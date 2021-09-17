Angels’ Ohtani has sore arm, may not pitch again this year
CHICAGO — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.
“If there’s any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said prior to Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Ohtani (9-2, 3.36 ERA) felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Maddon said he raised the possibility of the likely AL MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season during a meeting.
Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch.
Ohtani, 27, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Houston.
Maddon said Ohtani would like to continue pitching in an attempt to get his 10th victory.
“(Ten wins) always looks better than nine,” Maddon said. “But you can’t let that be the driving factor.”
The arm discomfort won’t prevent Ohtani from continuing to serve as a designated hitter. Ohtani entered Thursday’s game against the White Sox ranked second in the major leagues with 44 home runs and 74 extra-base hits and fourth with a .599 slugging percentage.
NHL expects 98% of players to be vaccinated before season
CHICAGO — Jacob Trouba was the first NHL player who allowed himself to be publicly photographed getting jabbed with a dose of coronavirus vaccine, and his wife did rotations in the emergency room in Florida with the pandemic raging.
Perhaps because of that, the New York Rangers defenseman is not surprised that almost the entire league is expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the season begins on Oct. 12. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly estimates that 98% of players will be vaccinated, leaving between 10 and 15 players without among roughly 700 on 32 teams across North America.
“People can make their own decisions, but the right one would be to get vaccinated,” Trouba said Thursday at the annual NHL/NHLPA player media tour. “I think it’s great that it’s come this way, and hopefully we get 15 more guys vaccinated.”
The league and NHL Players’ Association did not impose a vaccine mandate on players, but restrictions — including the potential of not being able to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada without a lengthy quarantine — contributed to the number.
“We weren’t really trying to convince each other one way or the other,” Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty said. “But then I think when the NHL released that statement that you lose pay and stuff like that, that kind of changed some guys’ minds.”
Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, which could include games in Canada.
White catfish catch shatters state, possibly world record
A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten.
Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet (about a meter).
Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds (5.76 kilograms).
“We were just sitting back and drinking a couple of beers and next thing you know, my reel just starts screaming like I had a 30-pound striper on there,” Tomkunas, of Coventry, told the Hartford Courant.
Tomkunas’ friend, Chris Braga, had a digital scale and took a photo of the fish coming in at the record-breaking weight.
The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds (8.75 kilograms) for a fish caught in 2005 in California.
Chiefs’ Mathieu ready to take field after COVID-19 bout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tryann Mathieu kept hoping, even as the days slowly went by and he returned one positive test after another, that he would be cleared of COVID-19 in time to join the Kansas City Chiefs for their season opener against Cleveland.
He was. Just barely. And then he sat out anyway.
Mathieu was cleared the day before the Chiefs beat the Browns 33-29 at Arrowhead Stadium, and coach Andy Reid made the prudent decision to hold him out after missing nearly two weeks of practice.
And while Mathieu would have loved to be on the field last weekend, he acknowledged Thursday that the coaching staff made the right decision.
“I think it would be tough on anybody to not practice for 10 days and try to go out there and play a game you have to win at home,” Mathieu said. “I thought coach Reid, the training staff, everybody really made the best decision for me as a player. It was much appreciated, much respected. But I’m very happy to be back.”
The Chiefs are very happy to have the three-time All-Pro safety back.
They were shredded by Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense in the first half on Sunday, trudging off to the locker room in the depths of a 22-10 hole. It took some brilliant adjustments by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and game-wrecking pass rush from Chris Jones, to hold Cleveland mostly in check as the Chiefs mounted their second-half comeback.
FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years
GENEVA — FIFA intensified its push for hosting the men’s World Cup every two years on Thursday by garnering support from soccer fans around the world to help combat resistance from Europe and South America.
The latest public relations tactic came in the form of an online survey commissioned by FIFA. The Associated Press does not routinely report the claims of opinion polls conducted over the internet.
FIFA claimed its findings from more than 15,000 respondents aged at least 18 identified in 23 countries showed “considerable differences between the so-called traditional markets and the developing football markets” and younger fans more enthusiastic than older ones.
A follow-up survey involving 100,000 people in more than 100 countries is now being done, FIFA said.
Sabres-Leafs take their rivalry outdoors in Heritage Classic
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres’ cross-border rivalry against the Toronto Maple Leafs is heading outdoors.
The Sabres are listed as the home team against the Maple Leafs in the NHL’s Heritage Classic, to be played at Tim Hortons Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, on March 13, the league announced Thursday.
Buffalo becomes the first U.S.-based team to compete in what will be the sixth Heritage Classic, which is part of the NHL’s outdoor series of games and traditionally set in Canada featuring matchups of Canadian teams. In choosing Hamilton, Ontario, as a host, the NHL selected a site that is essentially the mid-point of the 100-mile drive separating the Atlantic Division rivals.
The NHL had previously scheduled two outdoor games for the upcoming season. St. Louis will play at Minnesota in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, and Tampa Bay will play at Nashville on Feb. 26.
The Sabres hosted the league’s first Winter Classic in 2008 and will be competing in their third regular-season outdoor game. The Maple Leafs have appeared in three previous outdoor games during the regular season.
Tottenham draws at Rennes in new Europa Conference League
Tottenham put the new Europa Conference League in the spotlight Thursday as Spurs drew 2-2 with Rennes in their opening game of the group stage.
The new third-tier European tournament will also feature a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho, who could complete a career treble after previously winning the Champions League and Europa League.
In UEFA’s second-level Europa League, West Ham beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in its first European game for five years.
Tennant captures US Senior Women’s Amateur 3rd straight time
POINT CLEAR, Ala. — Lara Tennant captured the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur for the third straight time Thursday with a 2-and-1 victory over seven-time USGA champion Ellen Port in the rain-delayed championship match at The Lakewood Club.
Tennant, a 54-year-old from Portland, Oregon, pulled ahead on the back nine of the Dogwood course when Port missed the green on the par-5 12th and the par-4 14th. They matched bogeys on the 15th hole and pars on the next two holes to end the match.
Tennant’s only loss in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur was her first match in 2017. She won in 2018 and 2019, and the championship was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will try to join Carol Semple Thompson as the only players to win the Senior Women’s Amateur four straight times.
“I love that trophy. It’s so beautiful and it’s been at my house for quite a while, because of COVID and winning the two previous years, so I’ve gotten kind of attached to it,” Tennant said. “It’ll go in the front entry, where it’s been now for three years, as a beautiful reminder of how lucky I am.”
Port, of St. Louis, was trying to join Jack Nicklaus and JoAnne Carner with an eighth USGA title. She lost for only the second time in a USGA championship final.
Jockey Mejia banned 10 years for using ‘buzzer’ at Monmouth
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Jockey Tomas Mejia has been been banned 10 years for using an electronic device to win a race at Monmouth Park earlier this month.
In a ruling announced Thursday, the stewards at Monmouth Park also fined the 26-year-old Panamanian $5,000 and recommended that the New Jersey Racing Commission permanently revoke his jockey’s license. Tracks around the country will uphold the ban.
The stewards said in their ruling that Mejia used the electronic device in winning the seventh race at Monmouth on Sept. 3 with Strongerthanuknow. They said he had the prohibited device entering the winner’s circle and prior to dismounting.
The board said photographic evidence was presented at its hearing on Sept. 9. The jockey was taken off his mounts the following day. The original hearing was continued on Wednesday before a decision was made. It came on Mejia’s birthday.
Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The last remaining dog-racing park in Iowa is closing amid a shortage of available greyhounds and the overall collapse of the racing industry.
The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque is hoping for one last season in 2022, The Telegraph Herald reports. Plans call for it to be shortened, lasting just a month or two, compared to 112 days of racing this year, said Brian Carpenter, the park’s general manager and director of racing.
But he conceded that even that may not be feasible. Dogs that raced in Dubuque frequently split their time between Iowa Greyhound Park and tracks in Florida, allowing the dogs to race year-round. But in 2018, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
The end of greyhound racing in Florida, which was long the epicenter of the sport, disrupted the industry and resulted in a dramatic drop-off in greyhound breeding.
New Zealanders delay choice of venue for 37th America’s Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has delayed announcing a venue for the 37th America’s Cup so it can further study offshore bids and a late attempt by a Kiwi businessman to keep the regatta in Auckland.
The RNZYS, along with its racing team, Emirates Team New Zealand, was due to announce the venue on Friday. However, it said it is extending the timeline to give the competing groups more time to provide information about their bids.
The Kiwis are considering bids from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Cork, Ireland; and a Spanish bid. They also say they have received a letter from New Zealand businessman Mark Dunphy, who is attempting to put together private financing to keep sailing’s marquee regatta in Auckland. The Irish group reportedly had asked for more time even before the Kiwis extended the timeline.
