president in February 1999 and has had a hand since then in hiring four general managers, including Ryan Poles this year. Phillips oversaw several renovations to the team’s suburban headquarters and played a key role in negotiating the oft-criticized renovation of Soldier Field in 2003.
Most recently, his focus has been on purchasing a 326-acre tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights, Illinois, where a new stadium and entertainment complex could be built. The team is scheduled to unveil conceptual plans for the site — about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field — at a community meeting Thursday in the town.
Phillips said Friday in a statement he has been “truly blessed” to work for the Bears. He said he appreciated the support of the McCaskey family owners and called “overseeing this amazing growth of the Chicago Bears” a “dream come true.”
“Every day has been a true pleasure and being surrounded by so many talented and wonderful people has made my job richly rewarding on many levels,” he said. “I will always bleed blue and orange and forever be proud to be a part of the Chicago Bears family.”
Team matriarch Virginia McCaskey, the daughter of founder George Halas, said in a rare public statement the Bears were “very blessed” to have Phillips.
The Bears said a search for his replacement is underway and a successor will be hired “in the coming months.”
Boston Celtics say F Gallinari has torn knee ligament
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics said Friday that Danilo Gallinari tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Italy during a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia last month.
Gallinari tore the same ligament in 2013. The Celtics didn’t provide a timeline for the forward’s return. But such injuries typically involve a recovery process of up to a year, meaning it would be unlikely for the veteran to play this season.
The Celtics signed Gallinari to a two-year, $13 million contract in July. He averaged 11.7 points for Atlanta last season.
The 34-year-old Gallinari is averaging 15.6 points over 13 NBA seasons with the Hawks, New York, Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City.
Video of the injury shows Gallinari receiving a pass on a fast break and taking a step before he starts to hobble. In the days afterward Gallinari initially expressed he was diagnosed with a meniscus injury.
In an Instagram post shortly after the team announced his new diagnosis, Gallinari said he would work to return to action as soon as possible.
“This has been a tough week for me as I have learned the extent of my injury,” the post read. “This game means everything to me and not being able to be on the court with my Celtics teammates hurts. I plan to give everything I can to the Celtics organization and my teammates as we hunt for a title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.