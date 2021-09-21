Gruden expects Carr to be able to play despite ankle injury
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr underwent tests on his injured right ankle Monday but coach Jon Gruden expects him to be able to play this week.
Carr got hurt after throwing a TD pass to Foster Moreau in the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being down on the turf for a bit, Carr got taped up in the medical tent and didn’t miss a play. The injury was to the same ankle Carr broke late in the 2016 season.
Carr returned and led the Raiders to the victory, throwing a 61-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III in the fourth quarter.
Gruden said Monday that Carr had an MRI and is questionable but added: “I think he’ll be able to play” when the Raiders host Miami on Sunday.
Carr is off to a fast start this season, becoming the sixth quarterback to throw for at least 375 yards and two TDs in each of the first two games of the season. He joined Patrick Mahomes (2019), Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018), Tom Brady (2011), Drew Bledsoe (1994) and Frank Tripucka (1962).
The Raiders already lost backup Marcus Mariota to a quadriceps injury, leaving Nathan Peterman as the only healthy quarterback on the roster. Las Vegas signed Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.
Gruden also said that running back Josh Jacobs will be questionable this week after missing Sunday’s game with injuries to his toe and ankle.
Pac-12, SWAC forming basketball partnership
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership.
The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference.
The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.
As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.
Athletic departments also will facilitate private meetings between athletic directors and their respective senior staff.
The first home-and-home series will include Southern and Arizona, Florida A&M and Oregon, Alabama State and USC, Arizona State and Texas Southern, Colorado and Grambling, and Washington State against Prairie View A&M.
Olympic gold medalist Madison Wilson hospitalized for COVID
NAPLES, Italy — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.
Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected.
“I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates.
The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 4x200 free relay.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Wilson collected a gold and a silver in the relays.
In the ISL, she’s a member of the LA Current. The team competed this past weekend in Naples.
“Even though I am double-vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus,” she said. “It’s been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible.”
She added: “I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake-up call. Covid is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard. I’d be stupid not to say I wasn’t scared.”
Former OF Gose back in majors as 100 mph pitcher for Indians
CLEVELAND — Anthony Gose is ready to make a new kind of pitch to play in the majors.
Formerly a fast outfielder in the big leagues, Gose was called up from the minors by the Cleveland Indians on Monday, this time as a hard-throwing lefty reliever.
The 31-year-old Gose last played in the majors in 2016 with Detroit.
“His story is something that makes me smile, it really does,” Cleveland interim manager DeMarlo Hale said.
The Indians made the move before hosting Kansas City in a doubleheader. Gose didn’t pitch in the first game.
Drafted by Philadelphia in the second round in 2008, he spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Toronto and the Tigers before returning to the minors as a pitcher in 2017.
Gose is in his third year in Cleveland’s minor league system and drew attention with his performance at Triple-A Columbus this season.
Gose struck out 49 in 33 innings, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun and consistently throwing in the upper 90s. He walked 28 and was 6-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 28 games. Gose has pitched 13 scoreless innings, striking out 21 and walking six, in his last 11 appearances.
This summer, Gose pitched four scoreless innings for the U.S Olympic team in Tokyo.
Gose hit .240 with 57 steals in the majors. In 2015, he stole 23 bases and hit 24 doubles for the Tigers while batting .254 in 140 games. He became a pitcher after failing to make Detroit’s opening day roster in 2017.
“You think about his journey, putting in the work over the last few years, he’s got to feel good about himself and what he’s done to get to this point,” Hale said.
Judge gives UEFA 5 days to acknowledge Super League ruling
MADRID — A Spanish judge gave UEFA five days on Monday to confirm it will abide by the court’s ruling and not punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their involvement in the Super League.
The three clubs are facing a ban from the Champions League for refusing to renounce the Super League project that was launched by 12 clubs in April then collapsed within 48 hours.
UEFA put a hold on its disciplinary case against the rebel clubs after the Spanish court ruled in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also notified by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. A deadline for submissions to the court is next month.
Spanish media said the judge wants UEFA to acknowledge on its website that it recognizes the ruling and that it will abide to it. The judge said putting the disciplinary case on hold is not enough.
It was not immediately clear what jurisdiction the judge had to issue the order to UEFA and how enforceable it was.
Alcohol banned at beach to discourage Georgia-Florida party
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Officials are banning alcohol at a Georgia beach for the weekend of the Georgia-Florida football matchup, hoping to discourage big crowds amid a high rate of coronavirus infections.
Commissioners in Glynn County voted 6-to-1 to prohibit possession or consumption of booze on the beach at St. Simons Island on Oct. 29 and 30, news outlets reported.
The island has become a hotspot for Georgia Bulldog fans on their way to the big game in Jacksonville, Florida, each fall, with residents derisively referring to the surfside crowds as “frat beach.”
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who proposed the alcohol ban that was approved Thursday, says he hopes it will reduce the need for police and other public safety personnel at the beach, and therefore limit their potential exposure to the virus.
“We’re drawing the line because our community is not coming up with a Plan B,” Fendig said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Coyotes put in $1.7B proposal to build arena in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a $1.7 billion development in Tempe that will include a hockey arena.
Renderings released Monday by the Coyotes include proposed restaurants, shops and apartments on a 46-acre tract of land near downtown.
The team said the arena would be funded by private investors, but would seek city sales tax revenues to help pay for $200 million in additional costs, including infrastructure work.
The Coyotes put in the only proposal for the land earlier this month. The city of Tempe said the evaluation process would take several months and will include extensive examinations, with opportunities for community feedback.
The Coyotes had been leasing Gila River Arena on an annual basis since the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a multimillion-dollar long-term deal in 2016. Glendale announced recently that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season.
The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, in downtown Phoenix in 2003.
Owner Alex Meruelo has said he plans to keep the Coyotes in Arizona. The franchise is searching for a temporary home to use following the 2021-22 season.
Travis Zajac signs 1-day deal to retire a New Jersey Devil
NEWARK, N.J. — Longtime New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac has retired.
Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils on Monday so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career.
The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a player development and consulting role. He also will help to develop the club’s youth hockey initiatives.
“As a kid playing hockey on the outdoor rinks in Winnipeg, I dreamt about playing in the NHL,” Zajac said in a statement. “Growing up the oldest of four boys, it was the perfect hockey environment. Thanks to my parents’ unwavering support in our lives, that dream became a reality. Then, I got to live that childhood goal for 15 years with the Devils.”
The 20th player taken in the 2004 draft, Zajac played in 1,037 career regular-season games and had 203 goals and 349 assists. He served as an assistant captain in seven of his last eight seasons.
Zajac finished his career with the New York Islanders after a trade in early April. He played 13 regular-season games (one goal, one assist) and 14 playoff games (one goal, one assist) for the Islanders.
Officials investigate fight, racist taunts at football game
GEORGETOWN, Mass. — School officials in Massachusetts are investigating after a physical altercation and allegations of racist taunts ended a high school football game early Friday.
Jamaal Hunt, coach of Roxbury Prep High School, said his team from a historically Black neighborhood in Boston was “ridiculed, called N-bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night” during a game against Georgetown High School near the New Hampshire state line.
“I’m still numb, but this is America,” he said in a Facebook post. “The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most.”
Georgetown Public School Superintendent Carol Jacobs said in a statement posted on the district’s website that the cause of the altercation and the allegations of racist taunts are being investigated and that Georgetown officials have reached out to Roxbury Prep to “gather facts and resolve the issues.”
She said the game was cancelled after a fight broke out between players and coaches. At the time, Georgetown was leading 44-8.
“There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game that is swirling around on social media,” Jacobs said in the statement. “I ask for calm and patience as we investigate this situation and arrive at a resolution that considers all of the facts and is satisfactory to all parties involved.”
