AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.
Rookie Justin Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Anthony Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.
Herbert said he found out he was playing right as the Chargers were lining up to receive the opening kickoff.
Taylor was taken to the hospital due to difficulties breathing after Lynn said he had a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released Sunday night and was at the Chargers’ complex on Monday.
The NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that they have been in contact with Taylor and his agent and have started an investigation into the matter. ESPN first reported the punctured lung.
Taylor was briefly on the Chargers’ injury report Friday due to a rib injury he suffered in the Sept. 13 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off it, though, after fully participating in practice and taking all of the snaps with the first team.
Lynn did not have an update on Taylor’s status on Monday. He said that if Taylor was 100%, he would be the starter on Sunday against Carolina. However, with a punctured lung, the 10-year veteran is expected to be out indefinitely.
Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, became the ninth quarterback since the merger to throw for over 300 yards in his debut, but he threw an interception late in the third quarter that the Chiefs converted into a tying touchdown.
Houston Cougars lose 3rd opponent in 2 weeks
The Houston Cougars are again without a season-opening football game after North Texas had to cancel Saturday’s scheduled game because of several positive COVID-19 tests.
It is the third different expected opponent in the last two weeks unable to play the Cougars.
North Texas said there were four positive tests week, which combined with contact tracing left the Mean Green unable to field a team. The school didn’t specify any particular position group or how many additional people needed to self-isolate because of contact tracing.
Houston was scheduled to play last Friday at Memphis, but the American Athletic Conference put off that game a week in advance because of a virus outbreak among the Tigers. That game was replaced by a hastily arranged reunion with former Southwest Conference rival Baylor last Saturday, but the Bears had to cancel that game only a day before kickoff because of multiple positive tests.
Tulsa’s scheduled game at Arkansas State this week was also postponed. Arkansas State said only that it was unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at an unspecified position.
South Florida at Florida Atlantic was the third game of the day postponed, with USF pulling the plug. The school initially said it was pausing football activities to do testing and contact tracing after finding out that its previous opponent, Notre Dame, was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Like Houston, Florida Atlantic has not yet played. It had to postpone an earlier game against Georgia Southern because of its own outbreak.
Clark’s putback at buzzer lifts Storm past Lynx 88-86
BRADENTON, Fla. — Alysha Clark’s putback at the buzzer lifted the Seattle Storm past the Minnesota Lynx 88-86 on Tuesday night in the first game of the semifinal series.
Seattle inbounded it with 14.8 seconds left after Napheesa Collier tied it on an up-and-under move. Sami Whitcomb got it in the corner and drove the baseline for a layup that missed but it fell to Clark, who corralled it and released it just before the final buzzer.
Seattle, which has won seven straight games against Minnesota, hadn’t played since Sept. 13 after earning a double-bye to the semifinals. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but it was postponed because of inconclusive COVID-19 tests with three players on the Storm. Seattle stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird had been off since Sept. 9 due to injuries.
Jewell Loyd scored 18 of her 25 points in the first half, and Stewart had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle. Bird had 11 points, including two fourth-quarter 3-pointers, and eight assists.
MLB makes independent Atlantic League 1st ‘partner league’
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is making the independent Atlantic League its first “partner league,” a distinction awarded as the expiration nears of MLB’s agreement with the affiliated National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.
MLB said Wednesday it will meet regularly with the Atlantic League to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities. The sides extended their agreement through 2023 to stage experiments in the Atlantic League, which tested an automated ball-strike system to call pitches in 2019 and has used other innovations such as limits on defensive shifts and mound visits, larger bases and shorter breaks between half-innings.
MLB and the National Association have spent much of the past year in acrimonious negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires late this year. MLB proposed cutting guaranteed minor league affiliations from 160 to 120 and eliminating the National Association office in Florida in favor of operating the minors out of the commissioner’s office in New York.
Texas Tech softball coach resigns amid reported inquiry
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory resigned Tuesday, saying only that it was “best to part ways” amid a report that the program is the subject of school inquiry into the well-being of its players.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move without explanation. Gregory had just completed her sixth season at Texas Tech.
“At this time, I have found it best to part ways with Texas Tech University and its softball program,” Gregory said in a statement provided by the university. “I have truly loved Lubbock and the relationships I have built here. I wish the current players and staff all the best as they move forward with future seasons.”
According to USA Today, Texas Tech is conducting an internal review “to assess the overall culture and student-athlete well-being” within the softball program, focusing in part on allegations that Gregory grabbed three players.
Former UGa player says he experienced racism, manipulation
ATLANTA — Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese says he left the school because of racist treatment on campus and coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing for the Bulldogs last season after he expressed his intention to transfer.
Reese transferred to Mississippi in January after two seasons at Georgia and is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his request for a waiver to play immediately.
Georgia, which is ranked fourth in the country, denied the allegations and said it would share its full response to Reese’s waiver application if he is granted permission.
Reese released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter expressing frustration that his waiver had yet to be granted. He addressed it to the NCAA, the Southeastern Conference and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Panthers put McCaffrey on injured reserve with ankle injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.
McCaffrey suffered a high right ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period. McCaffrey said Monday that is how long he was told he should expect to miss, but added that he hopes to be back sooner. The earliest he could return is Oct. 18 when the Panthers host the Bears.
Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place.
The Panthers also moved offensive lineman Chris Reed off the COVID-19 list to the active roster.
Prep football game in Kent County will be on big screen
LOWELL, Mich. — A high school football game in western Michigan is hitting the big screen.
Lowell plans to hold a drive-in-style event Friday night to show its game against Northview and raise money to fight cancer.
Admission to the fairgrounds will be $40 per vehicle, but the charge will be waived if fans are wearing a special shirt created for the event, MLive.com reported.
“We will have a big screen on a trailer,” organizer Teresa Beachum said. “We are going to position cars in a drive-in theater atmosphere, and we will livestream the game. People will be able to see the game as it happens.”
Lowell’s annual Pink Arrow game has raised more than $1 million over 12 years, but attendance at the field is restricted this year because of the coronavirus.
The Red Arrows usually wear red jerseys, but they’ll wear pink Friday. Each player will have the name of someone affected by cancer on the jersey.
Prep golfer gets hole-in-one on first shot at first match
OTSEGO, Mich. — First high school match, first shot — hole in one.
Stephanie Scott, a freshman at Otsego High School, aced hole No. 8 Monday at Lake Doster Golf Club.
Scott told MLive.com that she couldn’t see what happened, but the reaction was swift.
“Her dad was standing by the green, and we had some other parents up there, and one of them hollered back, ‘It went in the hole!’” coach Matt Rayman said.
Scott, who started golfing at age 7, said she had never had a birdie or even a par. She finished the nine-hole round at 53.
“I don’t remember exactly what I did, but I think I just stood there. ... It feels really awesome,” she said of the hole-in-one.
With Saquon Barkley out, Giants sign veteran Devonta Freeman
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants and might play this weekend.
The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Freeman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, was at practice Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge hopes to have him ready for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
The Giants also will be getting running backs Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman ready to play. Lewis carried the load Sunday after Barkley was hurt in the second quarter. Gallman was inactive, but he looked good in training camp.
PA schools allowing more sports fans after court ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania school districts are permitting more fans in the stands in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling that tossed statewide pandemic limits on crowd size, although legislative Republicans on Wednesday lost an effort to enshrine local control of school sports into law.
The state Department of Education has asked schools to voluntarily comply with Democractic Gov. Tom Wolf’s since-invalidated gathering restrictions, which had been set at 25 indoors and 250 outdoors until last week’s court ruling that such limits were unconstitutional.
The Wolf administration is appealing that ruling, but a number of districts have already opted to go their own way, including the Altoona Area School District, which will allow up to 3,400 spectators at Mansion Park Stadium — 33% of its capacity — for Friday’s game against Cumberland Valley. The Eastern Lancaster School District will allow up to 1,000 people into its stadium, and up to 148 for indoor events like girls volleyball.
Budget shortfall forces deep cuts in Ohio St sports program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s athletic department will cut 25 jobs, furlough hundreds of other employees and ask coaches and others to take 5% pay cuts to help grapple with a projected $107 million budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday.
Some of that money will be made up by television revenue from football, but that amount is yet to be determined, Smith said. Ohio State is scheduled to play at least nine games beginning Oct. 24.
Firm numbers are elusive, Smith said, because all football games may not be played if there is a virus outbreak and the framework of the basketball season is yet to be determined. Among the other “moving parts” is whether other fall sports will play their seasons in the spring.
Hat trick for Havertz as Chelsea strolls in League Cup
Three goals for Kai Havertz. A debut for Thiago Silva.
Things are slowly falling into place for Chelsea after its offseason spending spree.
After two underwhelming appearances in the Premier League, Havertz — signed for $92 million from German club Bayer Leverkusen — announced himself in English soccer by scoring a first career hat trick in Chelsea’s 6-0 win over second-tier Barnsley in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Germany international played in his favored position behind the striker after being tried in various roles in the forward line so far against Brighton and Liverpool by manager Frank Lampard. He looked more at home as a “No. 10” and his finishing was assured, albeit against modest opposition.
Premier League games to start earlier to help pub-going fans
LONDON — The Premier League has pushed forward the starting times of its midweek games to ensure pub-going fans in England don’t miss the final minutes of matches amid ramped-up coronavirus restrictions in the country.
The British government has announced that pubs must close at the earlier time of 10 p.m. in England in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
That would mean soccer fans watching Premier League games in pubs would miss the closing stages of the 8:15 p.m. kickoffs, especially those with extended periods of stoppage time.
The league reacted Wednesday by saying that midweek games scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. will now kick off 15 minutes earlier, beginning with Liverpool vs. Arsenal on Monday.
Paire says he tested positive before playing in Hamburg
HAMBURG, Germany — French tennis player Benoit Paire was allowed to compete at the Hamburg Open despite twice testing positive for the coronavirus, he said Wednesday.
Paire retired from his opening-round match while trailing Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-0 on Wednesday, but it was unclear why.
Paire withdrew from the U.S. Open after testing positive and spending more than a week in isolation. He then played at the Italian Open last week, losing in the first round.
According to German news agency dpa, Paire said he twice tested positive while in Hamburg but then had a negative test. Paire said he was not sure if he would play at the French Open, which begins Sunday, and would end his season early if he wasn’t allowed to compete.
Frank de Boer appointed Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Frank de Boer was appointed coach of the Netherlands on Wednesday, succeeding Ronald Koeman who quit to join Barcelona.
The federation said the 50-year-old De Boer signed a contract through the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
De Boer’s appointment comes just over two months after he left Atlanta United by mutual consent after a poor re-start to the MLS season, with the team losing all three of its group games at the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida.
De Boer, a tough defender who won the Champions League as a player for Ajax in 1995, played 112 games for the national team. He was assistant to head coach Bert van Marwijk when the Netherlands reached the World Cup final in South Africa in 2010, losing by a single extra-time goal to Spain.
Champions League winners Bayern, Lyon head UEFA awards lists
NYON, Switzerland — Champions League winner Bayern Munich dominated the shortlists announced Wednesday for UEFA’s 2019-20 season awards in European soccer.
Bayern forward Robert Lewandowksi, who scored a career-best 55 goals for his club last season, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were nominated for men’s player of the year in Europe after a dominant season with the treble-winning German team.
The third nominee was Kevin de Bruyne, who won the players’ vote in England and starred as Manchester City reached the Champions League quarterfinals and finished second in the Premier League to Liverpool.
Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who only took charge in November, heads an all-German list of men’s coach nominations. It includes Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann of Leipzig.
The shortlists were voted on by coaches of the 80 teams that played in the Champions League and Europa League group stages, and media from each of UEFA’s 55 member countries.
Women’s Champions League winner Lyon provided Wendie Renard and Lucy Bronze for the best player shortlist and Jean-Luc Vasseur for the coach’s award in women’s soccer.
