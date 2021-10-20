Chicago celebrates WNBA champion Sky with parade
CHICAGO — Chicago turned out Tuesday for a parade celebrating the WNBA champion Sky, bringing a big smile to the city celebrating its first world championship since 2016.
Fans lined Michigan Avenue to cheer on the Sky after they beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 Sunday at Wintrust Arena, becoming the first Chicago team to win a title since the Cubs five years ago.
“I think every time I see someone teary-eyed and you see the passion on their face, just for the love they have in the team. It’s been amazing,” head coach James Wade said.
Naperville native Candace Parker and said she remembered growing up watching the Chicago Bulls and “dreaming of being and bringing a title to your hometown.”
Point guard Courtney Vandersloot looked out at the fans and said, “I truly can’t believe this.”
Chance the Rapper rode on a double-decker bus with the team and publicly thanked it the team for “making the city proud” and “making us winners again.”
“(The Sky) played together as the best team in the league, they have a chemistry like no other,” Chance told WMAQ-TV.
The parade ended at Millennium Park for a noon rally.
Fan Christina Ratliff of Melrose Park brought her 10-year-old daughter Jazmyn.
“We’re playing hooky today,” Ratliff said.
Larry Jones, 68, brought a sign predicting the Sky will repeat as champions.
“I think it’s going to make the city a little happier,” he said.
Mercury fined $10K for violating WNBA’s media access rules
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury were fined $10,000 on Tuesday by the WNBA for violating the league’s rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury’s players — including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — didn’t do interviews after Chicago’s series-clinching 80-74 win on Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.
76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for detrimental conduct to team
CAMDEN, N.J. — Ben Simmons has been suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener Wednesday night at New Orleans.
The three-time All-Star guard was a holdout in training camp in the wake of his offseason trade demand. He reported last week and practiced Sunday and Monday with the Sixers. He was scheduled to practice and talk to the media on Tuesday.
Simmons lingered outside the huddle, dribbled a basketball and looked uninterested during a team huddle at Monday’s practice, where he did not practice with the first team.
The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich suspended 2 games for headbutting
NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended two games for headbutting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.
Buchnevich was thrown out Monday night late in the first period for the headbutt. He’ll miss the Blues’ upcoming games at Vegas on Wednesday and home against Los Angeles on Saturday.
The suspension costs Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender. He was suspended one game for high-sticking last season while with the New York Rangers.
This is the 26-year-old Russian’s first season with St. Louis after being traded there from New York in July. Buchnevich has a goal and an assist in two games so far this season, and he even scored against the Coyotes before being ejected. The Blues won Monday 7-4.
Manager Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract
NEW YORK — Manager Aaron Boone was re-signed by the New York Yankees to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025 after four winning but unsuccessful seasons.
Boone, a third-generation major leaguer who hit a pennant-winning home run for the Yankees in 2003, led the team to a 328-218 record and four postseason appearances but just one AL East title.
New York beat Oakland in the 2018 AL wild-card game and lost to rival Boston 3-1 in the Division Series, swept Minnesota in the 2019 Division Series and lost to Houston in a six-game Championship Series, swept Cleveland in the 2020 Wild-Card Series and lost to Tampa Bay in a five-game Division Series, and lost to the Red Sox in this year’s wild-card game.
Bears put Quinn on COVID-19 list with Brady, Bucs coming up
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, possibly leaving them without one of their top pass rushers when they visit Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The resurgent Quinn is second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5½ sacks. The two-time Pro Bowl pick had two last season — his first in Chicago. The Bears (3-3) are tied with Minnesota for the league lead with 21 sacks.
Chicago placed defensive back Deon Bush on injured reserve with a quad injury. He was hurt in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Bears also promoted defensive back Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster.
Cowboys safety Kazee arrested on DWI charge in Dallas area
THE COLONY, Texas — Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said.
The Colony police Sgt. Aaron Woodard said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor. Kazee was released around midday after posting $2,500 bond, Woodard said.
Kazee was pulled over in the suburb next to Frisco, the location of team headquarters about 30 miles north of Dallas. Kazee is in his first season with the Cowboys after signing as a free agent.
The 28-year-old has started all six games for the Cowboys (5-1), who have won five consecutive games. Dallas is off this week. The next game is Oct. 31 at Minnesota.
Kazee spent his first four seasons with Atlanta, and the fifth-round pick started 34 of 52 games with the Falcons. His arrival in Dallas coincided with that of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta’s coach for five-plus seasons before getting fired last year.
The Cowboys had no comment on Kazee’s arrest. His agent didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
Jags cut Lambo after Wright wins kicking job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo on Tuesday, two days after unheralded Matt Wright hit two field goals from beyond 50 yards in the final minutes to beat Miami and end the NFL’s longest losing streak in 44 years.
Lambo, the league’s most accurate kicker between 2017 and 2020, was inactive the last three games while dealing with confidence issues.
“We all in athletics have dealt with that, whether it be a pitcher, whether it be a golfer, whether it be a kicker,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said recently.
The Jaguars (1-5) are on the hook for the remainder of Lambo’s $3.5 million salary in 2021, a deal that likely includes offset language that would allow the team to recoup some money if he signs elsewhere.
Lambo missed five kicks in Jacksonville’s first three games: three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever” despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.
But the recurring misses apparently took their toll on Lambo, who has declined recent interview requests.
Without Lambo available, Jacksonville turned to Wright. A Pennsylvania native nicknamed “Matty Ice” during his recording-setting college career at Central Florida, Wright has made six of seven extra points and three of four field goals.
He was at his best against the Dolphins in London.
Wright, who was working as a software engineer two months ago, made all three attempts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He bent in a 54-yarder to tie the game with 3:40 remaining and then drilled a 53-yarder on the final play to win 23-20.
“Obviously, Matt’s earned the right to be the starting kicker,” Meyer said Monday.
Wright got a game ball after his winning kick.
“That was the first time I think I ever heard him speak and I had to make him speak louder because no one could hear what he said,” Meyer said. “I honestly remember seeing him walking down the hallway (last month) and I remember (saying), ‘Who’s that again?’ Now, everybody knows who Matt is.”
Jets captain Wheeler has COVID-19, out at least 10 days
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games while sidelined for COVID-19.
The Jets said before their game Tuesday at Minnesota that Wheeler was symptomatic after testing positive for the virus.
According to NHL rules for this season, that means Wheeler must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and need a doctor’s approval to return once symptoms are gone. Wheeler was placed Monday in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Jets host Anaheim on Thursday and Nashville on Saturday before playing at Anaheim on Oct. 26, all games that the 35-year-old Wheeler will be absent for in addition to the matchup against the Wild in the area he grew up in.
“We focus on today, the guys that are playing,” coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate. “Then we’ll make sure he gets lots of phone calls as soon as he’s feeling 100%.”
Wheeler had one assist in Winnipeg’s first two games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran had 15 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for the Jets last season.
No other positive tests were reported by the Jets. All of their players are vaccinated.
“Obviously the virus is still around and you’ve still got to be aware of it, so just extra precaution,” said center Mark Scheifele.
Andrew Copp was expected to slide into Wheeler’s spot on the top line.
“I don’t know if scary is the right word, but it kind of gives us a jolt that it’s still around,” Copp said.
Baker on etiquette: ‘Too late for me to change the world’
BOSTON — Old-school Astros manager Dusty Baker is happy to stay out of the latest kerfuffle over players showing each other up on the field, saying on Tuesday: “It’s too late for me to change the world.”
The latest flare-up over baseball’s unwritten rules came in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night, when Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after retiring Houston’s Carlos Correa. It was a clapback at Correa himself, who used the gesture after hitting a home run in Game 1 to signal that it was his time to shine.
Boston manager Alex Cora chastised his pitcher and said, “We don’t do that.” Rodriguez said he would apologize to Correa if he saw him. But Correa said he “loved every single bit of it.”
“It’s just the way baseball should trend, moving forward,” Correa said. “You need to let the players have fun.”
That’s not the way it was when the 72-year-old Baker played from 1968-86 — almost all of it in the NL, where a preening pitcher would be fodder for a 100 mph lesson the next time he was in the batter’s box.
“Back in my day you would have been probably pushing up daisies somewhere, you know what I mean?” he said before Game 4. “It’s a new world, new day.
“I’ve got a 22-year-old son. I try to get on him about, ‘act like you have been there before.’ But, nobody seems to matter. So, what’s my opinion?” he said. “It’s too late for me to change the world.”
Pats promote Bryant to active roster, place Winovich on IR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots promoted defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and placed linebacker Chase Winovich on injured reserve.
Winovich left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 35-29 loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. He has appeared in six games this season, getting seven tackles.
Bryant makes his third trip to the active roster of the season and adds depth to the secondary after the defense gave up a season-high 445 passing yards to Dallas.
Halep beats Potapova in Kremlin Cup opener, Jabeur retires
MOSCOW — Simona Halep started her campaign at the Kremlin Cup with a straight-sets win on Tuesday, while Ons Jabeur retired from her first-round match.
Halep won 6-1, 6-4 against Anastasia Potapova despite losing her serve three times and next plays Veronika Kudermetova in the second round after the Russian beat 18-year-old qualifier Oksana Selekhmetova 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Halep hasn’t won more than three consecutive matches since returning in August from a three-month layoff with a calf injury that kept her out of the French Open and Wimbledon.
Eighth-ranked Jabeur retired when 6-1, 1-0 down against Ekaterina Alexandrova. There was no immediate information from the Tunisian or the WTA about the reason for her retirement, which makes it harder for Jabeur to qualify for the WTA Finals.
Marketa Vondrousova eliminated seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4 and plays qualifier Lesia Tsurenko in the next round.
Anett Kontaveit won 6-3, 6-3 against Katerina Siniakova to set up a second-round match with experienced German Andrea Petkovic, who was leading 2-6, 6-0, 2-0 when her opponent Jelena Ostapenko retired.
In the men’s draw, fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik was upset by Illya Marchenko 6-4, 6-3 and veteran French player Gilles Simon surprised eighth-seeded Laslo Djere 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3.
