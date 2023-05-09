Jokic fined $25K by NBA for making contact with Suns owner
DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the league Monday for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
No suspension, though. The two-time NBA MVP is all set for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver, with the second-round series tied at 2-2.
It was nearly the outcome Ishbia was hoping for in a series where the home team has won every game.
On his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia praised his team’s performance and urged no further disciplinary action for Jokic.
“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!” Ishbia posted. “That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”
Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when the big man tried to snatch the ball back from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit Ishbia with an elbow.
The situation set social media ablaze and overshadowed a game in which the Suns won 129-124. One of the topics up for debate was whether it was a flop by Ishbia, a former walk-on basketball player at Michigan State, or excessive contact from Jokic.
“I was hoping they’d give him a flopping charge,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday about Ishbia. “That would probably be the only fine I could imagine, but I have no idea.”
Clark wins Wells Fargo Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour.
The 29-year-old Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win.
Clark finished at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score to par in tournament history. Rory McIlroy shot 21-under 267 in 2015 when Quail Hollow played as a par 72.
Schauffele had accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot 70, finishing at 15 under.
Clark opened the final round with a two-shot lead, surrendered it to Schauffele after seven holes and then stormed back to win after playing the final 11 holes in 4 under.
Clark moved from No. 80 to No. 31 in the world ranking. He also earned a spot in the British Open, along with Michael Kim and Denny McCarthy.
Thai trio takes International Crown
SAN FRANCISCO — Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominating week that carried Thailand to a victory over Australia on Sunday for the country’s first International Crown team match play title.
Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.
Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.
It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.
Hamlin bumps Larson for lead on final lap to win at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Denny Hamlin had walked out of victory lane after winning a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series duel over Kyle Larson with a last-lap pass at Kansas Speedway on Sunday just in time to hear his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, make a bold proclamation.
“He’s the most talented race car driver in the world,” Gabehart was saying.
Awkward, because Gabehart wasn’t talking about his own driver.
“Tells you what he thinks about me,” Hamlin said with a wry grin.
Gabehart was talking about Larson, who was leading in the closing laps on a sizzling day in the heartland. But it was Hamlin who was better this time. He spent about 30 laps stalking Larson before making a couple of failed attempts at the lead in the closing laps. Finally, heading onto the backstretch on the final one, Hamlin pulled alongside Larson and made the slightest of contact, sending him bumping into the outside wall and giving Hamlin a clear path to the finish line.
The victory ended a 33-race winless drought for Hamlin dating to last year’s Coca-Cola 600. And along with giving Hamlin a record fourth win at Kansas, it gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 400th win overall in NASCAR’s top series.
“I was sideways. He was sideways. I knew it was going to be close whether he could clear me,” Hamlin said. “I was grinding his left side, trying to keep the side-draft as much as I could. It’s such a super-sensitive part and I hooked him at the end.”
Hamlin said he planned to speak with Larson about the finish at some point.
“I was really loose,” Larson said. “He was able to finally get my inside off two. It seemed he was side-drafting me aggressively. I don’t know if he finally got me turned sideways, but turned me into the outside wall and he got the win.”
Larson finished second and William Byron, who was two laps down for more than 50 laps during the middle portion of the race, rallied to join his Hendrick Motorsports teammate in the top three. Bubba Wallace, who won the fall race at Kansas, was fourth while Ross Chastain rounded out the top five before tempers flew on pit road.
Paolo Banchero only unanimous 1st-team All-Rookie selection
NEW YORK — Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday.
Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting.
Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.
The NBA’s All-Defensive team will be revealed Tuesday, and All-NBA will be announced Wednesday.
Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard
SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Chicago Blackhawks have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Connor Bedard with the first pick, parlaying one of their worst seasons in decades into a potentially franchise-altering player.
It’s the second time the Blackhawks have won the lottery in the past two decades, and the previous victory in 2007 netted them Patrick Kane, who helped them win the Stanley Cup three times between 2010 and 2015. Bedard can now step into the void filled by the departures of Kane and longtime captain Jonathan Toews and become the new face of the Original Six organization.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly unveiled a placard featuring the Blackhawks logo Monday night, signifying they had gotten the No. 1 pick. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning the lottery at 11.5%, behind Anaheim’s 25.5% and Columbus’ 13.5%.
League-worst Anaheim won the lottery for the second pick and will get to choose among a trio of talented forwards: Canadian Adam Fantilli, Russian Matvei Michkov and Swede Leo Carlsson. Columbus is set to pick third.
But Bedard has been the presumptive top pick in the 2023 draft for several years, considered the best prospect available since Connor McDavid eight years ago and making this lottery nearly as anticipated as that or the drawing in 2005 for Sidney Crosby.
Bedard, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, led all junior players across Canada with 72 goals and 143 points this past season while playing for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. He doesn’t turn 18 until July.
The Blackhawks decided last year to bottom out and plunge into a long-term rebuild, trading star forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach despite each being under 25. The strategy worked: Chicago lost 56 of 82 games to set up a chance at Bedard.
Wichita State’s McKinney top pick in AU softball draft
Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney was the No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited softball draft on Monday night.
McKinney, a middle infielder, leads the nation in batting this season with a .527 average through Sunday’s games. She also led the nation in batting last season. McKinney heads the 14 players invited to play in Athletes Unlimited’s AUX and Championship seasons this summer.
UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, Kentucky’s Kayla Kowalik and Alabama’s Montana Fouts were the next three picks. Faraimo was the 2022 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and led the nation with 28 wins through Sunday’s games. Kowalik, a catcher, is a two-time Southeastern Conference All-Defensive team selection. Fouts, a pitcher, led the nation in strikeouts through Sunday’s action.
Other selections were Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock, Washington’s Baylee Klingler, Arkansas’ Chenise Delce, Oklahoma State’s Kiley Naomi and Rachel Becker, Oklahoma’s Alex Storako and Haley Lee, Arizona State’s Yannira Acuna, Florida’s Charla Echols and Northwestern’s Jordan Rudd.
The AUX season runs June 12-27, and the championship season will run July 28-Aug. 27. This will be the second season of AUX and the fourth championship season. Both seasons crown individual champions.
Messi, Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus global sports awards
PARIS — Lionel Messi has won a top accolade as world Sportsman of the Year and picked up another award as a member of the team of the year following Argentina’s World Cup soccer victory in 2022.
Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finally broke through to win the Sportswoman of the Year award on her sixth nomination.
Fraser-Pryce’s 2022 exploits included winning the 100-meter gold at the World Athletics Championships for the fifth time.
The Laureus Sports Awards honoring eight winners were held live in Paris on Monday night for the first time since 2020.
It was Messi’s second individual title after sharing that honor with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.
Fraser-Pryce, who has won three Olympic and 10 world championship gold medals, called her award “one of the greatest honors of my career.”
“When athletes have the spotlight, it’s important the example we set is the best it can be . . . we have a responsibility to influence the next generation in a positive way,” she said.
Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz’s victory at the 2022 U.S. Open and his rise to the No. 1 ranking saw him take the Breakthrough of the Year award. Alcaraz, who celebrated his 20th birthday last week, won Sunday’s final of the Madrid Open.
Christian Eriksen was the recipient of the Comeback of the Year award after recovering from a cardiac arrest to return to Premier League football with Brentford and then Manchester United.
The world Action Sportsperson of the Year went to American-born Chinese freestyler skier Eileen Gu, who was 18 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She became the first athlete to win three medals in freestyle skiing at a single Olympics — gold in both the halfpipe and big air events, and silver in slopestyle.
Nominees for the Laureus awards are determined by international media and the winners are voted on by the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy – athletes from the past 50 years.
D-backs’ Cuban-born OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. now U.S. citizen
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night because he was late arriving to the ballpark.
The 29-year-old had a good excuse, though. He was becoming a U.S. citizen.
“It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for him,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Certainly proud of him. We excused him from all the pregame activity to take care of that today.”
Lovullo said Gurriel would be available off the bench against the Marlins.
Gurriel was born in Cuba and defected to the U.S. with his older brother Yuli in 2016. Both players have had successful MLB careers since their arrival in the states.
Yuli Gurriel happens to be in town for his brother’s special occasion because he plays for the Marlins. He had several successful seasons with the Astros before going to Miami in the offseason. He was batting third for the Marlins in Monday night’s game.
Lourdes Gurriel played his first five seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays before moving to the D-backs in an offseason trade. He has fit in well with his new team, batting .310 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 30 games.
Brewers reverse course on decision to extend beer sales
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have changed their minds about extending beer sales beyond the seventh inning of home games.
The Brewers were among a handful of teams that extended beer sales through the eighth inning in response to the shorter games this season following the pitch clock’s arrival. Starting with their game Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers are going back to their previous policy of shutting down beer sales after the seventh inning.
When the Brewers decided last month to continue beer sales through the eighth inning, they called it an experimental move.
The Brewers said Monday their decision to reverse course wasn’t due to any issues with fan behavior. They simply discovered that sales of all concessions drop precipitously in the late innings. Therefore, keeping beer vendors open for another inning wasn’t producing a significant increase in sales.
Other teams that had extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning included the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. The Twins indicated Monday they plan to continue selling beer in the eighth inning.
The Baltimore Orioles already had been selling alcohol through the eighth inning or until 3 1/2 hours after the first pitch, whichever came first.
Royals place Yarbrough on injured list with ‘head fractures’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list with what was classified as “head fractures” after taking a 106-mph line drive off the right side of his face Sunday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye.
“He’s stable, improving,” Quatraro said before Monday’s game. “He never lost consciousness. He’s very aware of what’s going on around him. We don’t think at this time will require surgery. He’s getting further testing and we’ll have a better idea (of his prognosis) in the next 24 hours.”
Quatraro was one of several Royals who stopped by the hospital after Sunday’s game against the Athletics.
“If you weren’t looking at him, the conversations were totally normal,” Quatraro said, “you wouldn’t know anything was going on.”
Athletics’ first baseman Ryan Noda lined the ball back up the middle in the sixth inning Sunday. It caromed off Yarbrough’s head and bounced back to catcher Salvador Perez, who easily threw out Noda at first base. Quatraro said that Noda reached out to Yarbrough via social media.
“Out on the mound at the time, what he said was, ‘I think I’m done. My head is ringing,’” Quatraro said. “That makes perfect sense.
“We’re going to have a lot better idea in the next day or so. If you think about broken bones that don’t require surgery, they heal within four to six weeks. But that’s just for those bones. He has to have activity and those types of things.”
Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson with injury to left wrist
McKINNEY, Texas — Jordan Spieth withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson on Monday with an injury to his left wrist, raising questions about how fit he will be for the PGA Championship next week.
Spieth, a three-time major champion who grew up in Dallas, is coming off a missed cut at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.
“Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement,” Spieth said in a statement posted to social media.
“The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I’m disappointed to miss it this week,” he said. “Playing in front of family and friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.”
His withdrawal leaves only four of the top 25 in the world ranking, led by Dallas resident and former Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Spieth first played the Byron Nelson as a 16-year-old in high school who contended on the weekend and tied for 16th. He is sponsored by AT&T.
Of equal concern is the PGA Championship, the only major Spieth lacks for the career Grand Slam. The PGA Championship starts May 17 at Oak Hill in Pittsford, New York. Spieth missed the cut at Oak Hill as a 20-year-old rookie in 2013.
Spieth tied for fourth at the Masters last month. He is No. 10 in the world.
“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” he said.
‘We keep going from here’: Murray wins 1st title since 2019
PARIS — Andy Murray is hoping his first title in three years will be platform to build on after “a bit of a struggle” over the last 18 months.
With the French Open looming, Murray won an ATP Challenger event in southern France over the weekend for his first tournament victory since 2019 — and first on clay since 2016.
Murray won the second-tier event in Aix-en-Provence by defeating 17th-ranked Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final on Sunday.
“This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game,” Murray said. “But (my team) have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here.”
Murray, a former top-ranked player with three Grand Slam titles, claimed his first tournament victory since winning in Antwerp back in 2019.
His previous title on clay was the 2016 Rome Masters.
It was Murray’s third challenger title and first since 2005. According to the tour, the gap of 17 years and 8 months between challenger titles was the longest ever.
Murray climbed to No. 42 in the ATP rankings released Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.
The French Open starts on May 28.
Hoops Hall of Famer Ray Allen receives degree from UConn
STORRS, Conn. — Twenty-seven years after hitting his last jump shot in the building, Ray Allen walked back into Gampel Pavilion on Sunday wearing a cap and gown.
The 47-year-old basketball Hall of Famer sat in the stands with other graduating students, under a banner commemorating the retirement of his UConn jersey, then took his place in the procession t o receive his bachelor’s degree in general studies.
The two-time NBA champion was greeted with a loud ovation as he was handed his diploma and gave a thumbs up to his family.
“It’s never too late to learn,” Allen told the Hartford Courant. “This day isn’t about me, it’s about the people that helped me along the way to finish this mission, be on this journey to graduate from college.”
Allen, who averaged 19 points during his three seasons at UConn, left school early for the NBA. He began taking classes again during the second half of his 19-year pro career with Milwaukee, Seattle, Boston and Miami. He said he got serious about finishing his degree during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was one of the best things that happened to me because it kept me with a purpose every single day, kept me with intention,” he said.
Allen said he was inspired to finish school by his children. That included his daughter Tierra, a former Quinnipiac University volleyball player, who was the first in the family to graduate college.
“She inspired me because I saw her graduate and now my kids see me graduate,” he told The Courant.
