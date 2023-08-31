Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow back at practice for the first time since July 27
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle.
The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27.
The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and newly signed practice squad QB Will Grier in the portion of the practice open to reporters. The team said Burrow was not available for interviews Wednesday.
Receiver Tee Higgins said it seemed as if Burrow was never away when the quarterback found rookie receiver Charlie Jones with a perfect deep ball during practice.
“When Joe’s out there, it’s a little more dialed in,” receiver Ja’Marr Chase said.
Other teammates agreed.
“Joe’s been working really hard,” center Ted Karras said. “Obviously, we know who he is, but it was really great to have him back out there. He looks like Joe. ... It’s go time.”
Last month, near the end of the one of the first practices of training camp, Burrow hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket. He rode off the field in a medical cart.
Burrow could reach an agreement with the Bengals on a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
The defending AFC North champion Bengals open the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland.
Swedish winger Hagelin retires from the NHL because of an eye injury
Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half.
Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. He underwent surgery, and the team immediately deemed it a serious injury with concern about Hagelin’s quality of life outside hockey.
The smooth-skating Swedish winger also had hip resurfacing surgery this past February. That followed arthroscopic surgery in October, which was an attempt to solve a chronic left hip injury.
Hagelin announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, calling his career an amazing ride that ends here.
“Unfortunately my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love,” he posted. “I want to thank all my amazing teammates, doctors and other staff members that I’ve met and played with throughout the years.”
Hagelin retires having won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, back to back in 2016 and 2017.
A sixth-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2007, Hagelin impressed them during four years at the University of Michigan to earn a roster spot in the minors. He played only 17 games in the American Hockey League before getting called up to the NHL and lasted there for more than a decade.
Since making his debut in 2011, Hagelin played 854 regular-season and playoff games over 11 seasons with the Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Penguins and Capitals.
NBA referee Eric Lewis retires; league closes investigation into social media posts
NEW YORK — NBA referee Eric Lewis has retired effective immediately in the wake of a league investigation into whether he used a then-Twitter account to defend himself and other officials from online criticism.
The league announced his retirement Wednesday, less than three months after beginning an investigation into whether the 19-year NBA referee had violated league policy by commenting publicly on officiating without authorization from the league.
With his retirement, the NBA said its investigation into the social media activity has been closed.
The 52-year-old Lewis, who had worked the previous four NBA Finals, was not chosen as one of the 12 referees for this year’s final round between Denver and Miami in the wake of the investigation.
The social media controversy came to light in May after some now-deleted tweets were revealed by a pair of social media users. The account on Twitter — now known as X — utilized the name “blair cuttliff.” If the league determined the account was his, Lewis faced potential discipline for violating its policy of discussing officiating matters openly without approval.
Lewis worked more than 1,200 games, counting both regular season and playoffs, in his 19 seasons. He last worked on May 16, when Denver played host to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The reports of the tweets came out about a week later.
Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open, withdraws because of a knee injury
NEW YORK — Ajla Tomljanovic, sidelined nearly all this season by a knee injury after beating Serena Williams last year in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s final match, withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
That sent No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina into the third round and forced the U.S. Tennis Association to juggle the schedule, with their match having been slated for the night session.
Tomljanovic hadn’t played a match this season until her first-round victory over Panna Udvardy. The Australian had knee surgery and had been out of action since the Billie Jean King Cup last November.
She said after her victory Monday night that she was realistic that her knee still needed more time.
“I don’t even want to think about the rest of the season,” Tomljanovic said. “But it doesn’t matter. I’m always going to do what’s best for my long-term recovery. I definitely still need to go back to the drawing board and get stronger and fitter if I want to compete, not in just one match, but looking at second weeks and stuff like that.”
Michigan State, Tennessee exhibition hoops game to benefit Maui wildfire charity
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State and Tennessee will meet in an exhibition basketball game to raise money for relief efforts in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Michigan State announced Wednesday that it will play the Volunteers on Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center and all proceeds will be given to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina was devasted by a wildfire, leaving more than 100 dead and an unknown number of people missing.
Michigan State has played in the Maui Invitational five times, and is scheduled to return to the tournament in 2024.
“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” Michigan State Tom Izzo said. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.”
It is unclear what the status is of this season’s Maui Invitational.
“Our main concern right now is the safety and well-being of our Maui ‘Ohana and the first responders that we know are doing everything in their power to keep the island safe,” a message reads on the tournament website. “We will share more information as it becomes available.”
Tennessee hosted Michigan State in a scrimmage last year and the programs previously planned to face off again this year. Recently, both coaches agreed to allow the public to watch them play in a charity game.
“While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said.
Brazil fires coach Pia Sundhage after a disappointing Women’s World Cup
RIO DE JANEIRO — Pia Sundhage was fired as coach of the Brazilian women’s soccer team on Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing performance at the Women’s World Cup.
Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1995, prompting the country’s soccer confederation to make a change.
The 63-year-old Swede had been under contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming the national team’s first foreign coach when she was hired in July 2019.
The confederation said a replacement will be named in the coming days.
Local media has reported Corinthians women’s team coach Arthur Elias, who has won several national and continental club titles in recent years, is the favorite.
Sundhage previously led the United States women to two Olympic titles. Her Brazil team lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Vikings add ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin with depth a concern; WR Jalen Reagor waived
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings were in the process of signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wednesday.
After releasing four-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook for salary cap relief, the Vikings made Alexander Mattison their featured ball carrier.
They’re more concerned about the depth behind him, with second-year player Ty Chandler currently the primary backup and kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu the only other tailback on the active roster. Nwangwu missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury.
Gaskin, a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2019, rushed for 612 yards with three touchdowns in 2021 when injuries to others created an opportunity. He only appeared in four games last season while dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Gaskin has 1,355 rushing yards in his career.
The Vikings waived wide receiver and punt returner Jalen Reagor, the 2020 first-round draft pick who was acquired a year ago in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Vikings also established their initial 16-player practice squad, entirely with players who spent training camp with them. The most experienced additions were fifth-year cornerback Joejuan Williams and eighth-year defensive tackle Sheldon Day.
Kicker Cade York chooses to sign with Tennessee’s practice squad rather than stay in Cleveland
Cade York will work on his kicking aim and accuracy in Tennessee.
Released by Cleveland after the Browns made a trade to replace him, York cleared waivers and signed Wednesday with the Titans to be on their practice squad rather than stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.
York’s tenure with the Browns came to a crashing conclusion after he struggled during the exhibition season, missing four of eight field-goal tries.
He had a potential game-winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City, perhaps the final straw for the organization which had supported him throughout the summer and an inconsistent rookie season.
The Browns were interested in bringing York back on their practice squad, but the 22-year-old opted for a change of scenery.
“Disappointed how it all worked out,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday before practice. “Rooting for him. Not surprised ultimately that he went somewhere else, but that’s kind of the nature of this business really.”
On Monday, the Browns acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers for a seventh-round draft pick.
Tennessee made a kicking move Tuesday, getting Nick Folk in a trade from the New England Patriots pending the 38-year-old kicker passing a physical.
The Titans did not announce York’s addition among their roster moves Wednesday.
They filled their practice squad, though they have an international exemption for tight end Thomas Odukoya. They also claimed defensive back Kindle Vildor off waivers from Chicago and waived center Corey Levin. Vildor has started 22 of 44 NFL games with the Bears.
Tennessee also waived two after reaching injury settlements with defensive back Josh Thompson and running back Jonathan Ward.
Panthers waive last year’s 3rd-round draft pick QB Matt Corral, claim 3 players off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise.
Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral’s chances of making the roster in doubt.
Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.
Coach Frank Reich said the Panthers would like to sign Corral to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Panthers claimed three players off waivers on Wednesday — offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton from the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Claudin Cherelus from the New York Jets, and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison from the San Francisco 49ers.
Along with Corral, the Panthers also waived linebacker Chandler Wooten and wide receiver Derek Wright in corresponding moves.
Red Sox OF Jarren Duran has season-ending big toe surgery
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had surgery on a tendon in his left big toe on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
The team called the operation successful.
Duran, 26, was batting .295 with eight homers, 40 RBIs, 34 doubles and 24 stolen bases this season before going on the injured list Aug. 10. The Red Sox were in fourth place in the AL East, 14½ games back, and 6½ games back in the AL wild-card race entering Wednesday.
Gary Woodland to have surgery to remove a lesion on his brain
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday he will have surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.
Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner, announced on social media he was diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and has been trying to treat the symptoms with medication.
“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” Woodland wrote. “I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”
Woodland, 39, failed to reach the PGA Tour postseason for the first time since 2012, finishing at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup in a year when only the top 70 advanced.
Woodland, a three-sport star growing up in Kansas, won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019 by holding off Brooks Koepka in the final round with a pitch he played from one end to the other of the fabled 17th green.
